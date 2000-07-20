Waffles II
Very easy! You will never use a mix for waffles again!
I think this recipe is wonderful. I am a professional pastry chef and I have had a hard time finding a waffle that is versitle and can be tweeked to do what I want it to without someone screwing it up at the restaurant. I can add anything to this recipe and it still comes out wonderful. The best seller is when we add apple pie filling about 1/2 cup and 1 tbs. of cinnamon. Top with some more warm pie filling and homemade maple syrup! A++++Read More
Very good recipe but it needs sugar, a little more salt, vannilla, and cinnamon.Read More
This is EXACTLY the recipe I was looking for when I bought my new waffle maker!!! Better than the restaurant I used to beg my hubby to take me to just so I could get a belgian waffle. I added 2tsp of vanilla, 2-3 TBS. of sugar, 1 tsp of cinnamon and used 3/4 c milk and 3/4 c buttermilk. YUMMMMM. Perfect each time!! Family loves them too, but I'm the waffle freak!
The only recipe better than this is my Grandma's and that calls for butter and buttermilk which I didn't have on hand today, which is why I tried this. Very simple ingredients that produce a yummy waffle. I did add about 2-3 T sugar and about 2-3 t vanilla to sweeten it up a bit. I also added about 1 -1 1/2 cups frozen blueberries. My daughter and her friend loved them. This recipe does make more than 4 servings in my opinion. I got about 7 6 in round waffles out of it and they are very filling.
FINALLY!!! A waffle recipe worth hanging onto. These were wonderful. I made as directed, except used others recommendations and added 2 Tbsp. of sugar (don't like mine too sweet, especially since I'm using pure maple syrup on top), 1 tsp. cinnamon, and 2 tsp. vanilla. In place of the milk, I used 1/2 buttermilk and 1/2 regular milk. They cooked up nice and light, not thick and chewy like the waffles I usually make. I was able to get approximately 7 - 7" waffles, plenty to freeze the extras. Thanks for a great recipe, Karen! (BTW, be sure to give your waffle maker a quick spray of oil before pouring each waffle).
I liked that this recipe omitted sugar. I'm one who usually omits sugar from waffles if I can get away with it. I followed the recipe exact. This recipe turned out a nice waffle, crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside. I'd make this again but I would up the salt a little and add a touch of vanilla.
Easy basic recipe for waffles. I used 1/2 c. of whole wheat flour and they turned out great.
I am pregnant and was craving chocolate chip waffles like you wouldn't believe. I have always been afraid to try my own waffle batter but I was out of my mix. I made with apple sauce instead of oil to make it healthier and it was still wonderful! Thanks a lot.
After a recent disaster with a commercial pancake mix making waffles, I was determined to find a recipe that used beaten egg whites which was an ingredient I remembered from my childhood. This recipe was easy, both in preparation and ingredients. The waffles turned out great. Light & crisp. Worth the little extra effort to whip the egg whites.
After visiting my mom for Thanksgiving I brought her waffle iron home with me. This was the first recipe I tried and my husband and I were both pleased with it. Nice fluffy waffles. Thank you!
this was a quick and easy waffle recipe. I normally use the boxed mix. But these turned out better. Thanks for the recipe.
These waffles looked very presentable, but were SUPER BLAND! They had an airy texture from the whipped egg whites, which was a good idea, but there was still no flavor to it. I seen other suggestions on here to add sugar, vanilla, or cinnamon. I wish I would have. I made them for a large group and no one seemed to think they were anything but filling. We added two kinds of syrup, but it didn't really improved the DRY and BLAND taste. I am going to continue to look for a sweet cream type waffle recipe that tastes sweet and good alone with or without a ton of toppings.
Love the crisp texture of these waffles! However, the batter isn't quite sweet enough on its own. I'd suggest adding a tablespoon or two of sugar and a tsp of vanilla to the batter.
this batter did not produce fluffy waffles, and was VERY bland, even after adding sugar and vanilla.
I love this recipe and love even more that I dont have to buy the mix from the store.
Very good, and I added the extra sugar (2TBS) and 2 tsp vanilla.
tastes like pretzels!!... not very good!!
I have used this recipe several times and it always yields great results. I usually add a bit of vanilla and cinnamon to the mix, but overall it works very well as is!
These waffles freeze well-I cooked up a triple recipe and froze in daily-size packaged for my kids during the school week. Next time I will have try a quadruple batch, my boys can't get enough of these!
This is a GREAT basic recipe! I found it for my husband to make waffles in his new waffle iron he received as a gift. They came out perfect, and he is a very inexperienced cook.
Recommend, very pleased with this recipe. Waffles are light, fluffy and quick, easy to make, give this recipe a try.
I loved these waffles! The secret is beating the egg whites. They turned out very crispy in my waffle maker. Very easy to make.
These are phenomenal! best recipe I've tried, and I've tried A LOT! All 6 of my kids ate these up, so I invited friends with their 3 kids over for breakfast and they agreed: Best Waffles Ever!! I have a huge family so i have make 12 servings (or more)which is 1cup & 2TBSP veggie oil, which is too oily for me, so i used about 3/4c oil and 1/4c + 2tbsp vegan margarine. Superb! Maybe a smaller batch is ok with just the oil, but i like the buttery flavor this adds so i recommend a bit of butter or margarine in the mix.
Don't like this recipe. Too thick and heavy (not fluffy) - not enough milk maybe. Lacks taste.
I normally make homemade waffles with yeast and they are wonderful. I was looking for a recipe that would not take so long to make as the recipe with yeast has to be stirred every 15 min for an hour before using. I thought there was too much of an egg taste in these. I probably will not make again.
My husband and I were not crazy about these. They were very dry and brick-like. Perhaps it was something I did? Followed the recipe to a "T". I had my waffle maker on 3 so they weren't too dark. I think that I will stick with Emeril's recipe. They were very light, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
This is an excellent recipe. It tastes like cake! I also followed everyone's suggestion to add 3 tbsp. sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla. Beating the whites separately only takes a minute or two, but it's worth it.
not a very crisp waffle, taste is good though
Easy, with great results every time. I was looking for a waffle recipe for my Belgian waffle iron, to make rectangular waffles that will fit in the toaster (and thus can be frozen and taken up as needed for quick before-school breakfasts for kids.) I double the recipe and get about 18 waffles. I have even whipped up a batch of these on a school mornings, that is how quick and easy this recipe is! Thanks for sharing!
very fluffy, quick and easy. My family ate them with just butter and syrup and loved them. They will be even better when i add strawberries and whip cream next time
Easy and delicious! I cut back the oil to 4T and added a little vanilla. Next time I will add a little sugar to sweeten it up a bit.
This was the first time ever I made waffles. I went for this recipe because it looked very simple. My SO was concerned about the amount of oil so went with a little less, about 4tbs, and all they were great.
Great recipe! I tweaked it a bit (added sugar, vanilla, and allspice and left out the salt). The whole family enjoyed them. Thanks for sharing!!
This is the very best waffle recipe I've ever tasted!. I was not a waffle lover until I used this recipe! Very easy to make and it just floats on your tongue! Chiffon is truly the best name for this waffle recipe! My prior recipes were thick, pasty, doughy. I felt like a really good cook after I tried this recipe! I rate it a 5 plus! thanks.
These were pretty good waffles. I made some changes per other reviewers. I added 1 cup of regular milk and ½ cup of buttermilk. I also added some vanilla and about a tablespoon or so of white sugar. They came out fluffy with a really great flavor and are a keeper for me although they need a little extra love. Defiantly give them a try.
The texture was great, but the flavor was pretty bland, even after I added a little sugar and vanilla to the batter. I'll probably try a different recipe next time.
These turned out very good. They were a bit on the bland side, but I didn't mind at all. The flavour will come from the syrup or topping that you add. I made only half the batch and got 8 rectangular waffles (but I didn't fill the mold all the way). We had one each and I froze the rest by laying them on flat on a tray. I left them in the freezer for a couple of hours and then I packed them into freezer bags. Whenever I want one for breakfast, I just pop them into the toaster and then top with butter/margerine and jam. They taste better toasted! I will definitely make these again. The batter was quick to put together and the waffles baked up nice and crispy on the outside and airy on the inside. Thanks for sharing, RAZZ_BRRY_JAM!
this is an amazing recipe! instead of flour, I used wheat and some cake flour, half and half. I added some more milk as well, a little under 2 cups total. they turned out amazing!! the whole family loved them
This was the type of waffle recipe I was looking for, with egg whites beaten separately. I made it in a Belgian waffle maker. Does not need sugar added! The only thing I changed was to use 1 cup of whole wheat pastry flour for 1 cup of the all-purpose flour. I did need to add about 1/4 cup more milk, maybe it was too thick because of the substituted whole wheat flour. Next time I might try adding a little flax seed, too. I did not need to spray my non-stick waffle maker- they popped out beautifully. Most non-stick doesn't need to be sprayed, the spray will just turn into a gummy film eventually. Thanks for the recipe! Update 2/14/15: I made these for overnight guests today and added a little flax seed. They were a big hit!
Perfect, delicious, quick, and easy waffle recipe!! I added a little sugar and vanilla as well, cinnamon would be a nice addition as well! Don't skip the beating of the egg whites, it is what helps to make the waffles light and fluffy. Thanks for sharing!
This is my favorite "go-to" recipe for waffles. They are light, fluffy, and delish! They also freeze very well. :~)
Loved these waffles. So light and fluffy. I doubled the recipe and added 1/2 cup of sugar to make them a little sweet for my family cause they just eat them with fruit. Very good.
My husband and I LOVED these! I always steered away from having to beat the egg whites, but it's so worth it! I've added other ingredients to this recipe, but it's great "as is" too. I will never buy boxed mix again!
Nice recipe. My 2 year old loved it with blueberries and raspberries
I made this recipe exactly as stated and I found it to be bland and it lacked fluffiness. Needs to be sweetened up a little...and perhaps more baking soda? I used 1% milk...maybe that was part of the problem.
these did not turn out very good, there seemed to be way too much oil, and they were quite dense and on the tougher side, and not fluffy as I had hoped. Followed the recipe to the T, so not sure what happened.
This is an excellent basic recipe. I can't wait to try other suggestions with add ons. I used fesh strawberry jam and syrup. Fresh whipped cream would be great on this! Also, I forgot to sift and forgot to add the oil and they still came out great. Next time I will try with cocout oil instead of vegetable oil. The texture is great. Delicious!
good recipe. my husband and son liked it. i added a little vanilla and splenda.
Super easy and the family loved them! I added a teaspoon of vanilla and a teaspoon of sugar as other reviewers mentioned. Thanks for the recipe this is the one I will continue to use when the kids want waffles!
This was very easy, easier than my usual waffle recipe. But it was lacking a bit in texture I am used to. I added some vanilla extract and sugar. Good for a quick recipe. I will make when I am in a hurry, but prefer my usual recipe if I have time.
The batter came out waaay too runny. I had to add another half cup of flour to get the right consistency. And there just isn't any flavor. I added sugar and cinnamon to make it taste like something other than egg. I won't be using this recipe again, sorry.
Light & fluffy - just perfect! Followed recipe as written, but also added 2T sugar and 2tsp vanilla per other suggestions.
My girlfriend enjoyed these a lot. We ate ours with strawberry jam and vanilla icecream. I did replace some of the oil and milk with natural yoghurt and they still tasted great!
This is a very very good waffle recipe. I added 4 tablespoons of sugar because I like mine sweet and 1 tsp vanilla essence. Delicious, golden and crispy.
Perfect! Although I don't bother to separate the eggs and they are still yummy - and even easier!
This recipe is great. The texture is light and the basic waffle taste allows for creativeness in the toppings. Thank you
It definitely needs more sugar. It's a wonderfully fluffy and soft waffle. This was my first attempt at making waffles. I thought it would be fussy and difficult but it was a breeze. Don't skip the whipped egg whites as they are worth the extra work and make for wonderfully fluffy waffles.
This was wonderful. The only thing that would have made it out of this world is fresh blueberries or strawberries in the batter.
Followed the recipe exactly to give true rating. I thought they were very good but maybe a little thick. I did like how much batter the recipe made and will definitely use this again, next time I will play with other ingredients in the recipe. Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent! Followed the directions exactly. These were light and fluffy. These would be great with all kinds of add ins. I'm going to pass this one on to my mom who is always looking for a good waffle recipe to pour her homemade maple syrup over!
Very good! Added a TB of sugar, a TB of vanilla and a TSP of cinnamon for a little more taste! Besides that it is perfect!
Texture was good, but bland flavor. Easy recipe to follow.
its very boring no flavor at all. if i do this again i will add vanilla or almond extract
I added vanilla and sugar. This is a great recipe for beginners, like me. Simple yet delicious.
I love waffles and this is the best waffle recipe ever!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Really good. I added 3 tsp sugar.
cook at 4.5 and add sugar
The best waffle recipe I've ever had!! We've had these twice, and followed the recipe exactly the first time. Today, we made the following changes and they were even better!: 1 less tsp. baking powder (taste was too strong with the full amount), and ADDED 1 tsp. vanilla and 1 tsp. sugar to the mixture at the end (before the egg whites are brought in). We cook them in our rotating waffle maker (Bella Cucina, got it at Macy's) because it makes THE lightest, crispiest waffles. Delicious!
I have made these several times, but today I didn't have any milk. I substituted vanilla soy and they turned out great. You can taste the hint of vanilla which give them a little different flavor. My husband couldn't even tell the difference. So, if you have run out of milk or you are lactose intolerant you can substitute soy and it works great.
This recipe was NOT as good as everyone claimed. They had way too much baking powder and tasted AWFUL! They tasted fine when we put toppings on it such as syrup or peanut butter but if you just put powdered sugar or eat them plain, they are disgusting! They were sour and dry. It might have been because we doubled the recipe. So maybe they're fine if you don't double. But if you do, don't double the powder.
I've made this recipe at least a dozen times and it always turns out wonderful! The waffles are always light and fluffy. I tend to add some vanilla extract and sometimes cinnamon to the mixture.
Fast and Easy. Better than Bisquick. Will make again. Added tsp. of vanilla and couple tsp. of sugar.
These were good, though I felt they needed more flavor so I used only butter and added some sugar to the mix. It was good. Not great, however.
I was nervous because I made the waffle recipe in Germany and change the recipe into metric. But it turned out great. I added a little cinnamon to give it some kick. It is worth taking the time (like advise in other reviews) to fold in the eggs whites. I will keep this on in my recipe box!!
Made this recipe tonight and was disappointed. The waffles are heavy and chewy, and quite bitter. After tasting the first waffles, I added sugar, vanilla extract, and 1/2 cup more milk to the batter. The next waffles were a little better, but still not great. I won't be making these again.
My husband LOVED these!!!
I love this recipe! We make it all the time. After reading some of the reviews, we add about 2 tbs sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, and sometimes a little cinnamon. This is a wonderful versatile recipe which we will make over and over again.
This is our go-to waffle recipe. They always come out wonderfully. I like to add a teaspoon of vanilla and shakes of cinnamon. I like to top with fresh fruit, or light brown sugar and golden raisins (with butter). I cook them on med-high on the georgeforman grill with the waffle iron attachment.
These are great waffles, but the oil content is mindblowing! If you double the recipe that's a cup of oil!
Good, solid, simple recipe for waffles. Turn out nice and light, with a crisp outside if you like them that well done (my kids mostly like "soft waffles"). Dont skip the fluffy egg whites! But! Like many others, I think they need a bit more flavor. I added a full 2 tsp vanilla and about 1/2 cup rehydrated dried blueberries, but even so I think some lemon extract would have been better (something my mom used to add to pancakes and waffles). Like I said, these have a great texture and I love that the recipe is not overly complicated, but next time I'll sub melted margarine - or maybe cinnamon applesauce - for oil and add some lemon extract (and/or lemon zest) and see how it goes!
Great!!! Awesome!!!
I've been making waffles for years, and it is a waste of time and effort to separate and beat the eggs before adding them to the batter. They don't get any lighter or fluffier.
I thought these were great. First I made the recipe exactly as directly but I felt it was a tad bland so I added approx 1/3 c. sugar and 1 tsp vanilla. They were great- definite keeper
This was a great recipe! I made it exactly as written once, and added vanilla and substituted half butter for the oil the second go around. Both were great. What I also appreciated was that the recipe makes what it says it will make. These waffles were crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside. Good stuff :)
This is an excellent recipe! Wonderful foundation! However, my favorite waffles contain fruit or walnuts for additional flavor and texture. First, I used this recipe to create apple cinnamon waffles by adding 2 tsp. of cinnamon and 1 cup of apple sauce. When making apple cinnamon waffles, I only add 1-1/4 cups of milk due to the liquid from the apple sauce. For additional sweetness, I add 2 tbsp. of sugar. I add the apple sauce, cinnamon and sugar before folding the egg whites. Secondly, I used this recipe to create blueberry waffles. Follow the recipe and add 8 oz. of frozen blueberries. I recommend wild blueberries from Trader Joe's. Again, I add the blueberries before folding the egg whites. The final version is my banana walnut waffle recipe where I add 2 ripe bananas and 8 oz. of chopped walnuts to food processor. First, I allow the processor to turn the bananas to a paste and then I add the chopped walnuts. Finally, I add the other ingredients except the egg whites to the processor and mix again. I transfer the banana walnut mix into another bowl and fold the egg whites. My recommendation is to experiment with various flavors and toppings. Depending on your taste buds, the possibilities are endless. If you have left over waffles, place them in a freezer bag and freeze the waffles. During the week, take a frozen waffle and place it in the toaster. Believe me, it's a yummy breakfast! Finally, if you're using a Belgium waffle maker, this recipe will yield fewer waffles.
This did not turn out for me at all, which was very disipointing with all the good reviews.
I cannot believe how simple this recipe is! We all enjoyed the waffles. The first time that I made them I was serving breakfast and followed the recipe exactly. The second time was for dessert, so I added 1/2 teaspoon of sugar and served them with ice cream. A wonderful treat! =)
These were much better than other recipes I have tried. I doubled it to freeze, and I added sugar and vanilla as recommended by previous reviews. Sweet just like I was looking for - Yummy!
These waffles were not very good. Not crispy, no sugar, no vanilla, no cinnamon. Tasted very much like a sugar cone without the sugar.
Awesome...I normally make my sister's waffle recipe but I had misplaced it. This one was perfect. I really liked that it was basic so that whatever flavor you are in the mood for you can alter it to match. We added blueberries to them today and everyone loved them. =)
the perfect waffle
I've never made waffles from scratch, these were perfect (fluffy inside, light crunchy toasty outside) I altered as per other reviewer's comments because the very 1st waffle was passable plain...so I quickly added to the remaining mixture, 2tsp vanilla, 1tbsp sugar, & 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon. My 3 kids (8-11) & my husband. They all thought the waffles were delicious.
These are very tasty waffles. They are really filling and all my kids loved them. We added 3/4 cup chocolate chips just before cooking them and you can save them and eat them for snacks. These waffles are really light and fluffy. We added 2 T. sugar as well. We used olive oil because it is healthier. We will definitely use this recipe again!
Absolutely GREAT. The first recipe I tried no need to try any others! This is easy and a keeper.
These waffles are delicious with a couple of changes to the original recipe. I add 1/4 cup of confectioner's sugar and 1 teaspoon of vanilla.
Absolutely the best waffle recipe ever. Light as air. I added some sugar to make them stand up well on their own and need less syrup. After this, any other recipe seems pithy!
Awesome recipe just as is-easy to make! Yum!
Don't let the simplicity of this recipe fool you (as it almost did me). It's WONDERFUL and lends itself to numerous variations/additions. Don't skip beating the egg whites! It is key. Beating the egg whites makes the batter light and fluffy (instead of runny), which magically makes it so that the batter doesn't drip out all over your kitchen counter if you get too much in your waffle iron. It's my new go-to waffle recipe from now on.
