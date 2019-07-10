Grilled Cod
Tasty grilled cod recipe for fillets basted with butter, lemon, and green onion.
this is a fantastic recipe. We are on a low fat, no salt diet. Used lemon-herb seasoning, more pepper & no salt. Used butter spray, not butter. Integrity of the recipe remained & we give it a 5 star pluss it's healthy.. Thanks.Read More
Just being honest, the cod was rubbery. I prefer cod battered and fried over this recipe any day. It is too spicy for kids as well.Read More
I used the broiler, placing fish on a well greased broiling pan. Covered both sides of the fish with the spice mixture, then basted with the butter, lemon juice, onion mix. OMG!!! It was sooo good. The only change I would make next time would be to coat only one side of the fish with spice because for some of the kids it was too spicy. WoW - thank you Jenny. My husband said it was the best fish recipe he has ever had.
This was excellent! However, my fish wasn't that great for grilling. My problem lies with being frozen cod, that I got from Fred Meyer/Kroger...and when I opened the bag after it thawed...it was fish floating in a lot of water. And my fish was alreaady crumbly. And was falling apart in the grilling process. So now I know what NOT to buy, the other thing was, I over seasoned my fish using almost all the seasoning the recipe made, and my fish was spicy. While my husband and daughter were screaming for more....I was grabbing for a bit of milk. I liked it but wasn't prepared for the heat. Other then that. I can totally make again! The seasoning can go along way, possibly 4 nice size fillets.
We LOVE this recipe! You need to buy good sustainably caught cod and then just enjoy.....we have it a couple of times a month. I also found that the brand of Cajun seasoning can make a difference as well. I use Zatarain's Creole Seasoning. When I ran out and had to find a sub @ a grocery store on the way home from work (Tony Chackere's Original Creole Seasoning), it wasn't as good. Sorry Tony Chackere's, your seasoning is good, just not as good as the Zatarain's for this particular recipe. I also omit the 1/4 tsp salt from the recipe too as my seasonings all contain salt, so extra salt is not necessary. I usually double the recipe and we eat it the next day for lunch (if there's any left over, sometimes there isn't!). Thanks for sharing this yummy recipe. I've passed it along to friends and co-workers and everyone gives it the thumbs up. Making it tonight as a matter of fact!!!
A 5 star for our family! My husband said this is a keeper. Easy and delicious. We put it on foil on a gas grill and it took a little longer to cook but mouthwatering good.
This was delicious! My kids loved it too. Definitely a keeper in my recipe box. The changes I made: I didn't have lemon juice so substituted lime juice. I also eyeballed the seasonings that went on the fish.
Really good and easy. Used the broiler pan and baked at 450 degrees.
Very tasty. The grill HAS to be HOT!! Definitely will make again.
Really good, had 1 - 8oz piece of cod, sprinkled on lemon pepper and Old Bay Seasoning, s and p, cooked on the grill 3 min on each side, basting while cooking.
This is a very good and simple recipe. Only thing I'd suggest is take it easy on the cajun spices. Usually it is very salty. Loved it, will make again. Bon Apetite!
Absolutely delicious....my husband and I gobbled this right up! I buy a lot of cod and love to grill so I'll be making this recipe many more times. I followed the recipe exactly as far as the ingredients list, but did cut down on the Cajun seasoning.
Did this on a propane grill at about 350. Came out perfectly with these directions. Super easy.
Tried this with swai but left everything else the same. The kiddos loved it even ,y 2 year old ate it up. Go easy on the cajun seasionings though if your kiddos don't like spice. Will be making again!
A huge hit at my dinner table!!! Made this using the George Foreman Grill omitting the butter and made the Avocado, Tomato and Mango Salsa to accommodate it! What a great compliment to each other! I'm not even a fish lover but with recipes like this I am certainly starting a love affair with fish!
Amazing flavor! The other reviewers are right about the liquid, I used frozen cod and I tried to take every bit of water out, but while cooking the fish expelled more. I dried it down three times (with an absorbent) but then stupidly added tomatoes which created more water. I just broiled it for a while and all was well. The marinade gives any seafood a wonderful flavor, a bit hot, not spicy, but I served with sauteed radishes and asparagus and cold cucumbers and it was the perfect accompaniment! My new favorite seafood marinade!
Simple, healthy and easy, just shake on the amount of spice you desire. We have our own homemade Creole spice. Our cod was fresh caught and this recipe didn't cover that fresh mild taste of the cod, just enhanced it.
Delicious and Simple, I also love steamed cod.
I don't care for spicy, so I omitted the Cajun seasoning and used some mango-lime seasoning I had. Also used chopped yellow onion since I didn't have any green onion on hand. To season the fillets before hitting the grill, I melted a tiny bit of butter and rubbed in on with my fingers, then sprinkled the seasoning on. It was soooo delicious! Will definitely make again, thank you!!
this was AMAZING! i dont think i put quite as much cajun on it as it called for, but it still had quite the kick to it anyways! the only thing i did different was i put non-stick foil over my grate, so i had to up the cooking time to about 10 mins total. even my 4 year old devoured it! this is a keeper!!! and, i plan on using it year round!!!
This was tasty, easy and everything was on hand. A bit confused by the instruction to 'let cod sit for 5 minutes before serving' though. Who wants to eat cold fish?
Good fish, but mine turned out rubbery. I don't know if it was my changes or that I used a gas grill. I subbed old bay instead of cajun seasoning and lime juice instead of lemon. The flavor was good, though. My process for a nonstick grill worked well, though- heat up and scrape the rack, then wipe the grate with an oil- dipped paper towel several times. Maybe next time I'll be sure I'm not overcooking the fish.
I must say this was a great dish! I used Tony Chachere's seasoning. Note - this seasoning does have salt in it so omit any additional salt. The flavors were great. I used the lemon butter to baste at the end and it was a very nice finish.
Simple and delicious. I didn't have cajun seasoning so I used Jamaican jerk seasoning and it was lovely. You definitely need a nice clean well-oiled grill for this, the fish tends to stick and towards the end of cooking it starts to get flaky, which means if you're not careful it could all fall apart!
Made it according to the recipe only I let it marinate and then used planks to cook on the grill and it came out yummilicious
I have tried many fish recipes here over the last few months and this is by far the best! I didn't have lemon pepper so I just used coarsely ground black pepper and we omitted the green onion as I didn't have any. I will use both of those next time to complete the recipe! This is going in my recipe box and will now be in the regular rotation for our family! Fantastic!
My husband and I liked this recipe a lot. The kids found it to be too spicy. Wimps! I would make this again.
My hubby can be a picky eater - loves meat and potatoes, meat and potatoes. This turned out perfectly; I substituted Emeril's for the cajun spice as neither my hubby nor my mother like spicy foods. It was so good I even got a big hug after dinner from the hubby. I served this with Parmesan Basil Orzo and Cheddar Biscuits. A hit in my home.
Didn't add the 1/4 teaspoon salt, and I cut the Cajun seasoning in half. Also, I used finely minced white onion instead of green. This was great!
Loved it! I will definitely make this again. I didn't have any cajun seasoning, so I looked up a recipe for c.s. and made my own. There were NO leftovers!!!
Made this with pollack tonight and it was very nice. We liked the bit of heat and flavor the cajun seasoning offered as pollack is a bit bland on taste. Will definitely make this again.
Fantastic. Instant favorite. We used foil on a gas grill so we did increase cook time about ten minutes a side high heat.
This was fantastic! I am not a fan of fish- in fact I can't stand it. But I know I need to eat healthier and have been trying to find recipes that make it edible. This is a sure winner! I substituted swai for cod, Creole seasoning for Cajun, and garlic herb salt for plain salt. Two thumbs up!
I changed this recipe. I used a gas grill and I did not put the cayenne pepper. I divided up 3 lbs of cod into separate portions and wrapped each piece of cod in heavy duty foil and cooked them for about 40 minutes on medium heat. The fish was cooked perfectly and I did not have the fish odor in the house for days. My son loved it.
This was simple and wonderful. What a great way to get more fish in the diet.
Very tasty and so fast and easy to make! I did not alter the ingredients, my dish was seasoned perfectly. I did not broil on an outdoors grill but in my oven using the broil setting and broiler. I did not baste, just poured the butter sauce on top of the fish and cooked for 6-7 mins. Perfection!
I added a tablespoon of lime to the marinade and cooked the onions to brown . Very good and was quick to make.
Best fish recipe ever.
Made this for dinner last night & I say, it was YUMMY! Followed the recipe, with the exception of half butter & half olive oil for health reasons, and used Old Bay seasoning instead of Cajun, for reduction in salt intake. Used the white & green parts of the onions as well. Jenny, thank you so much for sharing your recipe! This is a keeper in our household.
This was quite good. Trying it on ribs tonight.
Did this recipe and added two gloves of garlic in the butter sauce. Everything else is the same. Dynamic recipe.
It was good...i cooked in a broiler. Nothing special, not a wow meal but was tasty. I backed off on the seasoning due to the other reviews and it was perfect.
Really good - I used Emeril's Original Essence spice and Mrs. Dash Lemon Pepper.
So simple and so flavorful!
My wife and I are not big on salt. Although I didn't add the recommended additional salt the Cajun seasoning had more than we would have preferred. That said, I scarfed mine down while my lady picked and moaned.
Made this tonight. I too made it with frozen cod and I agree with others that say to buy it fresh. Aside from that this was really good!
Lovely. Used the seasonings on cod and shrimp and grilled both - the cod was melt-in-your mouth. Fantastic seasoning.
This was really good. Scores big points with the hubby
I used frozen cod. After thawing, I dry marinated it with lemon pepper and Old Bay in the fridge for 3 hours. I breaded the fish and grilled it until just done. I changed the sauce. I sautéd sliced shallot in butter and then added lemon zest and juice. I finished it by whisking in Dijon mustard as an emulsion I served the sauce as a topping for the cooked fish. It turned out great.
I used a foil lined grill sheet (for veges) on a gas grill and cooked it 5 mins each side. Turned off heat and left on grill another 5 mins. Delicious. Served with creamy noodles, salad and applesauce. The noodles and applesauce balance out the spiciness.
Lovely recipe for cod and so easy and fast. I used a gas grill and placed a piece of foil over the grill which worked perfectly. Thank you for a great go-to recipe for cod.
Great taste. Going to make another soon
Awesome! I also did shrimp the same way to have with the fish. This recipe cod & shrimp, Zatarans red beans and rice, & steamed veggies. Awesome! I think this recipe could be also used on chicken, and any type of "meaty" fish. Next time I will use catfish, considering I'm in So. Indiana it's readily available. LOVED IT! For the shrimp I just cleaned and peeled the shrimp and lightly sprinkled the mix over them, then cooked on the outside of the hot coals. Tender and juicy! I didn't have lemon pepper so I just laid a slice of lemon on top of the fish while it cooked. I put some lemon juice on the shrimp right before I put it on the grill.
I left out the cajun seasoning because we don't like picante. I added capers to the sauce. Great, easy, delicious. What more could you ask for?
added some grated fresh ginger to it
We make it over and over again! Thanks for the recipe.
It came out surprisingly well. I used the oven at 375 instead of the grill, and reduced the salt (I'm on low sodium diet). I substituted some parsley and thyme. I enjoyed.
Made this today using a homemade recipe for Cajun seasoning & lemon pepper & it was delish! Doubled the sauce recipe as I had 3 nice pieces of cod but we used a gas grill (I imagine a charcoal grill gave it that extra bit of flavor and it would’ve been a 5). My hub forgot to baste it on grill on the alumn foil, so I did coat w/sauce over all pieces well & put it back on hot grill cov’d for a cple more minutes just to absorb nicely. Served w/a broccoli & quinoa side dish
Awesome ,simple and very taste
We have made it 3 times and loved it. We always soak Cod in milk for the day to make it flaky and remove fishiness.
Easy. Yum. Used lime juice instead of lemon cuz that's what I had. So happy to have this combo of ingredients at hand for fish! Thanks Jenny!
Kind of bland.
I served it at a cookout tonight. Everybody raved about it. I used frozen cod but made sure to get every drop of water out of it that I could. I sprinkled the seasonings on it and put it back in the fridge while the coals heated up.
The familiy loved i.t
This was excellent. I took the advice of other posters and only seasoned one side, my kids are tearing it up! I used old bay seasoning, and ground pepper to season, and butter, lemon juice and a tiny bit of minced garlic to baste the cod. I also broiled it instead of grilled. Saved to make it again!
This recipe was wonderful. The only changes I made were to halve the Cajun seasoning & I broiled it instead of grilling it. My kids & hubby loved it! Thanks for sharing!
This was fantastic ! I didn't change anything to the recipe, but I did add a few pieces of hickory to the fire for that smoked flavor. I used Riley's brand Cajun seasoning and Lawry's lemon pepper. I'll definitely be making this again!
Not bad. Neither of us is a huge fan of codfish.
The only my family will eat it.
It looks pretty but God, it was so salty! Wow.
Great Cod recipe! Used Tony Chachere Creole Seasoning, lemon wedges and extra pepper (we were out of lemon pepper). Even added a little Drawn butter and renamed it....Poor Man's Lobster! Used Icelandic Cod from the fresh fish area.
Loved this! I used frozen cod for this. I first soak it in lemon water, then squeeze excess water out of it with paper towels. I would season only one side next time. I also basted just once before grilling on cedar planks (gas grill)
Omg my 7 year old who hates fish loved it thank you for sharing we've made four times now
I made this more pan seared since it's cold out. It was AMAZING! I can't tolerate spicy food very well but this was the perfect mix. It was just awesome. The lemon mixed gracefully with the Cajun seasoning to create a spice that ended with a savory tary twist. fantastic recipe and it will definitely be made again!
Excellent recipe! Regular menu item for us now. Thanks so much for posting!
It was the easiest and best vid I've ever had
easy to make. used tin foil on the grill. less "grill flavor" perhaps, but less mess. the cod was " previously frozen" that was not an issue, nice and flakey . I'll do thy his one again 15 minutes from package of fish to table.
Absolutely delicious and so easy to prepare. I used an indoor grill, seasoned the fish on one side only and it was perfectly seasoned!!!
I used this recipe for the seasoning idea only. I only used about half of the recipe of seasonings, and it could have used more, but then it would have been too spicy for me. It was tasty, but I may keep looking for that perfect combination.
Yee-Ummmmm! Very simple to prepare and quite delicious. It is spicy, so be warned about that. I substituted Old Bay, as well. Will definitely make this again.
This was, surprisingly, really good. My frozen cod fillets were a bit rubbery to start with, but I did grill them on our Jenn Aire stovetop grill and they turned out lovely (only slightly rubbery). I just sprinkled some Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning on both sides of the fillets - no need for salt and pepper as those are the first and third ingredients, respectively, nor lemon pepper. I did melt the butter and cook some scallions in it, threw a bit of fresh lemon juice in (not an entire lemon - that would have been incredibly sour) and basted both sides of the fish once while cooking (got flare-ups from the butter hitting the gas flame). My fillets were pretty thin so I cooked 3 minutes on one side and 1 on the other. After I carefully got it off the grill (the butter pooled in the curved up fish), I poured the rest of the butter/scallion/lemon mixture on top. Very flavorful, very easy. Who would've thought?!
The key is the quality of the cajun seasoning
No changes. I’ll definitely make it again. I’ve never cooked scallions in butter - great combo with the lemon juice! Spice combo was perfect, too!
Everyone loved it! An easy dish with flavor! I used cod loins and cooked under the broiler and it came out fantastic. Only change would be to go light on the spices. It has a good kick as written. Definitely on the "keeper" list.
we loved this- go light with the cajun for the kids
Very good!
Cod came out cooked correctly as per the recipe, but to me the fish is lacking in taste, although my wife liked it a lot. I think cod is best when fried.
EX !!!!! This was easy to make and very tasty....I will be making this again & again....
It was amazing! Though the measurements were a bit strange it went down well and I've made it twice now and we can't get enough of it!! We fried it instead but used the recipe and it was amazing!
I used a fresh caught cod steak, so I had to adjust the timing. I had no lemon pepper so I used fresh ground and my homemade creole seasoning. This turned out so buttery, moist and delicious. Now I remember why I love cod so much. Thanks for a great addition to our grilling rotation.
easy easy. I put them in the air fryer. yummy.
excellent
Just made this for dinner tonight. It was excellent. We had fresh cod from the meat department. Used all of the ingredients as stated. I didn't measure the spices. I just sprinkled them on the fish to our liking. I had to double the sauce because it was so yummy. We put the fish on our gas grill and the time was perfect as stated. It was flakey and delicious!! Certainly will make this again soon.
Very easy and tasty recipe. This is a keeper!
What a great, simple dish! Hubby was bringing home a great catch of cod and other white fish, and we had company coming. Since this looked very simple, and I had all the ingredients, I took a chance and prepared it just as written. The fish was a marvelous hit with everyone. It was very moist and delicious. This is a recipe I'll make often. Thanks for a terrific recipe!
This was outstanding!
Really nice recipe. Fast, easy and I had all of the ingredients on hand. I put this on the grill and it turned out perfect, just as if I had ordered it in a restaurant. The ONLY thing I did differently was I cut the spices down to 1/2. I wanted to season both sides of the fish and had read other reviews saying that both sides was too much so I cut it down and went for it. It was fantastic! Thank you for this recipe
Use less salt and pepper
