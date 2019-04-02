Healthier Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

This is the time of year for dishes like these; since my wife and I are trying to watch what we eat (and how much) we cook alot more at home than we used to. I've done some time on the line in various restaurants but I'll confess to not paying much attention to recipes and while I'm an ok cook, I rely mostly on my Mom's recipes, which are fantastic. However, my Mom rarely used a crockpot, all of her recipes are of the from-scratch, old school variety and frankly, I don't always want to spend that much time prepping and cooking, so thank you AllRecipes, and all of you fine contributors. This is my go-to recipe for crockpot pot roast- simple (well, the searing part can be a bit of a bear) and relatively easy to put together, I do like Mr. Popeil says- set it and forget it. I actually have that rotisserie thing of his, but it isn't nearly as good as meat done in the crock pot (or standard pot if that's your thing). I typically use a top or bottom round just because I prefer that cut for roasts; I use regular broth and I'll shave a clove of garlic and lay it on top of the meat just before I close the top. Rather than the two-stage process the recipe calls for, I combine all of the ingredients and cook it for 4 to 4 1/2 hours on high. Comes out perfect every time.