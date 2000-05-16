Double Chocolate Mocha Trifle

268 Ratings
  • 5 224
  • 4 31
  • 3 10
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This is a great party dessert for the chocolate lover in all of us. Optional: decorate top with canned whipped topping swirl and shaved chocolate curls. Make sure you get a little of each layer in every serving. Enjoy!

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Ingredients

15
Directions

  • Prepare brownies according to package directions. Bake and cool completely. Cut into 1 inch cubes.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together milk and pudding mix until mixture begins to thicken. Dissolve coffee granules in water and stir into pudding mixture. Fold in whipped topping.

  • In a glass serving bowl, layer one-third of brownie cubes, one-third of pudding mixture and one-third of candy. Repeat layering until all ingredients are used. Chill 30 minutes in refrigerator before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 6.9mg; sodium 186.1mg. Full Nutrition
