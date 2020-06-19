Healthier Sweet Potato Pie I

Delicious! Because I made it for a meal where we couldn't use dairy, I made a few modifications: Olive oil instead of butter, regular deep-dish pie crust (since that was what I originally had on hand), and unsweetened vanilla almond milk instead of regular milk. I also left the skin in because that's where the nutrients are. I had planned on doubling the recipe because there were nine of us for the meal, but I unknowingly more than doubled the amount of sweet potatoes and ended up with enough for three pies. And it was incredible. Because no oven temperature had been called for, I baked them on 350 for a little over an hour. One of the guests raved about it and I forwarded the recipe to her with the list of changes I had made. I definitely want to make this again. Thanks so much for posting!