Emily's Dressing for Taco Salad

Rating: 4.65 stars
74 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 58
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I'm not a fan of dry taco salad but couldn't ever find a dressing I was a fan of. So I threw together a few things, and voila! A delicious dressing that is worthy of taco salad.

By Emily Johnson

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 -1/4 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix sour cream, ranch dressing, picante sauce, and chili powder in a bowl until thoroughly combined.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 342mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (70)

Most helpful positive review

IstyMae
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2012
IstyMae
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2012
Modified this based on what I had in the house and it turned out great! I didn't have any picante sauce, so I used half a can of southwest tomatoes (diced tomatoes, green chilies, lime and cilantro), fat free sour cream, dry ranch seasoning and a couple packets each of Taco Bell chipotle sauce and fire sauce.
Helpful
(44)

Most helpful critical review

DAB602
Rating: 3 stars
07/31/2013
eh not impressed. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
IstyMae
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2012
Modified this based on what I had in the house and it turned out great! I didn't have any picante sauce, so I used half a can of southwest tomatoes (diced tomatoes, green chilies, lime and cilantro), fat free sour cream, dry ranch seasoning and a couple packets each of Taco Bell chipotle sauce and fire sauce.
Helpful
(44)
Sue
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2012
Sue
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2012
yummy! I used leftovers for dipping chips in later.
Helpful
(24)
Cranker, the cook and baker
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2012
Excellent just as written! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Willow
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2012
Willow
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2012
This dressing is amazing!! I used fat free sour cream and light ranch with taco sauce instead of Picante sauce. This was delicious and only counted up to 64 calories with a tsp of milk to thin it down a little. Thanks so much for this great recipe
Helpful
(6)
SMcHurst Tx
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2013
SMcHurst Tx
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2013
This is a great dressing for taco salad. Additionally I did add 1/4 tsp of homemade taco seasoning. Love it!!!
Helpful
(5)
Srosario13
Rating: 4 stars
11/19/2013
Srosario13
Rating: 4 stars
11/19/2013
Added 1/4 cup of Catalina salad dressing and it was great.
Helpful
(4)
Sunshine fun
Rating: 4 stars
04/24/2017
Sunshine fun
Rating: 4 stars
04/24/2017
Found this a bit bland so will add Sriracha sauce next time. On the other hand a good dipping sauce without a strong onion after taste was a good change. Once doctored with added Russian dressing and Sriracha ace it was a great salad dressing OR chip dip.
Helpful
(3)
DAB602
Rating: 3 stars
07/30/2013
eh not impressed.
Helpful
(3)
Molly
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2014
Molly
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2014
Delicious dressing - that will be made again! It worked well served over 'Lazy Katie's Taco Salad' from AR. I had homemade ranch dressing that I used in the recipe. I mixed everything up in the morning and gave it a quick stir before serving. My hubby and I both enjoyed this. Thanks Emily for sharing.
Helpful
(2)
