Pastel de Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)

Is a sponge cake soaked in a mixture of three kinds of milk, topped with whipped cream and strawberries (optional).

Recipe by Patty Valle Kafati

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 10x15-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Grease a 10x15-inch baking dish.

  • Beat egg whites in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer on high until stiff peaks form; gradually beat in sugar until mixture is glossy. Beat in egg yolks, one at a time, combining each yolk before adding the next. Reduce mixer speed to medium and add flour, about 1 tablespoon at a time, to the mixture, beating continuously; beat in baking powder, milk, and vanilla extract. Pour batter into prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cake is lightly browned and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Let cake cool for 15 minutes.

  • Pour 1 cup cream, sweetened condensed milk, and evaporated milk in a blender and pulse several times until well blended. Pour three-milk mixture evenly over the cake. Refrigerate cake until cold and the milk mixture has soaked in, at least 1 hour.

  • Cut in squares and top each serving with a dollop of whipped cream and a few sliced strawberries. Refrigerate leftovers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 48.2g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 154mg; sodium 244.3mg. Full Nutrition
