Warm Artichoke and Crab Dip

Rating: 4.43 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This dish is a great appetizer to bring to any family event or holiday party. This yummy dip leaves your taste buds jumping for joy and your friends begging for the recipe! Serve with toasted sliced baguettes, crackers, or tortilla chips.

By lindseyz

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Blend cream cheese, mayonnaise, and onion in a bowl using a hand mixer. Gently fold artichoke hearts and imitation crab, Monterey Jack cheese, and Parmesan cheese into the cream cheese mixture; spread into a pie plate.

  • Bake in preheated oven until browned and bubbling on top, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 44mg; sodium 564.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (24)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Terri
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2013
Very good! I used 2 cups real crab meat, cut the mayo back to 1/2 cup and increased the Monterey Jack cheese to 1 1/2 cups. I also added 1 - 2 tbsp of chopped jalapeño for a little kick. This has become my favorite crab dip. Thanks for sharing this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

markclane
Rating: 2 stars
02/04/2013
Nope. Not a winner here. Bland. Needs spice less mayo and more artichoke. Read More
Helpful
(4)
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Terri
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2013
Very good! I used 2 cups real crab meat, cut the mayo back to 1/2 cup and increased the Monterey Jack cheese to 1 1/2 cups. I also added 1 - 2 tbsp of chopped jalapeño for a little kick. This has become my favorite crab dip. Thanks for sharing this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(11)
kiffen
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2017
Today was the second time I made this, and since it was as well liked (if not more than) as the first, I give it 5*. My only tweak is purely out of laziness; instead of chopping an onion separately, I used the onion and chive flavored cream cheese spread. It came in 15.5 oz so I just doubled the recipe, mixing everything in my kitchen aid and baking in a 9x13. Magnificent! Read More
Helpful
(9)
markclane
Rating: 2 stars
02/03/2013
Nope. Not a winner here. Bland. Needs spice less mayo and more artichoke. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
Brett
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2017
I made this dip for the second time. The first time I followed it to a t with the exception of the crab! Living in the Pacific Northwest I used 1 fresh Dungeness crab, 1/3 cup of Jalapeños half cup mayonnaise and added a half cup of Monterey Jack cheese.... Absolutely amazing! Took it to a party and everyone raved about it Read More
Helpful
(2)
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/16/2016
After reading the reviews I too chose to go lighter on the mayo and increased the Jack cheese. We enjoyed this very much. If your store carries the grilled artichokes I recommend those for this dip. They really kicked the flavor up a notch. This one is a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(2)
renee
Rating: 4 stars
10/02/2018
Please do not make this with tasteless imitation crab, imitation is pressed bottom fish. Use Dungenesse crab. Costco has nice crab.., or use it out of a can if you have to. Very nice with real crab. Thanks Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Bev
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2021
This turned out really good. I might like it better with some garlic and maybe green onion. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Monnys_World
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2021
Turned out good. Cut the mayonnaise to 1/2 cup as others suggested. Added a half jalapeño chopped, 1/4 of chopped green onions and old bay seasoning. Sprinkled a handful of green onions on top after baking. Read More
Helpful
(1)
jilly12345
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2013
DeLiCiouS! Easy to make and not expensive. Even kids love it! Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022