Uglies
These aren't pretty, but they are delicious. Serve with a salad for a great meal! You can freeze them for a quick dinner, but hide them or your family will eat them up!
I've been making these for years and my recipe is called Barbecups. I don't roll the biscuits out in flour from the refrigerated roll package. I just spray Pam into a cupcake muffin pan, plop the biscuit in and make a well in each biscuit. Add the beef mixture that I also add a couple tbsp's of brown sugar to, and less onion. I put a small chuck of med. cheddar cheese and bake at 400 degrees for about 15 to 18 minutes.Read More
I've been making these for years as other posters have stated. Proper name is Barbecups, a Pillsbury bake off prize winner from the 60's. The amount of barbeque sauce needed is only 1/2 cup, not 1 1/2 cups. 1 1/2 cups is way too much sauce for 1 pound of ground beef. If 1 1/2 cups BBQ sauce is used, it will overpower the taste of the completed recipe.Read More
WOWWW!!! I Have a family 5... So we have to change up to keep every one happy... I doubled the recipe and used 2 pkgs of biscuits that had 10 in a pack.. All 3 children helped, even my son.. Very creative idea.. We all loved it..My husband only had a few to take to lunch the next day... Teach him to work late ( GIGGLE)I served with canned corn and mashed potatoes.. My youngest child put corn on top of these and said they were mini pot pies... If I could give this 6 stars I would.. Thanks so much for sharing... Next time I will try not rolling them, just dropping in, and dipping a space in them... That is definately a time saving technique.
The concept was so neat I had to try them. The husband and kids liked. Had to come up with side dishes. Plan to use this idea for eggs with sausage and cheese. Thanks a lot!!
We were craving tacos, but were out of shells. The kids and I loved these with taco filling in them, shredded Mexican cheese mixture on top and salsa & sour cream on the side. The only reason I didn't rate them a 5 was because of the fat factor. I'll try reduced fat biscuits next time. Thanks for the great idea - it really saved our day!
These were very "curious" little things, and the family loved them. They were easy to make and very tasty. The left over ones were easy to freeze and reheat. We will be making these again.
I added some balsamic vinegar and dry mustard to generic barbeque sauce. Also prefered using minced garlic rather than the powder. Great dish.....good comfort food.
Help! I cook a lot and I'm not sure what I did wrong. They're GREAT but I had a lot left over. I purchased the dinner sized biscuits (8/pkg) and had half the filling and cheese left over. Am I missing something? This recipe is a keeper.
Good stuff. The kids loved the name, and the meal. Easy enough to make, and we figured one could add other ingredients or change the BBQ sauce to any number of things.
There are SO many things you can do with the biscuit/filling concept. When I first started making the Bacon Tomato Cups (from here), a few years ago I realized how many things I could actually cook using biscuit dough in a muffin tin. I've cooked hamburger, added green pepper, onion, some red pepper flakes and cheese - then topped with a little cheese as well. I've done breakfast biscuits, dessert biscuits (w/apple pie filling and streusel topping), chicken salad, a veggie variety and many more kinds. One thing I wanted to add. I use the flaky biscuits and separate (horizontally) into a few pieces. Do NOT worry about how perfect or thick they are in the muffin tin. I've stuck broken pieces together and it makes no difference at all. The biscuit will bake up around any filling you put in it. To make little appetizers, use a mini-muffin pan Use your creativity and have fun! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
These were good and easy to make. I can see how another reviewer thought these were reminiscent of school cafeteria food. It did taste like sloppy joes on top of biscuits....but that is what they are. Will make again for kids, but don't really think it is the best for adults. Thanks for the post.
I thought that it was fair. I think that if I make it next time I will try something other than BBQ sauce and use a lot less meat. And perhaps it is a generation thing, but it was stragely reminiscent of school cafeteria scents from years ago. But it was an okay recipe.
My mind is spinning! What a great springboard recipe this is! I can see doing the bbq, or use pizza fillings...nacho fillings...philly steak and cheese...how about some scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage and cheese, then keep them in a baggie in the fridge for family members to heat up real quick in the mornings, on their way out the door? You could even fill them with hashbrowns and baked potato toppings! Oh yes, the ideas...! Thank you FOOD SEEKER!!!
These were a great! Fun, easy, fast, and cheap. It isn't the healthiest dinner ever so we won't have them often but this recipe is a keeper. Instead of leaving the tops 'open' I pulled the dough over the top to make sort of a stuffed biscuit. Yum!
Very tasty and great idea. I agree that 1 1/2 cups of BBQ sauce is too much for 1 lb of meat, 1/2 to 3/4 is enough. I tried this for breakfast using the biscuits in the muffin tin, placed shredded cheese in the bottom of the dough cups, added whole egg to some, and scrambled eggs to the others, added bacon and more shredded cheese to the top and baked 400 degrees for about 15 min or until it is done to your liking. For softer eggs, bake 1-2 min less. Very yummy!!! & easy.
My family has been making these for a lot of years. But we use pizza sauce and call them Pizza Burgers. They are so great! I loved the bbq so we have a new and modern take on an old family classic. Thank you!
A recipe this versatile & easy that tastes good deserves the 5 stars it's got! I made it three ways so far: as directed; as breakfast treat using sausage, egg and cheese; and my fave so far: cream cheese, sausage and jalapeño. I used crumbled sausage for all three b/c I just like the flavor of it. The breakfast version was just ok. Not as good as I thought it'd be. If you want a real treat, cook the sausage then run a 1/4 jalapeño thru the food processor. Add crumbled sausage so it makes a coarse crumble. Then add that to some cream cheese and mix. Drop that mixture into the pressed cups and sprinkle shredded cheddar on top. It's out of this world and super simple! If you make the breakfast version, I suggest putting cream cheese in with the sausage, egg and cheese or maybe Tabasco or something. It tasted bland, but not bad. The BBQ version is a lot like a sloppy joe, if you like those, you'll love this one! Hope that helps!!! :)
Mmmm We love these. =D The other night i used the same concept except took bbq shredded chicken (Tub of Lloyd's.. so easy) and spread it on Boboli pizza crust. topped with cheese and chopped red onion and baked. And Whala! BBQ Chicken Pizza ~ ! Soooo yummy
I make these with taco seasoned meat. I use the smaller biscuits (not the Grands) that come 4 tubes to a package. These are always a hit with kids and adults alike. I don't roll the biscuit dough, but rather stretch and mold them by hand to fit the muffin tin.
I took inspiration from this delicous sounding receipe, but since we try to go healthier where we can, I used lean beef, onion, hot peppers, a little taco seasoning and some Asian hot sauce. Added a touch of shredded cheddar and light sour cream after removing from the heat. I did roll out the (reduced fat) biscuits to make them a thin as I could. I found I there was plenty of dough and filling to make 12 cups. My husband said it was "Fan-tastic" and we froze half of them for another easy dinner! Thanks for sharing a great receipe that is easy to adjust to anyone's liking. We look forward to trying other versions of it in the future!
I really liked these, but seems more like an appetizer than a main dish sort of meal. Did enjoy the flavor and were fun to eat.
I love this concept! I switched out the ingredients and used pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni and service them up as an appetizer for my boys at football halftime -- of course there were NONE left! lol
We liked these a lot and they were easy. I used some leftover taco meat the second time and served with salsa, also very good. Just remember to stuff them with meat or they can be a little dry.
I used buttermilk biscuits and boy were they good!
Nothing real amazing about these but I give it four stars for the ease and the many variations you could come up with. I made breakfast cups out of these. scrambled egg, sausage and cheese. I will Make them again...maybe tacos next time.
Okay, I admit it, the name alone got me to look at this recipe and I was reeled in 8) I also diced up some green pepper and jalapeno making it even more sloppy joe like. Will keep this one for sure. Anything I can freeze and pull out one at a time is my kind of recipe.
These are good, but I am not a big BBQ fan. Somebody suggested an italian version which was sooo delicious. I browned the beef with garlic and onion. Then, I stirred in 8oz. of tomato sauce and mixed in some crushed red pepper, italian seasonings, parmesan, and mozarella. I spooned them in the biscuits then topped with more mozarella...they were delicious.
Great for kids. My 4 kids loved these.
Everyone really liked these. I did change this to use up what I had on hand this evening. We had leftover bbq baby-back ribs that I had pulled the meat from the bone. Used that in place of the the ground beef and it worked out great. I heated the meat in a little bbq sauce, and followed the recipe from there. Served these with a salad for a quick, easy dinner. Hubby and sons have requested them again during football season. Thanks for sharing!
My family loves this recipe. I have made them as stated and also used left over sloppy joe meat instead of BBQ meat, either was a hit! Very quick and easy with minimal clean up. Thanks for a great week night recipe!! =)
These should be called Tasties instead of Uglies! I used Grands homestyle buttermilk biscuits and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and mine are delicious! Only change I made was to leave mine in about 17 min. just to be sure they weren't doughy and they came out perfect! Be sure and chop the onions finely- I wasn't thinking and left mine pretty big so they took up a lot of space in the biscuit well, but they are still yummy. Also, I didn't roll out the biscuits, just flattened with my hands.
super fast and easy with ingredients that are generally on hand. good dinner with a salad..
Turned out really great!! I only used 1 cup of bbq sauce which was plenty. I also added a green bell pepper which really made it amazing! I will definitely be making this again!
Everyone loved dinner! I did not add the BBQ sauce, instead I cooked diced potatoes and an onion packet in the meat, let it simmer and then added seasoned canned tomatoes. My husband and youngest dipped theirs in ketchup, while my oldest dipped his in ranch. We called them cheeseburger and fries. looking forward to trying this with breakfast goodies
My kids love these! I've been making these for a long time also. My family calls them BBQ Beef Cups. The only ingredients we use are the beef, the BBQ sauce and the cheese, which seems to be sufficient. The other difference is that we don't use biscuits, we use butter flavored crescent rolls. You don't need to grease the pans or anything, they usually just pop right out!
I have been making these for years..but instaed of bbq sauce, I use Manwich or any sloppy joe sauce!
I agree-too much dough-I remade this and split each biscuit in half, with the same amount of filling made twice as many. Much better!
Everyone loved these and they were great leftover too. The whole idea inspires a lot of different options too. You could do a pizza version, a mexican version and the one I'm trying next is a breakfast version with egg, cheese and sausage. Can't wait!
Mugliess! Mini uglies. I used a mini-muffin pan, quartered each biscuit and baked 10 min. Great for kids or as an appetizer. I have left over mix, probably could have used 3/4 lb beef, etc for 32 minis. You could make the meat mix a day or two ahead, or even freeze. Thanks for sharing!
These were really good!
These are a staple on the dinner rotation at my house. I've made them many times, and they are always a hit with my kids and husband. Very easy and quick! I do not use the roll out dough method...why spend the time and have the extra mess. I just spray the muffin pan and make a well pressing the dough up the sides. I also like to add a little cheddar cheese to the meat mixture prior to spooning it in the dough cups. These really are easy to adapt to your personal taste. I prefer the barbecue sauce but can see how other sauces or seasonings would be great as well.
AWESOME! BUT ANOTHER OPTION. I USED 1 LB. BEEF STEW CHUNKS. PUT THEM IN THE SLOW COOKER WITH THE BBQ SAUCE, ONION, GARLIC POWDER, AND COOK ON HIGH FOR 4 1/2 HOURS. CUT INTO SHREDS, STIR ALL TOGETHER AND LET COOK FOR ANOTHER 1/2 HOUR. THEN PUT INTO BISCUIT CUPS. MY KIDS(PICKY) LOVED THESE! SERVED WITH SWEET BAKED BEANS AND A FRUIT SALAD. YUM!
We enjoyed these. Made some with BBQ sauce, some with enchilada sauce, some with taco seasoning. Next time I am going to try adding some veggies to make a take along meal for camping, fishing, etc.
This was a great base recipe! Used Pillsbury Grands Jr buttermilk flaky biscuits & they turned out pretty tasty! Not as good leftover though, but that is usually true for Pils' biscuits. Tried two fillings, 1: shepherd's pie, 2: ground beef & sweet potato. The sweet potato was the favorite! I browned 93% ground beef with onions, garlic powder, some basil & oregano, microwaved the sweet potato to cook & mashed with a pat of butter, then mixed with meat mixture & shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with extra cheese, 15 minutes was perfect! Sooo good fresh out of the oven, and despite the name, they looked pretty appetizing. Thanks for the idea for a fun new way to use ground beef!
In our house they're called pizza cups. We use spaghetti or pizza sauce instead of BBQ.
The first time I made this using BBQ sauce..... It was interesting. I changed it a bit using taco seasoning, breaking the bisquits in half covering with cheese. Then topping with shredded lettace, tomato, sour cream..... basically anything you would put on a taco..... OH MY GOD..... i have requests to do this every weekend now.
We thought these were OK but not voted on to make again. I did get a cute idea from this recipe though; going to turn my muffin tin upside down, mold the biscuits around the cups; bake until brown then fill with sausage gravy to serve with breakfast.
I have made these for years, called BBQ Cups. I've always used Bisquick instead of refrigerated biscuit dough. I use 2 cups of Bisquick and 1/2 cup milk. The rest is the same.
DH really liked em. I made with whole wheat biscuit mix instead of refrig dough, and I did cut back the amount of bbq substantially. I just kind of eyeballed it. Also added some red hot pepp flakes for kick. I didn't get the "cafeteria food" impression at all with ours.
I make something very similar with leftover chili and refrigerated biscuit or crescent roll dough. Sooooooo good!
Wicked good I get asked for them all the time but if you fill 'em as full as we do put a sheet pan under the muffin pan. I have done the same thing with sloppy joe sauce instead of bbq sauce.
This is a GREAT quick night dinner! I made as is, but instead of bbq sauce, I used Heinz brown gravy with onions in a jar. It was a total hit! Next time I'm going to put mushrooms into the meat. Very simple to throw together and everyone loved it.
My two teens and husband LOVED these. Made exactly the way the recipe said.
Tastes like BBQ sauce. Save yourself some work and just pour a bottle of BBQ sauce down your throat.
Well it's true.. These "Uglies" were very ugly.. In 2 different ways... 1st way: They were ugly in appearance. 2nd way: They tasted SUPER UGLY!!! We did not care for these at all. We still laugh and get kind of grossed-out when anyone mentions them. Thanks.
This is the second time I've made these. My family is pretty hard to please, and these are a go!
These were just okay. I might make again simply because they are quick and easy, but I don't get requests for them.
very easy and good.
My 5 year old daughter sat down to dinner and was really excited for muffins, then when she realized it wasn't she got very sad. After I made her try a bite she asked me to put the recipe in her personal cookbook because she loved them. My picky husband went back for seconds. Very good recipe as written! Thank you!
These came out great! I added a whole onion and a few cloves of freshly chopped garlic. I also added pepper to taste. I ended up adding some of the cheese to the beef mixture to hold it together like a glue. While I rolled the biscuit dough out, I didn't use any flour. Also, I ended up making roughly 16 cups, not 8. Only making 8, it seems like there would be tons of filling leftover.
EXCELLENT
This was pretty good. I used wheat biscuits and added mushrooms. I thought it was very unique and tasty!! We drained the bbq soaked meat and saved the sauce to drizzel over the uglies when they are through baking. If you bake the sauce with the meat, the bottom of the biscuits will not cook.
Good recipe! Pretty fast, and I didn't think they were all THAT ugly. :) My hubby loved these.
These were big hits. I too had too much filling, so I used a 10 pk of flaky biscuts...and divided them to fill all 12 muffin cups, that worked perfectly. Definatly will make again!
The fiance loved these, but I had difficulty with the biscuit dough. Didn't work rolling it out, or with flour. It did work like pizza dough holding it up in the air and stretching it out.
I had a hard time choosing if this was a 3 or 4 star recipe. It was easy and my kids loved it, but it wasn't amazing. It was pretty tasty too! Even cold te next day. I look forward to playing with this recipe! Italian? Taco? Chili? Fun!
This is a pretty good, basic recipe with a fun concept. Personally, they were a little too sweet for my preference and a little lacking in other flavors. I am sure the BBQ sauce can make a huge difference in how these turn out though. I thought my husband would like them since he tends to like "child friendly" foods, but he was pretty indifferent. I will probably try this recipe again with some modifications to personalize it to our tastes.
This recipe is awesome! I learned how to makes these in Home Ec class....20+ years ago. Simple and great tasting!
These were easy and tasted great. Everyone loved them. I added chopped green & red peppers.
I would have given it 4 stars, but the rest of the family didn't care for them. There was enough meat mixture to make double the amount. I would either decrease the ground beef to 1/2 lb. or use 2 packages of biscuit dough. If I try this recipe again, I will try using chicken.
used manwich sauce, these were awesome
Followed the recipe exactly, they were amazing. :)
The refrigerator biscuits have a ton of saturated fat in them. Not tasty enough for me to overlook the artery-clogging factor!
These were good and easy. I made sloppy joes and used that meat for these. I'll definitely make them again.
I followed the recipe as is and my three kids did NOT like them. I thought they were so-so. Disappointing.
Very good! My 3 year old son even liked them and he is super picky!! I did add about 1/2 cup of some frozen peas to make it a bit more healthy. Will be making again.
This was a huge hit with my family. I made a few changes though. Instead of beef, I used shredded pork and one of the reviewers recommended using Sweet Baby Ray’s Brown BBQ sauce (I used the award winning sauce). I used the handi-foil pot pie pans and got the big size biscuits. My husband gave me a 10 for both presentation and taste! I will definitely make these again. They were not only easy, but fun to make! Thank you for sharing your wonderful recipe. :):):)
These were okay. Kind of messy to make, and not particularly delicious. I would probably classify them as a snack or lunch, rather than dinner. Kind of awkward to eat.
My son (8 years old) enjoyed helping me make these as well as he enjoyed eating them as did the rest of the family! I've seen these called Barbecups in a Pillsbury cookbook. Very easy and tasty!
We loved these. So easy to make. I made my own bbq sauce and left out the onion. Mine only took 10 minutes to bake. Quick delicious dinner.
These were okay. I'm not sure I would make again. I ended up using canned sloppy job mix and a mixed style of shredded cheese. I might try to make again with a different type of filling.
My son is home from college for a week and it's always a challenge to find him something 'good' to eat while I am at work (spoiled by just grabbing something at the cafeteria or cafe!) These were perfect! He thought they were great and wants to take some back with him!
Yummy+Inexpensive+Fast+Easy=5 Star Perfect (for me and all my young family)
It wasn't my taste. Tastes a little like sloppy joes.
My sister-in-law made these for our wedding brunch, we loved them! She felt bad for making something called "uglies" lol but I really wanted to try these. So I have never actually made these but they seem easy enough to make - but I know they're delicious :)
Folks this recipe is so versatile! I think it's a neat idea for thoses of us who have kids. I'm Going to do these for brekki: fry up some smallish chopped potato, crumbled sausage, & mix in egg. cook. fill in biscuit dough, top with chesse, bake, BOOM! Thanks for the idea! BTW- kids loved the idea that dinnner was called Uglies! ~smile~
These were very easy to make, which is a plus for this recipe. I modified this a little, using taco seasoning instead of bbq sauce (since that's what I had in the house). My family loved them - I think they would be a great 'make ahead' meal, as the leftovers are splendid.
Quick, easy and a kid favorite!
My family loved them cuz my girls had fun making them, and my husband had fun eating them! He thought they were like inside-sloppy joes. :) Next time, I'm going to add more garlic powder and use real garlic with the onion. BBQ sauce is too sweet for me, so I'm going to temper it with cream cheese and green chiles...mmmm! :)
I have a soggy food hatred...lol...so I was VERY skeptical about this one. But when I made these, at my childrens request, I rolled the biscuit dough very thin and folded the excess over the top of each cup thus making a really nice crispy crust on the top and the sides were thin enough that they held up but weren't thick enough to get soggy. Made it not quite so ugly and you could easily brush it with some egg white to make it look even nicer. All in all very surprised by the simplicity and taste on this one, kids devoured them, and relatively cheap to make, so that warrents the big three and a keeper recipe for this crew!
Tasted just like what mom used to make when I was little (we called them Bar-B-Cups). I think that next time I will make them more grown up by substituting chopped brisket for the ground beef, Monterrey or jalapeno jack for the cheddar and add chopped green onions. Yummy
OMgosh! Haven't tried them yet but LOVE the concept! Will use SAUSAGE and GRAVY and take others advice and cover with dough also (at least for the sausage gravy ones). Love the idea of plopping the biscuit in pan and shaping with fingers and using mini muffin pan idea for bit sized uglies! loved the reviews thanks all!
So delicious!!!! I used French Onion soup mix instead of BBQ Sauce. I also made homemad biscuits, stuffd the meat in the center while it was was uncooked, then baked it all at once. The biscuits baked up and around the meat creating a neat little "tart" looking thing. SO YUMMY!!! And not so ugly this way ;-) This recipe has LOTS of potential with all kinds of creative and different additives. MMM-Good!
I tried this because hubby loves bbq and it was simple. Did not knock our socks off. Could have been me, maybe I didn't roll the dough out thin enough but hubby said, too much bread not enough meat. I don't like sweet meats so I cannot be a fair judge--I was hoping the cheese would help though. With that being said, we may try a modified version more along the lines of a casserole doing very thin crust and lots of meat. A definite consideration because it was so simple and that was per him. So will probably try my own version. The other thing hubby said was we used Sweet Baby Ray's bbq sauce....he thought with the bisquits maybe not using such a sweet sauce might help. I don't know....I have problems judging sweet dishes. Just an FYI. If you don't like sweet meats, this isn't the recipe for you. BUT I can see my grandkids loving this because they love bread and sweets.
We did not care for these very much.
These are really good! I had a bit of a hard time getting the dough to roll out, but they came out so nice and everyone, even my picky eaters, ate this up! Thanks for the great recipe. I will make this again, for sure!
This is one of the few recipes that everyone in the family likes, and easy to make, to boot. I couldn't find any 10 oz. packages of biscuit dough; all the store had were the 16 oz. jumbo biscuits, which took up a lot more room in the muffin tin. I ended up with quite a bit of leftover meat because of that. I think next time, if I have to use the jumbo biscuits again, I'll try splitting each biscuit in half so I have a thinner layer of dough. One and a half cups of BBQ sauce was probably a bit much; it left the meat too liquidy. The Uglies are perfect for garnishing with a dollop of sour cream or some cilantro after baking. It's easy to tweak the meat sauce, too; I added some chopped bell pepper that I lightly sauteed with the beef for a bit of crunch. My youngest daughter suggested adding some bacon next time.
they were pretty much just what i expected. very easy, fairly ugly and the kids liked them. I can't imagine this recipe feeding 8, because my sons wanted several... Sort of like having a football snack for dinner, but if you add the salad as suggested I guess that makes it more complete. will probably make again, but will increase recipe depending on how many people are eating.
These were very easy. I used sweet baby rays bbq sauce. I ended up using two cans of biscuits and still had meat left over. They tasted great and everyone in the family enjoyed them. I will surely be making these again.
