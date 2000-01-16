Old-Fashioned Chicken and Noodles
This was a Sunday favorite when I was growing up. Sometimes my mother dipped the chicken in seasoned flour after boiling and fried it.
Bottom line - this recipe tasted even better than I had hoped! Wow, the mingling of all of the flavors served to make it a taste explosion. And the noodles were fantastic. My family loved this dish, which I served with "Make Ahead Mashed Potatoes," also available at Allrecipes.com. For me, three cups of flour for the noodles wasn't enough to make the dough workable. I used something closer to four. The dough was just too gooey to work with before I added the extra flour. Even adding all of the extra flour, the noodles were still sticking together. Next time, I'll let them dry out longer. I grew up with longer noddles, and made that style, which I cut with a pizza cutter - an fantastic and easy technique. I saw no real need to strain the celery and carrots with the chicken. When the chicken was cooked, I just took the pieces out individually, removing meat from the bones, then placed the meat back in the pot - no reason to fiddle around with the straining process. I've got to say I'm honored to be the first to review this dish - one I will remember well and serve again and again.Read More
This is a good basic start, I also add 1 Tb chicken boullion granules, 1 bay leaf and some parsley flakes. Easy and good or better than homemade, shortcut is to get some homemade style frozen egg noodles and use 1/2 bag, add about 1/2 hour before serving. I also like to make Bisquick dumplings because they thicken the broth just enough and add the ultimate comfort to this food!If your broth is getting low add more water or a can of chicken broth so the dumplings have plenty of liquid to boil in.
Great recipe, i had a bit of trouble making the noodles, so i used egg noodles instead, a little easier to :). Other that that, great, i add more vegies and chicken because i like a thinker soup, and also a bit of poultry seasoning for flavor, thanks
My husband has the flu and my mother in law came for a visit. I tried to find a recipe that would keep me in the kitchen most of the day and away from her. This was a big disapointment. It was so easy to make that I was forced to spend time with her while she was here. It did score me points with her because it was so good. The only adjustments I made was adding 2 bay leaves, minced garlic, salt, cornstarch, and I used 4 1/2 containers of chicken broth we like more broth) instead of 3. The noodles were SUPER easy. I generously floured the counter and generously floured the top of the dough. Then I rolled out the dough and cut with a pizza cutter. Before putting them into the pot I shook off the excess. I let the noodles dry out a little bit before adding. It kept them from sticking together. I will never eat canned soup again. This is THE chicken noodle soup recipe for us.
Fantastic recipe! I did add a bay leaf to the chicken broth as it cooked. Definitely use chicken on the bone, and both light and dark meat as they add to of the flavor of the broth. I also added a bit more flour to the noodle recipe, just enough to make the dough a bit more workable, and then rolled them and cut them into strips about an inch wide. Be careful here, too much flour will ruin the noodles. The review where the person forgot to bring the broth to a boil prior adding the giant lump of noodles is good information for the novice cook, however I don't feel the rating is fair insofar as the recipe is concerned because the result was doomed from the start. Doing this type of thing takes loving time and patience. If you don't have the time, then save it for another day. Afterall, good homemade chicken soup is great year round.
My husband and I were both born and raised in the south and grew up on homemade chicken and dumplings (not from a can) and this is by far the worst I have ever had!
This recipe is great. I have made one minor change for ease of preperation. I use boneless/skinless chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken. You don't need to strain the broth this way, just spoon out the big pieces, much less messy. I also use the Rolled Dumplings recipe and just cut them like big noodles. Easy and delicious!!
I followed Grandma Gorgeous's suggestions and thickened this with about 3 T. of cornstarch mixed with cold water...my grandma calls it a "slurry". It was great, both my picky daughters cleaned it up!
EXCELLENT chicken soup. Got rave reviews from my family (even my 3yr old). I tried making the noodles and they just weren't coming out the way I thought they should so I bought a box of dried german spatzel (like a tiny dumpling) instead. Turned out great and made the soup nice and hearty! I also added a bay leave and some dried parsley as others recommended. I also served this with bacon lettuce and tomato sandwiches. Will add to my list of favorites.
This was a new and quick recipe for me beacause my grandchildren would pick out the cooked celery and onion before eating and so straining the large pieces out worked great. I used the large no-yolk noodles after cooking in chicken broth, added a can of cream of mushroom soup to the finished product and got raves from all!!!
It's a pretty good baseline recipe for chicken and NOODLES (these aren't dumplings). I do suggest and stress the fact that you should roll the dough out and let it dry on a flour covered counter. Then cut them into strips and let them dry more. I normally dry them on the counter over night. The flour on the noodles will also act as a thickener so don't worry .
Oh my! This is amazing! You will need some other spices, I used seasoning salt which was awesome! The noodles took a while, but were well worth it! I stacked them together with liberal flouring between levels they didn't stick at all. This is a new family favorite!
I have been looking for a flavorful Chicken and Dumpling recipe for awhile and this is the best one I've tried. I did add chicken boullion, poultry seasoning, onion powder, a little bit of seasoned salt, and more pepper. I wanted it less soupy so I halved the broth and used the same amount of noodles and chicken. That worked out great. The homemade noodles, although time consuming to prepare, were a nice addition.
The only change I made was adding a bay leaf while cooking. I've never made noodles before and these turned out great. They were a bit of a pain to make, but they tasted better than store bought. Next time we make this, I'll add extra seasoning and probably double the noodles. It turned out more like chicken noodle soup than chicken and noodles. still great!
THIS IS THE TASTE I WAS LOOKING FOR!!! This is the perfect noodle recipe! Myself, I always use garlic salt in my noodles, but that's just because of our personal taste. Yes, you must use light & dark meat or you won't get the same rich taste. Also, don't worry if your noodles aren't perfect! Roll them out as very thin as you can & use a pizza cutter, or spin little pieces out in your hands or even drop little nut-size balls in....The kids love to help with this. They may take a little longer to cook, but food should be fun! And doesn't that make it more "home-made"? Great recipe, the taste of Grandma's house!
This recipe is sooo close to my grandmother's it's scary. I have alwas wanted to make Chicken and Noodles like hers, but thought it may be difficult. This were so easy to make, the dough rolled out perfect, and the hubby raved after he ate 3/4 the pot. I will make this again, probably with extra noodles because they were SO GOOD!
This recipe is exactly what I had hoped. It is so fantastic and worth the work. The noodles where a bit tricky to get to be not to sticky to roll out. I doubled the amount of chicken broth and still did not have enough broth to use all of the noodles. I recommend cutting the noodle recipe in half. I have a family of 6 and I still have left overs. I did serve over mashed potatoes like some one else suggested. Talk about the ultimate comfort food. I also took others advice and added poultry seasoning, a bay leaf, and 3 T. cornstarch mixed with cold water to thicken. My family raved. I loved the leftovers just as much today. Thanks for the recipe.
I've never cooked a whole chicken before, so this recipe was kind of a big step for me. I used 2 16-oz bags of frozen noodles rather than making them, and the end result was EXACTLY what I was looking for. I will make this often, I'm sure!
Way too bland for me. I even added extra black pepper and seasonings.
Absolutely amazing how EASY and DELICIOUS this recipe is! I LOVE IT. I have made it many times since I first discovered it and it's been a huge hit every time. Thanks for sharing! :)
Great recipe. I had a little chicken left over and decided I wanted to make this nice comfort food. Wow! Thank you.
YUM YUM YUM ADDED POULTRY SEASONING AND MCCORMICKS CHICKEN GRILL MATES TO BROTH AND USED REAMES FROZEN YOLK FREE NOODLES INSTEAD OF MAKING NOODLES. WORKED FANTASTIC. SO SO NICE ON A COLD NIGHT. THANK YOU
Kids loved it!
excellent for a dairy-free recipe. I make the dumplins with broth instead of water and it is amazing!
This was good. Since I forgot to bring the chicken/broth to a boil before adding the noodles, the noodles ended up tough but still tasted good. Suggestion: when cutting the dough into noodles, be sure to seperate each and put into boiling broth. I put them in a pile as I cut them and before I got them to the broth, they became a big mass instead of individual noodles! I had to start over again.
Didn't do the chicken part, because I make my own stock, but the noodles were perfect.
This is really more Chicken & Dumplings than noodles but no matter what you call it, it is DELICIOUS. Classic tasting. Serve it over mashed potatoes - it'll warm your bones.
This is a good chicken stew. I prefer to use lots of sliced carrots instead of a shredded carrot. Beware, the noodles are kind of like German spaetzle or drop noodles, not big biscuity dumplings or rolled out egg noodles.
Was not worth the effort! I even added a bay leaf, salt, chicken bouillon granules, a thickening sauce; still came out bland and watery. I am use to my grandmas recipe which is really creamy.
I love this recipe and go back to it every time I'm craving chicken and noodles. Wouldn't change one thing about this recipe - love it as is.
THis is and excellent and very easy meal, turkey or chicken can be used
This is the best chicken noodle soup recipe I have found so far. My 7 yr old had 3 bowls - he loved it, and he asked before the table was cleaned up if we were going to have leftovers the next day for lunch. I also added some corn starch to thicken and I had some Amish-made noodles too (easier for me!) so I didn't try the noodle recipe. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks!
This was delicious and super easy with a rotisserie chicken from the store! The noodles were not that difficult, the waiting was hardest! I did let them dry a good hour after i made them. We will make this again! Thanks for sharing.
This soup was very tasty! I had never made homemade noodles before and I was a little nervous, but it turned out great! I used about 4-5 leftover chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken. I would definaltey make this again, but i would probably add more liquid as i had alot of leftover noodle dough that i had to toss b/c it wouldn't fit. Very tasty reheated.
Very easy to follow recipe! I only had chicken breast on hand, and the stock was still wonderful! Everyone loved it! I can't wait to finish off this batch, so I can make it again!
This was a good start for this dish. I made changes so I didn't give 5 Stars. I added garlic and used a different noodle recipe, and added a few other spices,but this was a good foundation for me.
I cheated a little bit using a rotisserie chicken from the grocery and egg noodles but it turned out great and would probably only be better all homemade
now i'm no chicken fan,but this reminded me of my moms chicken soup & everyone loved.thanks
I use this recipe about once a month. Everyone loves it!
I loved the recipe, i did alternate a few things, as i was only making this for two.
Very good. I added some extra seasoning like thyme and celery salt. I'm not a fan of celery so I left that out and just put in a bag of frozen peas and carrots. Family loved it. I also didn't make the noodles, i just used egg noodles and put them in about 45 mins before serving and left it simmering and they were just fine.
These noodles were wonderful!!! My father used to make homemade noodles when I was growing up and I always thought that it would be too hard to do. What a surprise that it was so easy and so delicious! My husband said that they were the best he had ever tasted, which is a huge compliment because his sister in law makes some awesome homemade noodles with chicken.
This is a great recipe! I've made it twice on those cold days when you feel a cold coming on and it warms you to the bone! Only extra thing I did was add one clove of minced garlic. This is a keeper!
Very, very good. It was the restaurant quality chicken noodles I was looking for. I only ended up using about half the chicken and that was more than enough. Since I was the only one eating it, I had leftovers for days and it reheated extremely well.
Delish! This recipe was fantastic. I would suggets a cup more broth as it was not as soupy as we like. I served it over mashed potatoes-when in Idaho do as the Idahoans do-YUMM!
This recipe was very tasty. The fun thing about this one is that you can turn the leftovers into other dishes, or just eat it the way you cooked it. I had a lot of fun turning this into soup, casserole, and using it just the way it was made. I didn't make my noodles from scratch either, I saved some time, and bought egg noodles from the frozen section of a local grocery store. Very delicious!
This is a good basic recipe. It does need some extra spice(s). A little thyme might be a good added flavoring. My family liked it.
This is wonderful comfort food. The only change I made was adding garlic to the broth.
My only complaints are that (1) though I followed the recipe my noodle dough was not the right consistency and (2) the recipe didn't call for enough salt. I put some rice and extra salt, and ended up with a delicious Chicken and Rice Soup!
I only used the noodle part of the recipe and found the dough really easy to work with compared to the recipe I had been using. I like adding the dry in gredients into the egg/water mixture rather than the other way around- makes it much easier to get the proportions right. I used the noodles to make noodle 'dumplings,' rolling out the dough on a floured cloth and cutting in strips which I then pinched off directly into the boiling broth. Thanks for the recipe!
It sounds delicious, but I'm confused: how do you make chickpea sized noodles? Two different shapes.
This recipe is the best! The noodles are prefect- When it comes to comfort food it doesn't get better than this! Easy to throw together and little cleanup.
This reminder me of my grandmother's recipe. I actually used her noodle recipe but lacked the chicken part till now. This same concept works well with beef. I added a good bit of salt and pepper and a dash of fresh garlic. It was a snowy day and I cooked the chicken for a good while. I would suggest to make the noodles almost paper thin. Thanks for sharing!
Very good. Family loved it. I did follow one reviewer's suggestion and added 3T cornstarch and cold water to thicken slightly.
Nice basic recipe. I added additional salt and thyme for a fuller flavor.
IT was very good but i didn't roll my noodles out enough to make them thin enough so I had monster noodles. This was even better the second day
We loved this recipe! I made it with the following: -2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed -2 stalks celery, chopped -4 large carrots, sliced -1/2 of a large, yellow onion, finely diced -2 quarts water, plus 2 Tbsp chicken broth powder (from an Amish bulk foods market) -1/2 tsp black pepper I did not strain the soup. Also, I simmered it for an hour before adding the noodles. The texture of the little noodles was great! They didn't get the least bit soggy, even after reheating the leftovers for lunch the next day. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
I made this recipe today for dinner. I wasn't even half way finished when my family was hanging around the kitchen and dining room. My dogs were even underfoot. It was easy and the taste was awesome. They ate almost all of it at dinner. I know I will make this again!!
We loved this recipe. Delicious flavor, especially the nice addition of the celery tops. (We usually dry ours, so I used some dried ones I had on hand.) I rolled out the noodles and cut in thin strips. Wonderful. Will make again, by family request.
Yes, it's a very simple but deliciuos dish. Definately comfort food.
I loved this soup! It was my first time making homemade "noodles" and I loved them. They weren't the prettiest things, but tasted delicious. Next time I will try to make them smaller. The soup had great flavor though! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Very favorful recipe! The noodles were wonderful!! I will definitely use again!!
loved it, great noodles
Very delicious! I used another noodle recipe, but this was great and the whole family loved it!
Very good! I am a horrible noodle maker, so I used boxed!
The chicken was AWESOME! I did baking mix dumplings as I didn't have eggs and flour - but I added the oil to baking mix with milk - YUM. I'll be saving this for winter time!
Delicious! Tasted just like what my grandma used to make! Only ALOT easier. I used a chicken that I had baked awhile ago and had put in the freezer with meat still on it. I put it in my pressure cooker with the broth & veggies for 10 minutes, then removed bones made my noodle dough and dinner was on the table in less than 40 minutes. My kids LOVED it too!! Definitely going to be making this again! Thanks!
The flavor of this was pretty good, but I had so much trouble with the noodles. This is my first time making homemade noodles. A big part of the problem is that I'm 2 months pregnant. The whole chicken just didn't appeal to me so if I do this next time it will be all white meat chicken. My husband liked it, but we didn't touch any of it for leftovers. Will try other recipes.
Very good recipe....thickened with corn starch. Served over mashed potatoes. Family loved it!
I love this recipe! I finally make better soup than my mother-in-law! Lol!
GREAT!
When I make my chicken noodle soup I take the skin off the chicken to help cut the grease. Saute onions, celery and garlic in EEVO, add generous amount of salt and pepper. Add 2 tlb. of flour to the vegetables, cook for 1 minute to cook the flour. Slowely add 2 cups chicken stock and 2 cups of water. Add chicken, cover and bring to a boil. Turn down to simmer and cook until chicken is tender. Remove chicken and let cool. Cook noodels in seperate pan with salted boiling water. While noodels cook debone chicken and return to chicken broth and vegetables. Taste as you go and season to your liking. Cook noodels 2 minutes less than the direction, drain and add to soup mixture. Noodels will continue to cook in the soup mixture. Add cornbread and you have a hot delicious meal. . . Enjoy. . .
We LOVED this recipe. The "noodles" were terrific. I used chicken breast because that's what was in the frig!
I'm making this now after reading the reviews. The directions are not clear for a novice and the picture in no way resembles the ingredients. I'm combining others' suggestions so I do hope it will be as good as all of yours and look as appealing as the pic.
this was so yummy! everyone thinks it's a chinese dish--thanks for sharing.
This was my first time making homemade noodles, and they came out so delicious and chewy. The entire recipe was really easy to make. I'll be making it many times in the future. Thanks!!
Too much chicken broth for the amount of chicken and veggies. Noodles were - ugh! Not good!
Fabulous recipe! I made this for my husband and his family to take with them on their guys only annual hunting trip. Apparently it was a huge hit and now they've requested it again this year!
This recipe was great! I didn't have any eggs, so I couldn't try the noodles, but I did added 1/2 pound of cooked bow-tie pasta and it worked out nice. Next time I will try the noodles. Definitely a great fall recipe to warm you up on a cold evening! I cut some day-old bread into slices and added a tiny bit of garlic butter on top; toasted and served the crunchy garlic crisps with the hot soup. YUMMY!
Just like Grandmas! I had never tried to make homemade noodles before, but this recipe was so easy. I made this for our family Christmas potluck and got rave reviews. I added a little poultry seasoning and boullion granules to the chicken broth and cooked most of the day. An instant favorite in our house!
Just like my Grandma used to make! I rolled the noodle dough out and cut into slices. Turned out great! VERY hearty.
recipe is good
Made this last night. Delicious! However, my noodles did not turn out, which greatly disappointed me. Like others said, the dough was way too sticky. I had run out of flour to try to even add more. So I used Reame's frozen noodles. They were fantastic & so easy, I am not sure I will ever bother trying to make my own again, lol. But if I did, maybe do 1/2 cup water then add a little at a time to get the right dough consistency. Oh, I used 3 lbs skin on, bone in thighs because the whole chickens were all too big. Skinning & boning the thighs was super easy. The flavor given by skin on , bone in chicken cannot be made by skinless, boneless chicken. Yum!!
I got rid other recipes because this one is the best. I made a half recipe since it is for just the two of us-used four chicken thighs, a quart of chicken broth plus some water and bouillon, added a bay leaf and a little garlic powder and parsley. No extra salt needed. Used about 7 or 8 ounces of dry Amish noodles (fine) but these were maybe too fine. I'll try making my own next time. It has such a good flavor and didn't take long to make. Great to have on a windy fall day when I should be working in the yard. Now we can come in to a nice dinner. Thanks for the recipe.
As with most recipes on this site, it takes quite a bit longer to make...3 hours to be exact. But it was delicious, and the husband said it was a keeper. I used a whole chicken that had been smoked with apple pellets which gave it an interesting smoked flavor. This was my first attempt at making noodles, so I didn't know what to expect. I rolled them out on my pastry board and cut into strips with a pizza cutter...simple, but they were a bit sticky, and I had used at least 3 1/2 cups flour. I sprinkled flour over the noodles as I scrapped the strips off of the board and let them dry while I de-boned the chicken. The noodles probably could have been rolled out thinner, but it worked OK. The consistency was more like soup; I will thicken the left overs with cornstarch/water mixture. Will definitely make this again, but allow more time!
There's a good recipe in there, but it didn't come through. So, is it a soft dough or a stiff dough??? 1c. of water and 3 c. flour was waaaaaay too soft to make noodles, or wait, was it dumplings. This recipe doesn't know. And why would you return the mirepoix to the broth?? Ukk! I didn't. They weren't in the photo, either. I could have got the same taste with a lot less work.
best chicken soup Ive ever made. just don't attempt the noodles- from- scratch part.. it just didn't come out good at all but the actual flavor of the soup was great. kids loved it!
I add more veggies (mushrooms, zucchini) and skim off the extra fat that floats on top.
A recipe for chicken and noodles should have noodles in it.
follow the recipe people the bones are left in for a reason all recipes are not created equal just like a cake needs a different temp in some altitudes Some foods will not taste the same in every state even if the same person is preparing the dish
I made this but with what we used to call "dumplings" which is just a spoonful of dough rather than a ribbon. Very much like my grandmother used to make when we'd visit her in arkansas. Very fond memories. Thanks for sharing!
I love this recipe! However, I’m no good at making homemade noodles, so I use a bag of Reames frozen noodles instead. Makes this recipe not only delicious, but simple. Great comfort food!
Delicious....the family really enjoyed it
Love this recipe. I use smaller dough balls for dumplings. We like them bite size. Good stuff..great for a cold day.
This recipe is a very basic chicken and noodle recipe. There is nothing wrong with it, but it is lacking sophistication. It may also be too bland unless the chicken is very flavorful. Here are my suggestions: Double the veggies and if broth lacks flavor add 1 or 2 bullion cubes. Omit salt until the end if you add bullion. For spices, you can use a pinch of garlic or ginger, as well as fresh parsley instead of dried. If you want something different add a little red pepper (cayenne) Not enough to make it hot, just enough to give it a little zip. Finally, you can also 1 tsp. garlic, 1/2 tsp. of paprika, 2 TBLS. milk stirred into a tablespoon of sour cream and cayenne pepper to taste. Stir into the broth for a Hungarian twist on this traditional dish. Just start with the basic recipe each time.
Used chicken breast, bullion cubes for the broth, added turmeric and few other herbs, salt & pepper to the carrot, onion, celery broth, pulled out the onion and added the noodles (only used half recipe for the dough). My husband and I both loved it very much.
On the mark!
Just like mom’s
Definitely will make this delicious dish for my family again!
