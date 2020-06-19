Shrimp Quesadillas

These are very, very good! I don't like bell pepper, so I used my usual replacement in fajitas, poblano pepper. I also grated my own cheese...a blend of sharp cheddar and Jack. Did everything else as written and we LOVED them! Definitely sprinkle with fresh cilantro before you fold over the tortilla...that's mentioned in the description, but not the ingredients. Served with black beans, sour cream and salsa and it's a wonderful meal. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
These are very, very good! I don't like bell pepper, so I used my usual replacement in fajitas, poblano pepper. I also grated my own cheese...a blend of sharp cheddar and Jack. Did everything else as written and we LOVED them! Definitely sprinkle with fresh cilantro before you fold over the tortilla...that's mentioned in the description, but not the ingredients. Served with black beans, sour cream and salsa and it's a wonderful meal. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
If I could give these more stars, I would...these are restaurant quality and absolutely DELICIOUS! Made exactly as written, except for adding some minced garlic in w/ the onions and peppers. Also, I cooked mine in the oven (400 degrees until golden, spraying the bottom and top of the tortilla w/ cooking spray before baking). The flavors here are amazing! I served them w/ a side of guacamole, salsa and sour cream, but they really could stand on their own, they are that good! I will def be using this recipe often~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
Made for the recipe group selection of the week. We all loved this quesadilla recipe, and agree it is a five star recipe! I just added my spices straight from the shakers, but did add in some minced garlic. No need to put olive oil on the flour tortillas, they didn't stick to the pan at all. We served with some homemade guacamole and sour cream. Too bad I'm doing portion control or I could have pigged out on these! Thanks Dana!
Recipe Group Selection: 12, May 2012 I cut the recipe down to 2 servings and made these for my husband. He really enjoyed these, but added that next time he would like a little more heat by adding a bit more of the jalapeño pepper. I browned them on the electric griddle rather than the stovetop as I was also making 'Vegetable Quesadillas' from this site and wanted all of them done at the same time. I served these with 'Traditional Mexican Guacamole', salsa, sour cream and diced tomatoes.
Recipe Group selection of 5/12/12. This is easily as good as anything I have ever eaten in Baja or California. The seasoning is spot on. My only change was to use all red bell pepper. This was so easy and satisfying, we will have it again and again. Thanks for sharing, DanaV!
Amazing! The whole family loved it. I did add garlic, but kept everything else the same other than only using red pepper since I dislike green pepper. Served with sour cream and salsa. So Yummy!!! And a nice twist on quesadillas. Thanks for sharing!!!
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2014
The other reviews don't lie - these are awesome good. "D" good as a matter of fact. I stuck to the recipe fairly closely, but didn't bother to measure anything. I also added some garlic, fresh mushrooms and wilted spinach to the mix for extra nutrition and because I had it to use. I wanted to do these "restaurant-style," in one big quesadilla and then cut it into wedges, and I must confess I was nervous as heck doing so. A big spatula and a prayer turned it over in the pan effortlessly. When it came time to getting it out onto the plate I just merely slid it out from the pan. It's anybody's guess if it will work as smoothly the next time! I was really, REALLY impressed with this. A little sour cream, chopped green onion, and some salsa (I used green) and I was in shrimp quesadilla heaven. Whether you serve this as a main course, a snack, or as an appetizer this WILL be a hit.
Made this with chicken, since shrimp is so expensive here in New England. Used a little more cumin and chili powder. Folded the tortillas in half and put them in the oven at 450 for about 5 minutes, until they were crispy and cheese was melted. Very good and very inexpensive, since peppers are in season. Nice heat from the jalapeno. Served with fresh corn on the cob. Easy and yummy meal.
Very yummy! I cut this recipe in half but decided to still use a full jalapeno and used a mixture of both chili powder and chipotle chili powder. Despite these being quesadillas and me knowing full well that they were, for some reason when I was finishing up and getting ready to serve this, I absentmindedly took the tortillas and added the filling to make them as 'wraps'...LOL. Totally not on purpose, but did not take away from the end result in flavour, which was great!
Yummy! My husband ate these up and raved about them for the rest of the night. I smeared a bit of cream cheese to the tortillas and added fresh cilantro to the middle of the quesadillas. Also I cut my shrimp in half so they wouldn't be so lumpy.
Very good. Didn't have bell peppers but had everything else. Added garlic as others did to the onion in the pan. Skipped the salt entirely - doesn't need it. As another reviewer said - it's a good, quick week night meal. Oh, I added Salsa to the tortillas.
i love this soo much! its super easy and because some of us in my family prefer chicken, i bought seasoned heb fajita chicken and cooked that before even starting anything else and added it in when the shrimp was done. it was perfect! i used smaller tortillas so they could pace themselves and ooooh it was perfect! this makes waaay more than 6 servings when you add chicken, so tommorow im gonna add some sort of pasta sauce and pasta to the shrimp & chicken filling!
I (and others!) love these quesadillas! I have used this recipe often with shrimp, chicken, beef, and even pork. All of them were very good, although shrimp and chicken are the favorites. I have used a variety of bell peppers and get marvelous results each time. I have made them for several social gatherings and they are a big hit!
Pretty darn good. I only used 1/2 a lime and cooked them on my griddle without oil as that is always how I cook my quesadillas. I think a teaspoon of salt was too much and will probably use 1/2 a teaspoon next time.
Really yummy... The only thing I would change is: instead of frying them I would bake prepared fajitas in the oven and use fajita seasoning instead of cumin and chili powder. My family loved this recipe.
Loved it! Made on the fly, so used what I had on hand...yellow bell peppers, fresh shrooms, onion, garlic and shrimp. Served with avocado, plain Greek yogurt, chopped fresh organic kale and mango salsa. Oh, and a mango margarita! Took almost no time to make and was amazing! Will make again.
This was really good! I cut spices in half as kid not big on spicy foods and it was perfectly flavorful. Per prior suggestion I baked in 400 degree oven for 5 mins so everything was done at the same time. I will mention that it took a solid 20+ mins to soften the onion and pepper.
Did I really just make this incredible quesadilla AT HOME?? On a WEEK NIGHT? I did! And the family l-o-v-e-d them!! You could really have fun with the recipe (adding other things you might like such as mushrooms or tomatoes). And if it's too much fluff for little kids, just make some cheese only quesadillas while you have the goods on hand. My son chose that route, while the older crowd was all over seconds of this awesome shrimp version!
I made these for my really picky teenage granddaughters. They loved them! Didn't change anything except to use low-carb tortillas (I am diabetic) and couldn't think of any changes I would make in the future, they were excellent!
This was really, really delicious! For anyone who has a grill, I placed the shrimp on a grill pan and smoke them with mesquite chips and stirred them into the veggies last just to get re-warmed. Fantastic!
I used what I had...frozen pepper onion mix, chopped canned chipotle pepper, and any cheese that was hanging out in the fridge. I tossed in the last bit of a jar of corn chowder with the shrimp and vegetable mix for added spice. Used whole wheat tortillas, and grilled them in the panini maker! Turned out great!!
My new favorite quesadillas. Definitely add the cilantro before folding, and I found that they cooked very fast in the pan. I used a mix of cheddar and Queso Blanco and I used pickled jalapeños instead of fresh because that's what I had. Tasted wonderful topped with sliced avocado. Because I only had jumbo shrimp and I was serving it to small children, I chopped the shrimp into bite-size pieces before sautéing.
I made these as an appetizer at a gathering with friends. They were a huge hit! I didn't have a red pepper, which would have given it a slightly different flavor, but they were delicious. Definitely will make again!
This is spectacular! The second time around, I cut back on the oil for the peppers/onions and, having purchased a super good non stick pan, I was able to eliminate any oil or spray for frying the queso's. I cut back on the cheese (personal preference) and the flavor is still fabulous. Not too spicy with 1/2 jalpeno and other seasonings per the recipe - and my family is picky. Thank you, Dana for a great submission!
I loved this one, even after having to make some significant changes. I'm allergic to fresh onion and peppers, and had to omit both. My quesadillas were shrimp and cheese, so there were a few less (no complaints). They were very flavorful and quick and easy to make. I'll definitely keep them in my rotation!
So delicious!!! Will make even spicier next time--I'm always afraid of putting too much spice the first time around, so I didn't add as much as the recipe calls for (probably used about half of a jalapeno)--but other than that I followed the recipe exactly and everyone loved it! I will definitely make it again!
I made a few minor changes as far as the seasoning (didnt have chilli powder so I used chilli sauce and a few other things). This was very easy to make my and my son LOVED them. Will be making it again
Made these for dinner tonight -- delicious! As others suggested, added some garlic with the peppers & onions -- also used wheat tortillas and didn't need oil -- served with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream… super yummy!!!!!
Fantastic! I only had a half jalapeno and that was frozen, and what we had was shredded cheddar jack cheese. Next time I will be sure to have a whole jalapeno! I also had no green peppers so I used two red peppers. Next time I shall shop more carefully! I did told the quesadilla in my largest Wearever trying pan. Worked fine. I also fried the quesadilla s in butter.
Wow. As good as any from any restaurant. I make them exactly as written except I make half of them without the jalepenos because some of my clan can’t do spicy, then I add the jalapeños to the rest of the shrimp mixture and make the rest. I Serve with sour cream and salsa. I have a 8-11 person clan. These are beloved by everyone - mild ones, medium ones with jalapeños, and very hot lovers put hot sauce on top once served. These have already been requested half a dozen times since introduced. The heat of the skillet when assembling and cooking the quesedillas is important. Too low and they get soggy and hard to flip. Too hot and the tortilla gets too done before the filling is is ready and then it doesn’t hold together when flipped. Medium is perfect.
These are delicious, and very simple. To save time, next time I will thaw the shrimp and cut the vegetables in advance. I didn’t use jalapeño because I didn’t have any, and I used one red and one yellow pepper. Otherwise, I followed the recipe to the letter and loved it. I put a dollop of sour cream, some salsa, and a dollop of guacamole on the side for a fun, tasty dinner! Thanks!
This is a really quick and easy dinner and very tasty. HOWEVER....when adjusting the recipe for 2 servings, it calls for 175 cups of shredded cheese......this obviously is not right and needs correction.
These were good, but I wasn’t blown away. I followed the recipe as written and they were not at all spicy. We had them with salsa verde. They were light and I enjoyed the peppers, which I normally don’t put in my quesadillas. I’ll make this again but add more seasoning. I’m also confused by the calorie count. There’s no way these are 753 per serving—unless people are counting sour cream and guacamole that they add on?
I have made this recipe twice now, and both times it was a big hit! It is so ridiculously easy to make for the great taste. My family is very picky about Mexican food, but this was a big hit and leftovers promptly disappeared as well. The only things that I did differently were to add some minced garlic in with the onions when you begin to simmer them, I used butter instead of oil to fry the tortillas, and I only used a small bit of jalapeno, not nearly a whole pepper. I believe this will become a regular at my house...
YUM! We had some leftover shrimp in the fridge and we were wondering what to do with it. We didn't have enough for 6 people to cook a shrimp+pasta type meal so we tried this one--- the shrimp went on forever! It was just like the fish and loaves of bread story... These were incredibly delicious especially when you add a little bit of salsa on top.
I had made a similar Quesadilla before but didn't keep the recipe. So, I came here to try and find a replacement. This one is very good. I wouldn't say a perfect 10 (or 5), but a solid choice! Will make this again since it's easy, everyone loves it (meaning my kids will eat it), and did I mention easy? I just throw rice in my rice cooker, and throw on a can of black beans for a complete dinner.
I was out of so many of the ingredients but the basic recipe got me to a delicious meal. Lemon instead of lime, extra jalapeño and added mushrooms. I also had to substitute saffron for the cumin, delicious!
I like this and it was pretty good but I’m not a big fan of shrimp. I made it because I am a caregiver for my parents are in their 80s and 90s and they love shrimp. They love these quesadillas! I would prefer plain cheese quesadilla
This was SO good!!! Made for a vegetarian friend but those who were suppose to eat ribs ended up raving about it. Only thing I did different was because I didn't have a jalapeño, I added a couple teaspoons of Frank's hot sauce. Can't wait to make again!
First you need to know, I use recipes as a “guideline”. That being said, I came close to the measurements. I didn’t have red bells, but green. No jalapeño, but I put in some hot salsa. I also added one clove fresh garlic, finely chopped. Using a stovetop griddle (since the shrimp mixture was in my only fry pan), I was successful in making one at a time. My husband raved at the flavor. 4 stars because of the time between each so it’s hard for more than 2 to eat together. The next day, I tried our panini griddle and that worked quite well.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
07/15/2022
I thought this was good. I'm not a fan of cumin so I think next time I'll add less cumin and incorporate some garlic into the dish. I don't put my tortillas in oil, I use a seasoned comal (flat cast iron pan). Overall I was pleased with the outcome.
I used taco seasoning instead of the cumin and chili powder. It turned out great! The only other modification I made was to leave the jalapenos out of mine since I can't handle the heat. Would definitely make again!
I followed the recipe pretty much as it was written. I did use a little crushed red pepper as another reviewer suggested. I didn't have any cilantro, but would use it the next time I make this. These were so good. Easy to make. I used an electric griddle. Will definitely make these again. My husband commented on how good they were.
these were fantastic! The only thing I added was a little minced garlic to the pepper/onion mixture.Other than that, I followed the recipe. I sprayed the tortillas with a little cooking spray before I put them in the skillet, and they were perfect! Even the kids liked them. This will go into our dinner rotation. Thanks so much for sharing this delicious recipe!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.