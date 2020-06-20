Polynesian Watermelon Drink ('Otai)

''Otai' is a fruit drink which originated in Tonga and is usually made as a summertime refreshment. It is a blend of water, coconut milk, and any variety of pulped tropical fruit such as coconut, watermelon, mango, and pineapple but is almost always watermelon as it is plentiful in Tonga. A small amount of sugar may be added, although the recipe is considerably sweet on its own. I lived in Sydney many moons ago and the Polynesian families drank this by the gallons in the summer. Soooo refreshing and yummy! Serve over ice cubes.
Made this for an island inspired graduation party. I used really sweet watermelon and delicious, fresh pineapple (crushed it). I followed the recipe to the tee and no one liked it at all. I really expected a quite different turn out. Maybe adding some ginger ale might help?
Absolutely delicious! Didn't have coconut so added a can of coconut cream and substitued coconut water for some of the water. Whizzed the fruit with my stick blender. And my husband drank almost all of this great, refreshing drink (I mae it for me, he DOESN'T like fruit drinks!)!
My husband is Tongan. We make the "skinny version". Using ripe watermelon, take out the seeds( if necessary) & place chunks in the blender. Add at least 2 cups of unsweetened vanilla almond milk & blend to the consistency that you like. It is a nice low calorie treat on a hot summer day!
I love this Drink, My Tongan Friend Mele gave me her recipe for Otai, I make it every summer, I make it by the gallons for all my friends to enjoy when they come to visit.In stead of can milk we used Half& Half, you can also use mango instead of watermelon, for adults you can add some rum or brandy.
Mine came out... okay. I bought a seedless watermelon, cut it in half and started with that. I blended it and the can of crushed pineapple, added the milk, lime juice, coconut milk (I don't care for flakes in my drinks), water, and evaporated milk. It was thick. VERY thick. So I added the second half of watermelon (blended). Added more water. Added pineapple juice. Still thick. So I strained all of it, and got it to a liquid stated. By that point, it was lime heavy (I don't know how), so I added the sugar (1/2 cup). It's finally to the point that I don't mind drinking it. It was just a lot more work than I thought and VERY time consuming.
Wow! This tasted great! I bought a really sweet but visually unattractive watermelon inside so decided to use this recipe. I didn't have coconut so I left it out. As soon as I go to the store, I'll have to get shredded coconut to make more.
