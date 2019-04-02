Ex-Girlfriend's Mom's Salsa Fresca (Pico de Gallo)

4.7
224 Ratings
  • 5 186
  • 4 25
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

My ex's mom had the best hand-chopped salsa fresca I have ever tasted back in college. Over the years, I have tweaked it to something my friends and family rave about. The trick for this salsa is marinating the onions and jalapenos in lime juice for about 5 minutes before adding the tomatoes and cilantro. There are two tricks to this recipe: 1. Hand-chop everything. It takes a while, but it is worth it. 2. The marinating is what makes this salsa special. Hope you enjoy.

Recipe by thebioteacher

Credit: naples34102
Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix red onion, jalapeno pepper, and lime juice in a bowl. Allow to stand for 5 minutes. Mix in Roma tomatoes, cilantro, and salt; allow to stand 15 more minutes for flavors to blend.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 394.5mg. Full Nutrition
