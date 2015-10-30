Emily's Dressing for Taco Salad

Modified this based on what I had in the house and it turned out great! I didn't have any picante sauce, so I used half a can of southwest tomatoes (diced tomatoes, green chilies, lime and cilantro), fat free sour cream, dry ranch seasoning and a couple packets each of Taco Bell chipotle sauce and fire sauce.
yummy! I used leftovers for dipping chips in later.
Excellent just as written!
This dressing is amazing!! I used fat free sour cream and light ranch with taco sauce instead of Picante sauce. This was delicious and only counted up to 64 calories with a tsp of milk to thin it down a little. Thanks so much for this great recipe
This is a great dressing for taco salad. Additionally I did add 1/4 tsp of homemade taco seasoning. Love it!!!
Added 1/4 cup of Catalina salad dressing and it was great.
Found this a bit bland so will add Sriracha sauce next time. On the other hand a good dipping sauce without a strong onion after taste was a good change. Once doctored with added Russian dressing and Sriracha ace it was a great salad dressing OR chip dip.
Delicious dressing - that will be made again! It worked well served over 'Lazy Katie's Taco Salad' from AR. I had homemade ranch dressing that I used in the recipe. I mixed everything up in the morning and gave it a quick stir before serving. My hubby and I both enjoyed this. Thanks Emily for sharing.