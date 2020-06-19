Bee's Knees Cocktail

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
May substitute honey for honey syrup, though the honey will often form a ball in the middle of the shaker. Avoid this by combining three parts honey to one part hot water, stirring until completely mixed, then continuing with recipe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 18.5g; sodium 2.1mg. Full Nutrition
LOVE Bee's Knees! I had it in a 1920s throwback bar in Boston and fell in love. Thanks for the recipe! It tasted exactly right! The honey syrup is easy to make, make sure you mix it up until the honey dissolves. I made the mistake of thinking I could just squeeze honey in with the gin, but it made a goopy ball. Delicious recipe!
LOVE Bee's Knees! I had it in a 1920s throwback bar in Boston and fell in love. Thanks for the recipe! It tasted exactly right! The honey syrup is easy to make, make sure you mix it up until the honey dissolves. I made the mistake of thinking I could just squeeze honey in with the gin, but it made a goopy ball. Delicious recipe!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.