Moscow Mule Cocktail

The brand / quality of ginger beer makes a big difference. With a 'spicy' to balanced ginger beer, I like to add a splash of simple syrup. I really like Bundaberg, or Seattle's Rachel's Ginger Beer. You can skip the syrup if you pick a sweeter ginger brew. Fill your cocktail shaker with a handful of ice, pour in your favorite vodka, slice and squeeze the lime right in there, add the splash of simple syrup, and shake away. Pour the chilled / strained mix into your copper mug (but a glass timber can suffice), then top it with cold ginger beer and serve.
Very good balance of sweet, sour, spicy (and boozy)! Watch out though...they go down too easy!
Use premium Russian vodka, and there's your Moscow. Deliciously dangerous.
My new favorite drink! If you like a ginger beer with lots of bite try fever tree ginger beer. It has cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. I also use the Tito's vodka.. it has a very smooth finish. Yum!
You don't have to chill the copper mugs, they'll get and keep cold when you fill them with ice cubes. I used the 1/2 cup (4 ounces) of Crabbie's Orginal Alcoholic Ginger Beer and all the other ingredients but added one more: 1 tsp of 'simple syrup' which I made by using a 1:1 ratio of water and sugar (1/4 cup water to 1/4 cup sugar or any equal amounts you choose) then microwaving in a glass bowl (NOT in the copper mugs!) and stirring it to dissolve the sugar. The left over simple syrup should be sealed tightly and refrigerated to be used for other recipes within a week. Adding the sugar makes this a 5-star recipe as it tempers the sour/acid of the lime a bit.
It's good with blenheim ginger ale, if you don't have a ginger beer. I also enjoy it with Tito's vodka bc it has sweet finish and it's made in the US.
We used Smirnoff Vodka and Not Your Father's Ginger Ale. Wow, just wow. These were very tasty and VERY potent (probably due to the fact that I accidentally got hard ginger ale instead of ginger beer). The perfect recipe the new copper cups the hubs got for our 7th anniversary :)
Not QUITE as tasty in paper cups as in copper mugs but still a pretty great way to end the work week and kick off a weekend. We used Bundaberg ginger beer. It's wodka (with a W as my grandpa would say) with a kick!
Wonderful cocktail! I could only find Goya brand Jamaican style ginger beer which is a bit spicy but delightful. Rather than use fresh lime juice I use Rose's Lime Juice which is sweet and float it on top. Served in my 30 year old roly poly copper tumblers! Awesome!
This recipe is pretty good.