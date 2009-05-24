Yeast Doughnuts

These light and airy doughnuts make a terrific treat for the holidays. You may dip them in chocolate glaze or add candy sprinkles if you wish.

Recipe by Emtmom

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl combine 1 3/4 cups flour with yeast. In a saucepan heat milk, sugar, butter and salt until butter melts. Stir milk mixture into flour along with eggs, beating with a heavy-duty electric mixer on low for 30 seconds, just to combine. Increase speed to high and beat 3 minutes. Add the remaining flour, a little at a time, stirring with a spoon to make a firm but pliable dough. Knead dough on lightly-floured work surface 4 to 5 minutes until smooth and supple. Transfer to an oiled bowl. Cover and let dough rise until it doubles in size, about 1 hour.

  • Turn dough out onto floured surface, punch down and roll out to 1 /2- inch thickness. Cut out doughnuts with a floured doughnut cutter; re roll trimmings and cut them into doughnuts as well. Transfer doughnuts to baking sheets, cover and let rise 45 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer to 360 degrees F (180 degrees C). Fry doughnuts, in batches, turning several times, until golden all over. Using a slotted spoon remove doughnuts to a rack to drain. Let doughnuts cool and dredge in confectioners' sugar.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
542 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 68.7g; fat 26.7g; cholesterol 56.5mg; sodium 191.3mg. Full Nutrition
