Warm Artichoke and Crab Dip

Rating: 5 stars Very good! I used 2 cups real crab meat, cut the mayo back to 1/2 cup and increased the Monterey Jack cheese to 1 1/2 cups. I also added 1 - 2 tbsp of chopped jalapeño for a little kick. This has become my favorite crab dip. Thanks for sharing this recipe! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Today was the second time I made this, and since it was as well liked (if not more than) as the first, I give it 5*. My only tweak is purely out of laziness; instead of chopping an onion separately, I used the onion and chive flavored cream cheese spread. It came in 15.5 oz so I just doubled the recipe, mixing everything in my kitchen aid and baking in a 9x13. Magnificent! Helpful (9)

Rating: 2 stars Nope. Not a winner here. Bland. Needs spice less mayo and more artichoke. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I made this dip for the second time. The first time I followed it to a t with the exception of the crab! Living in the Pacific Northwest I used 1 fresh Dungeness crab, 1/3 cup of Jalapeños half cup mayonnaise and added a half cup of Monterey Jack cheese.... Absolutely amazing! Took it to a party and everyone raved about it Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars After reading the reviews I too chose to go lighter on the mayo and increased the Jack cheese. We enjoyed this very much. If your store carries the grilled artichokes I recommend those for this dip. They really kicked the flavor up a notch. This one is a keeper! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Please do not make this with tasteless imitation crab, imitation is pressed bottom fish. Use Dungenesse crab. Costco has nice crab.., or use it out of a can if you have to. Very nice with real crab. Thanks Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars This turned out really good. I might like it better with some garlic and maybe green onion. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Turned out good. Cut the mayonnaise to 1/2 cup as others suggested. Added a half jalapeño chopped, 1/4 of chopped green onions and old bay seasoning. Sprinkled a handful of green onions on top after baking. Helpful (1)