Yeast Doughnuts

I really had high hopes for this recipe, but I think you've really got to have a good feel for bread making to get this one right. I do ok with bread, but I'm not amazing at it. Like several others, I had serious problems with the dough rising properly. It took me three tries and letting it sit out over night to finally get it to rise. I am sure I killed the yeast the 1st time. I was careful to temp the milk-sugar-butter mix the 2nd time, but it did not work. After that, I tested my yeast and my thermometer to make sure that was not the issue. The 3rd time, I was very very careful with the temp of the milk mixture, and finally after letting it sit out all night, it did rise, but not well. The resulting doughnuts were dense and difficult to fry with out burning, but they tasted alright. Not amazing by any means, but good, especially with a sugar glaze. I do not plan on using this recipe again.