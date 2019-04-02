Ex-Girlfriend's Mom's Salsa Fresca (Pico de Gallo)

First let me say that I LOVE Pico de Gallo, when done right. I’ve made this at least three times and have not been happy with outcome. Either too salty or too much lime or not enough flavor. The ingredients are all usually what I use but not really sure what the problem is. I’ve used less salt (sea salt) and ended up adding more. I’ve used kosher salt and was sorry I did - way too salty!I use white and yellow onion and neither really make a difference. I’m no fan of red onion, nor has using it in past Pico de Gallo ensembles worked for me. In this last batch, picture included, I used half the lime and it helped but still not worth writing home or boasting about. This time I tried to follow the recipe as written but again used yellow onion and half the lime. It’s been melding for 20 min so far and still not happy. Nothing against the original poster but I think I need to find another recipe or force my Latino friend to write down his recipe. He whipped a batch up in like 10 min, with all my own ingredients, and it was the best I’ve ever had!