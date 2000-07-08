Zucchini Oven Frittata

4.2
37 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 13
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

A delicious, easy frittata recipe full of good vegetables and topped with cheeses.

Recipe by Marian Collins

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

5
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet or sauce pan, combine water, olive oil, salt, green pepper, zucchini and garlic cloves. Simmer until zucchini is tender, about 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Drain off water and discard garlic. Stir in onion, mushrooms and butter. Cook until onion is transparent. Add eggs and stir; season with salt and pepper. Cook over low heat until eggs are firm.

  • Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over eggs. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Place under broiler for 5 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting into wedges and serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 14.5g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 20g; cholesterol 209.2mg; sodium 617.7mg. Full Nutrition
