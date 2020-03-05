Vin Chaud (Spiced Wine) Cranberry Sauce

Rating: 5 stars

It is the night before Thanksgiving and I FORGOT TO GET CRANBERRY SAUCE!! No worries though, I went on my trusty Allrecipes app and did a search and voilà! Here is the perfect recipe! I had all the ingredients in and it looked easy and yummy and WOW was my assumption correct. In the past few years I’ve gotten lazy with holiday cooking, but this year with a pandemic on I’ve had to get back to it and I had forgotten that all the sweat and stress was often worth it for the excuse to try out amazing recipes. I made this cranberry sauce exactly as the recipe instructed and I will never make a different cranberry sauce again. It’s warm and rich and just the right balance of tart and sweet without the spices overwhelming the palate. A+++++, we’ll be seeing this one again at Christmas for sure