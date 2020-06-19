Healthier Carrot Cake

I don't usually try recipes with so few reviews, but I liked the healthier aspect of this cake and took a chance, boy am I glad I did! I made this for my young boys and I (hubby won't eat carrot cake) so I halved the recipe...also I skipped the icing, although it sounds delicious. This cake was so good! Perfect sweetness, perfect flavor. I did use half white sugar, and half brown sugar because I wanted a little molasses flavor, but that was all I changed. Without the icing it's a healther little snack cake, and I will make it again for sure! Thanks for the recipe!
I didn't have whole wheat pastry flour so I used 2 c. all purpose flour instead and it turned out great. I made it in 2x 8-in round pans rather than a 9x13 and baked for 40 minutes. The cake was moist and the frosting was fantastic! The only thing I'd change next time is decreasing the cinnamon from 2 tsp. to 1 1/2 tsp. because it had a little too much spice flavor for out taste.
Wonderful Recipe! I don't like cakes that are over sweet and I did tweek it a bit, but it was great! Instead of oil I used 1 cup applesauce, and only 1 cup sugar, and I put walnuts instead of pecans. I also nixed the frosting, since I'm not a big icing person. Turned out great!
I didn't care that this recipe was supposed to be healthier, I just wanted a recipe without pineapple! I used all purpose flour, and half brown sugar and half white sugar. I also substituted in a bit of nutmeg and allspice along with the cinnamon (I used a 1/4 tsp each). This was a delicious cake with a nice balance of carrot and spice flavors. Will make again for sure!
Awesome recipe for an easy cake. I didn't have whole wheat pastry flour so I used plain whole wheat flour and for the icing I substituted the butter for coconut oil. Turned out to the same traditional carrot cake flavour. My family loved it!
What a great recipe without the guilt of eating something so sugary a fatty! I modified it a bit by using 1 cup of unsweetened apple sauce in place of the oil, and using 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. It was still plenty sweet with less sugar. I added a little more cinnamon than called for and a dash of nutmeg. I accidentally overcooked it so it wasn't as moist as it probably would have been had I taken it out of the oven earlier, but none the less it was delicious and no one could tell it was a healthier version.
I've tried original Carrot Cake III and 4/5 ppl testing it were ", is this US recipe? Its too sugar in it, can't taste anything else"... so I'll try this one for the final birthday cake. I just wonder if there is enough topping with 1/2 of sugar added?
My husband said this was the best carrot cake he had ever had. My daughter and I swapped out half a cup of oil for half a cup of apple sauce to reduce the fat content making this even healthier. Easy to make and really delicious.
Delicious. I substituted coconut for the nuts, because I had it, not the ,on hands. I used plain flower not whole wheat flower. I also substituted a basic white icing instead of the icing provided. Easy to follow recipe. It would be nice if there was a sub heading for the icing. It tasted very light, carroty, and sweet.
Delicious recipe. The changes I made were I added 1tsp nutmeg and about a cup grated coconut and used only 1cup brown sugar. I also used all purpose flour because that's what I had. It came out moist and was delicious. Will definitely make this again
Taste great! The only changes i made were I used half whole wheat flour and half almond flour/meal and I used coconut oil. Baked for 30 minutes and it came out moist. My first carrot cake made from scratch. :-)
This was fantastic! I noticed they reduced the sugar and oil, so I was concerned it would be dry. I added a 1/4 cup of apple sauce and it was the most moist fabulous cake ever! I also did not have wheat flour so I used all purpose flour, subbing 1 tbl for corn starch. I will definitely be making this again!!
My family loves this recipe! It's great as-is, though we usually sub 1/4 cup butter for some of the oil, add a little (1/2 cup) extra unsweetened applesauce beyond the 3/4 cup butter-oil combo, and use anywhere from 3-4 cups carrot. Excellent every time when baked 35-40 minutes.
I made this for my birthday (yes I made my own cake, only because I really love baking:) It was really delicious! The only thing I did differently was sift the dry ingredients together. I knew this was going to be pretty dense and the sifting helped with that. My whole family thought it was delicious and I will definitely be making it again.
I was comparing this against a family recipe. The heirloom recipe called for 1 1/4 cups of oil. By the time I used all that, I barely had enough for this recipe--so instead of 3/4 c of oil, I used 1/2 c carrot juice and 1/4 c oil... and it was STILL better, hands down! Like other reviewers, I used all-purpose flour and a mix of white and brown Sugar. I will definitely be keeping this one as the family recipe from now on. Next time I may try adding a little coconut, too.
Soooo good! My mum's carrot cake is delicious but laden with excess oil, this recipe was the perfect balance of healthy and flavour! I used just 3/4 cup of brown sugar, 1/2 cup of applesauce and 1/4 cup oil. I also did 4 cups of carrots and omitted the nuts. DELICIOUS ?? For the frosting I doubled the cream cheese and kept sugar the same, perfect to our liking, sweet enough but allowed the cream cheese flavour to come through. Now my mom wants this recipe. It's a keeper!
So delicious! I was leery, especially regarding the whole wheat pastry flour. The only change I made was to add a finely chopped apple to the grated carrots. We all found the cake very flavorful and moist, even on day 2! Thanks for lightening it up!
My family and I loved this cake. Thanks for the recipe. It’s a keeper. I didn’t have Neufchâtel cheese in the fridge (food shortages at the grocery store during the 2020 pandemic), so I had to use full-fat cream cheese. In place of vegetable oil, I used half unsweetened apple sauce and half safflower oil which I typically do when I bake. The three cups of grated carrots provide plenty of moisture to this cake. I used a tip I had learned from an Epicurious magazine video, which is to decrease the oven temperature by 25 degrees to 325 degrees when baking in a glass pan so that the cake doesn’t dry out, and the results were excellent with that modification for the glass pan. For the sugar, I used half white granulated and half brown sugar. I was very happy to find a recipe using whole wheat flour. You won’t feel like you’re sacrificing taste when you’re eating this healthier carrot cake.
I used half white flour and half stone ground whole wheat instead of 2 cups ww pastry flour. I also substituted walnuts for pecans. Both substitutions were made because that's what I had on hand. The recipe made 4 Pampered Chef stone mini loaves and 6 mini bundt cakes. The recipe is not too sweet and mine didn't turn out dry as some reviewers claimed. The oil made the outside of the loaves crisp and delicious. I didn't use frosting. Nobody missed it. Maybe the next time I'll throw in some drained, crushed pineapple. This will be my new go-to carrot cake recipe.
I've made this recipe 6 times already. It's a perfect base recipe for any fruit. I've made it with banana, apple, pears, or carrots. When adding bananas, I reduce the eggs to only one. I just love the versatility of this recipe! I recently made this with banana, apple and carrot. I mixed the fruit and carrots with 1/2 cup of brown sugar and let it sit till it created a lot of liquid. I used only 1 egg. After I made the batter, I poured it into a bundt pan for 50 minutes. O.M.G.!!!!! Best cake ever!
I made this for recipe a second time - vegan style - for my friend's birthday, after having loved it the first time. To make this recipe vegan, I used 2 whole bananas pureed in the Cuisinart to substitute for the eggs. It worked great! Since the bananas add sweetness, I cut the sugar to a little over a cup. For the frosting, I used Tofutti cream cheese and Crisco to sub for the butter. That turned out great too.
A little too sweet. I used toasted walnuts. Can bake in a 9 inch square pan if you halve the recipe. I have used half brown sugar in place of the white sugar. Also delicious and extra moist with an 8 oz. can of drained unsweetened crushed pineapple and a handful of raisins.
Made it with 1/2 almond and 1/2 ww flour, 1/4 cup oil, 2/4 cup applesauce. Batter was too thick so added an extra beaten egg. Result tasted good but was too heavy/dense. Made it again using all unbleached white flour, again using applesauce and only one cup of sugar and made in large muffin tins. Came out great!
I halved the recipe to give to my parents for Father’s Day. After reading other reviews, & based on what I had, I made a number of small changes as follows: I didn’t have pecans, but was able to get some chopped walnuts for the icing (didn’t include any in the cake batter). I used a mix of brown and white granulated sugar, and I used about equal parts cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice to total the amount of cinnamon called for in the recipe. I also subbed apple sauce for the oil. My icing tasted a little funky at first (possibly my butter had absorbed some other flavors in the fridge?), but I added some salt and sugar until it was a little more palatable to me. I wasn’t able to try the finished cake, but my mom, who doesn’t typically like carrot cake, really enjoyed it and said carrot cake she’d ever had.
I made this a little more "healthier" by using Monkfruit "sugar" to substitute for sugar to keep a low glycemic index and only used one cup total. I also substituted 1/2 of the flour with almond flour. Added raisins, only baked for 30 minutes. For total gluten free, you could do 1/2 almond flour and 1/2 another gluten free option. The cake was moist, plenty sweet. I skipped the frosting, but my husband wanted it so made with 1/2 the sugar and grass fed butter - it was plenty sweet.
This is a lovely, relatively uncomplicated recipe. I made the cake, but not the frosting because I already had leftover frosting from another project. I halved the recipe, and it scales just fine. For a half batch the baking time is only 35-40 minutes.
I usually don’t rate a recipe if I’ve made changes but I will definitely give this one 5 stars. Here’s what I changed. I used half regular flour and half almond flour, half brown sugar and half white sugar, Walnuts and I added 1/2 cup of coconut. Changes were based on other reviewers comments and what I had on hand. I did not frost it as it’s yummy without and the hubs doesn’t need the extra calories. Will def make it again.
I think it needs a touch more oil, as this made a pretty dry cake. Also, I added at least 2 tsp additional spices, and the baking soda & powder were still very detectable. I thought the amount of sugar was perfect. This is a good recipe that I think needs just a few tweaks.
I made a few changes as recommended by other reviewers but overall the recipe turned out great! For the cake, I changed the oil to half coconut oil and half apple sauce. I reduced the sugar to 1 cup and did half brown/half white. I added a dash of nutmeg as well. For the icing, I used regular cream cheese and substituted coconut for the pecans. Tasted great and was loved by all!
Loved this! I've never made a carrot cake before and I don't think I'd really change anything if I made this again. It was moist and just sweet enough. I'm no expert baker and this was very easy to make. I paired with a classic cream cheese icing. Delish!
I unknowingly served this to a self proclaimed carrot cake snob and she ranted and rave! Like others, I also substituted some oil for applesauce. I omitted the nuts and added some more raisins. Very moist and delicious!
Wow- this is the first cake I’ve made with whole wheat flour and the first time I’ve made Neufchâtel cheese icing. Omg I don’t think I’ll ever make regular cream cheese icing again! This was the easiest cake to make and it’s definitely one of my favorites now. Maybe THE favorite! (I baked in a cast iron skillet and doubled the frosting.)
