Vin Chaud (Spiced Wine) Cranberry Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A flavorful twist on cranberry sauce inspired by the hot spiced wine served in Alsace, France. Use a decent-quality red wine.

By Karine Romano - Skobinsky

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cranberries, orange juice, and brown sugar in a saucepan over low heat. Bring to a simmer; cook and stir until sugar has dissolved, about 5 minutes. Add wine, cinnamon, star anise, nutmeg, and cloves. Mix well. Continue simmering until sauce starts to thicken, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 0.2g; sodium 7.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

1 Ratings
Reviews:
Lady Starlight
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2020
It is the night before Thanksgiving and I FORGOT TO GET CRANBERRY SAUCE!! No worries though, I went on my trusty Allrecipes app and did a search and voilà! Here is the perfect recipe! I had all the ingredients in and it looked easy and yummy and WOW was my assumption correct. In the past few years I’ve gotten lazy with holiday cooking, but this year with a pandemic on I’ve had to get back to it and I had forgotten that all the sweat and stress was often worth it for the excuse to try out amazing recipes. I made this cranberry sauce exactly as the recipe instructed and I will never make a different cranberry sauce again. It’s warm and rich and just the right balance of tart and sweet without the spices overwhelming the palate. A+++++, we’ll be seeing this one again at Christmas for sure Read More
