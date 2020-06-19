Traditional Sauerbraten

For this sauerbraten, I found two slightly different handwritten versions of my Grandmother's recipe. Born in Nekkar am Rhein in 1904, she naturally learned to cook traditional German meals as a young woman and didn't rely on a cookbook. I try to capture the nuance in this. Serve with potato dumplings.

By Chris Simpler

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 hrs
additional:
2 days
total:
2 days 4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place beef rump roast, onions, vinegar, water, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 tablespoon black pepper, sugar, cloves, and bay leaves in a large pot. Cover and refrigerate for 2 to 3 days, turning meat daily. Remove meat from marinade and pat dry with paper towels, reserving marinade.

  • Season flour to taste with salt and black pepper in a large bowl. Sprinkle flour mixture over beef.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large Dutch oven or pot over medium heat; cook beef until brown on all sides, about 10 minutes. Pour reserved marinade over beef, cover, and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer until beef is tender, 3 1/2 to 4 hours. Remove beef to a platter and slice.

  • Strain solids from remaining liquid and continue cooking over medium heat. Add gingersnap cookies and simmer until gravy is thickened, about 10 minutes. Serve gravy over sliced beef.

Tip

Aluminum foil helps keep food moist, ensures it cooks evenly, keeps leftovers fresh, and makes clean-up easy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
456 calories; protein 40.7g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 100.3mg; sodium 1682.5mg. Full Nutrition
