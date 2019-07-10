Traditional Mexican Guacamole

I do have a tried and true, favorite way to make guacamole but boredom set in and I wanted to try something new. I resisted the temptation to add the things to this recipe that I’m so familiar with doing, trying to stay true to the recipe. But I just had to cut back on the tomatoes; a full cup for two little old avocados seemed more like salsa! So I did reduce the tomatoes to just a half cup and I’m sure I didn’t add as much onion or cilantro as called for either. I stuck to the remainder of the recipe faithfully and took the submitter’s suggestion to throw in some fresh minced jalapeno pepper, but considerably less than the one pepper directed. Hubs and I both thought this was pretty good, but just a tad too lemony as I kind of figured it would be as I was mixing this up. The bottom line is that keeping in mind that I reduced all ingredients but the lemon (and should have done so with that too), I think this would be remarkably better if the exact recipe simply called for three avocados rather than two.

