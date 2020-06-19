Traditional Sauerbraten

For this sauerbraten, I found two slightly different handwritten versions of my Grandmother's recipe. Born in Nekkar am Rhein in 1904, she naturally learned to cook traditional German meals as a young woman and didn't rely on a cookbook. I try to capture the nuance in this. Serve with potato dumplings.
I cooked this in the crock pot all day (8 hours - 6 lbs) after marinating it for 5 days. WOW! Excellent falvor! I have made this in the past and it turned out tough - the crockpot is the way to go! Made the gravy with Nabisco Ginger Snaps - A real hit at our German themed dinner party. I also served spatsel, red cabbage, mashed potatoes and sourdough rolls with Lingonberry jam. Excellent!
This was our first experience with sauerbraten. The flavours were good but I had a couple of problems. First of all it came out soooo dry. The gravy helped but I don't think gravy should be a rescue. The gingersnaps are supposed to be crumbled. I would say they need to be crushed into bread crumb consistancy. I had some crumbles that were a little too big and it made my gravy lumpy. I had to strain it. It also didn't thicken as I thought it should so I had to add more. I may try this again but try to figure out how to make the meat more tender. Glad we tried it. My apologies for not loving it. Maybe next time. Thanks Chris.
I cooked this in the crock pot all day (8 hours - 6 lbs) after marinating it for 5 days. WOW! Excellent falvor! I have made this in the past and it turned out tough - the crockpot is the way to go! Made the gravy with Nabisco Ginger Snaps - A real hit at our German themed dinner party. I also served spatsel, red cabbage, mashed potatoes and sourdough rolls with Lingonberry jam. Excellent!
My husband bemoaned the closing of his favorite German restaurant so it was time to hit Allrecipes and try to make it myself. Thank you so much Chris for submitting your grandmother's recipe. This was surprisingly easy to make. Do make sure to get roast whose sell by date includes the marinating days, the cooking day, and an extra day if you'll have enough for leftovers. Husband took a hammer to the ginger snaps in a plastic bag to get them finely crushed as I didn't want to use the food processor; he seemed to enjoy contributing to the cause. The ginger snaps are essential to the flavor and quickly thickened the gravy; my inner child enjoyed that part though I must admit I'm easily amused. Make sure to remove the solids first as directed. The meat was wonderfully flavored, tender and delightfully falling apart. The gravy was so delicious I used an almost sinful amount and was tempted to lick the plate. This was fabulous! Five stars don't do it justice. Husband was thrilled it turned out so well and emphatic that it was better than the German restaurant's. We will definitely be making this again. By the way, serving with German Red Cabbage, also on this site, was a must have combination. Not wanting to tackle too much, I wimped out on the potato dumplings and just served with basic scratch made mashed potatoes. Now that I know this is so easy, maybe next time I'll take on the potato dumplings.
This was my first attempt at making sauerbraten and it turned out delicious! The flavor was mouthwatering and the gingersnaps made all the difference with the flavor. A very nice balance... It was extremely tender, but I wonder if I should slice the meat into serving portions before marinating in the spices? It just fell apart when it was time to serve, it was so tender! YUM. Total comfort food. :)
Delicious recipe as written. My Oma's recipe, had the following tiny differences. Marinade: sliced onions, not chopped. She added a crushed clove of garlic, an extra ½ cup of both water & vinegar, used freshly cracked black PEPPERCORNS and added ½ teaspoon WHOLE allspice with the whole cloves and bay leaves. She always said: Keep things big, so straining them out is easier. Oma used a covered crock & a plate to marinate the meat in the ice box (I use a gigantic plastic bag in the fridge, today.) She started sauerbraten marinating on a Monday... made an excellent Sunday dinner with red cabbage, potato dumplings & apple strudel.
This is one fantastic recipe for sauerbraten. I made the sauerbraten twice within a period of two (2) weeks. I'm ready to make another batch. The family loves it! The only changes I made were: (1) added about a teaspoon of granulated garlic to the marinate; (2) used chuck roast rather than rump roast due to a cost savings of $1 per pound; (3) strained the solids from the marinate before cooking the beef; (4) "finely chopped" the ginger snap cookies in a food processor, rather than "crumble"; (5) whisked the finely chopped ginger snap cookies in enough water to make a smooth consistency (like mayonnaise); then, added to the marinate when making the gravy; (6) added a few splashes of apple cider vinegar, as necessary, to have plenty of gravy. I served the sauerbraten on a bed of spaetzle egg noodles, with two (2) sides: homemade German/Polish potato pancakes; applesauce. As a side note: Before eating the second batch, my wife and I intentionally stopped at a restaurant that is known for its sauerbraten. Although it was very-very good, the sauerbraten recipe herein is as good or better.
Chris Simpler this recipe was so tasty delicious!! I followed the recipe to a T but marinated for 5 days & used a crockpot on low for 6 hours for 3lbs of roast & oh goodness was it delicious, I can't wait to make it again. This was the first time I attempted it for my husband who loves sauerbraten & he thought it was better than his mothers (WIN!!) I made the sauerbraten along with Kartoffel Kloesse Potato Dumplings http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Kartoffel-Kloesse-Potato-Dumplings & Grandma Jeanette's Amazing German Red Cabbage http://http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Grandma-Jeanettes-Amazing-German-Red-Cabbage [which are also both 5 star recipes] they all complimented each other it was an amazing meal!!
This takes some advance planning but is SO worth the effort! I browned mine and then cooked it in a crock pot....yum! So the day of the meal really did not take a lot of time or effort, and it made a wonderful family meal! We have a traditional German restaurant close by - and this is even better than theirs! Will be making this one again and again.
This was our first experience with sauerbraten. The flavours were good but I had a couple of problems. First of all it came out soooo dry. The gravy helped but I don't think gravy should be a rescue. The gingersnaps are supposed to be crumbled. I would say they need to be crushed into bread crumb consistancy. I had some crumbles that were a little too big and it made my gravy lumpy. I had to strain it. It also didn't thicken as I thought it should so I had to add more. I may try this again but try to figure out how to make the meat more tender. Glad we tried it. My apologies for not loving it. Maybe next time. Thanks Chris.
This was very good in spite of the problems I had with it. I followed it exactly. After two hours of cooking on low on the stove, I smelled it burning and was shocked that most of the liquid was gone. I added some water. When I made the gravy, I am not sure I had enough liquid because the gravy was way too thick after a few minutes on the stove. I had to strain it and then add water. I was worried it had all been ruined, but it tasted good. I would like to try this again, but I would like to try cooking it in the oven or in the crockpot. ***i tried it with the slow cooker, and it was great. After it cooked for about 7 hours on low, I strained the liquid and put it in a pot on the stove. I finished making the gravy on the stovetop. If there were clumps from the ginger snaps, I squished them with the back of a spoon.
Wow - Made per recipe except I used the crockpot as some suggested. I used a rump roast (on sale), browned on all sides and then cooked on low for four hours. I did pulverize the gingersnaps in a plastic bag and the gravy came together quickly - smooth and creamy. I served with red cabbage and green beans almondine. Next time I will cut in half the pepper (just for my personal taste). I love anything with a vinegar type marinade as it is so flavorful. I marinaded for 3-days just in a plastic bag. Thanks Chris for sharing a great recipe!!
I was nervous to make this my Oma always was not okay with the sauerbraten recipes that include the gingersnaps. But it was great!!!! Everyone loved it. My fussy uncle said it needed raisins, so maybe I will add those next time. I served with noodles. Oh and I used the crock pot.
My whole family came over for German night last night . I made this version of the sauerbraten for a change. ( have an old recipe from Germany from the 70's when we lived there.) I have to say this was a REALLY BIG HIT! All of my kids have lived in Germany and really enjoy German food. They raved about the dish. I marinated it for 5 days. I did brown it in a skillet but then used the marinade to deglaze the pan, did not want to lose any of the goodness. I did use the crock pot since I had to make Brotchen and Black Forest cake also. Turned out tender and very tasty. The Gingersnaps have to be very fine before adding to the gravy and the longer you cook the gravy the better to get a very flavorful and smooth blend. Thank you Chris for this delightful and easy recipe!!
I will definitely make this again. I only marinated it for 2 days but it turned our very flavorful. When adding the crushed gingersnaps to the strained broth I really didnt think it would turn into gravy but it was deep dark brown and very smooth. Yummy comfort meal with mashed potatoes and red cabbage.
I have never had sauerbraten before but figured it was would be something new to make and try. I consumed a massive serving of this dish and was incredibly full but the amazing flavor had me grabbing another serving of it and I am already thawing out another roast to make some more. 10/10 would eat until overly full until stomache ache levels again!
We loved it! My changes whew red wine and balsamic vinegar, half and half, which is what I had on hand. Gravy thickened beautifully. Served with red cabbage and steamed apples. Will freeze leftovers for holiday visitors. I had chuck roast but will use less fatty cut as suggested next time.
Holy this freaking amazing! Seriously I have no words for how amazing this was. Thank you so much! I studied abroad in Germany I find this to be comfort food. Since we are finally getting some cold and snow I thought it was time for a nice hearty meal. This was quite easy to make. I marinated it in my crock pot as I don't have a dutch oven big enough. I did add some extra red wine vinegar to the marinade because I love it. Then I browned it in skillet and put it back in my crock pot for about 7 hours. Don't forget to let it rest before you slice it. It was very tender and just made my tongue explode with flavor.
I am born and raised in Germany and boooy I miss the good old German kitchen. this did it!! I made a few little changes/adjustments such as increased water and vinegar by a half cup each.. replaced the cookies with flour and a little cold water.. just enough to water it down clumb free.. as well added about a half a cup red wine.. wow this was soooo delicious and loved by wife and picky kids ;)
I made this for a dinner party and it was absolutely delicious. Almost everyone that attended asked for the recipe. The only changes I made was to substitute Chicken Broth for the water and cook the meat and marinade on low in a crock pot for a little over six hours.
Thank you for sharing your grandmother's recipe. My grandmother was born in Germany and she made this on special occasions. It was a family favorite! I wish I had her recipe. Every time I crave sauerbraten I'd have to go to my favorite German restaurant. No more! Your recipe came out perfect! The only changes I made were adding a little pickling spice and some red wine (I used 5 lbs of meat). I also cooked it in a slow cooker on low for 8-9 hours. It came out just like my grandmother's sauerbraten - tender and tasty! Brought me back to my childhood. Danke schön!! :)
This was amazing! I've never made sauerbraten before, so I was nervous that after waiting for 5 days (that's how long I marinaded it) I wouldn't like it. I shouldn't have worried. My husband and I were both impressed. Incredibly flavorful and the perfect meal on a rainy winter day. Thanks!
I made this for Christmas dinner last year, and it was a hit with my German best friend (comparable to his Mother's he said!). I did it in a slow cooker. The gravy is delicious. I made the sauerbraten along with Potato Dumplings & Grandma Jeanette's Amazing German Red Cabbage (both from this site). I'm making it again this year per his request. It beats any Sauerbraten I've eaten at restaurants.
I made it for the first time tonight. I marinated for 4 days (sealed plastic bag), turning 2-3 times a day. I did all the cooking in my cast iron chicken fryer on the stove. It turned out tender and flavorful. I was a little scared it would be too short, but the gingersnaps gave a light sweet taste. I served with spaetzle and darker beer.
I made this in a crock pot with an eye of round roast. I cooked it for 5 hours. It was outstanding. However, eye of round is very lean. After 5 hours, it was relatively tender but it could have used a couple more hours. Overall, it was delicious. My family loved it. One of my sons had three helpings. This will become a regular dinner.
I'm sorry to be the person to give this recipe less than 5 stars.... I WANTED this to be as delicious as the rest of the reviewers thought. MY sauerbraten was SO spicy-hot that it was hard to take. Yes, it was also sour, but man oh man, it was spicy too! I have NO IDEA which spice made it spicy... I can only surmise that the 2 onions sitting in the vinegar emitted heat ... or maybe it was the vinegar? I have no idea but I did have to cut the gravy with water due to the heat (which really didn't help). We could hardly eat it and I've been informed by my husband that he will NOT eat the leftovers. So I have half of a $15 roast sitting in my fridge which won't be eaten, apparently. Bummer. I made with red cabbage and potato dumplings which were both delish.
We loved it -- served it for an Oktoberfest dinner, and especially loved the gravy. First, our marinade was modified by adding a half-cup of dry red wine, and we let it soak for 3 days. Used a dutch oven to roast it on the stove top and it took (for 3 lbs) at least a good 3 to 3.5 hours, and cooked on low heat. It went straight from the refrigerator into the pan, so it might take less time if it sits for a bit before any cooking is done. The 10 crushed ginger snaps were just the right amount, and the gravy was a perfect consistency -- not to runny, not too thick. It was very flavorful, and a popular item at our dinner.
I made this for my wife who's father was German and loved sauerbraten. The marinade was spot on and was perfect. We marinated the 3.5 lb chuck roast for 2 days in a plastic bag, flipping 2x a day. I put it in a slow cooker on high with the marinade for 6 hours and the 1 hour on medium. I made the gravy in a pot, after straining the solids and I substituted 2 tbs ginger paste and 1/2C sugar for the gingersnaps and boiled it down for about 20 min. Everyone loved it and we served it with red cabbage and spatezel. Fantastic!
The most flavorful beef roast I have ever done! I followed the recipe exactly. I would not change a thing. The length of preparation was worth the results. Although I set the table with table knives, they were unnecessary --- fork tender!
I absolutely love Sauerbraten and after making this recipe, so did everyone else at the dinner. I made it as directed in a slow cooker which worked great and made it super easy. The gravy is heaven! We served it with homemade spaetzle, roasted brussel sprouts and sauerkraut.
Made this. Soooo good. Never had it before, but will be making it very often now. The ginger snaps added at the end definitely make it! Not the same without the cookies. I could drink the sauce! Thank you for this easy recipe that turns tougher cuts of beef into mouthwatering fork tender deliciousness!
Absolutely delicious! I never made before but grew up eating my mothers. I followed it precisely, but added sour cream to the gravy as that is what my grandmother would have done, and it turned out great! Everyone loved it so much. An absolute hit! I will definitely be making this again. My mother is full German and said that it tasted just like her mother’s! We served it with homemade spaetzle, purple cabbage, and sautéed asparagus. I also marinated it for five days and doubled the recipe. A real authentic winner of a recipe! Five stars.
Only thing I did different was to use Beef Stew Meat. I used a high quality Angus but chose the stew meat to absorb the marinade quicker (only 3 days) and it came out AMAZING! The whole family and some neighbors loves it with homemade spatzel!
Not sure how this is supposed to taste but to me it was vinegar beef in cookie gravy. The tastes were so off that we threw it out that night which was disappointing since it smelled pretty good and the cookies were tasty by themselves. I'm not sure we're going to try any variation of this recipe again.
This Sauerbraten recipe is wonderful. I made it a few days ago and it was so worth the marination wait time. It was tender, aromatic and full of delicious flavor. Now I don't have to go all the way up to my favorite German restaurant in Milwaukee for great sauerbraten. Thanks Chris!
This is very much like the recipe my mother and grandmother used all though I don't recall them ever using ginger snaps. It was cornstarch, and or flour that thicken the gravy. Served with red cabbage and Spetzler
This turned out amazing. I substituted balsamic vinegar for the wine vinegar because it brought a little sweetness to the party. I served it with spetzle and pickled red cabbage with a chopped up granny smith apple and chopped onions. A nice loaf of crusty bread rounded out the meal. Everyone loved it.
A fun and easy dish to make. Taste the marinade to get the acidic balance correct. I'd recommend that you don't flour the meat prior to browning. By doing so, you'll avoid burning the flour. When you get to the gravey do as recommended, but add cookies to taste then a slurry to thicken. I served on top of egg noodles, providing a base to hold the amazing gravey. Serve with German Red cabbage and apple sauce and your guests will be asking to meet the German chef.
Thank you Chris Simpler! Nashville Tennessee has a lot to do but good German food is not one of them. This was no doubt the best I’ve ever had. I injected a rump roast and marinated it 5 days. Thanks again!
Very authentic recipe. I’m actually kind of impressed with myself lol. I used white wine vinegar because it was all I had. I CRUMBED the cookies (I used a German brand). I had a 3lb. rump roast marinated for 4 days. I cooked it in a crock pot with all the marinade, including solids. One reviewer said they cooked it on low for 6 hours. Mine was done in 4 and a little dry but the meat was delicious and the gravy amazing! Definitely making this again. I lived in Germany as a child and this brought back good memories. Thank you so much for sharing. Served it with red cabbage and spatezle.
Very, very good! We followed the recipe as it was written. The only exception was adding a bit of beef broth during the simmering of the meat, and then, after slicing up the meat and dissolving the ginger snaps in the gravy, we added the meat slices to it as well. Let that go for about 10-15 minutes and all came out quite tasty. Had it for Christmas dinner and everyone raved about how good it was. Will definitely make this again. Oh, yes, have to add that finding juniper berries was challenging.
My grandma used to make Sauerbraten every year for thanksgiving. I wanted to recapture that flavor, and this did it perfectly! Tastes exactly like my childhood. I did it in my instant pot using the sauté setting first, then the slow cooker setting. It really was just perfect!
Just like Grandma Argue use to make! I couldn't find ginger snaps so I substituted with molasses cookies. I used a top round roast and brined it for 5 days Was my first time making it but not the last, just started another one. I paired it with Red Cabbage from Aldis and Kartoffelkloesse (dumplings) from this site as well but I cheated with them and used store bought croutons. For some reason my photo did not meet pixel restrictions and can not post. :(
I thought it was too salty and too peppery. The level of sour was about right. I recommend not over cooking it. After reading several reviews, I left it in the crockpot for about five hours. It was very tender, but also too dry. Had it not been too dry, I might have liked it better.
Delicious ! My first time making this dish, and coming from a German family with both maternal and paternal Oma's who made sauerbraten, the pressure was on ! Well, we were not disappointed ! The gravy came out just as I had remembered ! The meat was a little dry, but that was my fault for overclocking it, and nothing that the gravy could not fix. Thank you for sharing this delicious recipe !!!
The marinade flavored the meat beautifully, but simmering the roast on low for that length of time completely scorched the roast. I couldn’t use the marinade to make the gravy. Next time I’ll pop the roast in the crockpot and try that mode of cooking.
My sauerbraten had a bit of a strong vinegar flavor. I will try it again with a little less vinegar. I used a Dutch oven on the stove top but many cooks had success with the crock pot. I will use that next time. Disappointed it didn’t taste as good as expected, but I will try again. Thank you for the recipe
This was delicious, I'll be doubling the amount of marinade next time though. I am also going to try adding some of the ingredients I've found listed in other 'authentic' recipes like juniper berries, carrots, a leek, because I think it can use more veggies as well.
Very close to my families recipe we added some beef broth, red wine, juniper berries and a little tomato paste. So love sauer braten for winter a true comfort food, the gravy over mashed potatoes with some sweet and sour cabbage yummy. Cook it low and slow.
Fabulous! ! My friend grew up in a German/immigrant family, and Sauerbraten has been a family tradition of generations. I never presumed that I could replicate his great grandmothers, passed down version, being a closely guarded secret. When I recently had most of the ingredients dropped in my lap, I thought .. what the heck.. lets try it! He and I made it together. We followed the recipe to the tee. Well, sort of. We used Venison roast that had been languishing in the freezer. This was SPOT ON Fabulous!! The only thing that I will change next time? Is triple the marinade, so that I can triple the gingersnap gravy. We shared with about 8 people, and I'm getting RAVE reviews. Thank you so much, for tis recipe! Hearts delight! It's a "must Serve" with Jennet's German Red Cabbage from this site!
Fabulous! My husband said this meal was comparable to any he had in Germany! I made german potato salad (extra bacon), potato dumplings and red cabbage. The gravy turned out well. Glad I pulverized the ginger snaps.
Worst recipe ever. I followed the recipe. I turned it 2x day over 3 days. Cooked 4 hours. It fell apart but was so dry. And the gravy had no flavor. Very disappointed. What a waste of time, effort and $.
With three days of preparation. Careful cooking and specific focus on the gravy, this was absolutely delicious. I served it with home-made German potato salad and sauerkraut. Clearly consumed with Spaten...
Fantastic; very true to authentic taste. I simmered 4 hours. I put gravy in fridge overnight along with roast. Next day, heated up meat and dumped the fat layer on gravy. Really delicious. I had bought all the spices in a bag from a German deli so maybe that was the key ingredient. I serve with homemade Rotkohl - pickled red cabbage and spaetzle.
I marinated the meat for 3 days, and cooked it in the crock pot. Instead of using the marinade in the crock pot, I added some spices to some red wine vinegar plus beef broth. It was very tender and the gravy was good and crazy easy! I wasn't sure about the gingersnaps but it wasn't overly sweet and gave it a good flavor and texture.
OUTSTANDING!!! I bought made 2 roasts in seperate ziplock bags and marinated for 2 days then double bagged and put in the freezer. Took one to my daughters 4 hours away and finished thawing in the fridge at her home. (the meat continued marinating as it thawed). I used at slow cooker on this roast, 8 hours on low. I transferred the juices to a sauce pan (through a strainer) added the ginger snaps. It was so good. The second roast was cooked on the stove. simmered for 4 hours. I think it was even better. My daughter said it tasted the same. Used the german spaetzel recipe. WINNER WINNER GERMAN DINNER!!
Made it for my husband and some guests!! They raved about it so I'd say it was a hit!! It was my first attempt at German food. Used the crockpot as someone suggested. Will make again. I used eye of round and it was tender and moist. Used the traditional German red cabbage recipe and it was a great side along with spaetzle!!
Very tasty! I only marinated the roast for 4 hours, because I had cut the roast into large (1/2 pound) chunks, but the flavor was wonderful! Having smaller pieces meant that I didn't cook it as long.This one's a keeper!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.