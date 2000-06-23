Zippy Egg Casserole

I tried this recipe because the dish is prepared the day before and baked the next morning. I did not have pepperjack cheese, so just increased the amount of other cheeses (wasn't worried about the amount of "zip"). Everyone really liked the dish - it was a big hit and quickly eaten - a lot of requests for the recipe. I gave it only 4 stars because there's a definite problem with the bake time and/or oven temp. After the time indicated, it was still raw in the center. As it continued to bake, it got a little too brown/crusty along the edges. When I make this again, I'll experiment and try it at 325 for a longer time OR maybe take it out of the fridge for 30 minutes before baking. Someone who requested the recipe from me made it and had the same problem. ****UPDATE**** Made this again, but took it out of the fridge and let it sit for 30 minutes before putting it in a 350 oven. Baked for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Came out perfect!!

