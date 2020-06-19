Easy Fish Tacos with Mango-Pineapple Slaw

So, I needed a quick recipe for fish tacos and found this one which seemed fairly quick and easy. I had beer battered fish fillets on hand and squeezed the lemon juice on them before putting them in the air fryer for 8-10 minutes. While those were cooking, I mixed up the dressing, however I only had apple cider vinegar so I used that instead of the red wine vinegar. I had a full container of mango salsa from Aldi that had pretty much all of the ingredients called for in this recipe, so I dumped that in with a bag of sliced cabbage and mixed it all together with the dressing, which all seemed to be in the perfect proportions. I didn’t have time to let this marinate, so it was a bit tangy, but for dinner in a pinch, I think it tasted fine. I served the air fried fish fillets and slaw on white corn tortillas topped with cilantro and a squeeze of lime, and got compliments on the meal from my husband and older kids and my daughter thanked me for making such a “yummy dinner”. I realize I made quite a few modifications, but I think my ingredients were still close enough to the original to write a review and thought it might be helpful to anyone else who may need/want to sub certain things as I did. I gave it 5 stars because I didn’t think it was fair to give any less if I didn’t follow the recipe exactly, but with my substitutions I would give it a 4/5 and will probably make this quick, easy, and tasty recipe again :)