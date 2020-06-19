Vodka Martini Cocktail

Vodka replaces gin in this variation of the classic martini. Shake until ice cold and serve up in a chilled martini glass.

By Home Happy Hour

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
4 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Combine vodka and dry vermouth in a cocktail mixing glass. Fill with ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass.

  • Garnish with three olives on a toothpick.

Editor's Note:

If you prefer, you can garnish your vodka martini with a lemon twist instead of olives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 1.6g; sodium 134.2mg. Full Nutrition
