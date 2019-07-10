Traditional Mexican Guacamole
This guacamole recipe is great! Whether or not you want it spicy, this guacamole is a dip to die for.
I am just trying it! What a great taste. Big thumbs-up from my husband. I didn't have fresh jalapenos on hand, so used a jar of pickled jalapenos. For fresh tomatoes, same thing; used a can of diced tamatoes. It was just great. I first put usual pepper but saw the black ground pepper notation and added that to the mix. What a difference it makes! Sadly no more chips to scoop it up! This one will go into my recipe box.
I do have a tried and true, favorite way to make guacamole but boredom set in and I wanted to try something new. I resisted the temptation to add the things to this recipe that I'm so familiar with doing, trying to stay true to the recipe. But I just had to cut back on the tomatoes; a full cup for two little old avocados seemed more like salsa! So I did reduce the tomatoes to just a half cup and I'm sure I didn't add as much onion or cilantro as called for either. I stuck to the remainder of the recipe faithfully and took the submitter's suggestion to throw in some fresh minced jalapeno pepper, but considerably less than the one pepper directed. Hubs and I both thought this was pretty good, but just a tad too lemony as I kind of figured it would be as I was mixing this up. The bottom line is that keeping in mind that I reduced all ingredients but the lemon (and should have done so with that too), I think this would be remarkably better if the exact recipe simply called for three avocados rather than two.
YUM! I love fresh guacamole and this recipe is right on. I didn't change a thing. I used two roma tomatoes to get roughly 1 cup chopped tomatoes and about 1/4 of a sweet vidalia onion to get 1/4 cup chopped onion. I used one chopped, seeded jalapeño which gave it a mild spiciness in my opinion. Next time I might add one more jalapeño as I like a medium spice level. Thanks Kaersten for a great recipe.
We love guacamole and this is a good recipe, but definitely use lime juice and add some garlic. A tip to keep your guacamole from turning brown is to put the avocado pits back into the guac until you are ready to serve.
Good recipe but needs lime juice (to be authentic) instead of lemon juice and a clove of crushed garlic. Tomato is optional, guacamole keeps better without the tomato. Also chopped jarred jalapeno works if a fresh pepper isn't on hand.
This is a perfect guacamole recipe as far as my family is concerned. The blend of these ingredients is spot on. I used roma tomatoes as they are less juicy and I used 2 jalapenos, one seeded and one with seeds to give it a little kick. I served this with 'Vegetable Quesadillas and Shrimp Quesadillas' from this site. Great recipe Kaersten, thanks for sharing.
This is almost the recipe that my family can't get enough of. For 2 people I cube one avocado & 2 small roma tomatoes, cut the chopped cilantro to about 1/2 Tbsp, add a clove of minced garlic, 1/4 medium onion, 1/2 of a jalapeno & the juice of half a small lime. I prefer lime to lemon but either works nicely & since 1/2 of the heat of the peppers is in the core, seeds & veins I remove those also & just mince up the meat of the pepper. I add salt but not pepper. I've used red pepper flakes when I've forgotten to buy a jalapeno & that works ok too. Oh, one other thing: this is MUCH better when freshly made.
Guacamole is a new favorite for me. I cannot stand store bought or restaurant made Guac. I tried this recipe and have to say that I really liked it. I cannot eat spicy foods so instead of the jalapeno I use 2 bulbs of fresh garlic and instead of a whole cup of tomato I use 1/2 cup. Over all this is a really great recipe. Thank you so very much for sharing!!!
I was looking for a guacamole recipe for my avacados I bought. I saw this recipe and knew I had to try it. It is excatl y what it says it is Mexican guac. It tastes alot like the restaurant chain near our house and what I purchased at a wholesale warehouse already made but 100 times better. I can't wait for my garden tomatoes to come in and for my cilantro to grow. I didn't put the jalapenos instead, I used a can of Rotel Tomatoes and green chilies, because I didn't have enough tomatoes, turns out in a pinch it was real good and the next time I will try freshed squeezed lime juice. But other than that this totally rocked. I served it with the lime flavored tortilla chips as well. Thanks Kaersten for a awesome recipe!!!
Made this for a dinner party the other night and all I can say is that it was fabulous! I followed the recipe as written but didn't add the jalapeno pepper. This is the first guacamole recipe that I ever liked! I took somene else's advice about putting the avocado pit back into the prepared guacamole to prevent it from turning brown, and it worked! Thanks for posting.
This was very good, although I did increase the avocados to three, as they were a little on the small side and I subbed lime juice for the lemon juice. YUUUMM! Thanks for sharing, Kaersten!
It is great, I did use lime instead of the lemon as that is my favorite. It is so pretty with the tomato and I used green onions for darker shades of green. Big hit!
This recipe is great with no changes! I try different ones all the time. I hate to change the recipe but I have and idea from my sister to add a little bit of mayo to it, it always gives it a great creamy taste, just wanted to share that, otherwise no changes to this recipe.
My guests raved on this one. Did add 1 minced garlic clove, seeded the tomato, used lime instead of lemon. And mashed half the guac and left half in small cubes for that chunky texture.
Quick, easy and really tasty! I ended up adding another 1/2 of an avocado because the ones I had were small. Then I added 1 more jalapeño.
Fantastic! My wife is now a guacamole fan!
Basically good, made a few minor changes, used a little seasoned salt, about 1/2 tsp of granulated garlic and a dash of garlic powder and only one Roma tomato. Did not have any fresh cilantro to include but used about 1 tbsp parsley flakes. Tastes wonderful!
Excellent guacamole recipe, Kaersten!I made just two minor changes due to personal preference; reduced tomato (used roma) to 1/2 cup and added 1/2 teaspoon crushed garlic for an added kick of flavor.
This is by far the best guacamole recipe I've ever made!! I made a few minor changes.. Only did 1tbls of lemon juice and added juice of 1 1/2 limes and added 1clove mined garlic . Used previous suggestion and put avacado pit in finished product and it kept its color! Took this to work and everyone raved about it!! I also doubled the recipe so I had plenty left over to munch on!!
I made this for our Mexican food night - mmm... so good! I made some changes because this is how I always make mine: add chopped tomatos, 1-2 T. soy sauce, extra onion, 1 tsp. salt, 1 tsp. chili powder, and 1/2 tsp. black pepper. It's so addictive!
This was excellent and rates two thumbs up, in my book! I made it exactly as directed and would not change a thing. However,....if I Was going to change something, :) I might just press a clove of garlic with my mortar and pestal and maybe....just maybe, trade up for fresh Lime Juice. Moi!!!
OMG so good! I didn't really follow the recipe. My ancient aztec ancestors used to make this and we lost the recipe fire. This tastes just like how my Cihtli used to make it!
Good, but I halved all the ingredients except the avocados and jalapeno. Needed garlic when I taste tested so I subbed garlic salt for the plain salt. Like I said, it was good, but it won't replace my favorite guac recipe.
WONDERFUL~~LOVED IT MADE IT ATE IT PROBABLY UNBELIEVABLE IF I HAD REFRIDGRATED IT FOR AN HOUR BEFORE I ATE IT!!
This is so good just the way it is, but tonight when I made it I added the smallest clove of garlic on the bulb, mashed it and minced, also added one squeeze of lime, more to keep it's color..not that it's going to last long enough to darken! This is so much better than anything you can buy or mix together with a packet.
Love it! I omitted the tomatoes because I don't care for them, and the recipe was excellent!
I hated guacamole until I tried a recipe like this one. I do tweek it a bit.... I don't put 1/4 cup cilantro, only about 3tbs and I add garlic powder and salt. When I mash it up I leave it chunky and it is delish!!
Really excellent.
Yummy and fresh! Even the kids liked it!
I used this recipe today and the guacamole was delicious. I only added two cloves of garlic to the recipe. I was pleased with the result. Thanks!
We really enjoyed this! I think next time I will use lime juice (instead of lemon juice) and minced garlic. I'll also add a second jalapeno. Great recipe! Thank you!
I did not like avocado before trying this recipe. Lucky for me I tried it because its awesome! instead of jalapenos I added my own habenero pepper sauce
***** great presentation, eye appeal is great will be great on the taste buds.
This was very good and very appreciated by everyone.
very good
I don't eat the stuff, but my husband said he really didn't like this particular mix.. so I am still looking for the one that he will like..
Perfect!!!!!
We had a Mexican themed family dinner yesterday and I changed the quantities for 10 servings. I missed adding salt and pepper but didn't feel the recipe was lacking because of it. I used Italian parsley instead of cilantro and added the jalapeño pepper but used slightly less then called for in the recipe. My husband really liked it but didn't get to have much as he'd wanted to at the dinner, so he asked me to make him some the next day as there were no leftovers! I doubled the recipe for him and he ate 1/2 of it in one sitting. This was my first time making guacamole and I found the recipe easy to follow and will definitely make it again.
Excellent flavor and so easy to make. I did put all the ingredients in a food processor which made it so easy.
I don't think I've ever had a guacamole that I didn't like, and this is no exception. Yum.
This is the best Guacamole recipe I have ever attempted! It was super easy as well; great for parties large and small. Not a cilantro or jalapeno fan, so I did omit these ingredients; also used half a squeezed lemon and half a squeezed lime. A hit for sure~ making again this weekend for my daughter and her family's weekend sleepover!
Made as directed and added a dash of garlic powder. Seeded and removed the membrane from the jalapeno and soaked in 7-Up for 45 minutes to take out some of the heat. For us the key is using fresh cilantro! A little tip; don't drink the 7-Up after soaking. hahaha
Made it for my wife she loved it!
Too Easy!! and simply delicious. Whether you're just hungry for a few chips or topping fish taco's ..mmm mmm Good! Thanks for the 5 minute munchie fix!
I have never made guacamole before, so thought this was a simple enough recipe to experiment with. The results......a big hit at a small family dinner! I will definitely double or triple the recipe when the entire family gathers together. I did add garlic powder to the guacamole because we are a garlic loving family, and will probably use fresh garlic next time. Thanks for a good basic recipe.
Perfect quantities and ingredeints
It was delicious! I replaced the tomatoes with mangoes because of my allergy and it was all fantastic!
Tasty and easy to make
This is almost my exact recipe, too!!! Love, love, love this stuff!!!!
Too many tomatoes and way to much lemon juice. Lemon juice over powered the taste. This was more like a sala than quacomole. Did not care for this much.
some more clarity required
Awesome!
Its a good basic recipe for guacamole but I still over all enjoy the real traditional guacamole, this, at least for me is not the traditional one, because guacamole and pico de gallo are separated and not together.
I loved it! However, I had to substitute fresh ingredients with freeze-dried and 1 canned item including Cilantro, Jalapenos, and Diced tomatoes with green chilies. I would have preferred to use fresh, however, I didn't feel like going to the store. Tastes great even with the substitutes! Can't wait to try it with fresh ingredients next time!
super easy. super tasty
The only thing I might would change, is a little less lemon juice. Otherwise, it's absolutely delicious!
I did not make changes. It was really flavorful. If you like hot stuff definitely put in the jalapenos. I think they make the guacamole. Two thumbs up!
This is the best guac I've ever made. I have a jar of sliced jalapeño peppers in the fridge, so I chopped some of those rather than buy a fresh pepper.
Little bland
I made it for a party and it was eaten almost right away. everyone hung out around the guacamoerl
I like this recipe but all the "traditional" mexican versions i have seen contain tomatillo which is readily available in every Walmart in the US. along with a bit of tomato for color mostly. Great recipe just not what I would call traditional.
I loved this recipe, and yes I would make it again. I used jalapeño peppers from a jar, didn’t have fresh, used fresh lime juice instead of lemon , and didnt add cilantro.
Simple ingredients, easy to make a great starter to add to if you wanted to ! Will make again. I used the whole Jalapeno for desired heat and it was just right for me!
The recipe was so good my sister and my mom made it together, it wasn't even that spicy i couldn't taste the jalapeno. Awesome recipe :)
Perfect, don't change a thing!
No, just no! I definitely prefer lime to lemon in guacamole. That being said this was way too much even if I would’ve substituted it for lime. There are much better recipes out there for guacamole.
We made this without the Jalapeños, adding Cayenne Pepper instead, and with a dollop of Sour Cream… it's excellent!
Nothing but perfect guacamole!
Easy and awesome!!!!
My first time making guacamole and it was easier than I thought. This recipe is tasty and easy
I halved the recipe, since I only had one ripe avocado. Since, I’m in China, I substituted a local pepper for the jalapeños. I also added a dash of cayenne pepper and didn’t have any onion. Still pretty awesome spread on a Ritz cracker!
This is an absolutely incredible recipe. My sons FAVORITE!! LOVE YOU DAMIAN
Love the recipe but I used lime juice instead of lemon as I prefer the taste better. Yum!
Great. For a Party I double the receipt, used lime juice and added 4oz of Sour cream to make it easier to spread on chips. Since there were many people with different taste I made it light on the "heat" Frank
It's a good basic guac. Following the recipe exactly produces a bland flavor in my opinion. I added some fresh lime, minced garlic and a little more salt and pepper to taste.
Sorry but this didn’t do it for me. I thought there was way too much lemon juice as all I tasted was citrus. The avocado, cilantro, onion and tomato ratios all worked well though. For me, Seemed to be missing something.
Well I did want to make it last. I added 1/2 C of sour cream, and 1/2 C of cottage cheese. It makes a great dip this way!!
Easy to make and great with the additional kick of spice!
Very much like I had in Mexico but they didn't use as much Jalapeno so I used a half of one and then supplemented 1/4 cup Pablano pepper.
This guacamole recipe is the best one that I have tried. The ingredients were simple, and the taste of the avocado wasn't overwhelmed by other ingredients. Even my husband, who doesn't really like guacamole, said that it tasted very good. This will be my "go to" recipe, and I'm glad that I found it.
Was easy and tasted great. I added a little tonys to mine for little extra kick.
A great base recipe for Guacamole. However, It tasted pretty bland to me when I followed the precise recipe. I've added galric and bright soy sauce and it tasted wonderfully.
No changes, recipe was excellent as is. Will definitely make it again!
Will definitely make it again. Many compliments.
I keep making this guacamole again and again and again, and every time I do it's legendary.
The only change I made was using 3 avocados instead of 2 and I used lime juice instead of lemon. Delicious!
My new favorite guacamole recipe
As someone who loves guacamole my friend and I often make it as she is vegan and has a small variety of foods she eats. When we make it we rarely have all the ingredients we need and often stick to avocados, lemon or lime, a hint of salt and some cayenne pepper powder. Turns out great every time!
I prefer to use lime juice instead of lemon. I also use fresh cilantro finely minced.
Excellent!!! I made this then tried a recipe with limes instead of lemon.....never again!!!! Back to this recipe ... my fave
DEFINITELY make it again. It has guacamole with the flavor of fresh salsa with the fresh cilantro. Delicious!
Excellent.
It should be called Americana Style Guacamole! Traditional Guacamole never has Pico De Gallo in it, that's 100% Americana and it ruins the Guacamole.
Very good recipe. In my opinion, though, traditional guacamole contains simply avocado and salt. I omitted the cilantro only because I'm one of the people who don't like it and I didn't use lemon juice. I thought the tomato/avocado ratio didnt work for me. Too much tomato for the scant avocado used.The jalapeños added a nice kick. All in all a good recipe.
Simple combination of natural ingredients that burst with flavor.
Made a double batch and it didn't last to halftime.
Too much tomato, and you use LIME juice for authentic guacamole, not lemon juice. Also, don't overmash the avocados. They will become greasy, not creamy, since they are very high in natural oil. Instead, for a better texture, mash lightly with a fork, leaving the mixture fairly chunky.
Great recipe ! I usually make it on a stone mortar and pestle and I swear it tastes better
I thought this turned out fine. I cut the recipe in half and used one small Roma tomato. It was a bit too lemony for me. I put in a little red onion to taste and used garlic salt in place of regular.
