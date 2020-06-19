Bee's Knees Cocktail

The original purpose of honey in this simple Prohibition Era cocktail was to mask the smell of the bathtub gin. Now you can enjoy it without having to hide a thing.

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Directions

  • Combine gin, lemon juice, and honey syrup in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, cover and shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.n

Editor's Note:

May substitute honey for honey syrup, though the honey will often form a ball in the middle of the shaker. Avoid this by combining three parts honey to one part hot water, stirring until completely mixed, then continuing with recipe.

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 18.5g; sodium 2.1mg. Full Nutrition
