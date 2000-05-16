Double Chocolate Mocha Trifle
This is a great party dessert for the chocolate lover in all of us. Optional: decorate top with canned whipped topping swirl and shaved chocolate curls. Make sure you get a little of each layer in every serving. Enjoy!
"Excellent" is all I can say about this dessert. I read some reviews and took what I thought would work best with this dessert. I used 5 Skorr bars. I used the fat free white chocolate instant pudding but used 2% milk in making the pudding. Use the amount of milk that the box suggests. I also used 3 boxes of the pudding - 2 with the coffee ingredient and 1 without, which I used as the middle filling. (If you can find my picutre I submitted with my trifle bowl you can see how nice it turned out. I made the whipping cream and used a layer on the top. Adding the extra pkg of pudding layer and a top layer of whipping cream you do not have to double the recipe. Also I drizzled Hersheys Syrup over each brownie layer (3 layers). So the layers went like this: Bottom layer -thin layer of whipping cream, brownie layer, syrup, toffe pieces, white chocolate coffee pudding/whipping cream mixture, brownie layer, syrup, toffee pieces, white chocolate pudding/cream mixture (remember no coffee in this batch), brownie layer, syrup, toffee pieces, coffee pudding mixture, a nice layer of whipping cream, last Skorr bar pieces and syrup drizzled over the top. It is beautiful to look at too. Delicious and thanks for offering the recipe of this scrumptuous treat!!!Read More
After all the rave reviews for this recipe I just made it. Having company tomorrow and they like sweet, creamy desserts. Is there a mistake in the amount of milk? 1-3/4 c. of milk to 2 boxes of pudding is not nearly enough. Even had trouble putting it together it is so thick. Very, very diappointed but am sure it is because of a mistake in the recipe. Has anyone else had this problem. I will serve it anyway, but have to add some sort of topping or chocolate sauce. Sorry for the negative comments. I am certainly not a novice cook.Read More
Absolutely amazing! I did everything but assemble it the night before our party and it was so quick to put together the day of! I made a couple of changes by substituting a devil's food cake mix for brownies, and after the cake cooled, I lightly damped it with some Kalua. The rest was done according to the recipe and it was delicious! The recipe doesn't make enough whip topping, but next time I'll just double the pudding cool whip mixture. Great recipe. Definitely give this one a try.
This was fantastic...Not bad for a last minute kind of thing...As suggested by others, I used cheesecake flavored pudding...Instead of Coffee (we don't drink it) I used Khalua...Very rich dessert!! Thanks!
Added 1 cup of Kahlua after cake was cooled. Let it soak up overnight in the fridge. Followed the recipe exactly from there. Got rave reviews from people at work.
I've made this for a few years now, and ALWAYS receive requests for the recipe. One friend demands it every year for holiday parties. So good--I do add a little more coffee flavor to make it extra mocha flavored. Delicious!
Each time I make this it's a big hit. I often hear a lot of moaning while one eats the this dessert. Often described as better than....
I am wondering if everyone who is complaining about there not being enough milk for the pudding realizes that after they mix the milk with the pudding they have to mix it with the coolwhip as well?? The pudding itself is not a layer. I have been making a frosting recipe for years that calls for mixing one box of pudding with one cup of milk and then mixing with coolwhip and cream cheese and when all mixed together it is not too thick at all. If the directions are followed exactly there doesn't need to be any changes at all.
When my teenage neighbor boy took a bite he said, "This is the best thing I have ever had in my mouth." I love how fancy it looks and how very easy it is too make.
I have made it many, many times, you can use vanilla pudding if you can't find white choc. or don't like it, and I always use low fat whipped topping. It is always a hit and the most requested recipe from friends. It can also be made in a 13x9 pan, leave the brownie whole, and make pudding, whipped topping mix and spread on top and cover with toffee bits or chopped Heath or Skor...faster, easier and no one minds that it isn't in it's "trifle" bowl. Make the brownie according to directions for cake-like brownies (usually an extra egg)
Super easy and absolutely delicious!! My sister is a novice cook/baker (only in the past month has she become interested) so she's been making dinner once a week with my guidance. She gave this a try and it came out amazing! We used gluten free devil's food cake instead of brownies and I'm so glad we did. I feel like the brownies would have been too heavy. Frozen whipped topping contains gluten so instead of coolwhip we made some whipped cream with a teaspoon of vanilla extract and a dash of sugar instead. Definitely do not skimp on the chopped toffee candy. I think next time we make this (which we definitely will be) we might add a layer of the chopped candy in the middle of the trifle for some extra crunch.
I made this for neighbors on my block for New Years. I bought plastic 12 oz. glasses. They were $10 for a set of 14. I used clear ones to see the trifle, but with a New Years theme. I made the dark chocolate brownies per the box. I used three boxes of regular chocolate pudding and three cups of 2% milk. One cup of milk per one box of pudding made it more like mousse than pudding and I prefer it that way. I used a 12 ounce bag of miniture Heath Bars, which was just enough and cost half the price of the single bars. I chopped them up using a Pampered Chef's hand-held chopper. I eliminated the coffee all together because the regular chocolate pudding had plenty of flavor. I used three 8 oz cool whip containers. And I bought one small can of raspberry pie filling. Then I made individual trifles in the holiday glasses. The first layer was brownie, then a layer of pudding, then the raspberry pie filling, then the cool whip (I prefer it as its own layer) and last the Heath Bars. I repeated the layers one more time. Then I placed Saran Wrap over each glass, and using colored cellaphane wrapping, I wrapped each glass like you would a wine bottle and tied a ribbon around the top, and stuck a mini holiday gift card with their name on each glass (In other words, stating hands off to the kids). I knocked on each neighbors door, wished them Happy New Year, and handed them the deserts, adding it had to be refrigerated. It was such a big hit and everyone wanted the receipe.
This trifle is delicious and beautiful. A very dramatic showpiece that is SO easy to make. Whenever you show up with this people ooooh and ahhhh. It is very rich so a little goes a long way. Delicious.
Everyone like this! I followed the directions on the pudding for how much milk to add ( the pie recipe) I could not find white chocolate pudding so I just used chocolate, not as pretty of a presentation, but it worked.
Deliciously amazing! Everyone was impressed and there was none left over! In order to fill my trifle bowl, I used a family size brownie mix, 3 pkgs of white chocolate pudding (using the pie filling amts of milk on the pkg), 2 - 8 oz. pks frozen whipped topping, and 5 skor bars chopped and layered. Simply delish! Thanks ADRSEW for sharing!
Let me begin by saying, I NEVER write reviews for any recipe. That being said, this was a show stopper at both of the Thanksgiving dinners we went to that I made this for! The only variation I made on this was to glaze the brownies with Kahlua. I honestly think it would have just been 'pretty good' without that addition. The Kahlua really gave it a warm pop! The recipe doubles well, as I did this to make 2 of them! I didn't know what to expect after reading some of the reviews before making this; however, this was DELICIOUS!! I am NOT a dessert girl, but couldn't stop eating this!!!! I really have no clue where some of the past reviewers went wrong with this not turning out well. Everyone asked me for the recipe! I overheard husbands telling their wives to learn how to make it!!
Great recipe!! Store didn't have white chocolate pudding, so I used one Cheesecake and one French Vanilla- turned out perfect. Thanks!
Excellent! Made a few tweeks... doubled up on the coffee (could even use a triple dose); couldn't find white chocolate pudding, so I substituted with vanilla; used real whipping cream (without extra sugar). I recommend not using fudge brownies that are more dense, baked less and can be a little more 'gooey'. :)
EASY AND DIFFERENT....THERY LOVED IT!
Lots of processed foods in this.. (high sugars,bad fats, chemicals, etc) made my own brownies (quick and easy) made my own vanilla custard (so simple!) and whipped my own fresh cream.. delicious !! Enjoy knowing what's in my food and controlling what goes into it.
SOOOOOOOOO GOOD! The best dessert. I made the brownies from scratch using "Brooke's Best Bombshell Brownies" from this site. I also added chocolate chips. The best ever!
GREAT trifle recipe! I used Ghirardelli double chocolate brownies. Put a shot of Starbucks coffee liqueur in w/ the cheesecake pudding mix (before folding in the Cool Whip) and then shaved Ghirardelli dark chocolate bar on top.
Sinfully delicious!!! Kids loved to help by stirring ingredients. Quick dessert in a pinch.
So easy to follow and such a wonderful dessert!!! I have made this several times now and even doubled on this recipe......
Very good recipe, but not exceptional. It was well-received at a pot luck. I substituted 1/4 c. Kahlua for the instant coffee and added caramel ice cream topping between the layers.
This tasted like what you would expect from a recipe where every ingredient was a processed food. I am in no way a food snob, but even I thought this could be better. The Cool-Whip in particular gave the pudding layer a greasy texture. At the very least, substitute real whipped cream. The pudding was thick and stiff rather than thick and creamy. It was edible, extremely rich, and the kids loved it, but it was nothing to rave about.
Great recipe, but I wish I'd read everybody's reviews a little more thoroughly before making it. You definitely need to at least double the pudding mixture, it's not nearly enough. I ended up having to run back out to the store in the middle of assembly and they ended up being out of the pudding flavor I used originally and I had to switch to vanilla. That being said, if you adjust your pudding amount, you'll be very pleased!
Everybody loves this dessert! I also put Heath sundae syrup on top
YUM! Was a huge hit at my birthday party.
Delicious ! Not sure that I am that crazy about the mocha flavor. Only thing I changed was that I used a homemade brownie recipe and used toffee bits and drizzled caramel topping on each brownie layer as well. Definitely not enough pudding mix; will double the next time.
I made this for a group tonight, and everyone kept staring at it while we ate dinner, and when it was time for dessert it went fast! I went with a chocolate theme - chocolate pudding, ghiradelli brownies, and hershey bars. Everyone kept looking at the empty bowl with sad puppy-dog eyes when it was gone. Also, I used one large box of pudding - I think it was 5.5 oz., used the amount of milk called for on the box (3 cups), and it turned out great.
We don't drink coffee, but I still liked the idea of a mocha "flavored" dessert. So, I used Postum. It worked just fine and tasted exactly like I wanted it to. I also added mini marshmallows and extra crushed Heath bar to the pudding mixture. It was a huge hit!
This is the best dessert ever! I make it every Thanksgiving and Christmas and I dare not show up without it. We talk about it all year!
If I could add more stars, I would!!! This is my family's/extended family's all time FAVORITE dessert. At Thanksgiving I am told to bring this (I triple and quadruple the recipe) and I have to hide it or my cousins get into it before they eat their meal. Every time I make it, I'm asked for the recipe so I've learned to keep copies of it in my purse. It even has its own trifle bowl now. :)
I took this to my 1st gourmet club dinner last night, and they asked if it could be our staple dessert!!! A few things I changed...I doubled the recipe, and instead of putting it in 2 trifle bowls, I put it in a glass punch bowl and served it in the matching glass punch cups.
Very good and simple to make.
Holy Moly ! served this on a number of occasions and heard nothing but ...mmmm mmmm mmmmm!! Took one reviews advice (DEBBIEDH) and used 3 bxs of pudding also. I used FF milk instead. made 2 w/ coffee - one without. I also drizzled caramel topping over the brownies between each layer, used more whipped cream and used HEATH bars (my fave!) Topped w/ layer of whipped cream and drizzled choc syrup and caramel along w/ chopped candy bars. Not one lick of whipped cream left!
This is always a winner. I've made it exactly as the recipe states, but this last time I made some adjustments. I used Vanilla pudding (I liked the lighter taste rather than the White Chocolate) and followed the pudding instructions, just reducing the milk to allow for coffee mixture and some Kahlua. I then added a bit more Kahlua to taste. Fantastic!
Amazing! I'm making it for the third time right now. The first time I didn't end up with a lot of the pudding filling, so I am doubling it now. Very nice presentation.
Easy and delicious!! I like to add a little more coffee to mine- just a personal preference.
Great dessert! Use 3 packages white chocolate pudding and 3 cups cold milk. Also, add an extra couple of teaspoons of coffee granules. You might need to add more whipped topping too. I used the brownies with chocolate chips in them and everyone loved loved loved this!
I think the mistake with the milk other reviewers referred to was that the recipe only shows the milk for one box of pudding: Double the milk and you're fine. I did use three boxes of pudding as others suggested. I would have liked the mocha to be a bit more strong but overall very tasty and a big hit.
This is sinfully delicious! If you double the milk, the recipe is perfect. I also doubled the coffee because we love mocha flavor. I found the white chocolate pudding mix at Wal-Mart. Instead of using candy bars, I bought a bag of Heath bits, which is cheaper. You can definitely add lots of the candy bits. I used lite whipped topping and the whole thing was awesome.
Elegant, easy, and one of the best desserts we ever had!
This was incredibly rich. I think maybe instead of the white chocolate pudding, I will use something lighter. I had to use a lot of extra milk to make is somewhat manageable. Also, I think I will use only one layer of the chocolate toffee bits as well. My husband mentioned not really tasting the mocha, so I would also add a little more coffee next time.
Amazing! Easy to prepare,stunning presentation. I used a partial bag of Heath toffee bits instead of chopped candy bars which makes it easier yet. Make sure to chill well to let the flavors meld. Can't wait to make again!
This was really good. I think I would prefer a chocolate pudding. I used cheesecake and it was good but not great!
I rarely rate something 5 stars but people LOVED this! I made several changes; Whipped my own whipped cream (added about 1/4 sugar), used devil's food cake instead of brownies & used a chopped up toffee almond chocolate bar. I topped it with whipped cream, then the candy. I served this at a party w/ several other desserts and this one was the show stopper! It's really good! I will make again!
Great for parties! I made this for a family Christmas and had very little left. I used cheesecake flavored pudding instead of white chocolate and instant cappucino instead of coffee and it was amazing! A brownie mix with chocolate chunks is also good! Will DEFINITELY make again!
Oh My God!!! It is hard to believe that something this quick and easy to make is so sinfully decadent. A definite crowd pleaser and transports well to functions too! This recipe is a keeper.
I made a variation of this recipe and included some changes that other reviewers made. That said, it really isn't the same recipe, but trifle nonetheless. I didn't have time to make brownies or cake, so I bought chocolate and marble loaf cake, which is moist and cubes beautifully. Instead of pudding with the whipped cream (I used 2 cups real whipping cream), I folded in cream cheese (8 oz), 1 tsp vanilla and 1/2 cup sugar, along with 2 cups mini marshmallows. My layers were: loaf cake squares, caramel sauce, crushed Heath Bars, whipped cream/cream cheese mixture, raspberry pie filling with some fresh raspberries thrown in to add some tartness to all that sugar! I brought it to a potluck and it was gone before my husband could taste it! My daughter and her friends said it was awesome. I think this is one recipe where you can get creative and still have it come out tasty.
My whole family begs me to make this at every function! I take it to work and to my niece's school and they all love it. The only change I made is I use dark chocolate chips instead of chopping up a chocolate bar. Excellent!
This is a decadent & delicious dessert! In a deep glass bowl or trifle dish, the presentation is so pretty and makes people think it was much more difficult to make than it really is. My favorite part is the toffee pieces...the more the better! This recipe serves a whole lot of people or a smaller group with yummy leftovers that even taste good all mixed together!
I made this and it was gone in 15 minutes at my family function. The perfect dessert. I also switched it up for another family using cranberry pudding cake and white chocolate pudding. I used caramel for the candy flavor and omitted the coffee.
Very rich. I made this for a neighborhood Christmas party and received rave reviews. I did modify a few things based on other reviews and per my own tastes. Instead of white chocolate pudding I used french vanilla. I increased the amount of milk used to what was on the package directions. And I used about twice the amount of instant coffee as indicated in the recipe. Next time I make this I want to try it with the cheesecake pudding. I considered it when at the store but chickened out (having not read through the reviews previously.) I can't wait to try it that way. I'm sure it will be even better!
This was definitely tasty (with this list of ingredients, it would be hard to go wrong) but I honestly didn't see the spectacular-ness about it. It was well recieved at a football party so that was what counted in the end but it didn't strike me a super-special-stand-above-and-beyond.
Beautiful, yummy, easy, cheap. All the prerequisites to a perfect recipe. Made it 2x in one week. Didn't exactly 'cube' the brownies. As long as they're crumbled, it assembles fine. It's a mess to scoop out, but those eating it don't care. Be generous with the coffee to get any kind of 'mocha' flavor.
Easy recipe...used french vanilla pudding since the store didn't have white chocolate. I used skim milk & it was thick, but ok once I added in the Cool Whip. I think a little more pudding filling would be better to get a full three layers. I used six Heath bars, that were easy to cut after refrigerated, for three layers & combined w/shaved chocolate on the top. It was a hit at our lunchtime after-Christmas family gathering.
I made this for Christmas and my entire family LOVED it! I used previous comments and added Kaluha to the brownies and extra coffee to the pudding mix. So delicious, will definitely be making this again.
The result was very tasty! I give this only four stars because I felt the directions needed modification. I followed many of the other reviewers suggestions (such as adding more pudding, more coffee, and more whipped topping) which helped fill my trifle bowl to the top. Many reviewers suggested using more milk to avoid having stiff/thick pudding(they said to follow the pie filling directions on the pudding box) and I did this but actually thought the pudding was not thick enough...my layers didn't quite set and pudding leaked into the other layers. I'm all about a nice presentation so I would have preferred the thick pudding. But that's just my opinion. I will definitely make this again!
I recently made this for a coworkers bday but added a layer of rasberry pie filling over the pudding mixture. Huge hit no leftovers! Yummy!
A big hit at a birthday dinner-even put candles on it! Hopefully dropped a few calories & fat with fat-free milk & low fat whipped topping. Added a ring of whipped cream & raspberries to the top just before serving. Everyone wanted leftovers since it makes so much.
Everytime I've made this, it's been a big hit. Even when I can't find the white chocolate pudding mix and have to use regular chocolate pudding, no one's the wiser and everyone comes back for seconds!
loved it. Used kahlua as well that I soaked the brownie pieces in for a few hours before layering , heath bars finely ground, and added a layer of firm sliced bananas in the mix : - )
Served at Christmas 2011 - Awesome! Very Rich however.
This trifle is OUTSTANDING!!! I received tons of compliments! Like one of the other reviews mentioned, I doubled the recipe because I have a large trifle bowl too. It was perfect...not to mention beautiful! And even better the next day! This is now my most favorite dessert to make, and it was super easy! Thank you for such a great recipe!
Didn't care for this recipe. Just wasn't anything special. Won't make it again.
Excellent taste and perfect for a last minute dessert! I made it exactly as the recipe is listed except I substituted cheesecake flavored pudding, white chocolate was no where to be found. Might add another layer next time, it didn't fill my trifle bowl.
I tried this recipe yesterday for a lunch get-together and it it soooooo good, especially if you're a coffee lover like me! I couldn't find white chocloate pudding in the correct size, so I substituted cheesecake pudding as some suggested. I also soaked the brownies cubes in about 1/2 cup Kahlua overnight as one reviewer suggested (with cake). Instead of using one large bowl, I put two layers of each topping into small serving size dessert dishes and topped with some cool whip and chocolate sauce. Yum!
I made this for a co workers birthday and it was a huge hit! I had two servings!! I used Gihradelli brownies (two packages but could have used just one) and three packages of white chocolate pudding. I didn't have any instant coffee so I used instant espresso and it was just as good. I also used Toblerone chocoate instead of toffey and it was really tasty. It made a ton but went fast. I would definalty make this again. Oh- and I used more milk than the recipe called for!
OMGosh was this ever delicious - AND rich! I didn't have any coffee granules so I had to omit that. It was still absolutely delicious and actually very pretty in a trifle bowl. My husband, daughter and I ate every bit of it in two days! Thanks for a great and very simple to make dessert recipe!
I made my own scratch brownies, and it was yummy!!
Great tasting, so light you can have it after any big meal. It was a hit with everyone and I don't like coffee but still liked it.
This recipe was a hit! This was my first trifle. So easy to make, the ingredients together are wonderful, to make it a bit more pretty I added some cool whip to the top and topped it off with shaved chocolate and marischino cherries with stems. This turned out so pretty and delicious. I made it for a dessert auction, brought in $55.00. Thanks.
Sooo tasty! Simple, fast and delicious - toddlers, teens and adults all loved it. *Very rich*
This is one of my favorite desserts. I don't know anybody who has tried it that dosen't like it. This is also good using Butterfinger candy bars in place of the toffee bars. Makes a fantastic presentation in a trifle dish.
This recipe is great! To make it a little bit easier, I just borrowed some of my husband's regular coffee of the day, instead of the instant listed in this recipe. I think next time I make this I will prepare the brownies the night before so there aren't as many steps!!! Thanks for posting this.. it is great and makes a very pretty and tasty dessert!
Generally a good recipe but like others said I would most definitely triple the coffee amount and the pudding amount. I used 3 boxes of pudding and still felt it wasn't enough. I also brewed about 2 cups of very strong coffee and added it into the pudding. I had to use more milk to get the mixture to the correct texture. Like any recipe you might have to make a few tweaks here and there. It is very yummy though and we are big coffee people so of course I made it with extra coffee. I also used some chocolate and caramel syrup drizzled over the brownies. I think you can really do this in any order that you prefer and still couldn't mess up this recipe.
The family loved it! I added coffee liqueur along with some perked strong coffee to the pudding - I just kept tasting till it suited my taste [3 boxes of pudding with 3+ cups milk]. I also added bittersweet chocolate chips to the brownies. I did what some others did and drizzled caramel sauce over the brownies but I couldn't really taste it - I would say that it just added calories but this recipe is "loaded" with calories (that's why it's so good)!!!
BEST DESSERT EVER! I made it for a work potluck and they just about licked the bowl clean! I wish I had more today but it didn't make it past noon in the break room! Next time I will add 2 3/4 cups of milk to pudding because the mix was too thick and I ran out by the 2nd layer. Didn't effect the taste though! Thank you!
Originally got this recipe (years ago) from my Pampered Chef Consultant and she told me this is where she got the recipe (introducing me to the site). This is a huge family and work favorite. You can easily make the brownies one night then put the trifle together the following day. YUMMY! You can also buy the heath candy bar crumbles in the baking section at the grocery store (to save a little effort), but I do find that these pieces don't seem as chocolatey. Many thanks for a great recipe!!
This was yummy. If you love coffee and chocolate...make this! I pretty much followed the recipe...except I messed up and only bought 3 1 oz pckgs of pudding so I used that with about 4 cups of milk and 1 cup of water (the milk requirements are definitely off - follow the pudding box info). B/c I had less pudding, I used less of the other ingredients except brownie. It was great. I let it set over night as recommended. The only thing is, it was kind of mushy from setting. Either use more toffee for crunch or add something else. Besides that it was great! I love the coffee flavor! I actually made it for a get together and gave the recipe to two people they like it so much.
This is amazing! I've followed the directions for fixing the sauce given by others, and it always comes out wonderful. I have switched it up a couple times like this - At Christmas time, I used creme de mint instead of coffee, and candy canes broken up instead of toffee. Also, once I had left over lemon bars - I used those instead of brownies, strawberry syrup instead of coffee, and left off the toffee. It always goes over well.
This recipe is fantastic! Brought it to a Christmas gathering with girlfriends and everyone raved about it. I did use extra coffee, as we're all coffee lovers, but other than that, no changes. None left to bring home either.
I wanted to make something special for Veterans Day for my dad. This was a hit with my family. I used 2 for the 1 oz boxes of vanilla pudding and all I had to do was add alittle extra whipped cream. I topped with carmel drizzels, peanuts, and toffee pieces along the sides. It looked so pretty I hated digging into it but it was worth it.
I loooooooooooove this recipe! My mother-in-law always asks for this as her birthday dessert and the whole thing is usually devoured by our family in one sitting. It is absolutely decadent. I am usually unable to find white chocolate pudding, in which case I use vanilla pudding and it tastes just as wonderful.
Wow! All the reviews are right, this is an awesome desert!! I soaked my turtle brownies in Kahlua like another reviewer suggested and it was wonderful! Made it for my December Bunco group and will make it for Christmas desert too.
I made this for Christmas and everyone loved it! A couple of people, including my mother-in-law, had seconds! I could only find white chocolate pudding that was sugar and fat-free, so I used cheesecake flavor instead. I also couldn't decide on brownies or cake (as other people suggested), so I made brownies, but used the "cake-like" recipe instead of the "fudge-like" recipe. It was very rich, but as long as you don't eat it everyday, who cares???
So i love the way this Mocha Trifle looked, so i made it today for a diner at a friends house. It was great and easy to make. The kids loved it :-) and so did the adults. Thanks for sharing. lol
I tasted this somewhere else and had to find it on allrecipes. This recipe is delicious! I modified 2 things: I followed the recipe on the box for the pudding which worked out well (because this recipe I think calls for too little milk). And we don't drink instant coffee, so I made a tiny bit of really strong coffee with our french press and mixed that in with the pudding. The coffee after taste is awesome!
This trifle is delicious! It came together so easily & everyone enjoyed. It gets better the next day, if you have any leftovers :)
Delicious! I did increase the filling by 1/3(one more box of pudding and appropriate amount of milk and doubled the coffee.) This way you can use your whole tub of cool whip. And of course extra Heath bars. I will be making this again!
Bought this to an awards dinner at school and it was a major hit.
This is awfully rich. May make again with lighter (fat free) ingredients, less brownies, and more coffee. Only the kids liked. Looked nice...
YUM! This is the BEST trifle pudding I have ever had! I have a sweet tooth, however, and I found it very rich! You will not be able to eat alot of this in one sitting! Even so, it was gone the next day! Your family will love this dessert! Tip: I used the Ultimate Double Chocolate Cookies recipe from allrecipes for the brownie portion of this recipe. *If you melt the butter completely, the result will be an excellent brownie batter. I also found it easier to melt the chocolate (I used chocolate chips) in the microwave! Follow all the other instructions for the recipe. EXCELLENT COMBINATION OF RECIPES!
I have made this several times and have also been requested to make it. As someone else suggested, I use cheesecake flavor pudding and kahlua instead of coffee, it is so good.
I made this for a house party and everyone LOVED it. I made double the amount of white chocolate pudding and used a bag of already crumbled Heath bar crunch. Wonderful!
This was a huge hit with my college friends. It's simple, looks great, and tastes even better. We bring it to every potluck. YUM!
Delicious recipe; however, the pudding was too thick, so I added an additional cup and 1/4 of milk to the puding mixture to make the trifle more moist. I also used 1 cup of whipping cream with 1/4 cup of sugar and 1 tsp vanilla instead of Cool Whip to avoid trans fats. Very good. Will make again.
