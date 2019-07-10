Traditional Mexican Guacamole

4.6
184 Ratings
  • 5 135
  • 4 36
  • 3 7
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

This guacamole recipe is great! Whether or not you want it spicy, this guacamole is a dip to die for.

Recipe by Kaersten

Gallery
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mash avocados in a bowl until creamy.

    Advertisement

  • Mix tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lemon juice, and jalapeño pepper into mashed avocado until well combined. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 14.9g; sodium 49.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/02/2022