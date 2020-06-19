Vodka Martini Cocktail

Way way too much vermouth. If you want a perfect (dry) martini showcasing your preferred vodka here it is: Pour vodka in a cocktail mixing glass. Fill with ice and stir/shake until chilled. In a chilled martini glass, pour approximately 1/2 ounce or less vermouth and swirl it fully around, rim to rim. Quickly pour vermouth out. Add strained vodka to vermouth swirled glass, garnish and voila! Perfect vodka martini.
Way way too much vermouth. If you want a perfect (dry) martini showcasing your preferred vodka here it is: Pour vodka in a cocktail mixing glass. Fill with ice and stir/shake until chilled. In a chilled martini glass, pour approximately 1/2 ounce or less vermouth and swirl it fully around, rim to rim. Quickly pour vermouth out. Add strained vodka to vermouth swirled glass, garnish and voila! Perfect vodka martini.
Okay for a fair or poor quality vodka. Vermouth take away the gasoline aftertaste. FIRST don't skimp on the quality of vermouth. Even the best vermouth is fairly cheap. The "Perfect Martini" = Chill a Martini glass AND store the vodka in a freezer or refrigerator. Fill a steel shaker with ice then pour in a good dose of QUALITY vermouth. Shake once or twice and then pour it out the bulk of the vermouth or until the shaker first just starts to drip (if you like a dry Martini) . Now you have the perfect amount of vermouth covering the ice in the shaker. Pour in 2-3 oz vodka, (If you have the means, Begluga Export or Gold line... or) Use a good quality Vodka (Belvedere, Kettle One, Grey Goose, Russian Standard Premiums, Stoli Gold) Shake slowly so as not to bruise the vodka (infuse with air and ice chips) until you feel the steel shaker frosting up. Dump the ice out of the glass and pour the shaker contents down the inside rim of the glass. I use a 1/4 inch thick lemon rind or if I want "Dirty" I go with two Queen olives freshly stuffed with Dutch BlueCheese. Skol!
Both my husband and I have never had a martini before so we really do not know what if it compares to anything but we really like it. I am not a fan of green olives but in this drink they are the bomb. My husband like his dirty with a bit of olive juice and i like mine neat. either way this is a great recipe.
I made this drink after watching some classic movies. They always referred to drinking martinis! I do not drink alcoholic drinks very often, but I have had an apple martini. The vodka martini is a very strong drink. Not at all for occasional drinkers, if it doesn't grow hair on your chest, hair will grow somewhere!
I don't make gin martinis and I use a quality vodka, 1/2 or less of the dry vermouth listed and saw someone recommended adding olive brine. I love a dirty vodka martini, but adding brine changes what you're making. If you use a good vodka you don't want to step on it with the vermouth. When I use a lemon twist I just wave the vermouth bottle over the glass and call it good. :)
