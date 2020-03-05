Shelli's Lemon Pepper Catfish

This is so good! I didn't have any brown sugar so I left it out and I also didn't have green onion so I used regular white onion and added just a pinch of paprika instead which added a little kick to it! With out the sugar the lemon stands out but I served it over plain white rice to balance out the intense flavors. Overall delicious!
Delicious! I didn't use the garlic and brown sugar because I didn't have time to go to the store but it was still good and the family loved it!
This is an awesome recipe. I followed the recipe exactly. My husband said that it was perfectly seasoned.
This is unbelievably great! Was looking for a non breaded/fried catfish recipe for my health conscious boys and this was fantastic! Plenty of flavor even without the lemon and sugar at the end. Used minced white onions instead of the green like other reviewers did. Made it x6 to accommodate the big Costco pack and worked perfectly!
Way too sweet for my wife and I.
I have made this several times, it’s a keeper. I make it per the recipe, it’s quick, easy, and taste great. Meets my criteria
Yes I tried this and I liked followed almost didn't have green onion used yellow the only thing I changed was chicken broth to stretch sauce and it comes out well.I think this recipe would do well with chicken or pork.toni
My husband really liked it! Its really quick and easy too. I didnt have any brown sugar so I used 2 tablespoons of white sugar insteajavascript:__doPostBack('ctl00 ContentPlaceholder edit saveButton' '')d. Thanks!
If I was a catfish fan I would have given this recipe 5 stars. But my wife and I are not catfish fans! We only got this by mistake when the guy at the store confused our package of red snapper with the order of customer next to us who was getting catfish fillets! So I came to Allrecipes and luckily found this recipe. I made this recipe with a few minor changes: Didn't have green onion or fresh garlic so I used a bit of yellow onion and garlic powder instead. Also I cut the amount of sugar down to a scant two tablespoons. Coupled with the onion (and a couple dashes of onion powder for luck ) this makes a sauce that complements the catfish fillets really well. The sweetness of the onion and sugar is a delightful counter to the pong of a fish that lives in turbid waters. I would recommend this recipe to anyone who wants a break from the standard catfish in cornmeal.