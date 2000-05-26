Very good! I did add extra sugar (quite a bit, maybe 4 T in all) because I'm not a syrup fan. Probably shouldn't because my kids love syrup and put maple syrup on them! I've tried MANY recipes, this is a keeper for sure. I've never thought beating the egg whites separately until fluffy made much of a difference, even though I almost always use a recipe that calls for that. I like recipes that are slightly sweet and not "eggy" tasting. This one fits the bill. The secret if you don't like "soggy" (I don't care either way) is to watch your waffle maker and get to know it. Don't rely on the light to go off or on. If you like yours more crispy, and it's still steaming quite a bit, don't open it yet. You won't want to wait until the steam stops completely, most likely, but lessens. I'm not sure if the irons are on timers or sensors but just watch for steam amount. Thanks for a simple, delicious recipe.