Healthier Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

Great quick recipe for crock pot! I omitted the butter, by accident, and it still tasted great. I seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper and then shredded it before adding peas and dumplings at the end. Had to cook the dough a little longer, 40min, and still had a few raw dumplings. All in all a good recipe, will definately use again.
Great quick recipe for crock pot! I omitted the butter, by accident, and it still tasted great. I seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper and then shredded it before adding peas and dumplings at the end. Had to cook the dough a little longer, 40min, and still had a few raw dumplings. All in all a good recipe, will definately use again.
First, I didn't follow the recipe exactly but think I got the "flavor" it was going for. Completely forgot the butter and, honestly, I don't think that you need it. I added carrots at the beginning with everything else--it was fine. I also added some chopped celery to sneak in one more veggie. As written, it is a good basic recipe. I think it needs something more. Next time, I think I'll add spices as I thought it was very bland. The whole family ate it without complaints. Husband took leftovers for lunch. I'll try it again with some tweaking. Thanks for sharing.
I want to review this recipe while it's still fresh in my mind. Thanks to all who reviewed this; you gave me suggestions I might not have considered had I gone AS IS. I didn't shred the breasts, but as the pieces were so large, I cut them into thirds and fourths. After rinsing and drying, I rubbed them in various herbs and spices: Kosher salt, fresh ground pepper; dried parsley, sage, tarragon, thyme, marjoram, Greek oregano, garlic powder; a dash of paprika, and to give it a tiny bit of heat, some red pepper flakes, then let it "marinade' 2 hours. I passed on the butter and used one of the new "Knorr" stock additives. I only had beef, but figured with the cream of chicken, the flavors would hopefully blend; this went in at the point I should have added butter. I used half a yellow onion and three scallions, plus 4 small cloves of garlic. One thing the recipe doesn't mention is to check the crock pot; 5 hours before adding the carrots may be too long. I'm glad I checked mine as the chicken and 'gravy' stock was ready. I added the carrots (which I lightly sprinkled with Kosher salt, pepper, thyme) then a 20-ounce can of Pillsbury reduced-fat 'Grands'. Having read that some of the dumplings were raw even after 40 minutes, I went with an hour for the final cooking time; put the crock pot on WARM, then added the frozen peas. A green salad and a Texas Gewürztraminer accompanied it all. Perfect for a winter night in KY. I'll definitely do this again, my way!
We'd baked a whole chicken a few nights earlier, so I just shredded the leftovers in the crockpot. I added carrots, celery, onion, garlic and basil for the veggies, 1 can of cream of chicken soup, and vegetable stock. Before I added the buscuit dough I tasted the soup and it was a bit bland, so I added oregano, more basil, and extra salt and pepper. Perfect! I put the buscuit dough in and left it on low for another 2 hours (cooked 10 hours total). Perfect! The boyfriend has been eating all the leftovers for his lunches all week he loved it so much.
It was great... I made added a few more things such as spices and celery. I also cooked it for 8 hrs on low and turned it on high for the last hour for the dumplings. They came out perfectly cooked. The chicken was so soft it shredded it self when I stirred in the peas. Great recipe would try again.
Tasted great! I did modify a bit, used frozen pearl onions and added baby gold potatoes. Also, sprinkled the biscuits with shredded cheese and baked them then served the stew open face on the biscuits. Great comfort food on a cold December SoCal night.
It was very good. My PICKY teen who NEVER eats a veggie loved it! I had to swap out the cheese for goat cuz he is allergic & I used fresh rather than frozen spinach. I used 2+ cups spinach & .cut cheese to 1/2 cup since goat is stronger tasting.
My family loves this dinner and I love how easy it is to make! As other reviews have said to boost the flavor I added my own spices; some poultry seasoning, garlic powder and some pepper. This recipe tastes better the next day too.
This was a delicious dish!! I added celery, 2 cans of cream of chicken soup, maybe 1 and a half cups of water, along with a can of chicken broth. Put all the ingredients in except the peas and dumplings the last hour. Cooked on low for 6 hours and high the last hour adding peas and flour coated whole wheat biscuits. It was very flavorful and we loved it! Thanks for a great dish!
Really good basic crock-pot recipe! Followed it exactly and it did not disappoint. I'm way impressed that the biscuits held up the way they did; the boyfriend loved it too. Will make again when we get back into fall and winter!
Really easy to make. Some ratings says it lacks flavor, but I don’t think so. I use chicken broth when mixing the chicken soup, maybe that helps, and season to your taste. Husband loves and asks for this. Easy crock pot meal, especially for snowed in days. Might seem a bit on the thinner side but once you add the biscuits mine thickens up- Oh and the dumplings :) they always come out perfect! Will continue to make this.
I made this today, good base recipe. I read the reviews stating it was bland and added 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp pepper, 1 tsp paprika, 1 tsp rosemary, 1 tsp thyme, 1 tablespoon fresh parsley roughly chopped, 4 cloves garlic, 3 bay leaves, and half a bag of frozen pearl onions into the pot when you start to cook the chicken. Remove the bay leaves before adding the biscuit dough. My family loved it, I will be making this again.
I am a true novice and found this recipe easy to follow. I followed the suggestions of some other reviewers and added extra chicken broth and seasonings which helped produce a nice flavor. One point of confusion for me was the ingredient, "one cup of natural chicken soup". Wasn't sure what that meant and ended up using condensed which seemed fine. I also added portobello mushroom slices which gave it it even more flavor. I used Pillsbury Garands, tore them into smaller pieces and cooked them for one hour. Seemed fine. All in all, a very flavorful result!
My grandchildren, who are very picky eaters, loved it!! So did my 101 year old neighbor. I used the dark meat for more flavor and made the biscuits instead of using frozen biscuits. Liked it better than when I used frozen biscuits the month before.
Family loved it!! Used 4 frozen chicken breasts and added a clover of garlic. And my family literally ate it up!! I work an 8 hour day so it was in the crock for a good 9 1/2 hours but not burned! I also added about 3 cups of water after 8 hours then the biscuits so it was a little more soup-ish. And still delish!
I loved this! I added thyme and only used one can or half the biscuit dough. I used all the butter it called for but used thighs instead of chicken breasts. Probably not as healthy but it was delicious! I used frozen peas and carrots to simplify. Need to cook them for about 15 minutes instead of 5. Will definitely make this again.
After reading reviews about needing more liquid and flavor I added half a can of low sodium chicken broth and some Italian seasoning in the beginning. I shredded the chicken before adding the carrots and also added celery. Used store bought southern-style biscuit dough and it took about 35-40 mins to finish. My hubby likes the broth thicker so I added a splash of whole milk before serving. This recipe was very easy and probably would have still been great without my changes. It turned out delicious, we've been loving the leftovers!
This definitely needed more peas and carrots which I added, need all the veggies we can get. Also added more chicken broth (low salt, no fat). Only used 3 chicken breasts. Added ground pepper. Used Grands biscuits, cut them in half and then 3 each side. Cook 1.5 hours on low, stirred a few times. Hubby had 3 bowls! Good base recipe, adjust to your own needs.
I read the reviews before making the recipes. I fixed this on the stove top. I made some short cuts. I parboiled the chicken and shredded it. Saved the chicken broth. Added canned carrots and peas. Plus my spices were chicken poultry, thyme and black pepper. Cooked an hour added some of the saved chicken broth brought to boil and also rolled my biscuit fourths in flour. It turned out wonderful. My husband said I had a hit. He ate two bowls.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.