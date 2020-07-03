Artichoke Frittata

This rich, delicious, and easy-to-make appetizer can be served warm or cool. I sometimes use grated low-fat cheese and find that it is just as tasty and less greasy. Dried parsley works, too.

By Jo Bice

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Heat 3 tablespoons of the reserved marinade from the artichoke hearts in a large skillet. Cook and stir green onions in hot marinade until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Stir green onions, artichokes, eggs, Cheddar cheese, crackers, parsley, garlic, hot pepper sauce, salt, and pepper together in a mixing bowl; pour into a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until center is puffy and no longer moist, about 40 minutes; cool slightly before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 143.6mg; sodium 458.5mg. Full Nutrition
