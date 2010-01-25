Chrusciki II

3.6
3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

These are strips of sweet dough fried , and dusted with confectioners' sugar.

Recipe by shirleyo

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the butter, yolks, sugar, sour cream, vinegar and rum until smooth. Gradually stir in flour until the dough is thick enough to handle. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 15 minutes. Put the dough into a bowl and cover with a cloth. Let it rest in a cool place for an hour.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in heavy skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). To test readiness of oil, put a small piece of dough in it, if it immediately comes to the surface, the temperature is right. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to no thicker than 1/8 inch thickness. Cut into strips 2 inches wide and 7 inches long. Cut a 2 inch slit down the center of the strip lengthwise. Pull one end through the hole.

  • Fry 4 or 5 strips at a time, turning once, until brown. Drain on paper towels and dust with confectioners' sugar while still warm.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 6.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022