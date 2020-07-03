Artichoke Frittata
This rich, delicious, and easy-to-make appetizer can be served warm or cool. I sometimes use grated low-fat cheese and find that it is just as tasty and less greasy. Dried parsley works, too.
I have been making this for 40 years!! I can't believe I found it online, my recipe card is disintigrating, so glad to have it updated. I use 2-3 jars of artichoke hearts and skip the crackers, delicious. This has been a favorite of many through out the years. I can't believe how old this recipe is and thus how old I am!!Read More
Nothing special.....won't be making this again.Read More
This is one of three recipes using artichoke hearts that I tried this weekend, as I was trying to see what the differences were among the three. This one was definitely fluffier because of the extra eggs, and it took longer to bake. I had halved the recipe and used only three eggs because the ones I used were almost jumbo-sized eggs. This had a great flavor and was well received by everyone.
This was quite delicious. It was very easy. I thought there was a little more cheese than eggs (and I had jumbo eggs), so I added two more eggs. Since it was so thick, I didn't add the saltines, making it a good low carb option. I did not cook the onions ahead of time, I just threw everything together. I thought it was delicious I had intended to make hollandaise sauce to go with it, but forgot about that. It did not need it. Love the flavor of the artichokes.
Loved!!! The taste of this recipe was wonderful. Was a big hit at dinner!
Excellent! I used liquid egg whites and reduced-fat cheese to make it healthier and turned out wonderful! Great recipe. Thanks for sharing it!
Absolutely loved the recipe! I use artichokes in almost everything. Tried it again and added diced ham, asparagus, mushrooms....Still loved it! Great for guests and luncheons. Thank you for your efforts!
Very good, I changed it up a bit to suit my tastes, but could not have done it without this basic- delicious recipe. I had some sundried tomatoes in oil and rough chopped a few of them to add some color and flavor and I used 3/4 pound sharp cheddar and 1/4 pound of parmesan. My husband knew that he was going to hate this because he doesn't like artichokes, but he loved it and ate two pieces. So glad that I found this recipe. Thank you for posting it.
I made this for Christmas morning 2014 and we all liked it alot. I adjusted the recipe down to 8 servings but it was so good, the 4 of us could've eaten all 12 servings. Note for next Christmas! VERY YUMMY!
Made this recipe for a birthday brunch today and everyone loved it! I made a few minor changes. I chopped the green onions small and added them uncooked directly to the egg mixture. Instead of garlic, I added some garlic powder. Instead of cheddar, I used an aged emmantaler. I added less than a pound of cheese, as it seemed like a lot of cheese.
This was so easy! I made it exactly as described first. It was good but a bit bland. I made it a week later using yellow onion instead of green , added 1/2 cup of roughly chopped mushrooms, and about a 1/2 cup of sun-dried tomatoes. Yum! drizzled with good quality EVOO and a dash of hot sauce! I love that this recipe is a good solid base that lends itself well to experimentation
Jo, the flavors were perfectly paired! We absolutely loved it's! This is a keeper.
I took this to a Christmas dinner party and received many rave reviews. I made it as written, no changes. Thank you for a keeper recipe!
haven’t made it yet - what do you do with the actual artichokes?
Changed the recipe for 8 instead of 12 with 3 more eggs then the recipe called for then used a yellow onion instead of the green and garlic salt instead of garlic. I also used 11 ounces of sharp cheddar. It was quick and easy and will definitely make it again.
made 1/2 recipe in a 9x9 pan and quite yummy
This was delicious. I didn’t have all the correct ingredients so I swapped the cheddar for a tangy morel jack and added a large splash of lemon juice, garlic and Italian herbs, and olive oil as a substitute for the artichoke marinade since I only had a can of plain ones. I only used one lb. of cheese but it came out great!
Taste was okay but it came out flat. Probably try a different recipe. I prefer quiche though
My family thought the flavor was just o.k. Thought all the cheese made it too greasy, and don't know what the saltines were for. I won't be making this again.