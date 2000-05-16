Double Chocolate Mocha Trifle

I made this for neighbors on my block for New Years. I bought plastic 12 oz. glasses. They were $10 for a set of 14. I used clear ones to see the trifle, but with a New Years theme. I made the dark chocolate brownies per the box. I used three boxes of regular chocolate pudding and three cups of 2% milk. One cup of milk per one box of pudding made it more like mousse than pudding and I prefer it that way. I used a 12 ounce bag of miniture Heath Bars, which was just enough and cost half the price of the single bars. I chopped them up using a Pampered Chef's hand-held chopper. I eliminated the coffee all together because the regular chocolate pudding had plenty of flavor. I used three 8 oz cool whip containers. And I bought one small can of raspberry pie filling. Then I made individual trifles in the holiday glasses. The first layer was brownie, then a layer of pudding, then the raspberry pie filling, then the cool whip (I prefer it as its own layer) and last the Heath Bars. I repeated the layers one more time. Then I placed Saran Wrap over each glass, and using colored cellaphane wrapping, I wrapped each glass like you would a wine bottle and tied a ribbon around the top, and stuck a mini holiday gift card with their name on each glass (In other words, stating hands off to the kids). I knocked on each neighbors door, wished them Happy New Year, and handed them the deserts, adding it had to be refrigerated. It was such a big hit and everyone wanted the receipe.