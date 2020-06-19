Pastel de Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)

I have never made or had a Tres Leches cake before. And really tried hard to think back in my mind if I had...hmm nope, but officially I now can say yes...yes I have. And I liked! I really wanted to try the cake prior to adding the milk mixture but I really needed that experience of knowing what it was suppose to taste like. I made extactly to a T minus the part of using a 10x15. I used a 8x10 and it was very fluffy high, I did a toothpick check at 4 minutes prior to removing and then when I pulled the cake out at the beep of the timer, it wasn't high like it was. Wasn't sure if I had done anything wrong. I then mixed up the milk, tasted the milk and was like...hmm I don't like the taste of evap in this and already started being disappointed over the flavor before it was totally finished BUT having said that, I followed through with letting it set in the frig and couldn't wait to pull out and try. And glad I did. It was really nice, no over whelming flavor of evap. And the cake was moist without being super runny with liquid and didn't crumble with it being somewhat wet. I was very reserved with my thought until my family tried it and they thought it was fabulous and my son has requested that I make this for his birthday. The addition of whipped topping, toasted coconut and a strawberry sliced over the portion of cake, was an excellent addition..It's a must try recipe.
I didn't didn't really like the way the cake turned out. The milk mixture didn't completely soak in the cake. I let it sit in the fridge for over several hours. I was a little disappointed in the cake after reading the previous reviews and making the cake myself.
Oh man, this was soooooo good ! Everyone loved it at our home group. Can't wait to serve it to a new group of people to see if they have the same response. Topped each piece with whipped cream, toasted coconut and diced strawberries.
Luscious, beautiful, phenomenal cake! If you want a real tres leches cake, this is the recipe. Delicious! For the cook who said they baked this in a 9X13 pan: this was a big mistake; of course it would run out of the pan and into the oven! Any baker knows you never use a smaller pan unless you half the recipe.Use the 10X15 pan,(which is quite a common size for people who do any regular baking---most sheet cakes are in this size pan) and your cake will turn out perfect! Follow the recipe next time, and you will have a remarkable and wonderful cake!
I do make just the 3 milk mixture all by itself. I use it on store bought sponge cake or store bought pound cake. It is so darn good. I can eat the whole cake. Come to think of it i have eaten the whole cake.
Absolutely delicious! I've been itching to make this for some time and I am SO GLAD I made this! I know there were other recipes of this "three milk cake", and glad to pick this as well. I did few things differently: I whipped the egg whites and the other ingredients separately and at the end added the yolk+flour mixture into stiff egg white mixture (half the sugar amount was dissolved in the egg whites and the other half was in the yolk mixture). I also cut the sugar by half since I know sweetened condensed milk would be very sweet. (My family likes not-too-sweet desserts.) Also, instead of using heavy cream for the three milk mixture, I used light cream (5%) and to us it still tastes awesome with less calories. Lastly, I left the cake sit with milk mixture overnight so that it gives more time for the cake to absorb the milk mixture. Served with blueberries instead of strawberries and PERFECT! Next time I will try with coconut milk like others have suggested. I will definitely make these again and again!
I noticed nothing was mentioned in the recipe about poking holes in the cake after it cooled down. Take either a fork or a wooden spoon handle and poke holes all over the cake. The milk syrup will fill in holes to make the cake moister. Tres Leches Cake is nice but pretty sweet.
When I tried this recipe for the first time following it step by step, I found the cake was a little dried but with a good flavor. The second time I prepared it, I did a little variation to the preparation; i changed the milk mixture as follows: 1 condensed milk, 1 can evaporated milk and 1.5 cups whole milk and 1/2 cup of whipping cream. Once the caked was cooled down, iI poured the milk mixture. It absorbed all the milk and it was spongy-licious. After refrigerated for a couple hours, the flavored was great. Even better the next day. Thanks for sharing this recipe, my friends loved it!
This is the first time I've made this cake. It was super easy and turned out so yummy!! I substituted the evaporated milk for lite coconut milk in the same quantity (12 oz can). I poked holes in the cake as soon as I took it out of the oven and pour the combined three milks directly on the cake and stuck it in the refridgerator for about 3 hours. I made my own whipped cream for the topping and then toasted non sweetened coconut. Perfecto!!
This was my first time making a tres leches cake and it turned out great! Everyone loved it and I've gotten a couple of requests to make it for birthday parties already. I topped it off with s homemade whipped topping and fruit. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
This is the best recipe out there. I tried several others and got the feedback that some were "eggy." This one is awesome and very authentic. I put a hint of vanilla in the whipped cream topping (I made it) and a tiny bit of cinnamon on top of that.
Of all the recipes on this site, use this one. It's perfectly moist - just follow the recipe exactly and you'll be fine. I let it completely cool in the fridge overnight, then put a layer of Cool Whip topping on and refrigerated it for a few hours again before serving. Next time I might try a 9x13 dish to see if it makes it even more moist. :)
May be the best cake I've ever had in my life. And I've eaten and baked a lot of cakes! Made exactly as directed in a 9x13 pan. Let it sit overnight before serving. Super moist. Serve with whipped cream and berries, although the whipped cream felt like overkill.
My daughter needed to take a "Mexican Inspired" food to school to share with the class and we went straight for dessert. I made this cake this afternoon and hopefully she will have enough left for school tomorrow. We have each had 2 pieces already. It is sweet and so moist, we did not think it needed anything on it. This one is a keeper!
Made it for my neighbors birthday (who is Mexican) she cried because she remembered when she was a child her mother always made her favorite Tres Leches cake on her birthday. It was delicious. Thank you for the recipe and the happy memories.
I had never heard of or tried Tres Leches before I made it, so I wasn't sure if I would get it right. My boyfriend and best friend are Mexican, and they requested this for their birthdays. I thought the recipie was wrong, as it didn't call for cinnamon in a traditional Mexican dessert. Evidentally, it doesn't traditionally have cinnamon lol. I added it anyway, and this was the touch that put it over the edge! My boyfriends mother who is a from Mexico said it was the best she's ever had. Since first making this dish, I have sought out Tres Leches at fine bakeries. Even the famous Tartine bakery in San Fransiscos Mission District is no match for this recipie. I sprinkle cinnamon on after I pour the milk, then add strawberries to the top before serving. All the milk products personally upset my tummy if I eat to much, but at least I only make it 2-4 times a year for special occasions.
We have made this cake MANY times. My kids have even taken it to school for Spanish class... it was devoured by picky teenagers. Our entire family loves it. I make it exactly per the recipe and make fresh whipping cream with sugar and vanilla. Amazing!
Kind of wondering how this worked out fine for the other reviewers...I used a 9 x 13 pan, because who on earth owns a 10 x 15 pan?????? I didn't even know they made such a size. Anyhow, It made a HUGE mess of my oven, overflowing everywhere. It took another 10 min longer to bake in the middle and by that time, the top was dark brown and crusty. Not my idea of a good go-to recipe! Disappointing. =(
I made this for Father's Day as my husband has fond memories of the Tres Leches cake he used to eat in Nuevo Laredo. I used 1/2 cup of whipping cream in the cake and 1 1/2 cups of whipping cream whipped with Dr Oetker's Whip It, 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tbsp icing sugar for the topping. I also used Eagle Brand Dulce de Leche sweetened condensed milk in the cake, as that is what I had. I baked in a 9x13 pan for 24 minutes. I had never eaten Tres Leches before, I really enjoyed as did my family. I served with strawberries that I macerated in 1 tbsp sugar and 1 tbsp Grand Marnier.
This was my first Tres Leches cake and I'm very impressed. It's a little extra work making the sponge cake from scratch, but the final result was so worth it. The only thing I did differently was to make the top layer from 1 1/2 cups of whipping cream. I added powdered sugar to taste and a tsp of vanilla. I made a stabilized whipped cream topping by adding 1 1/2 tsp of unflavored gelatin to 1 1/2 Tbsp of hot water. I topped each piece with a raspberry coulis. It looked and tasted wonderful.
Absolutely perfect taste and texture. I had a little trouble with the sponge cake falling flat at first but it was an error on my part. I tried again and finally got the technique down for beating the egg whites. I made this for my husband as he loved the tres leches cake that he got from a famous Chicago bakery. He said it was better than the one he had from there! Delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent cake! I had never made a Tres Leches cake before, and we were hosting a Mexican themed party for some friends. We added this to our menu, and I made it the night before the party. It was SO moist and delicious. If you're wondering if you can make this a day ahead of time, the answer is "yes". I served it with fresh sliced strawberries on the side - but it really doesn't need anything else. It's perfect just as is. Can't wait to make this again - soon!
I had high hopes with all the rave reviews, but my cake was a total fail. I beat the egg whites as directed and added ingredients as directed. After adding the milk and vanilla, the batter lost all volume and was very, very runny. It didn't rise and didn't soak up the milk. I did discover that my baking powder was old, but should the batter have been runny? Now I'm reluctant to try it again. Any suggestions?
This was amazing!!!! The trick is to not contaminate the egg whites with the yolks so that the whites can fluff up a lot. One time I made the cake and accidentally got some yolk in the white mixture, but it did not affect it too much, other than the fact that it rose less, even then, it still had volume. Hands down my favorite cake recipe!!!!!
The cake smells heavenly as it bakes! It would be great all on its own, even without the addition of the tres leches. I found that it was delicious, but a little too moist & drippy. I would pour less of the topping on next time -- maybe 1/2 to 3/4 of the total. I did really enjoy it topped with strawberries. Yum.
First, let me say that I didn't follow the recipe exactly. Because I live in a high altitude area, I always have to modify my cake recipes: less sugar, less leavening, more flour, more liquid. When I first made this recipe, I misread the amount of baking powder. I'm still not sure that the recipe requires 1 Tablespoon of baking powder. I thought the recipe said 1 teaspoon, and I adjusted for high altitude accordingly. Also, instead of a 10x15 cake, I made cupcakes. I make a lot of cupcakes, all the time. Everybody in my world has their own personal favorite. This recipe has now become everybody's personal favorite! I did make other modifications: I used coconut milk in place of milk in the cake batter and added a half teaspoon of coconut extract and a dash of cinnamon. I also made a topping of freshly whipped cream with dulce de leche, and then topped with toasted coconut. Essentially, I made a cinco leches cake. ;) Great recipe!
Everyone at my greatgrandsons birthday party loveved this cake. I did make some changes. Instead of using the 1 cup of heavy cream,I used a can of table cream and whisked it with the can of sweetened condensed milk and the one can of evaporated milk. After the cake cools for 15 mins,you need to poke holes in the top of the cake with a wooden skewer, a fork,etc and then pour the 3 milks over the cake before refrigerating for 3 hrs to overnight.I did not top the cake with whipped cream,I beat one package white chocolate instant pudding mix,one cup milk and 1/4 cup powder sugar for 2 mins,ten blended in 8 ounces thawed cool whip. A cake topped with this will keep in refrigerator for 2 days.
My son- in -law requested this cake for his birthday. I've never made this. I reviewed several recipes and picked this recipe. It was not as difficult as thought to make. And turned out fabulous. He didn't want an icing, so we just used canned whipped cream. I'll certainly make this again.
I made some changes to this recipe and my cake turned out amazing, this is something I will suggest to everyone who doesn't get a sponge cake at the end, use pancake mix instead the ordinary white flour, I used it and the taste of the cake alone is delicious, instead 6 eggs I only used 4 and didn't use the baking powder (that's the advantage of using the pancake mix). The rest I did the same as this recipe indicates and the result was a delicious addictive cake ??, it gets even better the day after when the milk mixture is cold and three cake is completely soaked.
It's so good! Officially this was my first attempt at baking anything, let alone a desert far beyond my comprehension. I've had Tres Leches cake before, but would have never pegged it being something I'd make. My wife is a bit of a picky eater, so I was a little apprehensive on what she'd say with a "soaked" cake. Let me tell you....she ate more than I did!!!!! Give it a shot. It's easy, tasty as anything, and fun to make!
Amazing! This is so good. You would think that it might be a heavy desert. It seems light. The perfect desert for a beautiful summer day. I am not a fan of milk, but let me tell you this is over the top. Thank-You so much for the great recipe. Made exactly as written.
Turned out really well... the cake fell quite a bit after coming out of the oven, and even after sitting in the fridge over night it didn't soak up all the milk syrup. But, it was super tasty and I can't wait to serve it at our Taco Tuesday potluck today.
Be sure to use a glass or metal pan versus a flimsy aluminum disposable pan. This turns out heavy when complete! Also take something like a straw to punch even rows of holes all over the cake BEFORE adding the milk mixture. It's very milky and doesn't travel that well. But everyone loved it! Really yummy with real whip cream and strawberries!
This was an amazing dessert family frienly everyone loved it although I did have some problems getting the whole thing to get moist and getting it to the perfect coniistancy. Overall amazing dessert thank you so much!
Soooo yummy! My family absolutely loved the cake. I would recommend adding a little less of the milk mixture (condensed, evaporated and the whipping cream). There was some excess liquid but other than that, the cake was absolutely delicious. Will definitely be making again
This recipe is better than any 3 leches cake I ever tasted it was perfect I wouldn't change a thing. I usually have to drive to western in Chicago to get 3 milk cake, but this recipe was so good and simple I can make it anytime. No need to go back to Western ;)
This recipe is so good! I didn't change a thing. I think I alone ate at least 3/4 of this cake. The one thing I recommend is not to change the size of the pan, as you will find the cake will be higher and the milk mixture will not soak all the way to the top.
Although not all of the cream mixture soaked into the cake, it wasn't much of a problem at all. The cake was extremely moist and rich. It was a perfect balance with the liquid cream mixture to balance out the sweetness. Including the whipped cream and strawberries, the entire dessert was delightful. The strawberries paired perfectly with the cake itself. Highly recommend this recipe! (Note: instead of chilling for an hour, I'd give it 2-3 or overnight.)
Was a little nervous about this one since I only had about 8 people at my party and this is a pretty decent sized cake. I shouldn't have worried. Everyone got a small piece and then most went back for a second, larger piece. (Some even went back for a 3rd). Cake was easy to make and recipe was easy to follow. One of my guests asked me to make for their birthday. So all in all I'd say it was a hit!
This was awesome and much simpler than I anticipated. My mixer did all of the legwork really, and I just added things in lol. I followed the directions and ingredients exactly, however I did forget the .5c of milk IN the cake batter. I was kicking myself once I realized what I'd done, but fortunately I made a small tester cake to try. The result was probably a touch drier than I would have liked, but once I added the mix mixture and let it absorb in the fridge for a few hours, it turned out great! I've had tres leches before, but had never made my own, so I at least knew what consistency and flavor I was looking for lol. I served this as a Mexican/Spanish inspired potluck that we hosted and all of my guests raved about it. Before the night was over they had completely demolished the cake, which I took as a good sign. ;) I opted to just simply sift powdered sugar on the cake right before serving, garnished with a few sliced strawberries in the middle, and on the side of each piece when I served it. I'll definitely be making this again and next time I won't forget that .5c of milk lol.
