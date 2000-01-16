Old-Fashioned Chicken and Noodles

This was a Sunday favorite when I was growing up. Sometimes my mother dipped the chicken in seasoned flour after boiling and fried it.

By Rogene

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine chicken, celery and their tops, carrot, onion and its peel, and pepper. Pour broth over and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer until chicken is tender and falls from the bone, about 45 minutes.

  • While chicken is cooking, make noodles. In a large bowl, combine eggs, water, oil, salt and enough of the flour to make a stiff dough.

  • Strain chicken stock, reserving meat, celery and carrots. Pull meat from bones and return strained stock and meat, celery and carrots to pot. Bring to a boil. Make noodles by cutting dough from a broth-dipped spoon or using scissors or your fingers to make small, chickpea sized, noodles and dropping them in the boiling water. When the noodles rise to the surface they are done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 40.2g; fat 16g; cholesterol 117.1mg; sodium 1991.4mg. Full Nutrition
