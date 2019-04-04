Disney's Ratatouille
This Disney ratatouille recipe makes the beautiful dish served up in the movie of the same name. Long and narrow vegetables work best. Serve with crusty bread or over a bed of brown rice, couscous, or pasta.
I loved this! My 6 year old daughter couldn't get enough of it. The only changes made were 4 cloves of minced garlic instead of 1/4 cup, and I used Parmesan instead of Mascarpone cheese (I didn't put any cheese over mine and it was still wonderful!) My veggies were sliced about 1/8" inch thick and 45 minutes was the perfect amount of time. We served this over brown rice to make it more of a meal instead of a side. We have also tried this with Ricotta which was quite tasty, but Parmesan is still our favorite. We also added thin slices of red onion and that was yummy as well.Read More
Not sure how to rate this. We didn't love it as Ratatoulli but I blended it up and added tomato sauce I made from our garden tomatoes, let it simmer all afternoon and served it as sauce over spaghetti and the entire family LOVED it. "Best sauce ever mom"... don't tell the kids its the same we had for dinner last night!!Read More
This was awesome!! I added a considerable amount more of extra virgin olive oil than asked for and brushed the top of the slices with it as well. great summer dish!
I loved this recipe! Even more than I love this recipe I loved reading Emma Grace's review! How awesome is it that she is 10 and cooking at this level for her family!!! I think we have a budding chef on our hands! YOU GO EMMA!
Excellent dish!! My husband and I are doing a purification cleanse and I've been searching for vegetable dishes. This is by far our favorite dish of the week. The only thing I changed was that I peeled the eggplant because the skin can be chewy sometimes, I added sliced roma (plum) tomatoes, used fresh basil instead of thyme leaves because I didn't have any and omitted the cheese because we can't consume dairy during this purification. We sprinkled red pepper flakes on top along with some fresh parsley. We didn't miss the cheese. We served it over quinoa. We will definitely have this again long after the cleanse is over. Thank you for sharing!!
Great recipe! Adjustments: Slice onion thin and sautee in olive oil (thank you, one reviewer). I used 2 small tomatoes and sliced them thin and used them instead of red pepper. Also omitted tomato paste, minced garlic and mascarpone cheese. Before layering sliced veggies, I tossed them in olive oil and salted them (except tomatoes). After taking the dish out of the oven, sprinkle with parmesan cheese and freshly ground pepper. Enjoy! My family loved it!
Awesome awesome. I have 10 picky kids and trying to get them to try something new is sometimes a chore in itself. I was able to use Eggplant and Zucchini from our garden and i used that and the movie as the sell. And once they tried it. It was gone. Ones that refuse to eat vegetables were asking for seconds. I myself thought it was a very delicious dish and will definately be fixing it again. It will probably surpass the Eggplant Pamesan as one of my alltime favorites.
Great dish, good way to use up summer garden veggies. Some advice: Make sure you salt the eggplant prior to using to draw out the moisture or the ratatouille will become wet and soggy! Salt each side of the sliced eggplant and let it sit for 30 min, then rinse off and pat dry. If you don't have time for this you shouldn't add as much water. I used some spaghetti sauce instead of tomato paste (didn't have it) and again, did not add as much water. 1 tablespoon of minced garlic was plenty. Thanks for the great recipe!
I was really pleased to find this recipe because the Disney movie "Ratatouille" is what inspired my interest. I didn't have tomato paste so I cooked down a can of diced tomatoes with roasted peppers. Everything else I followed the recipe to the letter. My husband groaned when I told him what I was cooking, but when I served it with andouille sausage and garlic toast - he loved it all!
I had never eaten ratatouille but after my daughter mentioned it I had to give it a try. I didn't do the round layering but WOW, I wasn't expecting such great mouth watering flavors! Thanks for sharing
This was absolutely fabulous, for all those veggie lovers out there. Really, any combination of squashes, peppers, tomatoes, etc. would work here. Obviously the recipe calls for veggies more traditionally in ratatouille, but that doesn't mean you HAVE to stick with them. I added salt, pepper, brown sugar and a dash of cayenne to the tomato paste/water to give it a little push. I also tossed the vegetables with oregano and coriander. Really, though, that's totally personal taste. This is a great baseline recipe that made the house smell delicious all night. Really, I will make this again and again.
Easy to make and absolutely delicious. I followed the recipe as written and everyone loved it. Now I know why the restaurant critic in the movie was remembering his childhood while he ate the ratatouille, this is comfort food. Fresh veggies, herbs yum. My daughter begged me to make it again tonight and it is in the oven. I would give this more stars if I could!!! This is a keeper.
This was fabulous! I bought a bunch of veggies from a local farmer and this was a great way to use them. I didn't have tomato paste so I used a can of pizza sauce. I also added fresh garlic and basil leaves. So yummy!!
My daughter decided she wanted this after watching the movie. We added Turkey Polish sausage in the mix. Served it on a bed of rice. It is beyond delicious. So good!!
This was absolutely amazing. I only made three changes. I used a 9 by 13 in pan. I added a can of fire roasted diced tomato with the tomato paste (added less water bc of this). And I didnt have fresh garlic so I used a scant Tablespoon of garlic powder. This was literally the best ratatoullie ever. You have to try it.
very tasty
Tips: 1) This recipe tells you to spread tomato paste evenly then add water & seasonings... Just mix the paste/water/garlic & such together and then spread it on the bottom. 2) Great served over couscous. 3) Use your slicer/mandoline to make this fast food. My husband is a meat-lover, like - where's the beef? But he really loves this, has had it several times, and I'm not sure if he's realized there's no meat in it yet. He may think it's a french word for lasagna. *shhhh*
I changed the recipe, but didn't have a choice as I did not have all the ingredients. My version consisted of: tomato paste, dried minced onion, minced garlic, olive oil, yellow squash, zucchini, sea salt. I did not add water as I somehow skipped over that part when reading the instructions. Even without the thyme, marscapone, eggplant and bell pepper, it was delicious. I used my food processor with the slicing blade which made short work of cutting the vegetables; this also meant they were all exactly the same thickness and therefor all cooked to the same level of doneness. I will be putting this recipe in regular rotation. It is so pretty that I will be making it for future potlucks!
Very delicious and my soon to be 6 year old son ate seconds. Very healthy.
This was so easy and delicious besides being beautiful. The left overs went well in scrambled eggs with cheese on top. I think I'll add fresh sliced mushrooms next time. It got rave reviews!
I have made this twice now! We had a lot of veggies from our garden to use! The first time I followed the recipe exactly except I used parmesean cheese instead of mascarpone. It was amazing, my kids loved it! Then the next time, I browned some mild italian sausage and added that to the tomato paste mixture before I put the veggies in! Even more amazing! My husband and kids couldn't get enough of the second one! I'm planning on making it again this weekend with a big loaf of homemade bread! So yummy!
honestly i feel this recipe was over rated, we did not enjoy it at all.. sorry :( 2 stars only because we do like the different squash.
Oh my garlic! Way too much garlic. I didn't like this recipe at all. I can't understand what I could have done wrong but this was not good at all. I have so many left over veggies I will try a different ratatouille recipe with the left overs.
This is fantastic! I added some fresh sliced mushrooms, a few shakes of the red pepper flakes, and some basil (the chopped basil in a tube from the produce section) to the sauce at the bottom of my casserole dish. Then topped mine with italian herbs instead of thyme. Parmesan cheese when it came out of the oven.... simply put ...delicious!
my wife and I both loved this dish
I have made this several times and it is fantastic. I left out the cheese due to wanting it lower in calories.
Amazing! Didnt make any changes other than using Chinese eggplant and adding pepperoni. It was so fun and it looked so lovely. Definitely will be making this again!
This was a fabulous recipe. The only changes that I made to this recipe is subsitute mascapone cheese with parmesan and mozzarella instead. I sprinkled parmesan cheese strips on top of the ratatouille. Then, I add freshly shredded mozarella to generously cover the top with 15 minutes left to melt the cheese. Overall, excellent!
This is, without a doubt, the best ratatouille recipe I have ever had & I have tried many. It is worth the time you prep. It's bloody GORgeous! I get requests for heaven's sake! Did not change a thing: No omissions, no additions. This recipe stands alone.
Me and my husband loved this recipe! I also cut down the amount of garlic (we love garlic, but that just seamed way to much even for us) I used one tablespoon of minced garlic (from the jar) I also used one cup of tomato sauce and mixed the onion, garlic, and (added) basil in a separate bowl before putting it in the dish. I used all kinds of veggies. They were all wonderful. Egg plant, red bell pepper, orange pepper, zucchini, yellow squash, Roma tomatoes, everything works! I made ours with parmesan chicken. Perfect compliment.
Add cheese
This is an easy recipe. I made a small portion in a small pie pan. It was great for two people as a main vegetarian course.
Maybe a little to much olive oil and garlic and I couldn't get this to be arranged like the directions said, but it was REALLY good
I love this recipe - but I used only a tablespoon of minced garlic and heavy on the thyme. It works great with just eggplant, zucchini and squash or tomatoes, really any vegetable. Also, I cut the eggplant first and set aside after rinsing and sprinkling with salt to release the bitter taste. Delicious!
Excellent recipe! I baked it for 60min to get rid of excess moisture as I added some fresh tomatoes. Don’t skip the eggplant as it provides texture and taste. And no, 1/4 cup of garlic is not too much.
Made this for a cookout everyone loved it! Used eggplant, yellow squash and green pepper (what I had on hand) This is fantastic for using up summer veggies!
While this wasn't a bad dish, I felt that it would be better as a base for a veggie lasagne or something. Also, I think it would make a good soup (processed) as another reviewer mentioned. Anyway, I will try making into something else next time. Fun to make though.
Made it for a french project and literally my ONLY childhood dream came true I recommend watching ratatouille while you do it so that you can rlly channel your inner Remy Also just putting it out there,,, Remy making the Ratatouille and Ego taking a bite of it is my absolute favorite movie scene everrrr For ours we doubled the ingredients
This is so good! It's now a regular for a vegetarian meal, which I fix at least two times a week.
I have been looking for a ratatouille recipe that yields actual ratatouille after the baking process. Most, if not all of the ratatouille recipes I have tried look fine before they go into the oven. However, afterwards they always come out of the oven transformed. Anyways I recently bought a new oven and made this fabulous recipe! Happy to report I am eating proper ratatouille tonight. Thanks!
My spouse wanted to try ratatouille based on the movie, so this was the recipe I had to use. He loved it, but the kids picked out the peppers or eggplant based on preference. I added sautéed Portobellos that I had leftover. I liked the texture that they added. Overall I'd say good, but I had to add extra olive oil during cooking to keep the top moist. It could benefit from more sauce but I don't know how to add it without losing the picture perfect look of the dish.
Great veggie dish but those in my house need a bit more muscle (meat). Fantastic recipe regardless.
I add a few different types of sausage layered in because we love meat and put it over a bed of datalini noodles and spinach.
my 16 year old daughter has been wanting to make this since the movie came out. did it exactly like the recipe. video so helpful! it was delicious and beautiful. will be a regular dish. i'm excited she will be able to make this in college.
It was delicious! Next time I make this I'm going to make some modifications and make a foil packet of the ingredients and place it on the grill.
Made just like recipe says although with some minor changes. I only had green bell peppers and did not have the round baking dish so I used a square baking dish. Also did not have any marscapone so used shredded mozzarella and freshly grated Parmesan. Was really good! My daughter went back for seconds and she is not a huge fan of squash or eggplant. I lightly salted the eggplant and squash before baking and let them sit for about 20 min to draw out of some the moisture. I also sautéed the onions and garlic as others suggested. So delicious with fresh veggies from the local farmers market! Served it with green beans also from a local farmer and a whole roasted chicken I did in the slow cooker also from this website as I was using the oven for this dish.
This recipe is truly delicious. But be forewarned, it's time consuming. If you don't have a 'Mandolin' to help make precise slices, the chopping did take a long time, but it is easy for little hands to help put it together once everything is chopped. I highly recommend sauteing the onions and garlic first. Also, I used minced garlic from a jar and only added a quarter teaspoon since I need to account for a garlic allergy in my house, but otherwise this recipe is great. I noticed other reviewers used other red sauces they liked instead of using this recipes method of making your own, and I'm sure that'll speed up the whole process of getting it to the table, but have to say that this recipe's tomato sauce is very bright and fresh as is, and will not have the same feel of very fresh, bright tomato and herbs if you use a canned sauce. Plus, using tomato paste adds to the consistency of the dish. My guests loved how the sliced veggies were easy to cut and gather with only their forks, everything was cooked evenly, and no one complained that there were "two different (bad) tomato flavors" going on. I did not find an eggplant that was 'small enough' to match the dices of my other veggies, so I just layered the rest, and it was not missed! I used a 9x13" glass baking dish and it turned out beautiful. I'll probably add a 1-2tsp. sprinkle of white sugar the next time I make it to see if this helps cut down the acidity of all the tomato in this dish. Maybe it'll help mellow it out and
I made this twice once with Italian sausage mixed in with the paste and the other without. The ratatouille without the meat tasted way better. It's a very affordable recipe under 10 dollars. The adjustments that I did was use a 16ounce tomato paste. I also but the tomato paste, garlic, onion,salt, pepper, water and olive oil in a bowl to mix . Then I put it in the pan. Instead of putting the peppers in alternation I cut them into small pieces(onion like for tacos) and I put them on top of the zucchinis and eggplant. I also used Parmesan cheese instead of mascarpone
The tomato flaver was a little strong.
I really liked this! I actually made it ahead of time and then put it in the oven the next day with some parmesan to reheat and it was even better! I added some "Italian seasoning" to the saucey bottom as well as on top. Other than that, I didn't make changes. Great recipe!
I didn't know what to think about the recipe at first... My kids are all very picky eaters and I thought I'd be the only one eating. What a pleasant surprise!! I can't believe we never had this before!! Everyone loved it! One change we made was adding pepperoni to the mix (and lots of it!) which made it all the better. This is a must have!
Husband and I LOVED this one. Replaced red bell peppers with sliced roma tomatoes and added a little basil and olive oil drizzle over the top. Goes great with a little bit of sour cream instead of marscapone.
This turned out good, but it is a lot of work!
Left out the onion because I’m allergic but this was delicious and really easy to assemble after slicing veggies with my mandolin
This was very good! To speed up the preparation, I used my little food processor to chop the onions and the garlic and I used a mandolin to slice the vegetables. I also didn't have tomato paste, so I used tomato sauce and did not include the water. It tasted great! The addition of marscapone cheese on top of the dish was also very good.I was a little worried that there would be too much garlic but the 12 cloves tasted great.
My kids typically refuse to eat summer squashes. They LOVED this dish! Luckily I have a mandolin which made the veggies very evenly sliced. I substituted a really good marinara for the tomato paste, and added fresh sage and oregano to the thyme sprinkled on top. I also added some Parmesan during the last 15 minutes. Can't wait to make it again.
I didn't have any bell peppers or yellow squash, and it was still very, very good with mostly zucchini. Served with cuscus.
I cook this every week, it has become a favorite! I double the tomato paste, and the zucchini and squash, so I cook it in a 9x13 pan to have enough room. I have tried the mascarpone, which is good, but have found low fat Philly cream cheese is even more tasty.
I added a bit more pepper. Will definitely make it again!
My whole family loved it, including the toddler!
It was okay, just expected something more.
Absolutely loved it! I didn't have tomato paste so I used marinara sauce instead and used spinach stuffed ravioli instead of rice.
I might make it again, but next time add like a ground beef bottom to it because I needed some meat lol. It was awkward cutting the eggplant and squashes to be equal sizes given eggplants get wider towards the base and zucchini and yellow squash are rather even.
This is my new favorite recipe! Had to make some adjustments to fit my tastes.(Just zucchini and squash) Bravo!!!!!!!
This was so easy and so tasty! Even my dad (who doesn't like eggplant) said it was good! I did use tomato paste that was pre seasoned with garlic, oregano and thyme. But other than that I followed the recipe exactly and will definitely make again. Don't skip the mascarpone cheese!
So easy and flavorful. I will definitely be serving this again!
My 11 year old girls made it for French Class and it was Delicious
Delicious! I think next batch will be better. My eggplant was way to big making my layers come out big. Can't wait to make it again
No leftovers!!!
I made this for my parent's Anniversary. They loved it!
I made it twice, actually my 16 year old daughter made it. I followed the recipe in detail and it came out great. wouldn't change anything. Mascarpone is a must.
Such a great recipe! I followed the recipe to the "t." Adding the mascarpone made a huge difference and I wouldn't skip it. Will definitely make this again!
We wanted so much to like this but it's just under-seasoned roasted veggies. I have tried the sauteed version before finding this recipe and thought the same thing. It would be an alright side dish but isn't enough to stand as the main course and needs lots of extra seasoning. It's very pretty and rewarding when you get that perfect spiral fan of colors in you dish though.
This was really really tasty. My family loved it and it turned out very pretty. I made it with steamed jasmine rice and substituted the Marscapone with a mixture of riccota, sour cream, salt and parsley. Worked really well.
My nephew and niece also made their own version of Disney Pixar Ratatouille. Please check out their tutorial of how they make Ratatouille like Remy but with their own twist. Let us know what you think! https://youtu.be/WJaEweRm19U
I love this recipe except I use butternut squash slices in it as well. Makes it a bit richer. Have also used parmesan flakes on the top which is nice. I love the way it looks in the dish, Fancy! But oh so easy. I will never go back to making Ratatouille in a pot. This tastes better too.
The recipe was awful! The instructions were too complicated! Would NOT recommend
This was awesome!
This is good on its own, but my kids & I like it tweaked even better. I use a Mandoline to thinly slice the veggies, then I thinly layer (eggplant, yellow squash, zucchini, onion, red pepper, then repeat) with several layers of each as I lay them out. The thin slices help it cook more quickly & you really don't need much sauce. I sub Prego Merlot Marinara for the sauce on the bottom, drizzle EVOO over the top, sprinkle with dried Thyme (I rarely measure herbs), then sprinkle/gently insert shaved Parmesan throughout the layers & lightly over the top. I cover with foil, then bake for 30 minutes, then take the foil off & bake for an additional 15 minutes. The kids LOVE this dish and there was none left...that is like a miracle with my veggie avoidant son ;-). Very good and will definitely add to my "Keeper" recipe file! 12/30/16 I had company for the holidays and made this one evening with Maple Glazed Salmon from this site. I was in a hurry, so I mixed the sliced veggies with olive oil & seasonings (I am liberal with the thyme & garlic), then spread out in a shallow pan with a thin layer of marinara on the bottom, then added shaved parmesan throughout, tucking it into the veggies throughout the dish. It turned out great without all the fuss of layering & still looked very colorful & festive...there were no leftovers. The layering takes a long time, so if you are in a hurry, you should consider this option.
Disney inspired my interest in making this dish. It was great and easy! A new family favorite!!
This is an awesome meal !!!! Although it is delicious without the cheese, the mascarpone cheese gives it that "cherry on top" touch that makes it even better. It is an excellent meal for anyone doing a Daniel Fast.
Very nice dish!
Great recipe!!! Followed a few of the suggestions left by the reviewers such as sautéing the onions first, but overall it was great!!! Found another recipe to go with our beloved couscous. :)
I made this for my family, but without the eggplant. I am a 16 year old chef and was a little intimidated by this recipe, but after trying it, it is surprisingly easy. I had trouble swirling all the veggies together, so I swirled the squash in the middle and surrounded it with the peppers. I usually don't like bell peppers, but I loved them here
I will make it again!!
Terrific! One of my daughters helped me make it and was thrilled. Thanks!
This was so delicious. We are not eggplant fans so we left it out. We did line the tomato paste base with sliced heirloom tomatoes.
I've made this several times and rat patootie is a big hit in the house. when is made fresh, we eat it as is with no starch, I feel that would make it heavy. I blend the left overs and use it be as a pasta sauce for a second meal. I cannot wait to harvest my own veggies and make it right from scratch
Best ratatouille ever!!! Love it!!! Add some Herbes de Provences and it's perfect!
Best Ratatouille I have ever made or had, I get many compliments on this one!
My 12-year-old daughter made this all by herself and wow! She omitted the eggplant, which another family member hates, so maybe it wasn't the most authentic Ratatouille I've ever eaten, but it was perhaps the most delicious! She did say slicing all the vegetables was a lot of work, but it was so unbelievable great, I hope she will make it again.
This recipe is awesome but I think it needs a bit more herbs to add more earthiness. I did a couple of minor mods - added thinly sliced mushrooms layered after the eggplant, and one layer of thinly sliced fresh tomatoes with drizzled balsamic at the top. Next time I may add another layer of tomatoes in-between. I had two layers of everything and I think perhaps it needed a bit longer baking. However, it tasted amazing (I'm just a picky tweaker :P). Thank you for providing this super recipe!!! Much appreciated by myself and my satisfied eaters.
I did not care for this recipe. If you like ratatouille then you'll probably love it. I was just curious and thought we'd try it.
Loved it! I made it for a family get together tripled the recipe and it was a wonderful addition to some grilled chicken. I substituted goat cheese for the cheese eased up on the garlic too.
I used canned diced tomato and tomato sauce in lieu of the tomato paste and water. Added a layer of sliced mushrooms and several large hand fulls of shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with dollops of ricotta instead of mascarpone. Oh and roasted garlic from the deli section of the grocery. Whole assembly took a while, and I cooked it an hour because of the extra ingredients. This is the first vegetarian dish my kids (teenagers) have gobbled up without complaint. I baked it in a 10 x 13 dish and 5 people ate the whole thing. I had enough sliced veggies left to create another one because Aldi sells squash in 2 packs. Smells wonderful when cooking and comes out of the oven very pretty. Will definitely make this again. I don't think you can screw it up, just use what you have and don't scrimp on salt.
Delightful recipe for the summer when fresh vegetables and herbs are readily available. I made it baked for my husband and I and saved the second two servings for the next day. The first day I served it over pasta, and the second day over jasmine rice. Yum!
We love it! I added a couple of things. I used fresh basil and oregano from my herb garden in the tomato mixture, and I layered the pan with mushrooms before I added the zucchini, squash and peppers. I omitted the eggplant (didn't have it and don't like it) and used dried thyme. This is really fresh and hearty. I served it over brown rice because I'm not a pasta fan. This tastes and smells amazing!
This was very good and fresh. We used a tube of cento tomato paste, excluded the eggplant, used mini red and yellow peppers. My girls loves slicing up the veggies, also we added fresh basil and ate it with ricotta. Bueno!
I used 1/2 cup of white wine instead of water to the mixture. It was incredible! My wife and I loved this dish.
