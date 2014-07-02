Hermano Roberto's Simple Salsa

1 of 35

Rating: 5 stars I've long suspected the key to the awesome salsa at my favorite authentic Mexican restaurants was canned tomatoes so I was excited to try this. I made it twice: the first time I followed it exactly. The thing about salsa is that it's very subjective and easy to tweak so I gave this five stars even though I found it a little too soupy a little too hot and it was missing something... which I realized was onions and garlic. So I tried it again: draining the tomatoes adding two tablespoons of diced onions a 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder and taking it down to one jalapeno. Success! This is a great recipe to tweak for your own tastes. Love it! Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars So simple yet so delicious! It has a nice amount of heat without popping your eyes out. The only tweak I made was to add a bit of salt since I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I used diced tomatoes so I only had to blend for about 8-10 seconds. I made some baked tortilla chips with whole wheat tortillas. So good! I gave hubby a taste and all he could say was WOW! This is a keeper! It's a nice recipe to have on hand when unexpected guests stop by. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars This is fabulous salsa. I do not care for pepper black or white and I do not like hot foods, ironically I loved this. I was so tempting to reduce spices or use some fresh garlic. Don't change the spices. I used 1.5 cups of fresh garden tomatoes peeled and chopped and then added a can of petite diced tomatoes to make the 28 oz size. For the jalepenos I used about a 1/2 can drained 4oz size of diced jalepenos. They are already prepared. The salsa was kind of like the restaurant salsa, they serve with chips, if it was completely fresh. I have made a lot of salsas and this one is really good. I put it in my Vitamix on about speed 7 or 8 for 7 seconds. Thanks, Roberto. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I make this salsa often. It definitely reminds me of restaurant salsa and I love it! I can't always seem to get a consistent spiciness. Sometimes I've used 3 jalapeños and it's overwhelming then I would try 2 and it didn't have enough kick. I think it may just depend on the size and quality of the jalapeños you get. Otherwise I still love the ease and taste of this recipe and if I'm not so lazy I can get the spice just right by adding 2 jalapeños and parts of the 3rd until it's just right. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I really enjoy this salsa but I sometimes add a bit of cayenne pepper and other things for a little spice. I added some chipotle powder for a little heat but the flavor and texture is great. Thanks for sharing such a simple but effective recipe. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I can't believe more people haven't tried this. It is fantastic! I used fresh garlic and salt insted of garlic salt and also added some chopped onion. Will surely be making this again!! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! So simple and so tasty! I used less juice added some onions and garlic. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This was amazing! I thought I had white pepper and when I realized I didn't figured I'd just double-up the black. Well I put in 1 tsp instead of 1/2 tsp...and that little mistake turned out great! Definitely easy and will be a go-to salsa for our family now! Helpful (1)