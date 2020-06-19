Healthier Carrot Cake

We made it with a little less oil and a little less sugar, so this carrot cake recipe is now healthier but still sure to be a favorite.

By MakeItHealthy

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch pan.

  • Beat together eggs, oil, white sugar, and 2 teaspoons vanilla extract in a large bowl. Mix in flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Stir in carrots. Fold in pecans. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean, 40 to 50 minutes. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

  • To make frosting: Combine butter, Neufchatel cheese, confectioner's sugar, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Beat until mixture is smooth and creamy. Stir in chopped pecans. Spread frosting over completely cooled cake.

Editor's Note:

This recipe is a healthier version of Carrot Cake III.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 57.6mg; sodium 354.9mg. Full Nutrition
