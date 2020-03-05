Shelli's Lemon Pepper Catfish

Rating: 4.44 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Catfish in a tangy lemon butter sauce.

By Shelli

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Melt butter with olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir green onions, garlic, parsley, salt, and pepper in the hot oil until vegetables are softened, about 2 minutes. Stir lemon juice and 1/4 cup brown sugar into green onion mixture, stirring constantly until sugar is dissolved, about 2 minutes more.

  • Place catfish fillets into the skillet; cook until catfish easily flakes with a fork, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer catfish to a plate and pour remaining lemon juice sauce on top. Sprinkle with remaining brown sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 62.8mg; sodium 309.1mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

puzas
Rating: 4 stars
10/10/2012
This is so good! I didn't have any brown sugar so I left it out and I also didn't have green onion so I used regular white onion and added just a pinch of paprika instead which added a little kick to it! With out the sugar the lemon stands out but I served it over plain white rice to balance out the intense flavors. Overall delicious! Read More
(6)

Most helpful critical review

Jim
Rating: 2 stars
01/18/2015
Way too sweet for my wife and I. Read More
(1)
nom^_^nom
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2012
This is an awesome recipe. I followed the recipe exactly. My husband said that it was perfectly seasoned. Read More
Helpful
(2)
zeppy
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2015
This is unbelievably great! Was looking for a non breaded/fried catfish recipe for my health conscious boys and this was fantastic! Plenty of flavor even without the lemon and sugar at the end. Used minced white onions instead of the green like other reviewers did. Made it x6 to accommodate the big Costco pack and worked perfectly! Read More
Helpful
(1)
shomsky
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2020
I have made this several times, it’s a keeper. I make it per the recipe, it’s quick, easy, and taste great. Meets my criteria Read More
Toni Ruccolo Bowman
Rating: 4 stars
02/11/2013
Yes I tried this and I liked followed almost didn't have green onion used yellow the only thing I changed was chicken broth to stretch sauce and it comes out well.I think this recipe would do well with chicken or pork.toni Read More
Eddrena Audu
Rating: 4 stars
01/09/2014
My husband really liked it! Its really quick and easy too. I didnt have any brown sugar so I used 2 tablespoons of white sugar insteajavascript:__doPostBack('ctl00 ContentPlaceholder edit saveButton' '')d. Thanks! Read More
Sunset Man
Rating: 4 stars
03/25/2018
If I was a catfish fan I would have given this recipe 5 stars. But my wife and I are not catfish fans! We only got this by mistake when the guy at the store confused our package of red snapper with the order of customer next to us who was getting catfish fillets! So I came to Allrecipes and luckily found this recipe. I made this recipe with a few minor changes: Didn't have green onion or fresh garlic so I used a bit of yellow onion and garlic powder instead. Also I cut the amount of sugar down to a scant two tablespoons. Coupled with the onion (and a couple dashes of onion powder for luck ) this makes a sauce that complements the catfish fillets really well. The sweetness of the onion and sugar is a delightful counter to the pong of a fish that lives in turbid waters. I would recommend this recipe to anyone who wants a break from the standard catfish in cornmeal. Read More
