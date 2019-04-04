Vegan Black Bean Burgers

We loved these! My black bean loving daughter devoured an entire burger. I chose to skip the flour and bread in favor of a bit of panko. I did still add the cornstarch. To help the burgers stay together I chilled the finished mixture a few hours then formed the parties in wax paper and put in the freezers to set up a bit more. Next time I think I will go a step further and pre bake so I can allow them to sit out a bit and dry out so they form a nice crispy outside when placed under the broiler for 10 minutes or so. I added carrots, pre grilled corn I had left over, green onion, and garlic for my veg and to add some smoky flavor I added smoked paprika.
I've started making these every week to have in the fridge for a quick lunch or snack. I double the recipe and add a whole medium sweet potato (baked and mashed) and WOW! that just knocks them out of the park, adding extra flavour and some much needed moisture. These are seriously the most amazing burgers I've had. I also use rolled oats and panko instead of the bread and flour. I can't stop eating them!!
They turned out delicious! I followed the recipe exactly, because I don't think you can give a fair review if you change the ingredients. They were moist and tasty. I usually make my veggie burgers using chick peas, but this was definitely a better tasting burger. -Cheri
We added 1tbsp flax seed and 1tbsp chia seed for protein and froze the patties overnight. Served them on toasted bread with avacado, arugula, tomato, cucumber and scallions after frying. Honestly the best veggie burger I've ever had. Thanks so much!!
These are super tasty and good. My DH thinks they are better than MorningStar. I make a batch, cooked on parchment paper, and then freeze them in a gallon bag. They can then be taken out individually and zapped for a minute for a hot lunch. I use frozen corn instead of the pepper and carrots. And, I use cooked dried beans instead of canned for less sodium. Great recipe!
This recipe is by far the absolute best vegan black bean burger I have ever tried. I added a little cauliflower to give it some depth and since I am from the Caribbean I added to some fresh hot pepper for spice. This is the first vegan burger recipe that I followed that came out perfect.
I tried it last night and WOW my family LOVEDDDD them , I dont see how can you not unless you didnt follow the directions and I tweeked it. I added Jazmine Rice instead of bread crumbs, and added minced jalepinos for an extra kick.. I forgot the garlic but you literally don't have to follow the exact directions as long as you can cook somewhat.. go with what you know. I alson added lemon peper instead of regular peper .. But this recipe with spinach, Vegan cheese, Alvacodo, vegan mayo, mustard, & BBQ sauce all under the wheat bread was killer !!!! Best Black Bean recipe I've ever gotten off the internet.. Actually best black bean recipe and I love the "secret" not so secret ingredient is the Chili sauce! BOMB.COM Thankssss Excuse my mispelling I am a fast thinker/typer but you get it!
I did not use the seafood seasoning (didn't feel like spending $6+ on it at the store) and they still turned out great! I used panko crumbs instead of bread and tossed in an egg instead of cornstarch. I ate it on a kaiser roll with jalapeño mustard, ketchup, vegan mayo, dill pickles, and mixed greens -- amazing!!
Absolutely delicious! I am not a vegan or vegetarian. I am just on the Daniel fast with my church and not currently eating meat or dairy, etc. I love meat so much, but this doesn't make me miss it at all. I am so happy I came across this recipe... Amazing!!!!
I wanted it as a finger food, so I made it like falafel, it was DELICIOUS! Instead of burgers, shape like teaspoon-size meatballs. Deep fry in very hot oil. They are very tasty, so don't over-do the condiments. Just serve with pita triangles & cucumber sauce (or sour cream).
I made these (first time) for a Memorial Day bbq and everyone (even the non-vegans) enjoyed them. I think I over-mashed the beans, so next time I may reserve a few and add them in whole just for better texture. Also I MAY scale back on the Sriracha sauce because, for me, they were a little too spicy, but everyone else said they were great. I may also chop the onion, green pepper and carrot in my food processor to make the pieces smaller and to save time.
This is very good...only needs 1/8 cup flour, if that. I like another reviewers idea of using panko crumbs instead. I may try that. My meat-only eating husband even loved them. I also did not have the sriracha.
I made it last night and it was AMAZING!!!! My husband likes to follow the exact recipe, so we did not make any major changes, just added some chopped mushrooms, 2 tbsp of garlic ( as garlicky as possible ), and I added a teaspoon of hot paprika when he was not looking. Once we have rolled it into patties, I coated them with Italian breadcrumb and cooked them on the stove instead of the oven. Oh so yum!!! We used Simple Truth Organic Black Beans 15oz, made 12 patties. The patties did not crumble or break apart, if the recipe is followed as it is. I did not freeze or refrigerate any at all. 2 patties alone without bread, are filling enough. As we are on a low-carb diet, next time we'd like to substitute the flour and bread with something else.
I made this today. I was dying for a burger and fries and have recently gone vegan/low fat high starch. I made these and I am not disappointed! Subs: instead of carrots frozen corn, instead of sirracha I added a little of my favorite salsa. I don't have flour in the house, so used some cornmeal. Oats instead of bread ;) Yes, I subbed a lot, but that's the beauty of this recipe...it's so versatile and you can cook them then freeze them (which is what I did). This recipe made 4 large burgers or 6 smaller.
These were really, really good! I've never made a veggie-based burger before and it was very easy and delicious! I'm not a huge Sriracha fan but am a HUGE Old Bay fan, so I upped it to a tablespoon of Old Bay and then added 1 more T of water and 1 T of white vinegar to make up for the moisture from the missing Sriracha. I then dressed the bun like I usually would - lettuce, onion, tomato, ketchup, mustard, and even a little vegan mayo. The best part is that my 2 year old was curious and I broke off a piece and she LOVED it. It's a huge personal win for me because the rest of the family typically turns their noses up at my veggie creations/substitutions. A winner all around!
Loved these. Made as recipe calls, except I didn't have any Chile Garlic sauce, so I used Sriracha Mustard instead. I also omitted the seafood seasoning, as I didn't have any. So I'm not sure if that made a huge difference, but they turned out YUMMY!! They even heat up well as leftovers too! I've added this to my favs! Thanks! :)
Sooo good. Seriously, like the best thing I have tasted. So moist and yummy. This are now a staple in my family after only making them twice. The key is to really mash it all good to make a paste to keep the patties together. The second time I made them I added mushrooms, really good too.
These came out great. They were very easy to put together. The directions provided were easy to follow. My suggestion if feeding kids is to decrease the chili sauce and chili powder. I devoured within 5 minutes. I topped with a salad mix, tomatoes, sweet chili pickles, red onion, ketchup and veganaisse. Great recipe!
We loved these burgers! I mashed them fairly thin, made 8 patties. Used the food processor for all the mixing. I did not like that it called for 2 slices of bread -- in fact when I printed it that part cut off, so it came as a surprise... I used only one slice and some bread crumbs. Next time I'll use all bread crumbs and no bread. It took 3/4 cup of flour to make them just sticky, don't keep adding or they will be dry. Next time I will also freeze the patties a little before cooking--and double the recipe to save some for later!
These are SO delicious! I used a food processor to blend beans and garlic and onion together for a nice mashed consistency and used an egg for lack of having corn starch on hand. Next time I will experiment with dialing down some of the seasoning- maybe half the cumin and chili powder. Also used 3/4 amount of flour called for. These also can be turned up for a great sloppy burger substitute- doused with sauces and cheese on a decadent bun or turned into a healthy simple burger served on lettuce with less bread crumbs, cornstarch and flour for max nutrition.
I can't give it a five star because technically, as written, it's not vegan. Whole wheat bread has dairy and eggs in it. If vegan whole wheat was meant, it should have been said. I had to adjust with oat flour, ground flax seed and some whole wheat flour.
This was a winner for me, my husband, AND two little ones (4yrs and 7yrs old)! I actually cooked them in a skillet with coconut oil. Trying again tonight, but going to see if they are just as yummy baked.
Absolutely LOVE this recipe! It's now a staple in our dinner rotation. I'm vegan as well as one of my sons, and 2 of my other sons are vegetarian so this one fits for most of us. More importantly, all of our meat-eating family members LOVE these, too! On a multigrain bun with some avocado and dijon mustard, tomato, lettuce... WOW!
This was the first time I made veggy burgers and was a hit with my meat loving husband so will definitely make them again. I did them pretty much as the recipe ( added ground cardamom and possibly more garlic ). I made then the day before and allowed the spices to settle in. Fab thanks xxx
Soooo yummy! My whole family loved it, including myself. My husband was a bit hesitant that it wasn't beef, but during supper he said it was really good, and after supper and he said they were really filling! My daughter said she really liked it but it was a bit spicy for her, so I will make a double batch next time and make a couple patties less spicy. Hopefully it works to freeze patties for another day I think bean burgers are a good idea. I will keep you all posted. This one is a winner.
Really easy and delicious. I only used very little flour, formed patties then rolled in cornmeal. Froze them for 20 mins, then cooked them in a iron skillet with a little oil. This will be my go to recipe and we will have them once a week...thanks!
LOVED this! I had a black bean burger in local restaurant and looked for a recipe I could try at home. This is perfect! I used a Silpat mat and a dab of olive oil. That gave it a little crisp in the oven. Followed the recipe to the "t" and came out great. Would love to reheat it on the top rack of the grill. Mmmmm
Very nice! I played with the spices & thickeners a little bit: only used 1 T of Sriracha and added an extra T of water to account for the lost moisture; in place of Old Bay, used a mix of celery salt, black pepper, & Tagine Spice from Williams-Sonoma; used Harissa Spice from Williams-Sonoma in place of chili powder; used 2 T of flour instead of 1 T of corn starch; minced 3 cloves fresh garlic; only used 1/4 c flour instead of 3/4 cup because it got sticky quickly. Also cooked for 5 minutes extra on each side because they were too soft on the outside after only 10. It was somewhat crisp on the outside and sort of creamy on the inside. Served these on toasted whole wheat bagel thins, with a sauteed carrot and sweet onion topping. Had a side of creamy vegan broccoli soup, and strawberries with white wine for dessert. My mom is sensitive to spice, which is why I limited the Sriracha. However she said that it was still almost too spicy for her. I added a little Sriracha & mustard on top of mine and that was the right amount for me. Though this yielded four solid patties, I wish there was more of a meaty texture. I may experiment with mushrooms on the inside and a bread crumb coating on the outside. Not flawless, but a nice working recipe for this veggie burger beginner.
Tastes really good! I think people can dare a bit more with spices and pepper to make the taste a bit more interesting. Keeping it in the oven for too long can make the burger quite dry. I served it inside bread together with avocado and spinach.
I didn't have any chili sauce so I put in a couple tablespoons of salsa. I made them for a vegan exchange student and don't have a lot of vegan experience, but they taste fine. A bit labor-intensive, but I would make them again.
With some changes I think this recipe can be far better. I made it as close as possible to the original but found out during the mixing process I didn’t have any corn starch. I also got a bit scared in mixing the flour. I felt it was just too much starch between the wheat bread slices and the flour. So I did use only 1/2 cup instead of the required 3/4 cups. In the end it turned out decent enough. But I think next time I will put it all in the food processor to make the vegetables even more minced. I want to use panko bread crumbs also instead of the bread. I do think the amount of flour I used was perfect. They came out moist enough and I am looking forward to making them again.
I made these burgers as is. They were delicious with nice texture; not mushy. With that being said, on bite three, I was breathing flames. Lol. Will definitely be making them again but cutting back on the Sriracha to 1 Tbsp and 1/2 tsp Old Bay (thought that was just a bit too strong).
So, my burgers did not come out like the picture. They were way to runny. Had to sandwich mixture between foil otherwise wouldn’t keep burger shape. But my vegetarian loved the flavor. And honestly, this paste is extremely ?versatile! Spaghetti sauce! Quiche! Lasagna layer! Taco meat filling! I give the recipe as written 4 out of 5 stars.
Nice! Spicy but not too spicy. Good consistency-- I really felt like I was molding meat when I formed the burgers. I followed it almost exactly-- skipped the Sriracha and Old Bay in favor of some cayenne pepper. I also cut up a little extra onion and the rest of the bell pepper and while the burgers were in the oven I roasted those in a skillet with some olive oil and garlic as a topping. I made 8 sliders instead of 4 burgers and one was nearly enough. I think making 6 burgers would be perfect.
These were very good. My meat loving husband and son said they were palatable which for them is a high compliment since we have gone mostly vegan. I followed the recipe exactly except for the seafood seasoning since I didn't have any. Thank you for such a great recipe.
This is a good start. I did use Siracha sauce and they turned out too spicy. I am even the kind of person that loves spice and puts it on all kinds of things. It was just over the top. I will make these again but use 1/3 of the recommended spice.
I pretty much followed the recipe as written except I used pinko instead of bread. Very, very pleased with these and I'll make extra next time for freezing. Oh, I will also try some of the suggestions of other reviewers!
My family loved this recipe. We are new to vegan cuisine. So everyone is skeptical. However, this recipe is a keeper. I salted the minced veggies n weighed them down in a strainer to get a ton of liquid out. I add only 1/2 cup of flour and that was perfect. We cooked them on a charcoal grill and they were awesome. Ty for this recipe!!!
These came out great. I didn't use the green pepper, and used Panko instead of the flour. I didn't get it mixed as well as I should have so they were a wee bit dry. But, when served with BrandNewVegan cheese sauce and grilled sweet onions, was pleasing. My husband added guacamole and voiced no complaints. Next time I'll mix better or add a bit of the bean juice back in.
This was delicious!!! I did not have the sea food flavoring, so used Tone’s 6 pepper seasoning blend instead, and wow!!! This is so good!! I cooked up a few for the week, and will be adding this to my routine.
These were good and flavorful. I used a green onion, skipped the green pepper, bread crumbs instead of the bread and 1 egg instead of the water and cornstarch. I only needed 1/4 c of flour. They held together very well. My vegetarian son loved it.
These " Vegan Black Bean Burgers" had a great Tex-Mex flavor (worth repeating) and held together really well (great texture); however, there was a certain "rawness" associated with the flour (maybe because I only used 1T of sriracha) . The leftovers tasted much better (no "raw flour taste") 3 days later. I would certainly make an adapted version of this recipe again (no flour). Thank you jeshaka for sharing your recipe.
Made these minus the carrots but added more minced bell peppers. They came out great! Probably the nicest black bean burger pattie I've ever made. The mixture was extremely wet and sticky going in the oven, but they came out great - crispy on the outside, and soft and flavourful in the middle.
I used 3/4 - 1 cup Panko Breadcrumbs instead of the whole wheat bread; I used 1/2 Tblsp. powdered ranch dressing; I used 1 tblsp. Sriracha I used an ample amt. of EVOO to the bean mixture b4 adding the wet mixture; I used 1 egg; I refrigerated mixture for 1 hr. *Next time: add chopped mushrooms
We are a non vegan family but enjoy bean burgers! This was the most flavorful bean burger recipe. I fixed as the recipe instructed but topped burgers with guacamole. The family agreed that we could enjoy these on a weekly basis!
These were very good but a touch on the too spicy side. Recipe calls for 3 T chili garlic sauce plus chili powder. I have never tried chili garlic sauce before so tasted just a touch on a spoon before adding to recipe, which I'm so glad I did as I found it very spicy hot. So I added 1 tsp vs 3 T. I used the amount of chili powder the recipe stated. Even after dramatically cutting down the amount of chili garlic sauce I find these still carry a bit of heat, just right for my taste buds. I like to taste my food and if it is too spicy hot my tongue goes numb and I'm unable to taste all the other wonderful flavors in the dish. If I want just pure heat I can eat a jalapeno by itself. With the amount of chili garlic sauce I used I really enjoyed these burgers, in fact I'm eating one right now as I type this review. I only gave it 2 stars as The amount of chili garlic sauce recommended in the recipe I find to be way over powering.
05/12/2018
Loved it!!! I didn’t use the corn starch, but it still tasted great. Also, I put mine in a skillet and not the oven. Add some avocados and tomatoes with some lettuce and it’s perfect!
This recipe is absolutely delicious! I ALWAYS opt for the carrots they just add a special something. This time I added a hamburger seasoning. I have made the original recipe more than twice and I love it, but I think the burger seasoning will add an interesting spin. We'll see!
These bean burgers were very flavorful and delicious. The consistency took some getting use, so we flattened the patties pretty thin before cooking and they turned out awesome. The guys (carnivores) made double and triple deckers and loved them!!!
These were the best Vegan burgers I have ever had! I added mushrooms and quick oats then let the mixture sit in the fridge for several hours before shaping and baking them. Topped patties with red onion and mustard on whole wheat hamburger buns. Excellent
I made it as written except I cooked them in a 450 degree oven (I was also roasting veggies). I am not normally a fan of bean burgers but I have to say these were good. I cooked a vegan meal for friends from out of town and tripled the recipe; they were thrilled. The left over burgers have gotten spicier through the week as we have eaten them for lunches.
I made it! Instead of flour, I used 1 cup of Italian Style breadcrumbs. However, 1 cup is entirely too much. I ended up adding a little more water & another can of black beans (rinsed & mashed) to fix this. I didn’t use bell peppers. Overall, it turned out pretty good, just a little spicy for me. Next time, I’ll use less chilli sauce to cut down on the heat
These are the first veggie burgers I have made, and agree with the many positive reviews. I did use Panko instead of the bread, but otherwise followed directions as written. I will make these often. My husband, who is a meat lover, ate two. I cooked them in an iron skillet instead of the oven, and they were quick and easy. Delicious!
When we made it, we could not find black beans anywhere, only red kidney beans and they were DELICIOUS!! So at least we can all know that red kidney beans work well too. This recipe is great and I'm a very picky, veggie-hater, but this is yummy
Flavor was great. Also pretty easy to make. My biggest issue was the binder for the burgers. I tried using the cornstarch as said but in the end it ended up as dried bean crumbs. I'm not vegan so I did add egg to help bind everything together and it turned out great. That won't work for any vegans out there but just be ready with another binder to use in case the cornstarch mixture doesn't work. Overall it was really good once I got that worked out.
Easy, quick, and tasty - what could be better? Made almost exactly as recipe states with a few small tweaks. Used barbecue sauce instead of sriracha sauce because I didn’t have any sriracha. Also added a little shredded yellow squash for extra moisture and texture. Used a bit more than 3/4 cup flour because of that.
This was OK for me I did add a sweet potato instead of carrots, half the batch I added corn and those were a little better. I think I mashed the beans too long because the inside was kind of like refried beans. Next time I will try some whole beans and some roasted corn, carrots instead of the potato. I did put them in a pan to kind of brown them in a tiny bit of oil. My daughter said they were good and the flavors were all good, I cut back the sriracha and added some smoked paprika.
I 've been WFPB since September and I've tried a number of black bean burgers recipes. I like to keep them in the freezer for those nights when I need a quick dinner. These are my favorite of all the ones I've tried thus far. I would never have thought of adding Old Bay! A lot of black bean burgers pretty much taste the same. These are unique; try them!
