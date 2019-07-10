Grilled Cod

Tasty grilled cod recipe for fillets basted with butter, lemon, and green onion.

Recipe by Jenny Crocker

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stack about 15 charcoal briquettes into a grill in a pyramid shape. If desired, drizzle coals lightly with lighter fluid and allow to soak for 1 minute before lighting coals with a match. Allow fire to spread to all coals, about 10 minutes, before spreading briquettes out into the grill; let coals burn until a thin layer of white ash covers the coals. Lightly oil the grates.

  • Season both sides of cod fillets with Cajun seasoning, lemon pepper, salt, and black pepper. Set fillets aside on a plate.

  • Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat, stir in lemon juice and green onion, and cook until onion is softened, about 3 minutes.

  • Grill fillets on the preheated grill until browned and flaky, about 3 minutes per side; baste frequently with butter mixture while grilling.

  • Allow fillets to rest off the heat for about 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 20.3g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 63.4mg; sodium 660.6mg. Full Nutrition
