Shrimp Quesadillas

4.6
149 Ratings
  • 5 113
  • 4 26
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Spicy quesadillas with a fajita-style shrimp filling. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with sour cream.

Recipe by DanaV

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 quesadillas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir onion, red bell pepper, and green bell pepper in the hot oil, stirring frequently, until onion is translucent and peppers are soft, 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Stir salt, cumin, and chili powder into onion and bell peppers.

  • Stir shrimp into onion and bell peppers and cook until shrimp are opaque and no longer pink in the center, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Remove skillet from heat; stir jalapeno pepper and lime juice into shrimp mixture.

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat and brush with about 1 teaspoon vegetable oil.

  • Place a tortilla in the hot oil. Spoon about 1/6 shrimp filling and 1/2 cup Mexican cheese blend on one side of tortilla. Fold tortilla in half.

  • Cook until bottom of tortilla is lightly browned, about 5 minutes; flip and cook other side until lightly browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining tortillas and filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
753 calories; protein 37.9g; carbohydrates 67.8g; fat 36.9g; cholesterol 179.7mg; sodium 1788.4mg. Full Nutrition
