Zippy Egg Casserole

4.6
280 Ratings
  • 5 214
  • 4 46
  • 3 15
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

This egg casserole has a little zip to it due to the pepperjack cheese! A big hit at church brunches

Recipe by ANY14TNS

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
8 hrs 20 mins
total:
9 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish, arrange the croutons in a single layer. Layer with Cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, and pepperjack cheese. Top with the cooked sausage.

  • In a large bowl, beat together the eggs, half-and-half, milk, mustard, onion, salt, and pepper. Pour into the dish over the sausage. Cover, and refrigerate overnight.

  • The next morning, bake in an oven preheated to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 to 60 minutes. Let sit for 20 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
416 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 30.6g; cholesterol 201.1mg; sodium 845.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022