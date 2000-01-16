Old-Fashioned Chicken and Noodles

Bottom line - this recipe tasted even better than I had hoped! Wow, the mingling of all of the flavors served to make it a taste explosion. And the noodles were fantastic. My family loved this dish, which I served with "Make Ahead Mashed Potatoes," also available at Allrecipes.com. For me, three cups of flour for the noodles wasn't enough to make the dough workable. I used something closer to four. The dough was just too gooey to work with before I added the extra flour. Even adding all of the extra flour, the noodles were still sticking together. Next time, I'll let them dry out longer. I grew up with longer noddles, and made that style, which I cut with a pizza cutter - an fantastic and easy technique. I saw no real need to strain the celery and carrots with the chicken. When the chicken was cooked, I just took the pieces out individually, removing meat from the bones, then placed the meat back in the pot - no reason to fiddle around with the straining process. I've got to say I'm honored to be the first to review this dish - one I will remember well and serve again and again.

