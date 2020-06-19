Cosmopolitan Cocktail

The cosmopolitan, typically referred to as the 'cosmo,' gained popularity during the 1990s when it was frequently mentioned on the television show Sex and the City. The combination of vodka, orange liqueur, lime juice, and cranberry juice have made it a timeless classic.
I'm w/Sarah Jo in that this makes a small "drink". It barely filled a highball glass 3/4's of the way full, w/additional cranberry juice. No biggie, just be prepared to adjust (or feel like your doing a cosmo shot) per your own personal preference. No Triple Sec, so I subbed a little lemon juice instead. I also used a sparkling cranberry juice as I prefer bubbles in my drinks. Cheers!
This should be named the "classic cosmo" or "original" I had made another recipe before I found this one and it had a lot of unnecessary extra ingredients. This recipe is PERFECT and it's the one I'm using from now on. Cheers!
My(wife's) tastes tend to gravitate towards more sweet and less alcohol. She's essentially a non-drinker. I add about 1/4 oz simple syrup (equal parts water and sugar) and beef up cranberry juice a bit. 1.5 oz vodka, 1/2 oz Triple Sec, 1 oz cranberry juice, 1/2 oz fresh lime juice, 1/4 oz simple syrup.
