Traditional Sauerbraten

My husband bemoaned the closing of his favorite German restaurant so it was time to hit Allrecipes and try to make it myself. Thank you so much Chris for submitting your grandmother's recipe. This was surprisingly easy to make. Do make sure to get roast whose sell by date includes the marinating days, the cooking day, and an extra day if you'll have enough for leftovers. Husband took a hammer to the ginger snaps in a plastic bag to get them finely crushed as I didn't want to use the food processor; he seemed to enjoy contributing to the cause. The ginger snaps are essential to the flavor and quickly thickened the gravy; my inner child enjoyed that part though I must admit I'm easily amused. Make sure to remove the solids first as directed. The meat was wonderfully flavored, tender and delightfully falling apart. The gravy was so delicious I used an almost sinful amount and was tempted to lick the plate. This was fabulous! Five stars don't do it justice. Husband was thrilled it turned out so well and emphatic that it was better than the German restaurant's. We will definitely be making this again. By the way, serving with German Red Cabbage, also on this site, was a must have combination. Not wanting to tackle too much, I wimped out on the potato dumplings and just served with basic scratch made mashed potatoes. Now that I know this is so easy, maybe next time I'll take on the potato dumplings.