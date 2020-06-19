Easy Fish Tacos with Mango-Pineapple Slaw

I used to make these easy fish tacos all the time in California, and they are so easy and fresh! You can also omit the mayonnaise and increase the red vinegar to reduce calories in the mango slaw. All in all, these are a great main dish for any time of year! We usually serve them with fat-free refried beans topped with cilantro and goat cheese or a cold corn salad with chopped bell pepper and onion.
The slaw part of this recipe gets 5 stars the fish needed a little help. I ended up seasoning the fish with some smoked paprika, garlic, chili and chive blend. Baked at 425 for 10 minutes. I really thought the slaw would have too much vinegar - but with the sweet pineapple and mango it was perfect. Thanks for a great dinner.
WOW!! This was the base for truly the best fist tacos I have ever had. I used a bag of pre-cut cabbage instead of doing it myself (yes, at 1am I was a little lazy). I substituted 5.3 oz container of plain Greek yogurt instead of mayo. I doubled up on the cilantro because it's soooo good. THEN I added about 1/3 cup of chopped jicama to give this a nice crisp refreshing subtle crunch. I let the slaw sit in a bowl in the fridge covered with clear plastic wrap for about 10-12 hours and then topped it off with some Hidden Valley Ranch ( on the tacos only, NOT in the slaw itself) At first I thought the slaw was a little spicy for the average person (I love me some heat), but as it all set over night and was able to blend and the addition of ranch really gave this dish amazing full flavor!! *Note* I ONLY made the slaw, and used frozen breaded cod fillets instead.
I doubt this will be a keeper for us unless we make some big changes to the slaw. The black pepper, vinegar, and jalapeño over whelmed the mango and pineapple. Our recommendations would be to double the fruits, and 1/2 the black pepper and vinegar. We used 1 teaspoon of salt and felt that was plenty.
This recipe included various components to make the slaw. At first I thought it was too much vinegar but then once it was on the fish it tasted really good. Especially because I fried corn tortillas to give it an extra crunch. Although the fish could have had more seasoning. In general though it was tasty.
This had WAY too much salt, pepper and Vinegar in it - fortunately I cut down the pepper, eliminated the salt because cod and tortilla's have enough salt in them, but unfortunately I didn't cut down the vinegar. It was ruined and way too acidic because of it, even on the mango and pineapple, which could have been nice. I also eliminated the jalapeno pepper because we don't like hot stuff. Also, in my opinion, a fish tortilla needs tomato to taste good. My cod came out great, but we threw away the sauce. Maybe with changes, a teaspoon of pepper, no salt, and a teaspoon or 2 or vinegar, it would have been good. What a shame.
I LOVED this recipe! It was a good idea to keep the fish simple because the slaw is packed with flavor! I am rating this for me and my daughter-we loved it. My husband doesn't like Cilantro to begin with so he said that he couldn't taste anything else-next time i will omit the Cilantro in his portion-a bit spicy which i like but for those who do not, go small on the jalapeno or omit it totally until you try it. Great recipe for my taste!!
Enjoyed this recipe a lot. The slaw is amazing - a great blend of spicy and tangy. I reduced the salt to 1 tsp (instead of 1 tbsp) and left out the cilantro, since we don't like it. I didn't have a problem with the fish being not seasoned enough - the lemon, salt, a pepper works great with how flavorful the slaw is. Can't wait to make this again!
I LOVED this! Cheater here: I used frozen fish filets. Like the Gordons breaded ones. It was so good. I made the slaw 2 hours before serving just to let it meld. It did, and it was delightful. Based on reviews, I lessened the salt. I did 3/4 of a tablespoon. I did the full amount of everything else though. I love love love black pepper, and this was a fabulous amount. I didn't have a jalapeño on hand, so I omitted, and it was so awesome. My husband's just said he wants them once a week! Thank you!
The slaw was to die for! I listened to previous posts, and only used 1 teaspoon of the salt and pepper. I also added 2 large jalapenos, one seeded and one not. It could of used another one. This would be good with pork or chicken too! I will definitely be making this one again. Thanks for posting!
These are amazing. I fried my fish and used a recipe from Rhiannon "Fish Batter with Newcaslte Brown Ale". You could use any kind of white fish, I had fresh croppie. I also added a red, yellow, and orange pepper that were diced to give the slaw more crunch...turned out great! The sweetness of the batter and the tang of the slaw went great together. These were the hit of our pool party!
The slaw was absolutely amazing! I used lightly blackened tilapia...not too sure if lemon pepper fish would have worked with the seasoning of the slaw. Otherwise I thought it was great! Will be making again for sure.
loved it!!! did not have red wine vinegar, therefore, I used rice vinegar, it turned out amazing!! my wife wanted to know if we could eat the slaw with anything else. I used 1 tsp of salt instead of 1 tbs. I also omitted the mango, since I did not have one on hand.
So this is a nother seafood recipe I'm trying (and I don't really like fish). The slaw was good. I couldn't give it to my toddler because of the peppers, it was a little spicy for me but well balanced with the fruit (I would suggest adding a little more fruit and a little less cabbage). I mistakenly used some tilapia I already had (which I don't like). I think next time I'm going to grill some mahi mahi to try instead or use shrimp (because I like shrimp). I think if the fish were a little more crispy I would have liked the texture better. I think if you like fish you would really enjoy this recipe. I will keep the slaw around for sure!
I cannot say enough about this fabulous slaw! The flavors are wonderful together! You get the tangy flavor from the vinegar, but, the sweet fruit perfectly balances out the tartness. The fish definitely needed more seasoning to me. I ended up adding some cumin and chili powder to the fish and it worked very well with the slaw.
These are really yummy but are too spicy for me with 1 T of pepper. I omited the jalapeno b/c I don't like spicy food, but the pepper just plain overpowers the other ingredients. Everything else is delicious, though, and I will definitely make it again - with maybe 1 t pepper.
They were amazing!! I maybe got lucky and got mix right but on a day when it was 91 degrees outside it was a nice light meal with cool fruit and it was a great way to finish off the Alaskan cod I had made the day before.. we will be making this again! Thank you for the share
Great recipe, very flavorful. I cut back on the salt a little and added paprika to the fish (also, used tilapia). Definitely a keeper.
This recipe is FANTASTIC! I made it just as written and I highly recommend you make the slaw in advance so all the ingredients can meld. I think people complaining of too much sugar, salt or vinegar did not let it sit in the frig for a while (which is important for any coleslaw). I used a bag of slaw. Excellent easy dinner!!
We make this several times a year. This was "the" dish that taught my kids to take a whole bite instead of picking it apart into the pieces they thought they liked. They even ask for it. Really. Cod, tilapia, fish sticks...it doesn't matter. We make guacamole with it, have some chips and salsa, and Mexican blend cheese. I don't measure anything but the vinegar. It is just right if you don't overdo it. If I do, I just add more mayo or sour cream or yogurt to cut it. No biggie. Fast enough for a weeknight meal.
This recipe needs help! I didn't add jalapeno or onions because I am not a spicy fan. Next time I would use 2 mangos, 1-3 TBS. vinegar or fresh lime juice, greek yogurt in lieu of mayo, and keep everything else the same. If you skip out on cilantro FRESH pineapple and mango it will drastically change the flavor profile and not be as good! As far as the fish, my cod always turns out rubbery, so we shredded it, but I would use Tilapia or Flounder or another white fish instead.
was delicious. a little spicy for my taste so next will probably use a smaller jalapeno. Also the top was a little too runny for my taste. I can't stand it when my bread gets soggy, so will either use less vinegar or strain the topping before use.
This was our first time to make these...my husband had never had fish taco's before and he loved them. This recipe was quick and easy. We may try to make the fish crunchy next time but otherwise it was fantastic. Shared it on FB for all my friends to try.
Everyone loved it! I reduced the salt, pepper, and garlic powder - 1 T each seemed like too much. I love how easy this was to make. The slaw can be prepared ahead, and the fish requires only three seasonings, which you can sprinkle on without measuring. We will have this again.
So, I needed a quick recipe for fish tacos and found this one which seemed fairly quick and easy. I had beer battered fish fillets on hand and squeezed the lemon juice on them before putting them in the air fryer for 8-10 minutes. While those were cooking, I mixed up the dressing, however I only had apple cider vinegar so I used that instead of the red wine vinegar. I had a full container of mango salsa from Aldi that had pretty much all of the ingredients called for in this recipe, so I dumped that in with a bag of sliced cabbage and mixed it all together with the dressing, which all seemed to be in the perfect proportions. I didn’t have time to let this marinate, so it was a bit tangy, but for dinner in a pinch, I think it tasted fine. I served the air fried fish fillets and slaw on white corn tortillas topped with cilantro and a squeeze of lime, and got compliments on the meal from my husband and older kids and my daughter thanked me for making such a “yummy dinner”. I realize I made quite a few modifications, but I think my ingredients were still close enough to the original to write a review and thought it might be helpful to anyone else who may need/want to sub certain things as I did. I gave it 5 stars because I didn’t think it was fair to give any less if I didn’t follow the recipe exactly, but with my substitutions I would give it a 4/5 and will probably make this quick, easy, and tasty recipe again :)
