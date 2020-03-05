Best Oven Baked French Toast

This was my first try at a baked French toast, and it was YUMMY! As with most recipes, I scaled it down for my small family. I halved the recipe, added an extra egg and a little extra splash of milk, used whole grain bread (crusts on, cut into large cubes), and tossed the bread in the egg-milk mixture, rather than pouring it over. It filled an 8X8 pan perfectly. I baked it at the same temperature for the same amount of time. but because the bread was brown to start with, I judged the "doneness" by smell and touch, taking it out when it sprang back when I poked it. I especially like how it doesn't taste really "eggy", as my French toast often does. We wound up eating smaller servings than if I had prepared "regular" French toast, the equivalent of only one slice of bread per serving. With a few brown and serve sausages on the side, perfect! We'll have the last of it for brunch after church this morning. Thanks for sharing. UPDATE: Made a half batch of this last night with regular white bread, which I rarely buy, but it was on sale. The verdict: WAY better made with a nutty brown bread, I guess because of the little bit of extra texture. It's still a go-to recipe, but I think the rest of the white bread might be going to the birds...literally. UPDATE #2: I just made this as a last minute idea, so it only sat for about an hour before I baked it, and I honestly couldn't tell the difference between a one hour rest vs an overnight rest.