Aviation Cocktail

4 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A cult-ish favorite among the most serious cocktail aficionados, this pre-prohibition era gin drink is making a comeback. Serve 'up' and garnish with a cherry.

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine gin, maraschino liqueur, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, cover and shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.n

    Advertisement

  • Garnish with maraschino cherry.n

Editor's Note:

Include u0026frac14; oz cru0026egrave;me de violette to enjoy the original recipe of the drink.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.6g; sodium 1.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/13/2022