Yummy Quiche

This quiche is easy and delicious as a main dish or brunch!

Recipe by Pamela Garcia

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • Place crust in a 9 inch glass pie plate. Sprinkle bacon inside of crust. In a small bowl, combine Cheddar cheese, Monterey jack cheese and flour. In a separate bowl, beat together eggs, cream, onion and green chiles. Add cheese mixture; stir well. Pour mixture into pie crust.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 60 to 70 minutes, until set. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
557 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 44.4g; cholesterol 201.1mg; sodium 893.9mg. Full Nutrition
