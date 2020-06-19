Horchata Made Easy

Horchata (cinnamon rice milk) has been a favorite addition to the many Mexican meals I've had in the Bay Area. It's lightly sweet and refreshing. This is a much easier recipe than the traditional method which requires up to 3 hours to make.

By jheelan

cook:

5 mins
5 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat water, sugar, and cinnamon in a saucepan over medium heat. Simmer until sugar is dissolved, whisking occasionally, about 5 minutes. Allow mixture to cool for 10 minutes.

  • Pour rice milk into a large pitcher.

  • Stir sugar water into rice milk. Serve chilled or over ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 1.7g; sodium 69.3mg. Full Nutrition
