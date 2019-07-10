Grilled Cod

This was, surprisingly, really good. My frozen cod fillets were a bit rubbery to start with, but I did grill them on our Jenn Aire stovetop grill and they turned out lovely (only slightly rubbery). I just sprinkled some Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning on both sides of the fillets - no need for salt and pepper as those are the first and third ingredients, respectively, nor lemon pepper. I did melt the butter and cook some scallions in it, threw a bit of fresh lemon juice in (not an entire lemon - that would have been incredibly sour) and basted both sides of the fish once while cooking (got flare-ups from the butter hitting the gas flame). My fillets were pretty thin so I cooked 3 minutes on one side and 1 on the other. After I carefully got it off the grill (the butter pooled in the curved up fish), I poured the rest of the butter/scallion/lemon mixture on top. Very flavorful, very easy. Who would've thought?!