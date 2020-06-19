Cosmopolitan Cocktail

The cosmopolitan, typically referred to as the 'cosmo,' gained popularity during the 1990s when it was frequently mentioned on the television show Sex and the City. The combination of vodka, orange liqueur, lime juice, and cranberry juice have made it a timeless classic.

By Home Happy Hour

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Combine vodka, lime juice, triple sec, and cranberry juice in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, cover and shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

  • Garnish with a lime wedge.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.6g; sodium 1.3mg. Full Nutrition
