Pastel de Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)

I have never made or had a Tres Leches cake before. And really tried hard to think back in my mind if I had...hmm nope, but officially I now can say yes...yes I have. And I liked! I really wanted to try the cake prior to adding the milk mixture but I really needed that experience of knowing what it was suppose to taste like. I made extactly to a T minus the part of using a 10x15. I used a 8x10 and it was very fluffy high, I did a toothpick check at 4 minutes prior to removing and then when I pulled the cake out at the beep of the timer, it wasn't high like it was. Wasn't sure if I had done anything wrong. I then mixed up the milk, tasted the milk and was like...hmm I don't like the taste of evap in this and already started being disappointed over the flavor before it was totally finished BUT having said that, I followed through with letting it set in the frig and couldn't wait to pull out and try. And glad I did. It was really nice, no over whelming flavor of evap. And the cake was moist without being super runny with liquid and didn't crumble with it being somewhat wet. I was very reserved with my thought until my family tried it and they thought it was fabulous and my son has requested that I make this for his birthday. The addition of whipped topping, toasted coconut and a strawberry sliced over the portion of cake, was an excellent addition..It's a must try recipe.

Read More