Vodka Martini Cocktail

Okay for a fair or poor quality vodka. Vermouth take away the gasoline aftertaste. FIRST don't skimp on the quality of vermouth. Even the best vermouth is fairly cheap. The "Perfect Martini" = Chill a Martini glass AND store the vodka in a freezer or refrigerator. Fill a steel shaker with ice then pour in a good dose of QUALITY vermouth. Shake once or twice and then pour it out the bulk of the vermouth or until the shaker first just starts to drip (if you like a dry Martini) . Now you have the perfect amount of vermouth covering the ice in the shaker. Pour in 2-3 oz vodka, (If you have the means, Begluga Export or Gold line... or) Use a good quality Vodka (Belvedere, Kettle One, Grey Goose, Russian Standard Premiums, Stoli Gold) Shake slowly so as not to bruise the vodka (infuse with air and ice chips) until you feel the steel shaker frosting up. Dump the ice out of the glass and pour the shaker contents down the inside rim of the glass. I use a 1/4 inch thick lemon rind or if I want "Dirty" I go with two Queen olives freshly stuffed with Dutch BlueCheese. Skol!