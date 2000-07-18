Uglies

These aren't pretty, but they are delicious. Serve with a salad for a great meal! You can freeze them for a quick dinner, but hide them or your family will eat them up!

Recipe by FOOD SEEKER

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease 8 muffin cups.

  • In a large skillet or frying pan, cook ground chuck with onion and garlic powder until evenly brown; drain off the grease. Stir in the barbeque sauce and simmer for another 3 minutes.

  • Roll out each biscuit on a floured surface so that each biscuit is 6 inches across. Put the biscuit in the muffin tin and fold up sides to create a cup shape. Fill each biscuit fill almost to the top with the meat mixture; top with cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven until biscuits are baked, cheese is melted and tops are golden brown, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 56.2mg; sodium 1091.1mg. Full Nutrition
