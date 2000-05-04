Noodles
This is my sister's recipe which she cooked at a daycare she worked at years ago...it serves many, and kids love it! It is absolutely delicious.
I've made this dish in the past with almost every variation I can think of - chicken, tuna, cream of mushroom, cream of chicken etc. My favorite however has been using condensed cheddar cheese soup and adding peas, then baking it in a casserole and putting french fried onions on top. That variation got me the ultimate compliment from my boyfriend: "better than my mom's."
First, I choose this recipe b/c it was one of those nights when you want to spend very little time in the kitchen - I was tired and I was out of frozen pizza's and I haven't bought a box of mac n cheese in ages BUT my daughter needs to eat so I found this recipe. Seemed simple enough! I cut the recipe in half b/c I wasn't even hungry and reading other reviews, they all said "not gourmet but good." Unfortunately, I didn't find this comforting or all that good. I did add a little broccoli and used a can of crm of chic and added a little milk for "creaminess" but I found this to be pretty bad. I tried to pawn this off to my daughter for dinner (she eats almost everything) and she would hardly touch it. Luckily, it didn't make much as I halved the recipe so I threw it away and to my dismay, had to find something new for dinner. Sorry.
My man isn't always good in the kitchen but I gave him this recipe and they turned out good. He thought they were bland but my 4 year old asked me if I'd make it every day! She's never said that before, so I foresee myself making this in the future (but no, not every day)
Try this...use only 1 can cream of mush and use 1 can cream of celery in a saucepot. Add 1-1/2 cans milk to thin out & heat through. Here's the clincher...ad 10 slices velveeta (melts better than cheddar) and to top it off...add 1 can Rotel tomatoes with green chiles! Dump it into the drained noodles and I'm telling you...was Yum-yum! My picky son loved it and hubby ate seconds!
THIS IS A REALLY GOOD RECIPE BUT I ADD SHREDDED CHESSE TO IT AND MY KIDS FELL IN LOVE!!!!! AND I FOUND THAT REAL CHICKEN IS A WHOLE LOT BETTER, IT WAS NOT AS DRY
Excellent recipe, simple and very kid-friendly. Not gourmet cuisine, but comfort food for a crowd. It can be improved with the addition of 1) a package of frozen broccoli florets, cooked; 2) parmesan cheese to taste; and 3) a little milk to make it saucier. Also, watch the pepper!
My kids loved this! It made a ton, and I will probably cut it in half next time. I substituted cream of chicken soup for the mushroom.
A very yummy, quick recipe if you're craving comfort food in a hurry. I was surprised at how good it was! Be sure to use both cans of condensed soup because the noodles will be dry the next day if you don't. I used Cream of Chicken instead of mushroom - turned out delicious! Would recommend using a bit more garlic salt for more savoriness.
Eh, I wasn't impressed with this, even with some changes to jazz it up... I used one can of crm of mush, one can crm of chick and one can chedder cheese soup (I had read that it was dry, so I wanted mine to be moist enough). Added mushrooms and french style green beans. Used onion and garlic powder. My husband thought it was good (he added hot sauce and sour cream, though). I will eat the leftovers for lunch, maybe after some time together the flavor will be more bold. But I don't think I'll make this again.
My 1-1/2 year old loved it, my 5 year old ate it with some arguement (usually its MUCH worse) and my husband and i thought it was "ok".. but FAST and EASY! I liked it cold as a salad too! Might make it again Thanks
as a college student, this is great. really cheap and easy. it also makes a ton. as for the taste, i wasn't too impressed, but i'll definitely make again and try some different variations! Thanks for the recipe!
My wife is a great cook. I'm a hack. I made this, and she thought it was great. My grandson thinks I'm a real chef.
We made this when we went camping. I used canned chicken so it was easy to transport the ingredients and easy to cook. It was delicious too!
I didn't have canned chicken because we don't eat it, so I used chicken that I had cooked. I only had one can of cream of mushroom and used a can of cream of chicken with it...and we added a can of drained peas, sliced fresh mushrooms and about a quarter of a cup of finely chopped onion. I normally don't change up recipes like I did here ~ I like to make as written...but it just sounded good :) My family of 5 tore it up. There was NONE left. My 5 year old is like me and doesn't like pasta (we like egg noodles ok) and he asked for seconds. My daughter is not a big meat eater but really enjoyed this and went back for seconds. Was really good!
Like a few others I used cream of chicken soup. It did make a ton, but that's a good thing since I have 5 hungry boys to feed. They were hesitant at first, but they finished their bowls!
My kids AT THIS LIKE THEY WERE STARVING!! They all three devoured it..Seriously! They ate the entire pot of noodles!!
I made this using 1 can Cream of Mushroom and 1 can of Cream of Chicken. I, also, added veggies (French Style green beans and asparagus) and some chopped, dried onion. I added a splash of milk as it was looking a tad bit dry.
What an awesome dish! I used homemade egg noodles and it was a hit oh and I marinated the chicken before I cooked it and added it to the noodle mixture and I cooked the chicken seperately but I definitely will make it again!
I thought this was a good and quick recipe. I didn't add the garlic salt or pepper because I was making it to share with my 1 year old. And I added a sprinkle of shredded cheddar. We both enjoyed it.
quick and easy
Simple and tasty. An easy recipe to experiment with (like adding peas or serving over rice instead of noodels). Thanks.
Bah, this is just tuna noodle casserole with chunk chicken instead. Try this: Cook the noodles in lightly salted water. In the meantime, heat a can of cream of chicken and a can of cream of mushroom, along with about 1/4 cup milk and a can or packet of tuna. When the noodles are done, drain, and add the soup mixture. Easy and pretty good. You can also undercook the noodles slightly, and bake it in the oven as a casserole with the cheese that so many people said they enjoyed. I don't personally add the garlic salt, since the canned soups are already salty enough. My parents always enjoyed the pepper.
I used cream of chicken soup like I had seen other users suggest, and I think it worked well. I also used a store bought rotisserie chicken and I think that really helped this turn out better than if I had used canned chicken, plus it cut way down on my time. I will definitely make this again, but I think next time I'll add veggies to give it a little extra.
I thought this was a very tasty dish but I did modify it to include veggies & to make it less thick. After boiling the pasta save 2 cups of pasta water to add back in with pasta. I also added 1 can of quartered artichokes & one 12 oz. bag of broccoli cuts steamers. It was delicious & my 6 year old son ate it up! I'll definitely make this again.
Pretty good, I'll make it again...makes a lot.
We love this easy and cheap recipe.
Worked in a pinch when I was out of rice, but wouldn't plan it into the meal rotation.
I tried this recipe because I was looking for something quick and easy. However, I didn't care for it at all. It was very bland. Concept is good but it definitely needs some work.
Very good dinner. I added sour cream and green beans turned out great.
I made it as directed. Not bad, I'd give it 3.5 stars.
I, as well, was looking for a easy weeknight recipe. I thought this was decent and will make again. These are the adjustments that I made. I used one can of cream of chicken and 1 can cream of mushroom. I mixed these together with milk (probably close to one can of milk, and some additional pasta liquid), added pepper, salt, onion powder, garlic powder (to taste). Instead of chicken, I used sliced turkey sausage. I made the full recipe and there is enough for re-heated leftovers.
It was not a hit at our house.
I wasn't crazy about this when I made it ... *however* I added about a tablespoon of Frank's RedHot and turned it into a buffalo chicken noodle dish. It's REALLY good ... you know, if you happen to like Frank's :)
I halved the recipe and make it for the boys for lunch. They weren't really all that excited about it but they ate it. It's great as a quick throw-together lunch for kids but I wouldn't serve it for dinner or to guests. You can easily switch the can of chicken for a can of tuna. Try serving with thick slices of garlic toast. Thanks Michelle.
The 5 stars were from my 5 & 7 yr old daughters and my 3 & 2 yr old nephews. Hubby and I give it a 1 or 2. I used left-over chicken breast (torn into tiny pieces) and used cream of chicken soup (my nephews do not like mushrooms). Good thing the kids loved it, since hubby and I could barely choke it down. Saving this one for "baby-sitter" nite since it was such a huge hit with the kids.
Quick and Easy Recipe.
It is a good, quick and easy recipe, but bland. I will make it again but probably experiment with adding more flavor.
This was very easy and good. I also added shredded cheddar cheese to it for more flavor, but will be making it again. Thanks :)
I added 3/4 cup of milk to make it creamer and take some of the garlic salt taste out, it was too salty for my taste but it was good after the milk was added. Definitely making again.
MADE THE DISH VERRY OMG GOOD NEVER THOUGHT ME AND MY SISTER BUT I ADDED ONE MORE ING. ALFREDO SAUCE IT WAS VERY GOOD
I add as much mild cheddar cheese as wanted. Other times, after serving, I use Parmesan for myself. Very good dish!
Made this tonight with some broccoli instead of canned chicken, and it was awesome! I also used garlic powder and regular salt (didn't have garlic salt), and added some cheese in at the end. Very simply satisfying, not overly fancy and complex. Probably will be making again due to it's yumminess, ability to satisfy, and how incredibly easy it is to make!
Followed this recipe with ½ the amount of egg noodles, (because it was just for me) and very happy with the results. Second time cooking I changed the recipe a little. Soften a tablespoon of onion in butter, added an 8 ounce can of sweet corn cream style to the cooked onions. Reduced the liquid out of the corn for 5-10 minutes. Used golden mushroom soup to the corn and a spoon of Laury's Chicken Rub (from Costco). Mixed the noodles into then the noodles. The recipe is a good base and flexible.
My mother made this as a casserole. Make as directed, add shredded mosserillpour into casserole baking dish,
I didn't like the chicken. I might try again, but with tuna. My kids didn't like this at all.
