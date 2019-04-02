Tater Tots(R) Casserole

4.4
460 Ratings
  • 5 293
  • 4 120
  • 3 28
  • 2 8
  • 1 11

Quick and easy casserole everyone will love.

Recipe by barryzimm

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
89 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cook and stir ground beef in a large skillet over medium heat until no longer pink and completely browned, 7 to 10 minutes; season with salt and black pepper. Stir cream of mushroom soup into the cooked ground beef; pour the mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Layer tater tots evenly over the ground beef mixture; top with Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake until tater tots are golden brown and hot, 30 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 65.1mg; sodium 700.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/30/2022