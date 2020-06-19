Horchata Made Easy

Horchata (cinnamon rice milk) has been a favorite addition to the many Mexican meals I've had in the Bay Area. It's lightly sweet and refreshing. This is a much easier recipe than the traditional method which requires up to 3 hours to make.
This was a super easy recipe and tasted great. The only issue is that you have to keep stirring, including each individual glass you pour, because it settles really quickly and the dregs are pretty gross, in my opinion.
I've never had Horchata before so I can't say I have anything to compare it to, but I made this and my husband and I *loved* it! The only changes I made (to suit our tastes) was I used 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp Mexican vanilla. I can tell I will be making this often!
this was really helpful because I needed something to bring to our school's spanish food fair. it took me under thirty minutes to make, when usually anything i cook takes over an hour! it was nice that i didn't have to stay up super late working on a project for once, especially because i had work every night this week. i did add more cinnamon and sugar afterwards to take the bitter taste away. rice milk is un poco (a little) bitter, it's similar to soy milk, but a little more bitter. overall this was a really simple recipe that i'd 10/10 recommend if you are in a rush for a project
We LOVE this recipe for horchata! My kids ask for it often and now I've made it with kids at a couple different camps. It's easy for them to make, they love it, and it helps introduce them to a cultural food they often haven't tried before. The only modification I have made is to add a little more cinnamon (1 scant tsp instead of 1/4).
Only change I made was using coconut sugar as what had. Is quick, easy and good. After first time next added 3/4 Tsp. cinnamon and 1 Tsp. Mexican vanilla, like better this way and will be making more when don't want to go to all the waiting making Linda's from this site. Thanks for sharing both these recipes.
I will definitely be making this for our Cinco de Mayo feast day this year! I used the Vanilla Rice Dream for the recipe and I think I can actually cut the sugar in the original recipe when using the VRD to cut down on the sweetness
