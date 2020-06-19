Easy Fish Tacos with Mango-Pineapple Slaw

I used to make these easy fish tacos all the time in California, and they are so easy and fresh! You can also omit the mayonnaise and increase the red vinegar to reduce calories in the mango slaw. All in all, these are a great main dish for any time of year! We usually serve them with fat-free refried beans topped with cilantro and goat cheese or a cold corn salad with chopped bell pepper and onion.

By mleiland

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 tacos
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place cod fillets on a large sheet of aluminum foil; pour lemon juice over fish and season with salt and black pepper. Fold foil around fish and seal to create a pouch; place pouch in a baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk vinegar, mayonnaise, sugar, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 tablespoon black pepper, and garlic powder in a bowl until smooth. Combine cabbage, mango, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, and jalapeño in a large bowl. Pour dressing over vegetables and fruit; toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate slaw until ready to serve.

  • Divide fish evenly among flour tortillas. Spoon slaw over fish to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 38.1g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 27mg; sodium 1308.4mg. Full Nutrition
