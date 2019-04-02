Healthier Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

This recipe turned out to be very delicious! I did change a couple things just to be what I consider adventurous. It was still good, but I think I should have stuck to the recipe. I used 2 small cans beef broth, no celery, more carrots, and only one onion. My husband likes the juicy part of the meal, but we both agreed that it was too watery with the 2 cans beef broth. I could have used one can beef broth and maybe one can cream of mushroom soup with french onion soup mix. That would have made the juicy party thicker. I also cooked on high for 3 hours and low for 4 hours. The meat was very tender.
The whole house smells amazing! Not the most time-friendly crockpot recipe since you add veggies during the cooking time, but well worth it. Everything cooked up perfectly. It was a great base to add my personal touches, and used ingredients I already had on hand. I used part sweet potato and part russett potatoes, and got great flavor. Yum.
This is the time of year for dishes like these; since my wife and I are trying to watch what we eat (and how much) we cook alot more at home than we used to. I've done some time on the line in various restaurants but I'll confess to not paying much attention to recipes and while I'm an ok cook, I rely mostly on my Mom's recipes, which are fantastic. However, my Mom rarely used a crockpot, all of her recipes are of the from-scratch, old school variety and frankly, I don't always want to spend that much time prepping and cooking, so thank you AllRecipes, and all of you fine contributors. This is my go-to recipe for crockpot pot roast- simple (well, the searing part can be a bit of a bear) and relatively easy to put together, I do like Mr. Popeil says- set it and forget it. I actually have that rotisserie thing of his, but it isn't nearly as good as meat done in the crock pot (or standard pot if that's your thing). I typically use a top or bottom round just because I prefer that cut for roasts; I use regular broth and I'll shave a clove of garlic and lay it on top of the meat just before I close the top. Rather than the two-stage process the recipe calls for, I combine all of the ingredients and cook it for 4 to 4 1/2 hours on high. Comes out perfect every time.
I literally just finished eating this recipe. It's delicious! I used Montreal steak seasoning instead of just salt and pepper. I also added a can of progresso recipe starter mushroom that I had lying around. The meat came out tender and flavorful.
This is very easy and has great flavor. A 3 lb. pot roast would have been too much for us so I used a flat iron steak I had hanging around, floured and browned it in a skillet before adding it to the broth. So simple and good. You can’t go wrong.
This turned out really well! I made a couple of changes, I marinated the onions in balsamic center for a few minutes and instead of Beef Broth I used red wine with beef and onion soup stock mixed in, it really gave it some extra flavor! I also used garlic powder in addition to salt and pepper to season the beef.
So yummy!! I was looking for a slow cooker recipe without canned soup or soup mixes, and this was perfect! I made a gravy out of liquid in the crockpot when the roast was finished, and it was WONDERFUL!!
Already had the ingredients at home, but substituted beef bouillon for beef broth and dried parsley for fresh. Used a food processor to chop the vegetables. Was surprised by how much au jus it made, so after the meat was sliced and put back in it was real moist.
Turned out very well and we enjoyed it. I do think the dish needs some spice to enhance the flavor combinations. Some fresh thyme or rosemary. Will try it the next time I make this and let everyone know how it turned out. Have a great Fall weekend!
