Healthier Sweet Potato Pie I

This healthier version of the original recipe uses a whole wheat crust and less sugar. And it tastes wonderful! Friends and family might still say this is the best sweet potato pie they have ever had!

By MakeItHealthy

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pan
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Boil sweet potato whole in skin in a small pot until done, 40 to 50 minutes. Drain, cool sweet potato with cold water, and remove skin.

  • Break sweet potato apart in a large bowl. Mix in butter and beat well with an electric mixer. Beat in sugar, milk, eggs, nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla extract on medium speed until mixture is smooth. Pour filling into unbaked pie crust.

  • Bake in preheated oven until knife inserted in center comes out clean, 45 to 55 minutes. Pie will puff up like a souffle, then sink down as it cools.

Editor's Note:

This recipe is a healthier version of Sweet Potato Pie I.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 79.4mg; sodium 245.3mg. Full Nutrition
