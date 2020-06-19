Three Bean Salad With Celery

This salad recipe is great for summer picnics. It's delicious, quick, and easy to make. You can substitute the variety of beans in this recipe with other types and still have a great bean salad. I sometimes use cannellini beans in place of the green beans and it still tastes great!
This is almost the same three bean salad my mom used to make except she used wax beans, green beans and kidney beans. Also she added 1/4 cup of Worcestershire Sauce. Even as a kid, I loved that bean salad.., I think it was the dressing that made it so good. Now I make it myself... hmm, must be missing something because it never tastes as good as Mom's.
Made & let sit as recommended, but this would've been a 5 if I'd let sit over night. I had a little leftover & having it the next day was so much better with the flavor mixing. Next time I'll make a day ahead of when I want it. Also, we don't care for garbanzo beans so used yellow wax beans instead.
Thought this was absolutely wonderful. Cut down on the onion though and diced them really really small, no one in my house likes raw onions. Made this recipe for easter and it was a big hit with the baked ham!
We aren't a big fan of sweetness in a bean salad in our house, so I cut the sugar to one tablespoon. I might cut it out altogether next time. It would have been tastier with more salt, but I know I really shouldn't add more for a healthful recipe, so I'll be checking out other possibilities for seasonings to give it a bit more zip. I did like the addition of celery and find the combination of garbanzo, kidney and green beans to be my preferred combination in a bean salad. I like making my bean salads a day ahead and placing them in a plastic canister with a tight-fitting lid, so it is easy to invert the canister and re-distribute the dressing every time I go in the refrigerator. It makes for a tastier salad without needing to marinate it in excessive amounts of dressing.
Hi guys, I wanted to try this out even though I was a bit sceptical at the beginning. Holly molly, this is absolutely stunning, amazing, so delicious salad. The best salad I've had in the last years. I recommend from the deepest of my heart. Im so overwhelmed right now with a great feeling I've got after eating this. GREAT GREAT GREAT!!! So on my table today: beef-vegetable soup and 3 beans salad. Thank you for the recipe.
I'm taking it to a picnic where people are carb and protein conscious, so I added a can of black beans. And, I've lived in the South long enough to add some sweet salad cubes, and a chopped boiled egg.
Good recipe. Followed it pretty close. Not big on sweet so next time would cut back on sugar and use cider vinegar. I usually use wax beans but didn’t have any so doubled up on green beans. I put a little bell pepper in also a minced jalapeño for zing. My sis-in-law also uses lemon juice and fresh parsley. Thank you for sharing.
I love how versatile this salad is, and how colourful and healthy it looks when I use garbanzo beans, red kidney beans, black beans, celery and red pepper. Beautiful!! I crave this salad and now make it a few times a month and since I live alone, I can eat it every day for DAYS!! I tried it one time with the canned green beans but was disappointed as they got very, very mushy. Thanks for this recipe!
I use green beans, yellow wax beans, chick peas, sometimes add kidney beans. Chopped onion, celery, and green pepper. Dressing is 1/4 cup each, lemon juice, olive oil, soy sauce and honey. Blend in blender for a minute and marinate the salad overnight. Delicious!
Great taste and texture. I added a few extra tbsp of vinegar to give it some more zing; the recipe as-is turned about a bit bland (to our tastes). I love the celery, ill probably add more next time. Great side dish or snack!
The dressing is a sweet-and-sour with celery seeds and the recipe makes too much. Perhaps next time I’ll throw in another can of beans. I do like celery seeds though and will pursue other recipes that use it. 10 servings from this? Maybe for my canary! Lol
Did not make any changes to the recipe and it turned out great. Let it rest for about 8 hours as someone commented that the longer it sat the better it got. I think with this base you could add about any other veggie of your choice or maybe some sweet peppers if you like them. Really a great recipe for a novice like me.
I chose this recipe because it had less sugar than others I've seen. I didn't have all of the ingredients on hand so I used 3 cans of beans; seasoned black eyed peas, chick peas and black beans. It was excellent! This is an easy and very versatile recipe.
I like this recipe because of its simplicity and the result is always good. I didn't use any canned beans; I steamed fresh green beans because they look and taste better (greener) than canned, and for the others I soaked and cooked dry beans. It's a little more work but I like the end result better. I followed the recipe for the dressing fairly closely, although I did add some chopped garlic and dry Italian herbs. However, I mixed the dressing ingredients separately in a bowl with a little Dijon mustard to form an emulsion before pouring it over the beans. I disagree that it needs more sugar. I have an aversion to sugar in savory foods, so I added none. YMMV. Note that the olive oil gets greasy when refrigerated so I recommend taking the salad out to warm up about an hour before serving.
