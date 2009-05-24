Yeast Doughnuts

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
542 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 68.7g; fat 26.7g; cholesterol 56.5mg; sodium 191.3mg. Full Nutrition
This is a good recipe for anyone wanting to make donuts similar to your local donuts shop. They are not cake donuts and if they turn out like that, then you didn't make them correctly. I recommend microwaving the milk, butter & sugar one minute or until luke-warm to avoid killing the yeast when you add it to your dry ingredients. You may need to let the doughnuts rise longer than the recipe calls for. Also make sure that you are using good yeast that hasn't expired. It's all about the rise and that they are cooked properly. I recommend using a thermostat controlled deep fryer to accurately fry these doughnuts just a little bit past golden brown. Let them cool down before you coat them. They are excellent with glaze, powdered sugar & various flavors of cake icing.
For the person who wondered why their doughnuts didn't rise... this recipe isn't very specific about the temperature of the liquid to be mixed into the yeast/flour mixture. The instruction "until butter melts" could end up with the liquid too hot and that will kill the yeast. Use an instant read or candy thermometer and check that the liquid is at around 120°F-130°F for "rapid rise" active dry yeast 110°F-115°F for regular active dry yeast.
11/12/2002
This is my favorite recipe so far and I have gotten a lot of compliments on this recipe and everyone has asked me for it that has tasted the doughnuts. I did dissolve the yeast in 1/4 cup of lukewarm water instead of using a mixer, you may have to increase the flour if you use this method, and let rise till double, then shape or cut, then let rise again. I also used a glaze of 3 cups powdered sugar, and 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla, and 3-4 tablespoons milk.
Very good. I probably could have let them rise a bit longer to make them fluffier, though- the next day they were a bit hard already. I used the suggestion of using confectioner sugar and milk to make an icing, but I also used about half confectioner sugar, half chocolate milk mix. I only wish I had waited until the doughnuts were cool before dipping them into the icing, because the icing melted on them right away, covering the overall doughnut rather than making a nice-looking icing. Overall, very satisfying.
Great recipe it's very similar to one I have been using for years. A tip for first timers: the side that you have facing up while rising turn them over and deep fry that side down first and it will help the doughnuts rise better and they wont turn out as cake like.
These were delicious! You've got to try these! Smelling them cook was almost as good as eating them. I coated some with cinnamon sugar in a ziploc bag, and dipped the rest in glaze. YUMMY! My son wants me to make a batch for his 1st grade class at school. I would suggest just a variety of doughnut holes for that.
These tasted pretty good but I wish that they had risen better. Unlike suggested by other reviewers, the milk and butter mixture was not too hot causing yeast death and I allowed them to rise for double the time required once rolled out and they still did not rise enough. They did puff a bit more in the oil but they were a little heavier than I would have liked. I was looking for a very light-textured puffy doughnut and this was not it. My kids liked the taste though and loved rolling them in cinnamon sugar and dipping them into chocolate glaze; so if I can't find a perfect light and puffy doughnut recipe we will make these again.
The first time I used this recipe I found them delicious, however they did not rise well. So the second time, I did the milk, yeast, and sugar together then followed the recipe. They were much better. Instead of dusting I made a choc glaze and a vanilla glaze.
I really had high hopes for this recipe, but I think you've really got to have a good feel for bread making to get this one right. I do ok with bread, but I'm not amazing at it. Like several others, I had serious problems with the dough rising properly. It took me three tries and letting it sit out over night to finally get it to rise. I am sure I killed the yeast the 1st time. I was careful to temp the milk-sugar-butter mix the 2nd time, but it did not work. After that, I tested my yeast and my thermometer to make sure that was not the issue. The 3rd time, I was very very careful with the temp of the milk mixture, and finally after letting it sit out all night, it did rise, but not well. The resulting doughnuts were dense and difficult to fry with out burning, but they tasted alright. Not amazing by any means, but good, especially with a sugar glaze. I do not plan on using this recipe again.
Me and my family live in Chile and sell these doughnuts to the public. It did take a little getting used to, the first couple times we made them they were rather hard and un-risen, but now they are just as fluffy as store-bought. I strongly suggest this recipe.
I followed the direction to a T and they tasted more like cake doughnuts. They weren't soft and and chewy in the inside they were more cake like. My husband liked them as for me I like the taste of actual yeast doughnuts.
08/31/2005
These doughnuts came out tasty, light and not too sweet. Perfect.
Gotta bring this one down a notch. I've made them twice, and they came out dense and dry. I think the yeast may be mixed in wrong. I would try activating it with the sugar next time, and maybe using half the egg.
11/25/2001
Great tasting! The dough needs to rise twice so be sure to plan ahead. These were very easy to make.
08/21/2003
I had to watch them very carefully when I was cooking as they went brown very quickly, but these were yummy. Some with a blob of jam in the centre were yummier still.
There are several reasons why this might be tricky: using yeast always is. The disasters some have noted almost certainly occurred because the yeast was dead (stale). It might be advisable to proof the yeast before making the recipe: dead yeast will never leaven anything. Also, if one wishes a fluffier or lighter doughnut, don't bat the dough down completely: fluffier dough means a fluffier outcome. I must say I make this with sugar substitutes (being diabetic): xylitol or Diabetisweet (an Isomalt product) works fine: indeed, xylitol can be bought in powdered "confectioners'" form. It also helps to add some "nonbulk" sugar substitute also, Splenda (Sucralose) being preferred, in addition to the xylitol or Diabetisweet (which should replace granular and confectioners' sugar on a one-to-one basis): I would suggest four or five packets per recipe. Keeping your yeast alive and happy till baking is, I would say, key.
Emtmom said you can may dip them in chocolate glaze but did not give the recipe for chocolate glaze? why not Emtmom? please send it to me . I sure would like to make your doughnuts useing the chocolate glaze thank you.
