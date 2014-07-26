Easy Raspberry Salad

Light, easy salad with almonds and raspberries.

By Aaryn

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Toss salad greens, raspberries, jicama, and almonds together in a large bowl. Drizzle with raspberry vinaigrette to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 7.5g; sodium 441.3mg. Full Nutrition
