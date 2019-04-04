Vegan Black Bean Burgers

Very nice! I played with the spices & thickeners a little bit: only used 1 T of Sriracha and added an extra T of water to account for the lost moisture; in place of Old Bay, used a mix of celery salt, black pepper, & Tagine Spice from Williams-Sonoma; used Harissa Spice from Williams-Sonoma in place of chili powder; used 2 T of flour instead of 1 T of corn starch; minced 3 cloves fresh garlic; only used 1/4 c flour instead of 3/4 cup because it got sticky quickly. Also cooked for 5 minutes extra on each side because they were too soft on the outside after only 10. It was somewhat crisp on the outside and sort of creamy on the inside. Served these on toasted whole wheat bagel thins, with a sauteed carrot and sweet onion topping. Had a side of creamy vegan broccoli soup, and strawberries with white wine for dessert. My mom is sensitive to spice, which is why I limited the Sriracha. However she said that it was still almost too spicy for her. I added a little Sriracha & mustard on top of mine and that was the right amount for me. Though this yielded four solid patties, I wish there was more of a meaty texture. I may experiment with mushrooms on the inside and a bread crumb coating on the outside. Not flawless, but a nice working recipe for this veggie burger beginner.