Waffles II

4.4
497 Ratings
  • 5 315
  • 4 122
  • 3 29
  • 2 15
  • 1 16

Very easy! You will never use a mix for waffles again!

Recipe by Karen M P

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat waffle iron. In a large mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Stir in milk, oil and egg yolks until mixture is smooth. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Gently fold egg whites into batter.

  • Spray preheated waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray. Pour mix onto hot waffle iron. Cook until golden; serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 53.1g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 100.3mg; sodium 578.8mg. Full Nutrition
