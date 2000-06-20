Yummy Quiche
This quiche is easy and delicious as a main dish or brunch!
This is my recipe I posted, but just realized that my recipe is a little different than what ended up here. I use 1/2 C half a half (not 1-1/2) and 2 cups diced onion (or two medium onions, sauteed or not). Also I use a deep 9" glass pie plate and the Pillsbury refrigerator crust, not the preformed crusts, they aren't as good or as big. Glad everyone is enjoying this!Read More
Do NOT follow the recipe's amounts unless you have a deep pie plate because the amount of mixture will spill over EVERYWHERE!!! I had to find this out the hard way, as I did not read all the reviews. My mistake. I removed some of the liquid, but I fear it's not enough. I don't know what will become of my oven in the next hour. It is quite upsetting that a recipe was posted so incorrectly.Read More
Delicious. Even people who don't like quiche, might like this one. The onion and green chilies give it a little kick. I followed the recipe exactly. I used a regular Pyrex glass pie plate and the recipe amounts were right on target. No spillover whatsoever. Puffed up to a golden brown in 60 minutes. I covered the edges of the pie crust with foil and took the foil off during the last 5 - 10 min. of baking. It makes a nice presentation. Don't be tempted to add salt - I thought about it - you really won't need it. Next time, I would add some pepper. Some people might prefer the onions to be sauteed before adding to the mixture. However, I think it's fine to put them in raw - just make sure it's a very small dice. Thanks for this great recipe, Pam!
I use this as my base recipe, it is so easy and the whole family loves it. I will either add asparagus spears or brocolli and ham. The posibilities are endless.
Very nice basic quiche recipe. I used fat free half and half and 50% reduced fat cheese, yet it was still very rich and creamy. To make it more appealing to my four year old I left the green chilies out and added fresh snipped chives. The taste was very mild, but we enjoyed it. As with other reviewers I had more than enough batter for 2 pie shells. We ate one for dinner and I froze the other for later.
Excellent!!!
This was good, but the taste of the green chiles isn't very apparent. I think the bacon overpowers it. I sauteed my onions before adding to the egg mixture because I don't care for the sharp flavor they have otherwise. There was enough filling to fill two frozen store-bought (Marie Callendar brand) piecrusts.
I made this over the weekend and it turned out fantastic. It was so delicious and my family really enjoyed it. I did change it slightly... I omitted the green chilis and used green onions and added spinach and bacon. The base ingredients are perfect for a quiche. I will make this again. UPDATE 4/13/15 - I use the base ingredients of this recipe all the time for quiche. Most recently I made two batches and put them in 2 greased 8x8 pans and added cooked spicy sausage, green onions and mushrooms to one and kale, bacon, green onions green peppers to the other. They turned out super fluffy and since I didn't use any pie crust they were also low carb!
This was my first attempt at a genuine quiche, and it turned out great! After reading the reviews I was afraid there would be too much filling, but while the crust was full there was no mess in the oven. I did have a 9.5" pie pan, however. I also cooked the onions with the bacon for the great flavor, but that's just personal preference. I can't wait to try this with ham and cheese - thanks so much for sharing!
We tried this quiche for brunch the other morning. We had company and the guests had seconds, as did I. This is a very good recipe and easy to make. We did use two cans of green chilies 4oz each. This was the only change.
What an awesome presentation this makes. It truly looked beautiful and was easy to put together. My brother-in-law asked for the recipe. I also made it without the green chilies, but I should have added something else for more flavor. A little bland without the chilis.
I am giving this 5 Star on taste, but a 4 star on proportion. You most definitely can't use a regular pie crust and fit all the ingredients in. But since that's all I had, I just changed the 8 servings to 6. I made this twice the first one for a potluck at work (gone within minutes) and the 2nd time at home for the family. The first time, I still had about a 1/2 cup or so of leftover mixture. But other than that, the flavor of it was wonderful. Thank you for a great recipe!
This recipe confused me a little because the person that posted it wrote in the review section that some of the portions were wrong. The people who made it before she made that comment seemed to love it, with the wrong portions?? I couldnt decide what portion to use so I went in between. I used 3/4 c half and half and one onion. I sauteed the onion first in some of the bacon dripping and drained it really well before mixing it in. The quiche is SO good! I will definantly make this again. Note: Do not ad salt. It doest need it.
Delicious! Wonderful as written I'm sure but of course I tweaked a bit. I did 1 cup half and half, 5 eggs, 1 med-large onion (sauteed in a couple Tbls of bacon grease with a little minced garlic), I used freshly grated cheeses and the 4 oz can of chilies. I added a few shakes of crushed red pepper. I only had a preformed deep dish and as others said, it was a bit too much filling so I poured the extra into a very small buttered casserole and made a tiny crustless one. For the quiche itself, I flash baked the crust for 10 minutes at 350 and then filled. 60-70 mins seemed like a long time to me. I checked at 45 minutes and it was perfectly cooked. I'll def make it again although next time I might reduce the bacon by a couple pcs and add another can of chilis as I think I would like more chili flavor. Thank you for a great recipe PAMMMY.
This was great! I have made plenty of different quiches in the past but nothing like this and I am SO glad I found this recipe!! It was a huge hit at my brunch! I finely diced onions and put them in raw with the green chilies, bacon and I used pepperjack cheese for a little extra heat. Also, when I made my egg mixture I put salt, pepper, garlic powder and hot sauce in with 6 eggs and milk. I baked this in a spring form pan and it turned out great!
My favorite!
unique, southwestern flavors for a quiche. I haven't met anyone yet who didn't really like it.
Yum! For the crust, I used the Butter Flaky Pie Crust, which is also from this site. I added sauteed garlic, onion (I increased the onion called for for a whole small diced onion) red pepper and mushrooms to this pie and cut back on the cheddar cheese by half. Because I don't have fat free half-n-half on hand right now, I used fat free evaporated milk. The switch out worked just fine. Very good basic quiche I could fill in my own on hand ingredients to bump up the flavor and clean out my fridge at the same time. We had this with homemade blueberry muffins.
This is GREAT quiche recipe!!!The last time I made quiche it came out so runny and i wanted to make this for family for brunch,....it was so light and flavorful my family all want the recipe!!
Not for the faint of heart. Delicious, but I can still feel my arteries protesting. Serve it with fruit, green salad, and anything else healthy you can think of so you don't end up eating 3 slices (like I did).
This was sooooo yummy. Followed the recipe exactly as is. The only thing I would change is a little less onion. The whole quiche was eaten, everyone enjoyed. Found it better then the ones we have had at resturants. Thanks for a great recipe will make again definitly.
Made a few changes, but definitely a good base recipe!
I absolutely love making quiches (they're quick, versatile and ALWAYS well received), and this one is particularly "yummy". When I make quiche, I use homogenized milk when it's just the family, half-and-half if it's a "company over for dinner" occasion, and heavy cream for holiday hors d'ouerves. With this quiche, I also put out sour cream, a mild salsa, and some quacamole -- just in case someone (like myself) wants to "dress it up" a bit. I use store bought pie crusts and have never put flour in my egg mixture. In my infrawave oven, it takes just 5 minutes to pre-bake the pie crust and 17 minutes to bake the quiche -- with perfect results just about every single time.
I just came back from vacation where I had the chance to eat a breakfast quiche for the first time. I knew I could make it better than the bed n breakfast my husband and I had stayed at. So I went to the grocery store and purchased Pillsbury ready made crust, eggbeaters, Colby jack cheese, bell pepper, bacon, and fresh sliced mushroom. I returned home and thought “dang it how in the world do I cook this”. I knew I would find a recipe to follow on here and man did it turn out good! My Husband ate half of it in less than 30 min. Recommendations don’t use cream, why do you need cream? I didn’t use cream. I enjoyed this with sour cream and salsa, and my husband had it with ketchup. My wish is that this might help someone. Have a blessed day.
FAMILY FAVORITE! We have this quiche at all holidays and I always make 2. I use heavy cream instead of half-and-half, 12 oz bacon, and the pre-shredded "fiesta blend" cheese. Be sure to put foil under your pans in case of run over. I have tried quite a few different quiches recipes and this one is my families favorite. Thank you Pammmy for sharing it with us. DELICIOUS!
I wish that I could give this recipe more than five stars. 'Yummy' is right! I changed it a little for our taste: used chopped deli turkey instead of bacon, Havarti instead of monterey jack, tripled the amount of green chile and added about 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper. I didn't have 1/2 and 1/2 so I used 1 c. of cream and 1/2 c. of milk. Also, this recipe made two quiches. Thank you for sharing Pamela!
Great base quiche recipe. I left out the green chilies and substituted ham for the bacon because that is what we prefer, but otherwise followed recipe exactly. My teenage daughter who had never tasted quiche before loved this - and she's usually pretty picky about what she will try.
I made this without the bacon but thought it was perfect for what I was looking for. A friend ate it with me for the first time and she also loved it. It's very simple with simple quick ingredients. Perfect for brunch if you're looking for something with cheese to accompany another food item.
Tried 2 other recipes prior to a special luncheon. Was not please with either and then tried this one. This was a keeper. I did add a little freshly shredded parmesan and a few red pepper flakes. It was really good...really easy....and my friends raved about it. Oops...and I did add a little salt and pepper and prebaked the crust for about 8 minutes
FABULOUS. I ADDED PORK SAUSAGE. MMM MMM
Mmmm! I added a pkg of light cream cheese, and more onion then called for. Made my own pie crust, and this turned out great! Rich and flavourful :)
I followed this recipe before I read the reviews, along w/ the review from the person who submitted it regarding only 1 cup of half and half and not 1 1/2....I used 1 1/2 and it was way too much, so I made a note to only use 1 cup next time, as I will be making this again. I added mushrooms and pepper jack cheese crumbles along w/ cilantro on top and it is very good. It took the whole hour to bake, but I can dish it up like pie. Great recipe.
Im new to making quiche but thought the recipe was simple enough and the results outstanding. I questioned no salt and pepper before putting it in the oven, but found that there was enough cheese, bacon and green chilies to make up for both of them! Excellent recipe!!
This was great, and I loved the addition of the green chiles. Quiche is one of my favorite recipes, and I'll definitely be making this recipe. I'd like to try this with a different blend of cheeses to try to give it a little more flavor. Thanks for the recipe!
So different than traditional quiches. Loved the flavors- I only used 2C. + of cheese and it was still wonderful! A little too spicy for the kids,but I made two different ones and my husband & I enjoyed this one! Great change!
i did sausage green pepper onion and bacon.
Fantastic. I used one less egg and no onion, but I did add garlic powder and ground, black pepper. I did not have monterray jack, so I used gouda. It made a lot of filling. Husband loved it!
very good. made it for a christmas brunch and it was gone fast. will make again.
Big hit at breakfast!
This quiche turned out great! I didn't have MJ cheese but used cheddar and maybe a 1/4C of MOZZ cheese. I didn't have half/half but used a 1/2 milk and 1/2 heavy cream. It baked up nice and I had to put foil around the edges so the middle would finish...took less time also-about 50min!
Very good. Made with 25% jack, 25% cheddar, and 50% swiss (that's all I had). Really liked it and so easy. Thank you for sharing!
This tasted very good. However, there was far too much filling for one crust. I used a 9" Safeway "deep dish" frozen pie crust, and there is a spectacular mess in my oven still waiting to be cleaned. Thank goodness I put it over a cookie sheet or it'd be far worse (unfortunately it's a flat cookie sheet, no rim, otherwise the mess may have been completely contained). I'd guess about 2/3 of the recipe would be better for a single crust, maybe even split the whole recipe into 2 crusts.
This is pretty good, but unfortunately, I had tried the Crab Quiche on the site first, and everyone likes that one better. I personally prefer this one, but it's one against four!!!! Thank you!
My teenage son wanted me to make a quiche, but not like the spinach quiche I made last month (it had spinach and swiss cheese) so I chose this one. Well, my husband, son, and myself loved it. Yes, there was a lot of filling, but it did not overflow - it rose a bit, but having that much filling made it truly a meal. We served it with a nice green salad. Delicious.
Really good recipe. I omitted the onions and used green salsa instead of the chilies since I didn't have any. Delicious!
Very "yummy!" I used sausage in stead of bacon. The only change I would make next time would be to use 1/2 the amount of cheese. Thanks for the recipe!
This is the best recipe I've found for quiche. I use 1-2 chipotle peppers instead of the green chiles, if I have them. It spices the recipe up. Sometimes I use sausage instead of bacon - you don't really taste the bacon much. I use milk, if I don't have half-and-half. I also use a refrigerated pie crust, but cook it in a casserole that is deeper than a regular pie pan. This quiche is beautiful, and good leftover, too. Everybody loves it!!
I thought this was fantastic and so did my boyfriend! I didn't have any chiles, but I will make sure I do next time, as I think they would have made the dish so much better.
Very simple for a basic cook like me. I used half again the measurements and made 2 with a little to spare. Needed a little more oommph. I think a good dose of garlic would help. Maybe some jalepeno too. Family all liked it.
Great Quiche! Love it. I layered my ingredients by putting bacon and ham on the bottom then cheese and then added the egg mixture.
Easy to make and very good! Beware of adding more ingredients b/c it already fills it to the top.
This was delicious and easy to make.We had it Christmas morning and it was loved by all, including my 6 year old son. Thanks for the recipe. Martin
This really is yummy! I didn't have cream, so I used milk instead and used diced jalapenos instead of green chiles. I also used a frozen deep dish pie crust. Excellent!
Excellent, easy recipe! The only thing I changed was using 1% milk instead of half and half because that's all I had. I decreased it to 1/2 a cup per the original author's instructions. I used a Marie Calendar's frozen deep dish pie crust and this was just the right amount of filling.
This is outstanding! We used a premade pie crust and added sauteed mushrooms and small can of HOT chili peppers. This is a keeper for sure. Thanks!
Everyone I make if for LOVES it! And it's very easy to put together!
One of my favorite "base" quiche recipies. I always add someting different everytime I make it. One of my "regulars"
This was great! Made exactly as written. Next time I will try and add an extra can of chilies.
Delicious! I used the author's correction of only 1/2 cup of half and half. Done to a 'T' and was quite a hit. I didn't have bacon, or chiles, so I used some smoked summer sausage I had and added a bit of seasoned salt for a bit of a kick. Wonderful recipe and wonderful base recipe to change ingredients around with.
This was the first quiche I have ever made. I made this today for brunch with 1 cup half-and-half and half cup 1% milk, just because that is what I had. I added some chopped red bell pepper. It did overflow inthe oven but that may have been from adding the extra veggies. Delicious!
Great recipe! I made this last night and I'm eating leftovers for lunch right now. The only problem I had was finding a can of diced green chile peppers. To tell the truth, I'm not even really sure what those are. Instead, I used half a fresh green bell pepper. The results were "Yummy" indeed.
I used a store bought deep dish pie crust. Reduced cream to 1 1/3 cups, which filled it to the brim but didn't overflow. Also used green onions instead of regular (for color), and eliminated the green chilies (don't care for them). Took to a potluck and got several compliments. So easy and delicious.
This quiche was excellent!! My husband said it was awesome, just like his mother used to make! This was my first time making quiche and it turned out great. The only thing I did different was pre-bake the crust like other reviewers suggested and I added spinach and one extra egg. Other than that I didn't change a thing! Will definitely make this again and again and probably try other kinds of meats, cheeses, and vegetables!
For easier preparation and savings, buy the monterey jack cheese that already has the chilis in it.
Wonderful recipe! I made this Christmas morning and everyone loved it. I did use chopped ham AND bacon in the recipe. I can't wait to make another one!!
Excellent! Very easy and great quick meal
very \very good!!
THIS QUICHE WAS DELICIOUS AND MY GUESTS LOVED IT! MY CHANGES:USE HEAVY CREAM, FRY I CHOPPED ONION IN THE BACON DRIPPINGS, LEAVE OUT THE CHILLIES, ADD ONE BOX FROZEN CHOPPED SPINACH, SQUEEZED DRY, USE 1LB BACON, BAKE THE EMPTY THAWED FROZEN PIE CRUST 5 MINUTES. I COOKED IT FOR 80 MINUTES. IT WAS WONDERFUL!
This was delicious - used 3 eggs and 1/2 cup of egg beaters. One 9"deep dish store bought crust was perfect. Also added 5 ounces of sauteed chopped mushrooms and the chopped onions. Cooked for 60 minutes and let rest for 15 minutes. Served with green salad and homemade honey mustard dressing.
My husband and I are both big fans. Great if you have backyard chickens and want an egg recipe.
I made this recipe using PAMMY's changes (less milk 1/2 c vs 1 1/2c) I added a few extra things because I had them on hand... I used 2 deep dish store bought crusts, I added 1 1/2 cubed and boiled russet potatoes, and I added a little cubed ham. This turned out marvelous.
GREAT! This was my first quiche and it was very simple and tasted great! Thanks so much.
This was an excellent recipe. Like many of us on this site who are more experienced I made a few changes. I used about 1 cup chopped turkey ham, 2 cups smoked Swiss cheese and 1 cup NY white sharp cheddar. I used 3/4 cup of Aldi's brand of Egg beaters combined with 2 whole eggs. I used a shallot for a more mild onion flavor. Other than those minor changes/substitutions it was incredible. Thanks Pammmy!!!
I love quiche and this was a good one. I added garlic and onion powders, black pepper and some hot sauce to the mix. I replaced the bacon with some leftover ham and also threw in mozarella cheese. Didn't have a pie crust in the house so I made a mashed potato crust which I baked for about fifteen minutes before adding the filling. Great quick meal paired with a nice big salad. Thanks so much Pam!
My previous quiche-making experiences made me wary of wateriness, so I left out the green chiles and substituted 1/2 cup plain yogurt plus 1 cup milk for the half-and-half since I had no half-and-half on hand. I also substituted mozz. cheese for the Monterey Jack because that's what I had; added ground garlic pepper; and sauteed the onions in the bacon grease for a bit for extra flavor. This quiche turned out great! Baked in 60 minutes flat, and no unpleasant wateriness. Definitely a keeper!
Loved this, huge hit. I skipped the onion (didn't have any) and used fresh roasted green chili's, it was great.
A HUGE HIT! We recently had a brunch at our house, and I made 2 kinds of Quiche (this one and Easy Quiche), both of which were very yummy. This one definitely was most popular and went fast! It was fairly simple to make too! I used a Pillsbury All-Ready Pie Crust and it was just right. I doubled the recipe and made two, with no problems. Yummy is right!
This was pretty good, a great base for whatever kind of quiche you want to make. I didn't like the bacon at all in this though. I added frozen spinach which was GREAT, next time I will add artichoke as well. Other than those changes, this recipe was perfect. Measurements were spot on for me, the mixture filled a 9 inch pie crust perfectly. I had to bake for about an hour and 20 minutes, it was still very runny in the middle at 1 hour. Make sure to let it set for 10 to 20 minutes before cutting. I will make this again, very easy and yummy!
This is the most wonderful quiche recipe I've found for those with southwestern tastes. The people I have given it to agree. Everyone loves this one. Even my picky relative who doesn't like anything.
I mader this for a brunch and it was gobbled up, great recipe.
This was really good - I didn't have a can of green chilies, so I added part of a can of diced tomatoes/green chilies mixed. I didn't particularly like the tomatoes, so I wouldn't recommend this, but it was good anyway. Next time I plan to make it just with the green chilies.
Wonderful! Great recipe.
This was good, but not excellent. I'm not really a quiche person, but my husband is. He very much liked it. I'll most likely make it again.
Never ate quiche before and was so surprised, it rocked! It was awesome, and am gong to be making it alot now! Thanks for the GREAT recipe!
I made this for my family and they totally loved it. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. :-)
So tasty! It's even better the next morning (if it's not all gone the first go-round), after all the flavors really set in. I added a few fresh spinach leaves and diced fresh tomatoes because we love them, but I'm sure it's delicious without.
Very good!!! I don't usually like quiche but I did love this recipe. Very easy and fool proof. I used whole milk instead of half and half and it tasted great (cooked it for 55 mins). In the future I may saute the onions so they are soft.
omitted the crust for a healthier version i just add a few tbsp flour to the egg mixture which sets up fine for slicing. any good cheese will do. i had sharp cheddar and topped with shredded parm. i highly reccomend sauteed onions, not raw. it adds to the deep rich flavor you don't get otherwise. nice recipe!
I love this recipe. I use 6 eggs instead of 5 and use lowfat milk instead of the half and half and it comes out great! It makes nice leftovers for breakfast on the weekends!
I doubled the recipe and I made mine with seasoned ground beef and sauted onion and green pepper. We ate one and froze one. This was a wonderful tasting quiche. Thanks for sharing.
I love this stuff! I've been asked to bring this to several get-togethers and it's always impressive. I like to use crescent rolls for the crust (spread out in a pretty casserole, and baked until just brown). More bacon and more chiles make it a really substantial meal - and it's pretty!!!
Brunch would not be the same without this quiche. We call it chilie relleno quiche and it is requested for every holiday. Don't change a thing. Delicious!
Excellent choice, everyone enjoyed it and I am glad I made an extra one and put it into the frezzer. Great recipe.
I have made this quiche once a week for the last month - and my family would like it MORE often! It is so easy to make and has such great flavor. I use whole green chilies and chop them up. It gives a stronger chile flavor that is great! Everyone should try this recipe!!
Made for Mother's Day 2008. Delicious!
Used sausage, omitted green chili, added parsley flakes to eggs, used 3/4 cup milk. Delicious.
I thought it was only ok. It gets the 5 star rating because my husband Loved it!
Very tasty! Definitely a keeper! I did make some changes though... I used medium-sharp Cheddar because I didn't have sharp. I also didn't have Monterey Jack, so I used about 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese to give it more flavor. I didn't have half-and-half so I used 2% milk and added another egg. I also added chopped fresh mushrooms (6 medium-sized). Finally, I omitted the chilli peppers as they give me indigestion. Thanks for sharing this one! I'm sure I'll be making this again!
Great for a base quiche recipe. I've been making it in the evenings for my pregnant wife to have a quick and easy breakfast in the mornings (reheats very well as with any quiche). We both love it!
