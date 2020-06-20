Polynesian Watermelon Drink ('Otai)

''Otai' is a fruit drink which originated in Tonga and is usually made as a summertime refreshment. It is a blend of water, coconut milk, and any variety of pulped tropical fruit such as coconut, watermelon, mango, and pineapple but is almost always watermelon as it is plentiful in Tonga. A small amount of sugar may be added, although the recipe is considerably sweet on its own. I lived in Sydney many moons ago and the Polynesian families drank this by the gallons in the summer. Soooo refreshing and yummy! Serve over ice cubes.

Recipe by cookinwithmom

  • Grate watermelon with a fork from the rind into a large bowl, leaving no large chunks. Stir water, pineapple, evaporated milk, and coconut into the grated watermelon. Add sugar; stir until dissolved. Squeeze lime juice into the watermelon mixture.

199 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 41.1g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 9.1mg; sodium 48.1mg. Full Nutrition
