Vegan Black Bean Burgers

Easy black bean burgers for everyone! You don't need to follow the recipe or amounts exactly. I never do. Serve with your favorite burger fixings and sweet potato fries.

Recipe by jeshaka

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

  • Mash black beans in a bowl; add onion, garlic, carrots, and green bell pepper. Mix.

  • Whisk cornstarch, water, chile-garlic sauce, chili powder, cumin, seafood seasoning, salt, and black pepper together in a separate small bowl. Stir cornstarch mixture into black bean mixture.

  • Mix whole-wheat bread into bean mixture. Stir flour, 1/4 cup at a time, into bean mixture until a sticky batter forms.

  • Spoon 'burger-sized' mounds of batter onto the prepared baking sheet, about a 3/4-inch thickness per mound. Shape into burgers.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cooked in the center and crisp in the outside, about 10 minutes on each side.

Cook's Note:

One egg can be substituted for cornstarch, but it makes the recipe not vegan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 51.7g; fat 1.4g; sodium 1263.5mg. Full Nutrition
