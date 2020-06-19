Three Bean Salad With Celery

This salad recipe is great for summer picnics. It's delicious, quick, and easy to make. You can substitute the variety of beans in this recipe with other types and still have a great bean salad. I sometimes use cannellini beans in place of the green beans and it still tastes great!

Recipe by Kara

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine onion, celery, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, and green beans in a mixing bowl. Add olive oil, vinegar, sugar, salt, celery seed, and black pepper to bean mixture; gently stir to coat. Cover bowl and chill completely 2 to 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 11.4g; sodium 366.7mg. Full Nutrition
