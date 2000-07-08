Zucchini Oven Frittata
A delicious, easy frittata recipe full of good vegetables and topped with cheeses.
I made this for our Easter brunch and everyone LOVED it! I did have to add two extra eggs (for a total of 7 eggs) for the amount of veggies I cut up. I minced the garlic and left it in for more flavor and replaced the mushrooms with extra onions and zucchini. Also, I didn't need to add any butter, so it had a little less fat. This was the first Frittata I've ever made, and I think I'll make again and again!Read More
I am at a loss as to why this recipe got such high ratings. Your instructions were not very clear that I should use an oven-safe iron skillet (which I don't have)...also, I have made fritattas in the past, and you scramble the eggs BEFORE putting it into the vegetables. Your instructions would make scrambled eggs, not the light, fluffy fritatta that I was looking for. I had to change this recipe on the fly to make it turn out half-way edible. Please improve upon your instructions...also, there is a mention of butter in the steps, but not in the ingredients...I am confused!?Read More
I, too, was confused by the recipe, and used my common sense that the eggs needed to be beaten first before stirring with the vegetables. With a few modifications, it was quite good. First, I took out the simmered vegetables so that they wouldn't get overdone, and added them back after the onionmushrooms were done. Like other reviewers, I also minced the garlic for flavor. I used 7 eggs (4 whole, and 3 whites), extra sharp cheddar cheese instead of mozzarella, and added some italian seasonings (oreganobasil)towards the end.
A great way to use all the zucchini from your garden. I used fresh picked "baby" zucchini and the frittata was fantastic. I have also substituted with cobly cheese and jack cheese. Both made excellent tasting frittatas.
This was an amazing dinner- I changed it a little. I only used 2 tablespoons of olive to simmer the zucchini and garlic and I used the other tablespoon to replace the tablespoon of butter used later in the receipe. I added scallions to the simmering zucchini and didn't bother to remove the garlic. Rather than whole milk mozzarella I used the part skim. The best was I added fresh sliced tomatos on the top and baked. Yummy!! My husband wants this dish again- he is taking left overs to work for lunch.
This was excellent! Using all fresh summmer veggies is key. I prepared it differently than in the recipe. I sauted all the veggies together in the olive oil without butter or water. As others suggested I added extra eggs. I used a total of 10 whole eggs. I also added Emeril's original Essence instead of salt and pepper and monteray jack in place of the mozzerella and parm. I will make this again!
I loved this Frittata. Pretty much stuck to the ingredients except I had no peppers (so added extra zucchini) and I used cheddar cheese instead of mozzarella. Next time I'll saute all the vegetables together rather than cooking the zucchini separately and grate the garlic and leave it in.
I made this dish as a breakfast for vegetarian guests with muffins and fruit on the side. They loved it! I only used 2 small zucchini, added a splash of tabasco with the seasoninngs, and I think I may have used shredded cheddar jack cheese (because it's what I usually have on hand), and it cooked up very nicely. I didn't bother with the broiler at the end. Made it in a deep cast iron skillet, and it dished out neatly and easily. Will happily make again when I need a meatless dish.
Actually, I'd give this 4.5 stars. Overall, delicious! Made a few changes since I was trying to clean out the fridge too: 1/2 low sodium chicken broth and 1/2 water for more flavor, replaced bell pepper with 3 small Japanese eggplants and left out mushrooms (didn't have). Added freshly chopped parsley with the onion and sprinkled a handful on top right after it came out of the oven. Lastly, crumbled blue cheese instead of using mozz. - this brought it over the top for me since I love strong cheeses and this didn't overpower the rest of the flavors.
love it! so quick and easy gives it a plus
My kids weren't a fan of this but they're all under the age of five so I'm not really expecting them to. However, my husband and I thought this was fantastic! I followed it to the letter except I used eight eggs, ommited the onions (I am allergic), and used a small can of sliced mushrooms instead of fresh (fresh ones go bad so quickly becuase of the heat and humidity and it's JANUARY!). I also used three types of cheese for the topping: mozzerella, monterey jack, and mild chedder. It was a hit! As soon as my kids learn to like it it'll be a five star recipe in my book.
This was really good. I used portabella mushrooms because that was all I had. I sauted all the veggies in a little bit of oil until they were nice and tender. I only had medium eggs and it took 12 to adequately cover all the veggies--but I didn't really measure how much I used. I also just minced garlic and added that as I sauted. My niece and nephew (six and three) didn't really like it, but my husband and I did. Thanks for the recipe!
Used Broc instead of zuc since my kids like it better and added peas and corn. I used 7 eggs since reviewers said it needed more than 5. Seven was too much. I also needed to put a lid on the pan to get the eggs to set. By the time mine set, the bottom was burned. So, next time I will use the lid and less eggs. It was very good but was like quiche and I think it is easier to make quiche....which is why I gave it 4 instead of 5 stars.
Easy to make, and a good way to use the zucchini I had. I didn't have a cast iron skillet, so I cooked the eggs then transfered them into a pie dish. Still good!
Easy - yes. Way to use up garden veggies - yes. Will I make it again - nah. It was easy to do and was beautiful coming out of the oven. But even though I kind of figured it would be bland and therefore added spices to i, it was still pretty bland once it was all said and done. And it was really watery, and I didn't add that cup of water! Thank you, but not a keeper for me.
a great simple recipe.. i like my frittatas a little more complex.. but this is perfect for one of those "nothing in the house but..." mornings. i also realize ur site is a recipe site and not a cooking school site.. so i knew that my pan would HAVE to be oven proof to go in the oven! thanks.. keep the good stuff coming our way!
Good recipe. I added 1 extra egg, and used both zucchini and yellow squash. I also put in some parsley for extra flavor. I only had canned mushrooms, but it turned out fine.
I prepared this for a Father's Day brunch and my guests loved it. I did't change a thing about it and everyone wanted the recipe. Will make this again. Thanks Marian!
One of the few frittatas that doesn't have potatoes and it is very tasty.
I am not a zucchini lover, but this is okay. Even my non vegi eating husband ate it without complaint. However it will probably not be made again for my family. I would not broil it if I made it again though.
I made this for breakfast when my husband's family was visiting, and they loved it! I used more eggs than the recipe called for--9 whole and 3 whites; five eggs is certainly not enough. Also, used three minced garlic cloves which added extra flavor for the extra eggs. Scrummy!
I am a single retired gentlemen. I gave this a try. Not a fan of mushrooms, so I left them out. However it came out tasting delicious. I am glad I made it. Can eat it a few days during the week with a salad and I am happy. Thanks
I made this last Sunday for brunch...I made some slight changes...I did not use the water, I used nonstick cooking spray and butter. I replaced green peppers with red peppers for color and left out the mushrooms. The whole family loved it and we will make this again.
This recipe turned out very well!
I added some ham
Delicious, I too subtracted the butter and added a bit more evoo. Will have a repeat next month.
Simple to make just by following the directions. I add some herb de Provence and cup of spinach. Delicious.
