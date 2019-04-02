Ex-Girlfriend's Mom's Salsa Fresca (Pico de Gallo)

My ex's mom had the best hand-chopped salsa fresca I have ever tasted back in college. Over the years, I have tweaked it to something my friends and family rave about. The trick for this salsa is marinating the onions and jalapenos in lime juice for about 5 minutes before adding the tomatoes and cilantro. There are two tricks to this recipe: 1. Hand-chop everything. It takes a while, but it is worth it. 2. The marinating is what makes this salsa special. Hope you enjoy.
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2012
I made this earlier today but waited to really eat it until tonight so the flavors would meld together. There will be none of this left after tonight! I made it exactly as the recipe stated, using a red jalapeno (which I prefer) and kosher salt. The measurements are right on the money. This is great by the spoonful or as an accompaniment to something else. For those who aren't used to using jalapenos, be sure to read how to handle them, and know that each jalapeno has its own level of heat even by the kind of variety. So you may want to tread carefully. Thanks for the recipe!
I bought one jalapeno pepper specifically for this salsa recipe. I took Marianne's suggestion and used a red jalapeno as the recipe did not specify which kind to use. I also added a couple cloves fresh garlic. I wanted a variety of textures in this salsa--I threw half of the onion, all the jalapeno, the lime juice, half of the tomatoes, the cilantro and salt in the blender and used the "ice crushing" feature to chop them into a finer consistancy. I then folded the pureed ingredients into the remaining onion and tomatoes. This was very good--the longer it sits, the better it tastes. We ate every single bit of it with our Black Bean Taco Salads.
Almost perfect recipe. Just needed a couple cloves of crushed garlic.
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2015
I made this to put on our pork tacos tonight but neither Hubs nor I could keep our mitts off it, surprising since I had asked him how he liked it and he shrugged his shoulders and said, “Not really,” but then kept right on eating it. And eating it. And eating it. Actions do speaker louder than words. I cut the cilantro in half and that was plenty for our tastes. I added some minced garlic but outside of that I left all else the same. Delicious…and obviously addicting.
I read a bunch of pico de gallo recipes before coming to this one.I skipped everyone before this because they wern't authentic pico de gallo. This is the only pico de gallo recipe I put in my recipe box. I was looking for a authentic pico de gallo & here it is, Only authentic pico de gallo recipe on this website. Garlic does not belong in pico de gallo or garlic powder or seasoning & that isn't a personal preference I have NEVER seen it made that way & I've eaten lots of pico de gallo. Just so that anyone trying to add garlic or any of that other stuff knows. Also blending the pico de gallo, well that makes it salsa, not pico de gallo. This recipe is *perfect* as written.
My son's gf's mom visited and just ate this with a fork. She asks about it every time we communicate. :) Great as written but have added some things etc on other tries.
mhe220
Rating: 1 stars
10/30/2013
I went EXACTLY as the recipe stated, and I never use recipes, but I wanted to dare to be different, especially with all the rave reviews. My salsa came out sooooooo SOUR!!! I have just spent the last 3 hours trying to fix it and ended up turning it into an actual salsa with canned tomatoes and sugar and cumin to try and tame the sourness. It is still uber sour, and I am really upset about it. I'm trying to understand if all the amazing reviewers love the sourness of that much lime juice? I don't get it. And the amount of red onion is crazy! 1/2 a cup would have been plenty and I will forever use a sweet yellow onion from now on, the red onion is way too overpowering. If I am missing something from this recipe and I made a mistake, then please let me know, otherwise, this recipe is terrible in my opinion.
Amazing pico de gallo. Only addition was two cloves of garlic finely minced, added in with the onion, jalepeno and lime juice. The marinating makes it amazing, it allows the flavors to blend. Thanks so much for this recipe.
YUM! This is prolly the BEST pico I've ever had, yet alone made!!! Most pico's are almost bitter tasting because they call for waaay too much lime juice. This was near spot on! And, I think bioteacher is right.... Briefly marinating your onion / jalapeno mixture first is key. It allows the pungent onion to mellow out a bit. I also agree that hand-chopping your veggies is worth the extra effort. Paying careful attention to the chopping directions (i.e. finely chopping, dicing, etc.) is imperative - for example, finely chopping your onion and jalapeno pepper. Large chunks of both would overpower everything else. In addition to bioteacher's tips, I have a few to share myself. Both my hubs and I agree that this is MUCH better when served at ROOM temperature. I additionally feel (my hubs disagrees) that this is best when served FRESH. I didn't care for this nearly as much the second day. All in all, this is a great find on here and a definite keeper in my book! Thanks SO much for sharing your recipe with the AR community, thebioteacher! :-)
Spot on. I use 2 or 3 peppers, depending on size. My husband loves this with tortilla chips. We also use as topping on tacos, burritos, soups, well I guess many things, but I especially love to mash avocados & mix this in for fresh guacamole.
I double this recipe because my family loves Pico de Gallo. I also used 3 jalapeno instead of 2 but only used 1/2 cup of cilantro because my family is not big on cilantro. It was a hit because none was left. I also add a pinch of garlic powder.
This is a KEEPER!!! We cook Chicken Fajita's at least once a week and I make this with it every time. I follow the recipe as written, make sure to let it sit in the fridge for a while to marinate the flavors. It is great on chips and inside the fajita wraps with chicken. Yummy!!! Any leftovers (which there usually isn't I use them the next day on an omlet for breakfast.
All this recipe needed was garlic! I added a heaping tablespoon of minced garlic to the mix, and it brought the recipe up to a five! That a double batch disappeared in 2 days between 3 people was a testament to its yumminess! Hint: it was (even) better the second day! :)
IF you have any Salsa Fresca leftover the next day, use it in scrambling eggs. Just throw into heated frypan, no oil, let it heat and add whisked eggs with milk. Delish...can add cheese on top when almost done, if you like..Beats making Huevos MX....
First time I made pico de gallo- loved it! perfect ratios, the only thing I did different was use white onion because I love a strong onion flavour. Everyone loved it at our Canada Day party. :) Fresh, healthy and most importantly, delish!
This is my go to recipe for pico de gallo. I especially like the measurements (listed by cup instead of by number of tomatoes/onions like you see on other recipes). I make this all the time and call it my "secret recipe".
Insanely good! I added some minced garlic and used less jalapeno, only b/c we don't like a lot of heat. I kept everything else the same. To cut prep time, I pulsed with the food processor, just until everything was diced, I did not process until smooth. Served it with carnitas and the crowd went wild! Thank you for this excellent recipe.
I did improvise a bit because I wasn't prepared with all the ingredients. I didn't have enough tomatoes so I threw in a can of blended stewed tomatoes. I didn't have a red onion so I used a white onion and 2 minced garlic cloves. My family doesn't like things spicy so I just used a half a jalepeno with the seeds removed. Even with all that improvising it came out wonderfully! Can't wait to try the recipe again, the way it was written.
I love this recipe, and so do all my neighbors! I use fresh tomatoes and jalapeños from my garden, add fresh garlic. I make batches that serve 24, but I do put it in the food processor because I am a busy Mom and I don't have time to hand chop. This does get better every day it sits in the fridge until it's gone!
This is my new go to recipe for Pico de Gallo. I followed the recipe and only added some extra jalepeno, which I discovered wasn't really necessary. Marinating the onion and jalepeno in the lime juice first really brings out the flavor. We even top broiled whitefish with this!
I make this on a weekly basis, but I use serano peppers instead of the jalapeno and I add 1 to 2 riped avocados. They don't turn brown if you add lime to the pico. Instead of using the red onion, I like to use the white onion as well. Goes great with grilled steak or chicken.
Very good! I used 1/2 yellow onion, instead of red onion, and added 2 cloves garlic and 1/2 t. cumin, then pulsed in my Blendtec. Not hot; in fact, next time I'll add another jalapeno. It was even better the 2nd day.
This recipe was just OK for my taste. I agree with other critical reviews stating that there was just too much lime. It overpowers the salsa and you can feel the sourness in your stomach after eating it. I tried adding a bit of sugar and garlic to balance it (which helped a little), but overall I'd recommend only using 1 lime (max.) and 1/2 tsp salt to the ratio of the other ingredients in this recipe.
This is a good basic Pico de Gallo recipe , I always use white onion in my Pico and try to keep everything portioned to flavor profiles of each ingredient , that being said, a good substitute for the overpowering lime flavor some have complained about would be Red wine Vinegar by taste, 2 caps or dashes should be enough to start the maceration process and allow the ingredience to marry in the frig. serve with lime wedges on the side. If adding fresh Avocado add just before serving to avoid brown mushy Avocado. As a final though, this is a recipe that calls for taste as you go to make the recipe your own, living in Texas I've never tasted two Pico's exactly the same, a recipe is just a basic guideline to personal perfection. Also almost all the Taco Trucks or Mexican eateries in Texas serve their tacos with just white onion and cilantro chopped together with a squeeze of lime and a pinch of salt , which I tend to prefer for a dryer, less messy taco, now get to chopping and tasting and don't forget the ice cold Beer, lol !
Thank you for such a fantastic recipe! I brought this to work today for our Cinco de Mayo party. I got 1 1/2 quarts out of this recipe, and expected to take maybe half of it home. Nope. All gone except enough for about three chips by the end of the day, and everyone commented on how awesome it was. The only real change I made to it was to add some cumin, only because I love the flavor. I added it to taste, but if I had to guess, I'd say probably around a teaspoon. I also let the onion and peppers marinate for an hour before adding everything else, but that was more out of necessity with my schedule. I don't know if it made an actual difference. This was refrigerated over night before serving. This I do think made a difference. I tasted it 5 minutes after making it and was worried that it was way too hot for most people. By this morning, all the flavors had had time to blend, and the heat had mellowed.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/03/2013
Wonderful flavor, but I agree with the other reviewers that a few cloves of garlic would bump this up to 5 stars.
I've never made Pico de Gallo before, only salsa. I doubled it except only used 1 tsp of salt in stead of 2 and I also added an extra jalapeno. Family went crazy over this! Awesome recipe, many thanks :)
I love this recipe. Since first trying it, I now make a batch 3-4 times a month. It never lasts longer than 2 days even if only my husband and I are snacking. If more people are joining us I just add more tomatoes.
Love this recipe! It totally hits the spot. Making this in WI in the middle of winter, I wasn't able to find a red jalapeno, but I did use a green one. I also used tomatoes on the vine instead of Romas because they looked so much riper. I added more lime juice, more like three juiced limes, because the tiny limes weren't enough. I tried the recipe with and without garlic, both are great, but the recipe without garlic tastes fresher and cleaner. I would add one more jalapeno in the future.
Love this stuff! My husband is super picky with salsas, we don't cook a lot, but he's asked me to make this one a couple times now. Takes a bit to chop everything, but the marinating really makes a difference. Set this out at a party and it will be GONE.
Turned out great! My husband and I both loved it. Slight modifications...used poblano pepper instead of jalapeño, 3 1:2 cups of tomatoes instead of 2 1/2, and sweet onion instead of red onion. I had a big bag of sweet onions, so I didn’t want them to go to waste. Next time I’ll try it with the red onion. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly and it was awesome!
Excellent with a little variation. I only used one medium sized lime and mixed 1/2 cup red onion with 1/2 cup vidalia onion as that was all I had and it was perfect that way. Also, I only had end of the season small garden tomatoes, so I seeded/chopped and used them instead of Roma tomatoes. Really good!
Time consuming with all the chopping but oh so worth it! I definitely did the marinating step but I didn’t pour all of the lime juice in with the tomatoes and cilantro. I saved it back to add at the end. As a result, it didn’t have the full 2 limes worth of juice; most likely one lime. Saved the leftover lime juice in my homemade salsa!
One of my favorite recipes! I now live in Costa Rica and make it for my English class sometimes. I add in a bit of minced garlic, 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese and a small can of black beans and bump up the lime juice a bit! Fabulous recipe. Thanks so much!
AMAZING!!! Sometimes I use a white onion instead of red. Others suggest adding garlic, but I think it's perfect in it's "naked" state. I can eat this by the spoonful! A little trick to share: set the diced tomato in a colander and lightly salt, tossing occasionally. Drains the excess moisture from tomato and makes a much nicer pico (imho).
Recipe was good (as Modified): Cut down on lime (added last + to taste). Added 1 tsp garlic since it was obviously lacking that flavor. CAUTION: a bit too salty - try 1/2 tsp, taste first, then add more if you think it needs it. Otherwise, great. Will make again w these mods
This is a keeper. My husband loves Pico and I have all the ingredients in my garden except the onions. I think I might try with one lime instead though and see if I can get away with it. Thank you for the recipe.
I'm obsessed with this salsa! I've made it several times already and it's always a hit. Even the juice that's left at the end is delicious, and I may have poured it into a cup to drink once... Yes, the chopping takes some time but it's totally worth it.
INCREDIBLE! i am df making this for my next party. i made this last night to put on top of the fajitas i made and my bf loved it too. i did add 3 cloves of chopped fresh garlic and a lil badia seasoning. just for me and my taste i would use just a tad less salt. but it wasnt overly salty. this was excatly what i wanted, thank you!
I thought this was really good pico de gallo. I made a 1/2 recipe and just used 1 average sized tomato. For the lime juice I used 1 Tblsp and I left out the jalepeno, because I don't care for a lot of heat in salsas. I had thought it might be too much red onion, but it wasn't at all. I used it in a recipe calling for pico de gallo. Thank you.
First let me say that I LOVE Pico de Gallo, when done right. I’ve made this at least three times and have not been happy with outcome. Either too salty or too much lime or not enough flavor. The ingredients are all usually what I use but not really sure what the problem is. I’ve used less salt (sea salt) and ended up adding more. I’ve used kosher salt and was sorry I did - way too salty!I use white and yellow onion and neither really make a difference. I’m no fan of red onion, nor has using it in past Pico de Gallo ensembles worked for me. In this last batch, picture included, I used half the lime and it helped but still not worth writing home or boasting about. This time I tried to follow the recipe as written but again used yellow onion and half the lime. It’s been melding for 20 min so far and still not happy. Nothing against the original poster but I think I need to find another recipe or force my Latino friend to write down his recipe. He whipped a batch up in like 10 min, with all my own ingredients, and it was the best I’ve ever had!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2022
The flavor is out of this world!!!! I drank every drop left in the bowl.
At first I thought it might be too much cilantro, but it was perfect!!
This recipie was great! I used what I had at home which was 2x canned rotel tomatoes (drained the juice before adding), 1.5 lemon instead of lime, habanero pepper instead of jalapeños and himalayan salt . I blended the onion, lemon and pepper...let it sit...then added 1 can of rotel and salt, blended. I poured it into a different bowl and added the other can of drained rotel (for the slight chunkiness) and cilantro. Did I say yummmm already? Thanks for the recipe
Ex-Girlfriend's Mom's Salsa Fresca (Pico de Gallo)
Servings Per Recipe: 6 Calories: 29.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.1g 2 %
carbohydrates: 6.9g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.6g 6 %
sugars: 3.5g
fat: 0.2g
vitamin a iu: 909IU 18 %
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 6 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 17.5mg 29 %
folate: 21.3mcg 5 %
calcium: 18.7mg 2 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 13.5mg 5 %
potassium: 258.3mg 7 %
sodium: 394.5mg 16 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 2
