Hermano Roberto's Simple Salsa

Rating: 4.68 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a simple salsa recipe I learned from my brother-in-law who worked at an authentic Mexican restaurant. Boiling the jalapeno peppers is the magic to the recipe. This is great with tortilla chips, tacos, or other Mexican recipes.

By Paul Kelly

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Bring a saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil; add jalapeno peppers. Reduce heat to medium and boil peppers for 15 minutes; drain. When cool enough to handle, remove stems of peppers.

  • Place jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, garlic salt, cumin, black pepper, white pepper, and cilantro in a blender. Blend to your desired texture, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
19 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 253.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (35)

JEN5502
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2013
I've long suspected the key to the awesome salsa at my favorite authentic Mexican restaurants was canned tomatoes so I was excited to try this. I made it twice: the first time I followed it exactly. The thing about salsa is that it's very subjective and easy to tweak so I gave this five stars even though I found it a little too soupy a little too hot and it was missing something... which I realized was onions and garlic. So I tried it again: draining the tomatoes adding two tablespoons of diced onions a 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder and taking it down to one jalapeno. Success! This is a great recipe to tweak for your own tastes. Love it!
France C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2012
So simple yet so delicious! It has a nice amount of heat without popping your eyes out. The only tweak I made was to add a bit of salt since I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I used diced tomatoes so I only had to blend for about 8-10 seconds. I made some baked tortilla chips with whole wheat tortillas. So good! I gave hubby a taste and all he could say was WOW! This is a keeper! It's a nice recipe to have on hand when unexpected guests stop by.
Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2012
This is fabulous salsa. I do not care for pepper black or white and I do not like hot foods, ironically I loved this. I was so tempting to reduce spices or use some fresh garlic. Don't change the spices. I used 1.5 cups of fresh garden tomatoes peeled and chopped and then added a can of petite diced tomatoes to make the 28 oz size. For the jalepenos I used about a 1/2 can drained 4oz size of diced jalepenos. They are already prepared. The salsa was kind of like the restaurant salsa, they serve with chips, if it was completely fresh. I have made a lot of salsas and this one is really good. I put it in my Vitamix on about speed 7 or 8 for 7 seconds. Thanks, Roberto.
Roxy
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2017
I make this salsa often. It definitely reminds me of restaurant salsa and I love it! I can't always seem to get a consistent spiciness. Sometimes I've used 3 jalapeños and it's overwhelming then I would try 2 and it didn't have enough kick. I think it may just depend on the size and quality of the jalapeños you get. Otherwise I still love the ease and taste of this recipe and if I'm not so lazy I can get the spice just right by adding 2 jalapeños and parts of the 3rd until it's just right.
sandrew834
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2013
I really enjoy this salsa but I sometimes add a bit of cayenne pepper and other things for a little spice. I added some chipotle powder for a little heat but the flavor and texture is great. Thanks for sharing such a simple but effective recipe.
dstaack
Rating: 5 stars
07/19/2012
I can't believe more people haven't tried this. It is fantastic! I used fresh garlic and salt insted of garlic salt and also added some chopped onion. Will surely be making this again!!
Mary Leal
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2017
I love this recipe! So simple and so tasty! I used less juice added some onions and garlic.
GBTITLETOWN
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2015
This was amazing! I thought I had white pepper and when I realized I didn't figured I'd just double-up the black. Well I put in 1 tsp instead of 1/2 tsp...and that little mistake turned out great! Definitely easy and will be a go-to salsa for our family now!
angel23ky
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2013
this is sooo easy to make. the only change i made was i didn't use so much cumin. it tasted to much like chili not salsa. Otherwise best ever!!!!
