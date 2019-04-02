Tater Tots(R) Casserole

I was pondering how to twist the flavors so I experimented. Instead of Beef I used 3 cups of leftover turkey (cubed) and replaced the can of soup with a cup and a half of turkey gravy and a HALF can of soup. I added a little extra flour to thicken it up a bit. Because of the flavor in my homemade gravy, I didn't need any onion but add it to taste. I poured the mixture into a casserole dish as usual and sprinkled shredded cheddar cheese to lightly cover it then added a drained 10 oz can (roughly) of French green beans. I usually use a few extra Tots to help with texture. I finished with crumbled Sausage stuffing left over from Thanksgiving as well. Season Salt and Black pepper and into the oven for 40 minutes exact @ 350. It is an incredible journey into the holidays any time of year. Gravy tips-- Sauté some onions and celery in a stick of butter and cook off 2 cans of veg broth with cut up dark meat and the skin (for flavor and fat content to thicken) After it simmers and takes on the flavor of the cooked bird, strain solids into a colander and Robot Coupe/Food Processor the mixture and add back to the cooked off broth for more flavor and texture. Thicken to your liking!!