Healthier Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

I want to review this recipe while it's still fresh in my mind. Thanks to all who reviewed this; you gave me suggestions I might not have considered had I gone AS IS. I didn't shred the breasts, but as the pieces were so large, I cut them into thirds and fourths. After rinsing and drying, I rubbed them in various herbs and spices: Kosher salt, fresh ground pepper; dried parsley, sage, tarragon, thyme, marjoram, Greek oregano, garlic powder; a dash of paprika, and to give it a tiny bit of heat, some red pepper flakes, then let it "marinade' 2 hours. I passed on the butter and used one of the new "Knorr" stock additives. I only had beef, but figured with the cream of chicken, the flavors would hopefully blend; this went in at the point I should have added butter. I used half a yellow onion and three scallions, plus 4 small cloves of garlic. One thing the recipe doesn't mention is to check the crock pot; 5 hours before adding the carrots may be too long. I'm glad I checked mine as the chicken and 'gravy' stock was ready. I added the carrots (which I lightly sprinkled with Kosher salt, pepper, thyme) then a 20-ounce can of Pillsbury reduced-fat 'Grands'. Having read that some of the dumplings were raw even after 40 minutes, I went with an hour for the final cooking time; put the crock pot on WARM, then added the frozen peas. A green salad and a Texas Gewürztraminer accompanied it all. Perfect for a winter night in KY. I'll definitely do this again, my way!