Healthier Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

This easy slow cooker chicken and dumplings recipe cooks while you are at work! We added more veggies and used natural (not condensed) soup to make this recipe healthier.

By MakeItHealthy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 hrs 35 mins
total:
5 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken, butter, cream of chicken soup, and onion in a slow cooker. Cover and cook on High for 5 to 6 hours. Stir in carrots after 5 hours of cooking.

  • Place torn biscuit dough on top of chicken mixture 30 minutes before serving. Cover and cook until dough is no longer raw in the center, about 25 minutes. Lift edges of biscuits and stir in peas. Let stand until warm before serving.

Editor's Note:

This recipe is a healthier version of Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 40.5mg; sodium 758mg. Full Nutrition
