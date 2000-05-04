First, I choose this recipe b/c it was one of those nights when you want to spend very little time in the kitchen - I was tired and I was out of frozen pizza's and I haven't bought a box of mac n cheese in ages BUT my daughter needs to eat so I found this recipe. Seemed simple enough! I cut the recipe in half b/c I wasn't even hungry and reading other reviews, they all said "not gourmet but good." Unfortunately, I didn't find this comforting or all that good. I did add a little broccoli and used a can of crm of chic and added a little milk for "creaminess" but I found this to be pretty bad. I tried to pawn this off to my daughter for dinner (she eats almost everything) and she would hardly touch it. Luckily, it didn't make much as I halved the recipe so I threw it away and to my dismay, had to find something new for dinner. Sorry.

