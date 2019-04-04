Disney's Ratatouille

This recipe is truly delicious. But be forewarned, it's time consuming. If you don't have a 'Mandolin' to help make precise slices, the chopping did take a long time, but it is easy for little hands to help put it together once everything is chopped. I highly recommend sauteing the onions and garlic first. Also, I used minced garlic from a jar and only added a quarter teaspoon since I need to account for a garlic allergy in my house, but otherwise this recipe is great. I noticed other reviewers used other red sauces they liked instead of using this recipes method of making your own, and I'm sure that'll speed up the whole process of getting it to the table, but have to say that this recipe's tomato sauce is very bright and fresh as is, and will not have the same feel of very fresh, bright tomato and herbs if you use a canned sauce. Plus, using tomato paste adds to the consistency of the dish. My guests loved how the sliced veggies were easy to cut and gather with only their forks, everything was cooked evenly, and no one complained that there were "two different (bad) tomato flavors" going on. I did not find an eggplant that was 'small enough' to match the dices of my other veggies, so I just layered the rest, and it was not missed! I used a 9x13" glass baking dish and it turned out beautiful. I'll probably add a 1-2tsp. sprinkle of white sugar the next time I make it to see if this helps cut down the acidity of all the tomato in this dish. Maybe it'll help mellow it out and