Waffles II

This is an excellent recipe! Wonderful foundation! However, my favorite waffles contain fruit or walnuts for additional flavor and texture. First, I used this recipe to create apple cinnamon waffles by adding 2 tsp. of cinnamon and 1 cup of apple sauce. When making apple cinnamon waffles, I only add 1-1/4 cups of milk due to the liquid from the apple sauce. For additional sweetness, I add 2 tbsp. of sugar. I add the apple sauce, cinnamon and sugar before folding the egg whites. Secondly, I used this recipe to create blueberry waffles. Follow the recipe and add 8 oz. of frozen blueberries. I recommend wild blueberries from Trader Joe's. Again, I add the blueberries before folding the egg whites. The final version is my banana walnut waffle recipe where I add 2 ripe bananas and 8 oz. of chopped walnuts to food processor. First, I allow the processor to turn the bananas to a paste and then I add the chopped walnuts. Finally, I add the other ingredients except the egg whites to the processor and mix again. I transfer the banana walnut mix into another bowl and fold the egg whites. My recommendation is to experiment with various flavors and toppings. Depending on your taste buds, the possibilities are endless. If you have left over waffles, place them in a freezer bag and freeze the waffles. During the week, take a frozen waffle and place it in the toaster. Believe me, it's a yummy breakfast! Finally, if you're using a Belgium waffle maker, this recipe will yield fewer waffles.