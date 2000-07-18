I tried this because hubby loves bbq and it was simple. Did not knock our socks off. Could have been me, maybe I didn't roll the dough out thin enough but hubby said, too much bread not enough meat. I don't like sweet meats so I cannot be a fair judge--I was hoping the cheese would help though. With that being said, we may try a modified version more along the lines of a casserole doing very thin crust and lots of meat. A definite consideration because it was so simple and that was per him. So will probably try my own version. The other thing hubby said was we used Sweet Baby Ray's bbq sauce....he thought with the bisquits maybe not using such a sweet sauce might help. I don't know....I have problems judging sweet dishes. Just an FYI. If you don't like sweet meats, this isn't the recipe for you. BUT I can see my grandkids loving this because they love bread and sweets.