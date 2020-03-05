Best Oven Baked French Toast
Easy make-ahead French toast.
My family loved this and is already begging for a repeat. I spread a very thin layer of cinnamon applesauce between the bread layers and then sprinkled a little extra cinnamon on top. When you serve it, flip it over and you have a nice brown sugar/cinnamon topping! It's EASY and really, really good!Read More
I add thinly sliced apples to the brown sugar butter mix for an extra treat its great!Read More
This was a big disappointment.. I wish I could say something good about it, but I cannot. Also, it doesn't taste like French Toast at all.
This was my first try at a baked French toast, and it was YUMMY! As with most recipes, I scaled it down for my small family. I halved the recipe, added an extra egg and a little extra splash of milk, used whole grain bread (crusts on, cut into large cubes), and tossed the bread in the egg-milk mixture, rather than pouring it over. It filled an 8X8 pan perfectly. I baked it at the same temperature for the same amount of time. but because the bread was brown to start with, I judged the "doneness" by smell and touch, taking it out when it sprang back when I poked it. I especially like how it doesn't taste really "eggy", as my French toast often does. We wound up eating smaller servings than if I had prepared "regular" French toast, the equivalent of only one slice of bread per serving. With a few brown and serve sausages on the side, perfect! We'll have the last of it for brunch after church this morning. Thanks for sharing. UPDATE: Made a half batch of this last night with regular white bread, which I rarely buy, but it was on sale. The verdict: WAY better made with a nutty brown bread, I guess because of the little bit of extra texture. It's still a go-to recipe, but I think the rest of the white bread might be going to the birds...literally. UPDATE #2: I just made this as a last minute idea, so it only sat for about an hour before I baked it, and I honestly couldn't tell the difference between a one hour rest vs an overnight rest.
Oh my goodness! This is like eating dessert for breakfast! My family LOVED it! Actually, I made it for dinner, with some bacon and scrambled eggs. :) It tasted a lot like eating a cinnamon roll. VERY SWEET and yummy. I used 7 eggs and 2/3 cup of milk (since some others had said it was a little dry) and it was just right. I also added about a teaspoon of vanilla to the milk/egg mixture and sprinkled the top with cinnamon before pouring it over. I refrigerated it for a couple hours before baking and that worked fine! It was really too sweet to add butter and syrup, but I would like to try it with a fruit topping and some whipped cream. Next time I might try spreading the 2nd layer of bread with sweetened cream cheese and blueberry pie filling or chopped apples (between the bread layers) for a 'stuffed' french toast. Yummy!
I was looking for a quick and easy french toast recipe to make this morning and came across this one. Thanks to a previous reviewer's comment, I did not let it sit overnight and just baked it as soon as I finished preparing it! I used french bread instead of regular bread and served it with a little warmed maple syrup! It turned out GREAT and we all enjoyed it very much! Thanks!
Oh, my goodness. This is one of the most delicious baked french toast recipes I've ever had. I first made it for Christmas last year, and used ordinary, cheap sandwich bread with the crusts on and it was OK. But now I buy the good quality farmhouse bread and cut the crusts off. I add more brown sugar to the bottom of the dish, too so when I cut it and flip it over on the plate, it's buttery and sweet. Served with grits and breakfast meat this is one of our favorite meals. Oh, and I don't refrigerate over night either and it's still great. I will for this year's Christmas morning meal. Thanks!
The family loves this!!! I made this 3 Saturday nights in a row for Sunday breakfast. I didn't read the instructions correctly the first time and I dipped each piece of bread in the milk/egg mixture (and forgot the salt) and it turned out excellent so that is how I continue to make it. We now put applesauce and cinnamon in between each layer and some brown sugar and butter on the top as well as the bottom of the pan. No one even uses syrup......we do sprinkle with powder sugar.
My husband and I both enjoyed this. I too sliced an apple and placed it on the bottom of the pan. I had some leftover canned fruit and drained that and placed between the layers of bread. I even replaced 1/2 of the brown sugar with Splenda brown sugar. After baking and cooling it, I cut the pan into 8 servings and individually froze them and we just pull one out of the the freezer at a time and microwave it for breakfast. I look forward to trying it with other fruit.
As my 4 yr old granddaughter Graci would say "Yummy-this is delish".The first time I made this was for a Sunday brunch-which my family was late for & had it cold late that afternoon. They ate it like finger food & absolutely loved it. The only thing I did differently was add 1/4 cup sugar & 1 TSP vanilla to the egg mixture. My baking time was a little longer but maybe that was from not all ovens being alike. We took vacation a few days back & my family asked me to make it for breakfast - put it together the night before - put it in the oven next morning & wound up making it twice during our stay at the beach. Yes, they really liked it. This is going to be on my menu for holiday breakfast for years to come. Thanks GINNY066 for a wonderful recipe. DianneP
I prepped it last night and made it this afternoon for my family, it was a huge success! I did it slightly different to make sure the cinnamon and brown sugar was on both sides of all the toast but it was definitely delicious! I absolutely love this sight for homemade recipes! Thanks from my family that will enjoy this for years to come!
It was delicious & it's already gone. I added a little bit more brown sugar and butter because my family has a lot of sweet tooths :)
Hubby loved it! Thinly sliced an apple on top of brown sugar, used slices of french bread, and cooked an extra 2 minutes. It was easy, perfect and very good. It is very sweet!
I like this because it has less fattening ingredients than other recipes I saw, but still tastes wonderful!
The only two days of the year I cook a big breakfast for my family are Thanksgiving Day and Christmas morning. My kids always request this casserole. I add extra cinnamon and white chocolate chips and it tastes like a big cinnamon roll. I covered the casserole for the first 15 minutes so that the top didn't get too browned. I baked it uncovered for the remaining 15 minutes.
I thought this was delicious. I too added applesauce and cinnamon between the layers and also a sprinkle of cinnamon on top. I used thick bread so the top layer is more toasty than the bottom layer but I put butter and syrup on it and it was just fine. The applesauce added another layer of flavor. Will make again!
Made this for the first time for my 30yr old daughters bday! We all loved it. Added the cinnamon applesauce between layers of bread, didn't have to use any butter or syrup, delicious.
I thought it was very good with the adaptations I made to recipe. I sprayed the pan with nonstick spray first to make sure cleanup was easy (which it was). The bread I had on hand was homemade sourdough, which worked well for the texture of this recipe. I mixed the butter, sugar, and cinnamon together, and added 2 tsp of pure vanilla extract, and divided them between the bottom and the between the bread layers. I increased the milk to 3/4 cup. I added a topping of cinnamon and sugar lightly sprinkled across the top. I did not wait overnight; I just let it rest for 10 minutes before baking. I baked it at 375 for 40 minutes. After baking, I inverted it onto the serving platter. The only change I'd make to my method would be to put all of the butter/sugar/cinnamon on the bottom instead of dividing it, so it would be even more of a syrupy crust. I had initially thought people would take one slice off at a time, but they stuck together well, so we all just cut our own slices, instead of trying to make it fit individual slices of bread. Will definitely make it again.
What a yummy breakfast. It sounded so good this morning I just let it sit for about 20 minutes on the counter and then put it in the oven.
Excellent! I made it exact and it was a hit. Now i ill try it with cinnamon and brown sugar split between top n bottom.
We could eat this everyday, AWESOME!!!!!
The bread was dry and the brown sugar and butter did not turn to syrup. Had good flavor but the brown sugar was crystalized and the top piece of bread was bone dry.
This french toast is so good and so easy. I also dipped my bread slices in the egg milk mixture which i added cinnamon and allspice to. Between the two layers of bread I spread a can of apple pie filling and shook a little cinnamon on top of that. I also put some extra cinnamon on top after poring the rest of the egg mixture on. Remember to flip it over when serving..
I really loved this. I added a dash of nutmeg and cinnamon to the egg mixture and I put some fresh blueberries in between the two layers of bread. I think next time, I might add one more egg to give a bit more moisture. It was a hit! I would classify it more of a cinnamon toast bake. :o)
I have made "overnight French toast" before and by far this came out way better. I made minor modifications based on previous reviews. I used thinly sliced challah bread (pre-sliced from supermarket bakery) in a 9x 13 pan. I also added the extra egg, added a splash half and half and a splash of vanilla creamer to the egg mixture with the 1/2 cup of milk. I figured a little extra liquid would be ok with the extra egg. I then put fresh blueberries in between the 2 layers of bread. I did let it sit overnight and next am sprinkled a pinch of Brown sugar and cinnamon on top prior to baking. I would say it took about 35 min to bake but it was perfect, not soggy at all. I cut the bread slices in half, and flipped the half slices over into a platter (brown sugar side up) drizzled a bit of warm syrup and some more fresh blueberries. It served a group of 10 ladies with some other brunch items. Received many compliments especially from a friend who makes these types of dishes all the time.
I made this twice in the same week. The first time I took it to brunch at my cousins' house. All of the adults ate it just as it was. No syrup required. I agree with flipping the toast over on your plate. It makes for a much more beautiful display/presentation. I had to add an extra egg and a bit of milk before cooking as the corners of the bread were dry. I also had to cook it an extra 10 minutes.
Yum! We loved this! Perfect Christmas morning breakfast... easy to throw in the oven and no work for Mom so I could be part of the festivities! Very sweet so no syrup required.
this recipe was BEYOND simple. I threw in the apples like a couple people had suggested. It didn't even need syrup!!! Other than that I made the recipe the exact way specified. Definitely amazing. I served it the morning of my brother's wedding when we were all running around trying to get ready. SO EASY!
Would definitely half the amt of brown sugar Used 6 regular pieces of bread and 6 heels (heels for top layer) In the morning when i got it out of the fridge, the top layer of bread was completely dry as was the top side of the bottom layer of bread. I added 2 eggs and 1/4 up a milk and rubber it over the bottom layer of bread and the front and back of the top layer of bread. Tasted great Very easy to make
I added a layer of brown sugar and cinnamon between the two layers of bread and didn't let it sit overnight baked right away it was delicious
Loved it! I used thinly sliced French bread, cream instead of milk, and put it directly into the oven for 30 minutes. Delicious!
I made this today while my husband was at work as a 'trial' and if it went well, I planned to re-make for breakfast on Sunday. It was great! I only used 6 slices of bread instead of 12, and I used a cup of milk and it was just enough for my bread. If I used any less than a cup it would have been much too dry for my taste, so be aware of that when you make it. I didn't have any brown sugar so I just sprinkled white sugar over the butter. I was a tad shy with the cinnamon, but next time I will be extra generous with it. I didn't make this ahead of time and just baked it as soon as I was done prepping it and it turned out just fine. I imagine if it was left to refrigerate overnight the flavours would have been stronger, but this turned out great. Next time I plan to add some peaches and apples to the butter, sugar & cinnamon and in between bread layers.
Cleaning out the frig I found old bread, and wheat hamburger buns. Decided to use these in the casserole. I made sure that all the bread got coated with the egg mixture and baked it. We loved it . If good with old bread, it must be awesome with fresh French or Italian bread. Will make it it again.
was perfect with 2 extra eggs, about 2 tbsp extra milk, 2 tsp vanilla extract, and a bit of a heavy hand on the cinnamon and sugar. (about a cup of sugar instead of 3/4ths and maybe 4 tbs cinnamon?) Also, fee free to shred extra bread to fill gaps in the dish! I made the cinnamon sugar mix thin and put it between BOTH layers. Served upside down. Custardy and crispy. Submitted 3 pics
This was delicious! My husband and kids all loved it! I was only able to let it soak for a couple hours, but that didn't seem to be a problem. The only issue was that the bread didn't quite fit in the pan, so some pieces did not get soaked and ended up crusty. I liked the crusty parts, but my kids did not. I did use a 13x9 like the recipe said, so I'm not sure how they fit 12 pieces like the picture shows. Though not the most nutritious, this was a easy meal to put together with ingredients I had on hand. A winner for this household!
Very good. Cook sausage or bacon in oven at the same time for easy breakfast.
ginny thank you for this recipe. i have made this several times, once as written and then the last couple of times i add an extra egg and milk plus a dash of vanilla. my grandaughter has been requesting that i make it every time she is here.
Great recipe!! I put sliced apples between the bread layers and used Splenda brown sugar instead of regular brown sugar. Also used an extra egg and a bit more milk like other people had. Definitely will make again!!!
Don't plan to make again. Bread was very soggy which I don't like. Didn't seem to me to have much flavor. I added some applesauce in bottom of pan as I seen in other reviews,and also added a touch of vanilla to milk mixture but didn't like how it turned out.
I made this exactly as the recipe stated. It was a big thumbs up from the family. No syrup needed. I also tried putting cinnamon applesauce in between two of them. They liked it better without the applesauce. Will make this again.
Huge hit with my family, I added a bit more cinnamon and brine sugar and mixed it in with the melted butter in the bottom of the dish. I also added 3/4 cup milk instead of 1/2 cup.
We use this every Christmas brunch. We have made some minor adjustments when putting it together. Instead of all the melted butter and brown sugar mix on the bottom, we use a little more than half on the bottom, and brush the middle and top layers with the butter and sprinkle remaining brown sugar, than pour the eggs over. I also take one additional whipped egg and brush all the sides and corners of the top layer of bread.
My kids loved this. I added 1 teaspoon of vanilla to the egg mix and used a French baguette cut into 3/4" slices for the bread.
Love this, it so easy!!! Thank you
This is sooooo yummy! Not sure what the one reviewer was talking about when they said it was a disappointment. It tasted exactly like the French toast I would make when I pan fry mine. I did add 1 tsp of vanilla to the eggs mixture and there was so much brown sugar and cinnamon I sprinkled some on the butter some on top of the first layer of bread and some on top of the second layer of bread. I would definitely make this again since it is easier than standing in front of a hot stove top.
I added a sprinkle of nutmeg, but otherwise followed the recipe. While the top looks not done, when you flip it over on the plate, it looks delicious. It tastes even better. When I baked it I did leave it covered with aluminum foil for the first 25 minutes and then baked it another 10-15 without the foil. Will definitely make this again!!
Added dusting of confectioners sugar. Butter/sugar base made it very dark but the sugar dusting worked and the taste was excellent. Very easy to make ahead
I made this for a co-workers birthday and shared with several people. They all liked it. I followed the advice from others and added extra milk and eggs. I also sprinkled cinnamon and brown sugar on the top. Next time i want to add cream cheese between the layers. I will make this again.
Yummy! I cut the recipe in half, only did 1 layer of bread (6 slices) added a tsp of vanilla, and only let it sit in fridge for 30 minutes, and it turned out awesome! I'm going to try it overnight for Christmas breakfast!
A great make ahead dish! Added some corn syrup to the sugar mixture and topped the mixture with sliced apples and pears. Big hit with the family, definitely a keeper.
Made two batches for having my family over for breakfast, one batch with the brown sugar and one without for a more savory french toast. Both turned out well and were a big hit! I added an extra 2 eggs and 1/4c milk to each recipe because with the 6 eggs and 1/2c some of the bread was still a bit dry, but 8 eggs and 3/4c for each batch was perfect! I think the size and density of your bread probably makes a difference, I used bigger and denser bread (Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Thick Sliced White Bread is what I used) than a lot of sandwich bread. The one without brown sugar was a tiny bit heavy on butter, it was still good and was still eaten and enjoyed, the butter flavor was just a bit strong. Next time I make it without brown sugar I'll probably do 3/4 a stick of butter instead of a whole stick.
I made this for my family for Christmas morning breakfast. It was a big hit! However, I had to cook it longer than suggested to make sure the eggs were cooked. I also modified it slightly as other reviewers had suggested and I spread a thin layer of cinnamon applesauce between the bread layers and then sprinkled a little extra cinnamon on top. I also dipped each piece of bread in the egg mixture (like regular french toast) and then poured the remaining egg mixture on. I think next time I will use chunks of bread because I think it would fit into the pan better. Overall, this was a big hit!
Yum! This will be my new Christmas breakfast casserole from now on! Instead of two layers of bread I used a single layer (6 slices) of Texas Toast. Wasn't sure whether to bake uncovered, but i had used foil to cover it in the fridge so I baked it for 30 minutes with the foil on. While my husband and I ate the first round I put this back in the over with no covering. It was good both ways.
My family loves it! I do add half a teaspoon of vanilla but other than that the dish is delish.
This was delicious! Followed recipe but I did dip the beard in the egg mixture and poured the last tiny bit over the top. All of the brown sugar and butter soaked into the bottom piece which was delish. The two pieces of bread fused together. I tried it without syrup, which was good but ended up using a little syrup , made it more like French toast.
Our family loved this for a family brunch we had.
New favorite for my family
Thus turned out fantastic. Lucky thing too, because I made it for a potluck and with new recipes, that doesn't alway work out! I doubled it and made a small pan for home and one to take to work. I did change a little bit: used heavy cream instead of milk and added some vanilla to the custard (like I always do for regular French toast). I would do exactly the same again. The brown sugar and butter at the bottom make it sweet enough so you don't need syrup at all. my daughter begged me to make this Christmas morning. Winner! And it was so quick and easy. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This didn't seem to have enough liquid to keep the whole dish moist. Had to cook longer than should have to get the top browned.
I used unsalted butter (so I sprinkled kosher salt on top), organic sugar, white bread, coconut milk, and added some caramel drizzle and apple chunks on top and mine turned out really great. I want to add pecans to the butter-sugar mix next time. Yes, there will definitely be a next time! My boyfriend said, "Add this one to the repeat list!" Between the two of us we gobbled up half the pan, and then I was kind of worried leftovers wouldn't be so great. But I just covered the pan and stuck it in the fridge and the microwave-reheated leftovers this morning were just fine, really just about as good! I'm loving it. It might be good to mention that mine took about an hour to cook! I did put it directly from fridge into a 350-degree oven, still covered, so maybe it took several minutes to warm itself up and finally start the cooking process. After half an hour I took the foil cover off. As soon as the butter-sugar mixture started bubbling up the sides, I took it out and let it cool a bit and it was pretty perfect. The sugary crust on the bottom and the bread soaking in that butter to become dense and creamy--whew! Yum. I usually don't care a whole lot for regular French toast because of how soggy it can get, but this was truly enjoyable (but maybe it helped that I cooked it so long too) so much that I think I'll be craving it regularly. Hooray for successful experiments!
I was not able to prepare the night before, but I still think they came out good. I added some vanilla extract and nutmeg and more cinnamon to the recipe. I used regular wheat bread but definitely think french bread or texas toast may be more moist which is my preference. In addition to the melted butter, I coated flat roaster pans with non stick spray. Drizzled the sugar, salt and cinnamon on the pan then placed coated bread on top, then drizzled the sugar and cinnamon again. I then poured the egg mixture again over the bread. Halfway through baking I turned them over. I used a metal spatula turned at a sharp angle to turn them so the bread sticking was not an option. Thanks.
This was really good. I made it with Texas Toast instead of 2 layers of bread and added vanilla and one more egg. Will make this one again.
I made this in the morning, so no sitting overnight, but I used thin sliced bread. I used only about 3/4 of a stick of butter, I drizzled melted butter and added a little brown sugar and cinnamon between layers of bread, and a little more brown sugar and cinnamon on top. I added a little vanilla and maple extract to the egg/milk mix. Baked for 40 min, then turned over and baked for another 10-15 min. (We don't like soggy French toast)
Because, I am allergic to all milk products, I had to use coconut oil and coconut milk. I added some caramel syrup that my dad gave me, too, instead of using maple syrup after it's done. And, I only found this recipe this morning, so there was no overnight soaking as preparation. I used more eggs and milk and let it soak about 30 minutes. Probably wouldn't need more if I had read the recipe last night. Turned out very nice. So much easier than making it a few pieces at a time in a skillet. I have made oven French toast before, just on a baking sheet, but, this is a larger and more satisfying yield.
Absolute love it, but I just add my own twist. Between 2 layers of bread, I add chocolate chips and sliced bananas. Taste to dye for!!! I also want to add, I didn’t have time to do it overnight, I cooked it right away!
Just finished this! Made a half batch and it was good enough to try again. I added a splash of vanilla and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice over the cinnamon.....otherwise made as directed. The next time, as per others, I will add a bit more milk and an extra egg, as the egg/milk mixture was somewhat scant. Flavor was very good though. Applesauce sounds like a great addition!
Delicious! I had 14 slices of bread so I used a bigger pan. I used the same amount of butter, cinnamon and sugar though, and it was sweet enough. Put in an extra egg and used a whole cup of milk, and 1 tsp vanilla. Sprinkled the top with cinnamon. Baked within 1 hour of putting it together, it was fine without waiting overnight. When serving, flip it over onto your plate. It tastes like cinnamon rolls!
Yum! I made a reduced size of recipe this weekend. for the two of us. This freezes well, so now we have another French toast breakfast when we want it. Instead of 12 slices of bread, I used 8 and an 8 x 8 stoneware pan. I used 4 eggs, 1/4 milk but kept the butter, sugar, cinnamon amounts the same. (Mostly because I forgot to reduce the amount of butter until after it was in the pan.) I added plain no added sugar applesauce sprinkled with a little cinnamon between the two layers. I also used cinnamon bread instead of plain. I think that next time I will reduce the sugar and butter (along with my 8 slices of bread) and maybe put sliced bananas between the layers. Mmmmmm...
Yes. Ive used this recipe and love it.
Delicious as is, however I did "tweak" it. First I used Texas Toast Bread (I trimmed off the crust so it would look pretty) I melted 1 stick of butter, then added 1 cup of light brown sugar. I poured that mixture into a 9X13 pan. In another bowl I mixed 4 eggs, 1 cup of whole milk, 1 tsp. Vanilla. I layered the bread on top of mixture, poured half of the egg mixture, I then made another layer adding the other half of egg mixture. Covered and placed in fridge overnight. In the morning I placed it covered in the oven 350° for 30 mins, removed the cover and baked for an additional 20 mins untill the top was light brown. Cool and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Theres no need for syrup as the butter/brown sugar is sweet enough. Just love!
Didn’t change anything. It turned out fabulous, the whole family loved it!
made it using Ciabatta bread slices and added vanilla. Cooked it about 45 mins. 30 covered in silver foil and 15 to make the sides crusty! YUM! Merry Christmas
I made it with French bread sliced and used 7 large eggs. I wet the top layer of bread in the egg mixture before placing in pan. Flavor was great, everyone at the family brunch thought so, most of it was moist enough to not need maple syrup. Next time I make it I will use 7-8 eggs and a cup of milk. I will cut the bread into chunks and add another layer of butter and brown sugar to the top.
Amazing! I love the night prep and quick bake. My daughter loves smelling this cooking for brunch. Her friends love it, too.
Smelled awesome, but the top was a bit over done and the middle not so much. I'll try it again because in spite of this, the taste was still ok. I think if the bread was cubed it would have made a huge difference.
I added extra cinnamon because I love it! Everything else stayed the same and it was wonderful! I will make this again and again!
Made this exactly as written (scaled down to family size) This was delicious! No need IMHO for syrup just gobs of butter. My very picky and hater of sweet stuff husband had two helpings. I will definitely make this again.
added it to our Christmas breakfast and it was a big hit for everyone.second helpings all around. I used a French Brioche,cut about 3/4 inch thick, added 2 eggs, 1/2 cup heavy cream and 1 tsp vanilla, then sprinkled top with cinnamon about halfway through baking. A real hit.
My son doesn't often comment about food I cook for him, but when I served this for Christmas breakfast his jaw dropped. This will be a staple for future special breakfasts. I followed the recipe almost to a tee except I added a seventh egg. So yummy! Do yourself a favor and make it!!!!
No complaints about the flavors, though next time I would change the technique. Instead of adding butter then brown sugar, I think I will mix the two ahead of time so the sugar is more evenly distributed in the pan. Then I will likely dip the bread in the sugar on both sides, again to even things out. I opted to do the prep just 30 minutes before popping it in the oven but I’m sure the overnight method helps everything soak into the bread nicely. This made for a good brunch item!
This was my first time making baked french toast and it was a great success. My modifications were as follows: Allow the butter to melt in the oven during the preheat time. I sliced the bread into strips. I added the cinnamon to the egg mixture and softened cream cheese cut into cubes to the saturated bread. I did not allow to sit overnight. I baked it covered for 20 minutes. I poured mixed berries over the top and cooked uncovered for the last 10 minutes. This gave it a stuffed flavor without all the work. My family loved it!
I added the extra egg suggested by another reader and 2/3 cup of Sugar Free French Vanilla creamer! It was a hit! The vanilla gave it that extra taste. I like the fact that you make it the night before and bake it in the morning.
One of my great friends made this wonderful meal today. But she used french bread and covered with pecans. Will try to recreate and I will add pics.
I made this for a Girl’s Brunch. I did add more cinnamon but that was my only tweak, besides not soaking it overnight. It was a big hit. Every bite was gone. It is a bit sweet but that’s what you want from French Toast.
VERY sweet. The brown sugar gets a bit crunchy at the edges baby we added some butter between the slices to make it a little more soft while eating.
I have made this several times and have been asked for the recipe by someone each time. The only thing I do differently is use Bakery French Bread (cut into cubes) and add 1 cup or more of Half and Half instead of milk. Delicious and has become a staple recipe when I have company.
I made this twice - once for Thanksgiving breakfast and the other for Black Friday breakfast. the family LOVED it! My nieces said it tasted like a cinnamon roll. I used Canyon Bakehouse cinnamon raisin bread and it went perfectly with the recipe.
Firstly, my kids loved this. My hubby and I though found it to sweet for a breakfast meal. It's a hybrid between French toast and a cinnamon role, leaning more towards the cinnamon role. I used a French loaf for the bread which was delicious. I will make this again with just a minor tweak. Going to half the butter and sugar. I may also try adding a fruit preserve next time (in which case you'd need very little butter and sugar at the bottom). I'm also throwing around the idea in layering cooked bacon in the middle. If I try it I'll update the review and let you know how it went.
This is my second time making this recipe and my coworkers and I love it.
This recipe really didn't turn out for me. I followed the recipe and unfortunately after refrigerating it overnight and then cooking it, the bottom portion was completely soggy and the top was a bit too dry. It just really didn't work. I won't be making this again.
Big hit and easy to prepare for Mother's Day! I used some country french bread from Costco and only a teaspoon of cinnamon (personal preference). Let sit for 3 hrs before baking. I left everything else the same. It was delicious. I removed the bread from the 13 X 9, flipped it over (butter/sugar or brown side up) onto a serving plate. The pieces that were not in the butter/sugar mixture needed a little extra maple syrup per some peoples request. Served with some maple sausage links I cooked in the oven at the same time I cooked the french toast. Also served with some cut up peaches and strawberries on the side.
I made the recipe exactly as written and it was a big hit. Very easy to make, best part made it the night before then just throw in the oven the next day.
This was my first attempt at making Baked French Toast / French Toast Casserole and it was absolutely heavenly! I used slices of cinnamon / raisin bread - and added a little extra cinnamon to the brown sugar, butter mixture. The only other change I made was to tear the slices into large chunks to make it easier to spoon out servings. YUM!
Made this the "morning of" for a spring break play date and it was great. Next time I'll try it the night before.
This was not a winner in my house.
Added a teaspoon of vanilla extract, made the flavor more pronounced and sweet. Recommend trying it!
I have this made and in the fridge for the morning. I add sliced bananas and homemade streusel and it's so good! One of our all time favorites!!
I cut off most of the bottom crust of French bread and tore into pieces. I didn’t add cinnamon to butter/brown sugar mixture, I put it in the egg and milk. I used half and half since I didn’t have milk. This was the best French toast ever, the butter/brown sugar came up thru the bread and also had a caramely bottom. I’m making it again, this time for Easter brunch.
Very good made with nut bread!