Noodles

62 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 25
  • 3 11
  • 2 7
  • 1 0

This is my sister's recipe which she cooked at a daycare she worked at years ago...it serves many, and kids love it! It is absolutely delicious.

By Michelle

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Return pasta to pot with chicken, soup, garlic salt and pepper over medium heat. Heat through, 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 54g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 83.5mg; sodium 1054.3mg. Full Nutrition
