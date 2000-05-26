Waffles
You can keep the batter covered in the fridge for up to a week. Just be sure to whisk well before using again. You may also use whole wheat flour for this recipe.
This is a great, basic, easy waffle. My waffle iron sat unused for--literally--10 years. Wanted to try something new this morning with basic ingredients that I knew I had in the kitchen. The first waffle didn't turn out because I didn't use enough batter--my waffle iron needed about 2/3 cup each--but after that they were perfect. For those new to waffle-making, here is a good tip I have used to know when they are done without having to open the iron constantly to look (which can ruin the waffle if it is still soft)... It's done when the waffle quits ejecting plumes of steam around the edges of the iron. (It's also usually done when it quits sticking to the iron.) Will definitely make these again -- probably tomorrow!
This was the worst recipe for waffles I've ever tasted. I made the adjustments suggested by previous reviewers and they still came out tasting like cardboard. No one in my family liked them.
Good recipe, especially because I could make it the night before. I changed it slightly, separating the eggs and whipping the whites until they were light and fluffy before I mixed in the rest of the ingredients. I also doubled the sugar and vanilla, as was suggested, and added a sprinkling of cinnamon and nutmeg. Delicious!
These are GREAT waffles. My kids and husband loved them. They are nice and light and taste good. EASY to make. About the review that said they have to much baking soda--oops. The recipe calls for baking POWDER and if you use Rumford brand there is no bad flavor at all (it's healthier too). Just a heads up for those who might not try the recipe based on that review. This is my new waffle recipe.
Fantastic!!! Hard to find such a fluffy light recipe using whole wheat flour but this is it! I cut oil in half to 1/4 cup, used whole wheat flour instead of white, doubled vanilla, added a sprinkle of cinnamon. I have started to use melted butter for the oil, very good, everyone says they are the best waffles ever.
OMG!! You do NOT need any oil at all. Want to know how I know? I'm a ditz with 5 young children and they are all out of school today chanting "Waffles! Waffles!" so I am fixing waffles and I accidentally omitted the oil. I didn't realize it until I wondered why my oil was out on the counter an hour later. They turned out wonderful! Omit the oil, save the calories, and save your money. Have you priced oil lately?!
I made this recipe in my blender. It was so good. I sprayed my waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray and had no problem popping the waffles off. What we didn't eat, I wrapped in waxed paper and stored in a freezer bag for toasting during the week.
Yummy! Great waffles! Followed the recipe exactly, but added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. Topped mine with butter, fresh blueberries and raspberries, and some warm maple syrup. Thanks for the recipe!
I have a Belgian waffle maker and always used boxed Aunt Jemima mix as the waffle batter. Today, I became adventurous by replacing the Aunt Jemima mix with this recipe. I was careful use baking powder, not soda to the mix. This was a success! Good bye Aunt Jemima. Depending on your sweet tooth, you may want to add another tablespoon of sugar to the mix. I am never satisfied with just plain waffles. I like to make either apple cinnamon or banana walnut waffles. For apple cinnamon waffles, add one cup of apple sauce and 1 table spoon of cinnamon to the mix. You may want to also add another one or two table spoons of flour to the batter because apple sauce tends to make things runny. For the banana walnut waffles, place 8 oz of walnuts and two ripe bananas to a food processor and mix until the bananas become a paste. Add the banana walnut mix to the waffle batter. Both the apple cinnamon or banana walnut waffles will be tasty and you will amaze your family and neighbors by the wonderful smells from your kitchen.
reminds me of egos, only better and fluffier. I added twice the amount of sugar and vanilla. Plus i added cinnamon. Very good, reheat in the toaster after freezing. and i dunno what one of the ppl that rated this recipe did but it didnt taste like baking soda to me, i left the mix in the fridge overnight and whisked before putting in the iron.
I didn't want to use a whole half cup of vegetable oil in this recipe, I cut it in half and substituted a quarter cup of my homemade apple butter. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. When the batter was mixed, it was quite thin. I did need to add an additional half cup of flour, then it was perfect. The waffles puffed up beautifully and were crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, even with the additional mixing needed to add more flour. GREAT basic waffle recipe. Four and a half stars for me because of the additional needed flour.
WOW!!! This waffle recipe was great. Like others, I doubled the sugar and vanilla extract. I also used butter instead of oil since that was all I had on hand. The first time, I made the recipe without the cinnamon. The second time I made it WITH the cinnamon (like others have suggested) and it just gave it so much more character, if you will. The cinnamon REALLY gave the waffle something special. I used 1t of cinnamon and will always make it with the cinnamon from now on. These waffles are crisp on the outside and thick and soft on the inside. I used a Waring Pro Belgian Waffle Maker (set to 4) for these waffles. This recipe carries itself as is, but it would also serve as a great "base" if you wanted to add blueberries or bananas or something else to the mixture. A+! Thanks for sharing this one!
I've made this twice so far. Once with beaten egg whites (I thought I might as well beat them while waiting for the waffle iron to heat up) and once with the egg beaten normally. Both were really delicious and crispy. Beating the whites gave it a very airy crispness, but the recipe really didn't need it. Following the recipe exactly gave a crispy outside/more tender inside texture that I really loved. Wonderful recipe!
Very good and easy. I find beating the eggs until fluffy being the trick to making these waffles nice and crispy.Less hassle than beating the egg whites separately and these waffles came out just the way I wanted them.Will use this recipe from now on. Thanks! :)
turned out really good except for the first batch which stuck to the wafle maker, not sure why
I've made these several times and have learned that the more I beat the eggs, the lighter and fluffier they are (even up to 5 minutes until they are very stiff, then fold them in). I use olive oil, and have added 2-3 tablespoons of milled flax seed which you can't taste. They are still a little bland, so I'll be trying new things as I go. I think next time I'll substitute half the white flower with whole wheat flour and see how that goes. Very easy recipe, one that I will continue using and improvising with as I go.
Excellent recipe that yields a fluffy and delicious waffle. Like others, I made a few modifications. First, I doubled the sugar and vanilla and added cinnamon. Second, I used buttermilk instead of milk (same measurement). Finally, after beating the eggs until fluffy, I mixed all the wet ingredients together in one bowl and all the dry ingredients together in another, larger bowl. I then folded the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients in thirds and then let the batter rest for about 20 mins before using. This recipe yielded 8 Belgian Waffles. Everyone cleaned their plates and wanted seconds (that almost never happens with my kids). This one is a keeper. Thanks!
I just got a "new" round waffle baker at the thrift store so decided to make this recipe. I used whole wheat flour, applesauce for most of the oil and doubled the vanilla and sugar. I thought they came out great!! Threw the rest in the freezer for quick toaster-oven waffles.
I made this recipe this morning and it turned out great. I altered it slightly by doing 1/2 wheat flour and adding only 1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil. I threw in some fresh blueberries and my husband and I loved it. My batter turned out a little thick, but I'm sure its because I didn't add all the oil. I tried one batch without blueberries it was good, but not great tasting. I think this will be my blueberry waffle recipe. I will be making this again. Very easy.
I hate to go against the grain here, but these waffles were awful. We followed the recipe exactly and they turned out heavy and soggy. We cooked them as much as we could, anymore and the outside would have been burnt. My kids even spit them out.
Recipe worked out well BUT the baking powder is excessive and we could taste it.
Made the recipe exactly like it states. The batter tasted fine, but when it was cooked the flavor of baking powder was inedible. Also, it browned, but didn't crisp up, maybe too much oil? Won't try this again.
These were pretty good texture wise. I disagree with those that say to double the vanilla...made our waffles taste funny. Much better with the 1/2 tsp. :)
Honestly, this was the most disgusting waffle recipe I've ever tried... they were dry & had a very sickening taste even with butter & syrup. I wouldn't recommend it to anybody else.
These are great waffles! Crispy on the outside and tender inside. Even better than the recipe I usually use, which is also very good! I used half whole wheat flour and skim milk. Made the batter the night before, put it in the fridge, and in the morning, all I had to do was heat up my waffle iron. So easy!
Perfect perfect perfect! Really great! I loved these - didn't have vanilla (how does that even happen??) so I added a tsp of cinnamon to the batter, REALLY great. I did add 1/4 cup sugar instead of the 1 tbsp, because my kids eat them w/o syrup (too messy) but the texture was PERFECT.
This is a great recipe, it is Betty Crocker's recipe. I thought that I had seen this one before. I have been using it for years. It is a great recipe thou.
Great receipe. Waffles were light, fluffy, taste great, and rather easy to make. A Winner!
I went exactly by the recipe, it was not to my liking. Bland, no flavor almost rubbery. I didn't over cook or under cook them, it was just not to my liking. Never again.
I cannot believe the number of people who gave this recipe a 5 star rating. I followed exactly and was really disappointed.
Easy to follow, good recipe. A little bland even with extra vanilla, but the butter and syrup solve that!
I made this exactly as the recipe stated. What is accomplished by making changes to a recipe and then rating it according to the end result with the changes? Maybe there's a way to filter out the reviews based on whether they are for the original recipe. In any case, made per the original recipe, the waffles were perfect. Light, airy, a little crisp around the edges, delicious!
I followed instructions exactly. They looked beautiful coming out of the iron but I had one unhappy family once we sat down to eat. All we could taste was the baking powder. This is the first bad review I have ever given, but I was really let down by this one...
4 tsps of baking powder is WAY too much. Those reviewers who say they tasted bitter are tasting the baking powder. Otherwise this would be a good recipe.
This recipe asks for way too much baking powder. It should probably only be 1 teaspoon.
This makes a good quick waffle if you double the salt, vanilla, and sugar. However, it does not beat my yeast waffle recipe that came with my waffle maker. It's soooo much better. Add 1/3 cup sugar and it taste like a dough nut. Check it out: http://www.food.com/recipe/good-night-waffles-202843
"The Best Waffles Ever" !!!! Just Make Them as is!!!!!
This recipe is perfect! Waffles come out fluffy inside, crispy outside, and completely delicious. This waffle has fewer calories than some other recipes, which is why I tried it, and I'm pleased that it has all the flavor of classic waffles. It's definitely not diet food, but it's about 200 calories less than other recipes I've tried, and is within the calorie range that won't throw my diet completely off if I cut back with other meals throughout the day. I did "healthy it up" a bit by using applesauce instead of oil, and it worked well, although waffles weren't as crispy. Thanks for posting this recipe! My family begs me to make these waffles every day!
Yummy! I doubled the sugar and the vanilla. This is my NEW favorite waffle recipe! My daughters love these!
I rated this a 5 but I used this as a base recipe and changed it quite a bit to make it more flavorful as suggested. I added 1 tbls white vinegar to the milk and let sit for 5 minutes to "sour"the milk (buttermilkish). I used 1 1/2 cups WW flour, 1/4 cup wheat germ and 1/4 cup blue cornmeal. Then added 1/4 cup applesauce and 1/4 cup oil, 2 packages of splenda, 1 tablespoon brown sugar and lemon zest. I used the other suggestions and separated the eggwhites and folded them in last. I chose to add fresh strawberries I had. Was healthy and so good. My kids loved them.
Excellent Waffle recipe hands down. I doubled the sugar and vanilla and it came out so good, top this off with blueberry syrup. Your kids will want to eat this all the time now.
Soooo good! These are wonderful-crispy outside and light and soft inside. I used melted butter instead of oil, 1/2 wheat flour, double sugar and vanilla, and separately whipped egg whites folded in right before cooking. My son was amazed by the "fluffiness!" The flavor was wonderful-and all 4 kids and husband agreed. I also added chopped walnuts to my batter (after I made the kids) and with sliced bananas and maple syrup on top I'm in heaven! I doubled the recipe and will freeze the rest for schoolday breakfasts.
This is a great receipe. I have been making this for years. I add some nutmeg and I decrease the oil to 1/4 cup and add 1/4 cup of applesauce.
didn't find anything too teriffic about recipe. Felt it was a waste of money, will try something different next time.
I made these for breakfast today. The flavor of the waffle was great, but it didn't turn out crisp like I prefer.
BF wouldn't even finish them. So bland. Don't waste your time. My search for a great waffle recipe continues...
A good, basic waffle recipe. I used 2/3 whole wheat flour and will probably do it again. I also beat the egg whites separately, but didn't notice the waffles to be overly fluffy. Just a good recipe. Thanks!
what makes this a waffle?!? its a pancake on a waffle iron is what it is- you love pancakes, you know the recipe!
These waffles were light and fluffy however they had zero flavor. Bland, I followed the recipe exactly but these were tasteless.
Outstanding!!! I used half all purpose flour and half whole wheat flour and the were great!!! Wonderful recipe!!
Very good waffles. I made them in a regular (not Belgian) waffle maker and they turned out light, fluffy and great tasting.
I made this recipe exactly as it says except i took one users advice and did the egg whites seperate and then folded them in. I was almost certain that it would make them light and cispy but instead almost the moment they came off the waffle iron they become soggy. I even added cinnamon and extra sugar to prevent them from being blan but it didnt help. These waffles were not only soggy but very blan.
Used butter instead of veg. oil and 1 tsp vanilla. Swapped out brown sugar for white
Like others, found this easy to prepare. Did add cinnamon, ginger & nutmeg as we like lots of spices here, so they are always on hand. Also doubled the sugar & vanilla & did add the salt, which I don't in a lot of recipes, but any dough product probably needs it. The texture was perfect-crispy on the outside, tender on the inside. Thanks for sharing OneShy!
This is a great recipe. I love that I can make it ahead of time and keep it for a week!
We really enjoyed these waffles. However, they were a little bit dense...I was hoping for something a little fluffier. Still delicious, though. I made extra and will freeze them for quick breakfasts!
These are GREAT...I have made them several times using the egg white beating method until today when I simply mixed everything together in a blender... I have to say that both times they turned out crisp and light...and almost identical. I won't waste time beating the egg whites again! ;)
great recipe but if you have the time, separate your eggs, mix the yolks in as instructed and beat with the rest of the ingredients. whip the whites in a seperate bowl to a soft peak. Fold gently into the mixture at the very end. They will be a lot fluffier. I made this several times and everyone loved them, but today I decided to add a grated apple, cinnamon and raisins as well as 1/4 cup raw bran. The kids only noticed the apples and raisins. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
Thick and chewy! Where is the light and fluffy? I am still looking for the ultimate waffle recipe.
The recipe was easy and used ingredients I had on hand. My husband liked the waffles a lot (I didn't have any, I just made them). The only thing I didn't like compared to my own recipe was that they were a bit thin.
Our Family loved these waffles. I use all fresh ground whole wheat flour. I added 1/4 tsp of dry active yeast and they were really good, it just gives them a little bit of a "malted" flavor.***UPDATE*** Added 3/4 cup pumpkin puree, 1/4 tsp cinnamon, 1 add'l T Sugar. PUMPKIN WAFFLES were to die for!
tasteless.
Wonderful recipe! I have to admit I was too lazy to get the hand beater out to beat the eggs (I just whisked them up with a fork really well), but man these waffles were awesome. They really tasted great and everyone in my household loved them. What I love is that they don't have a lot of sugar and so they didn't taste terribly sweet like some waffles do. I made a full batch and saved the leftover cooked waffles in the fridge, then popped them in the toaster the next day for breakfast and I believe they were even better crisped up in the toaster the next day! Thanks for submitting this recipe!
My husband and I love to make these waffles on Sunday mornings. They are so quick, delicious and easy to make. They turn out perfect each time.
I tweaked this just a bit. I’m not terribly fond of using vegetable oil in recipes. I cut out half the vegetable oil, replaced it with melted butter, combined the two and then slowly whisked the fats into the batter to be evenly distributed. The waffles had a nice buttery flavor to them by doing that. I’ve found these freeze well, a godsend for anyone with a busy lifestyle and can be reheated in a toaster like any store bought waffle out there. These also work well for Belgian Waffle irons too. A great all around waffle recipe.
Fluffy, not too oily, and crisp on the outside. Helpful hint: when adding more sugar than the recipe calls for (we like ours sweet), whisk eggs, whisk again with sugar until sugar is dissolved, then add remaining ingredients. It allows for the sugar to be incorporated so it doesn't cause the batter to stick to the waffle iron. Add a dash of cinnamon and cardamom. My kids don't even know what the flavor is. I have also used 1/2 cup stone-ground whole wheat flour plus 1/4 c. milk. Mmmm...
I ran out of baking mix this morning so I looked for a quick easy recipe the kids would like. This one fit the bill! It was easy to mix up and my kids asked for seconds.
The taste was hollow and little flavor. I would not make again.
Very good. I added some bacon pieces to the batter, delish!
Added a little cinnamon to this recipe as written. It made delicious waffles! Thank you for a great recipe.
Very good! I did add extra sugar (quite a bit, maybe 4 T in all) because I'm not a syrup fan. Probably shouldn't because my kids love syrup and put maple syrup on them! I've tried MANY recipes, this is a keeper for sure. I've never thought beating the egg whites separately until fluffy made much of a difference, even though I almost always use a recipe that calls for that. I like recipes that are slightly sweet and not "eggy" tasting. This one fits the bill. The secret if you don't like "soggy" (I don't care either way) is to watch your waffle maker and get to know it. Don't rely on the light to go off or on. If you like yours more crispy, and it's still steaming quite a bit, don't open it yet. You won't want to wait until the steam stops completely, most likely, but lessens. I'm not sure if the irons are on timers or sensors but just watch for steam amount. Thanks for a simple, delicious recipe.
I think these waffles suffer without yeast. They tasted stale straight off the waffle iron. They had an unpleasant crumbly texture. My kids, husband, and I were all very disappointed in these waffles.
Wonderful crisp waffles! We had really like Mom's best waffles also on this site, but I think these are better. The only thing I did differently is that I didn't add the full 1/2 cup of oil. Next time, I'll substitute butter for the oil.
Excellent waffles! We make them with whole wheat flour and they are delicious.
Very good starter recipe. Whisking eggs til frothy definitely lightens up the waffles. I used soy milk and added a scoop of Jay Robb's Vanilla Whey powder to try to add some more protein (and some vanilla flavoring). It didn't add a ton of vanilla flavor but I did get my protein from it. Definitely will keep this recipe. It's easy to make and I always have the ingredients on hand!
These are sooo good! I made exactly as written. The batter seems to be thinner than the boxed batter, so it cooks faster. I turned the setting down on my waffle iron on the second batch as the first batch was a little too brown. This made 2 batches for me. So, 8 individual waffles for my waffle iron. Thanks for the recipe! It's much better than the boxed stuff (and my son agrees).
Followed recipe exactly , except used only 1/4 cup oil- instead of 1/2 cup. I was able to make 10 waffles from my waffle maker! They came out light and fluffy! For an extra crisp exterior, just toss in toaster on light or lowest setting. Easy to mix together and cook. UPDATE: I made with half AP flour and white wheat flour, they were still good. Oh, and only used 1/4 cup oil.
Bland, completely unremarkable. Read most of the 5-star reviews and you'll see the posters have made pretty significant tweaks to the recipe before reviewing it (so why give it 5 stars?!) I won't be making this one again.
I love these. Whenever I make waffles fort family, this is the recipe that I use. Thank you!
After years of my poor waffle iron sitting on the shelf, I decided to put it to use & make waffles for my kids. They were incredible! Ever since, the waffle iron sits on the counter right next to the coffee pot & is used daily! I've made large batches & just keep in a pitcher in the fridge. It makes for a quick, easy tasty breakfast and sometimes dinner. I don't even want to try another recipe because this one is PERFECT! Never again will I buy the frozen !
This was heavenly! Hands down, the best waffles I have ever had. My family loved this recipe-my husband and sons asked me to stop trying other waffle recipes and just make this one from now on. As suggested by others, I did sub buttermilk for the milk, and added extra sugar (I used 1 T.white and 1 T. brown) and doubled the vanilla. Just as other reviewers said, they were crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside. Thanks for this excellent recipe!!!Would have given it 10 stars if that were an option.
These were pretty good. Had to add another 1/3 cup of flour because it is way too thin. Makes a boatload of waffles!
Perfect waffles. I also separated the egg yolks from the whites as others mentioned, and folded the beaten egg whites into the batter at the end.
added the cinn and brown sugar. next time will just add the brown sugar to see what it tastes like. also fluffed the egg whites and added them last. great recipe! will use again and again
I made this recipe almost exactly. I added thawed strawberries , 1/4 cup applesauce and 1/4 cup oil. I blended wet ingredients in a blender on the highest setting. Then, I whisked the dry ingredients in by hand including whole wheat flour. We were trying to find a great way to make healthy peanut butter sandwiches for the kids lunches. We are trying to stay away from the corn syrup in jelly. The waffles were slightly sweet and made great lunchbox additions. They were so good that my picky DH ate them. Definitely a recipe worth repeating.
Excellent recipe & simple to put together. I beat the whole eggs till light, apprx 3mins. I also used 1C whole wheat, 1C all purpose. My extremely picky child gobbled up an entire waffle & for my husband & I, I added 2 slices of crumbled bacon to the batter. PERFECT!
Excellent recipe. I used with syrup and I also reduced the sugar a bit and used for chicken and Waffles. It's a keeper for me.
As written, it's your basic waffle recipe. It's quite good on it's own. It's possible to make them awesome with just a few changes. One, separate the eggs for sure, beating the whites separately and folding them in last. I also add one additional Tbs. white sugar, 1 tsp. maple sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla sugar. Yeah, we like our waffles sweet enough that you can eat them without syrup and we don't even like to pretend waffles are health food! I get ten waffles in my Calphalon No-Peek iron from one recipe, but I always double it and freeze the extras for toasting. They're so delicious the kids eat them like toast on the way to school with no butter or syrup necessary.
This was delicious and easy - this will be our go-to recipe for waffles now because it doesn't require anything special. We keep all of this in the house!
Since I was out of butter, I used the ingredient search using oil instead and these came up. I also used my blender like another reviewer to hurry things along and thought these came out pretty good. I used 1/4 Cup scoops for each waffle section of my iron and with this recipe I was able to make 14 waffles.
Very light and fluffy- yet crispy on the outside. I took the advice of another review and whipped the egg whites. I added roasted pecans because that's the way I roll. Delicious.
Pretty good. Very fluffy and crunchy outside. I tried whipping egg white version, and it was slightly fluffier and tender, yet recipe as is was also good enough. You can make batter ahead (It keeps well in fridge), that is plus, too.
Loved these..i mixed them up the night before! This recipe makes way more than 6 waffles though. I made a double batch for our family's Easter brunch and i made more than 20 in my cusinart waffle iron.
Best Belgian waffles Ive ever made! The only thing I changed is doubling the sugar and the vanilla.
Quick, easy, and delicious. I did quadruple the amount of vanilla and substituted buttermilk instead of regular milk. Very, very good! Thanks!
These were fantastic!! Light and fluffy. Had just a couple for leftovers and they didn't last longer than the next meal. The only thing I did differently was per some of the reviews I added some cinnamon to the batter. Next time I will double the recipe because there will definitely be a next time! Thanks for a great recipe!
These were ok, I give them 3 stars just for the crispyness and texture but they really lacked on flavor, I even tripled the sugar and vanilla. Still looking for a good waffle recipe.
Good basic waffle recipe. Nothing really wowing, but a great recipe for when you do not have mix on hand. They are easy to make and I typically stock all the ingredients. The waffles came out fluffy and moist.
These looked great, but the taste of the baking powder was overwhelming, even slathered with butter and syrup. Will try again using about 1 teaspoon, and see what happens. We could not even finish these.
