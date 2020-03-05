Best Oven Baked French Toast

Easy make-ahead French toast.

By Ginny Thompson Oakley

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Coat a 9x13-inch baking dish with melted butter. Spread any remaining melted butter over bottom of dish.

  • Sprinkle brown sugar and cinnamon evenly over melted butter.

  • Arrange bread in two layers over brown sugar mixture.

  • Beat eggs, milk, and salt in a bowl; pour over bread.

  • Cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 171.2mg; sodium 421.1mg. Full Nutrition
