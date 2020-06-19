Healthier Carrot Cake

I halved the recipe to give to my parents for Father’s Day. After reading other reviews, & based on what I had, I made a number of small changes as follows: I didn’t have pecans, but was able to get some chopped walnuts for the icing (didn’t include any in the cake batter). I used a mix of brown and white granulated sugar, and I used about equal parts cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice to total the amount of cinnamon called for in the recipe. I also subbed apple sauce for the oil. My icing tasted a little funky at first (possibly my butter had absorbed some other flavors in the fridge?), but I added some salt and sugar until it was a little more palatable to me. I wasn’t able to try the finished cake, but my mom, who doesn’t typically like carrot cake, really enjoyed it and said carrot cake she’d ever had.