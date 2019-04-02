Healthier Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

Moist and juicy pot roast done in a slow cooker, made healthier with a little less meat and lots of fresh vegetables and seasonings.

By MakeItHealthy

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season chuck roast with salt and pepper.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat; brown roast on all sides, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer roast to a slow cooker. Pour beef stock into the skillet, and bring to a boil while scraping the browned bits of food off of the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Add broth and onions into slow cooker; cover and cook on Low for 5 hours.

  • Add potatoes, carrots, celery, and parsley. Cover and cook on Low until roast is tender and cooked through, 3 additional hours.

Editor's Note:

This recipe is a healthier version of Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 78.8mg; sodium 127.5mg. Full Nutrition
