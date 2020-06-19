Aviation Cocktail

This was a popular drink from the 1930's. However, this recipe is missing one important ingredient: Creme de Violette. It is what gave it the sky blue look. It's from Austria so it wasn't available during the war. People learned to make it with out. It's my wife's favorite drink. My recipe is ½ oz lemon juice, ½ oz Creme de Violette, 1 tsp Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, 2 ½ oz good quality gin. Shaken and served up with a twist of lemon.
This was a popular drink from the 1930's. However, this recipe is missing one important ingredient: Creme de Violette. It is what gave it the sky blue look. It's from Austria so it wasn't available during the war. People learned to make it with out. It's my wife's favorite drink. My recipe is ½ oz lemon juice, ½ oz Creme de Violette, 1 tsp Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, 2 ½ oz good quality gin. Shaken and served up with a twist of lemon.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.