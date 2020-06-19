Shrimp Quesadillas

The other reviews don't lie - these are awesome good. "D" good as a matter of fact. I stuck to the recipe fairly closely, but didn't bother to measure anything. I also added some garlic, fresh mushrooms and wilted spinach to the mix for extra nutrition and because I had it to use. I wanted to do these "restaurant-style," in one big quesadilla and then cut it into wedges, and I must confess I was nervous as heck doing so. A big spatula and a prayer turned it over in the pan effortlessly. When it came time to getting it out onto the plate I just merely slid it out from the pan. It's anybody's guess if it will work as smoothly the next time! I was really, REALLY impressed with this. A little sour cream, chopped green onion, and some salsa (I used green) and I was in shrimp quesadilla heaven. Whether you serve this as a main course, a snack, or as an appetizer this WILL be a hit.