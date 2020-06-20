Jewel's Watermelon Margaritas

ok, I make these too, however, skip the ice! Cube your Melon the night before and freeze it on a waxed paper lined cookie sheet. Make it into a slushie in a blender the next day with all the other ingredients. AWESOME
I make mine simple and sugar free. No need for extra sugar when fruit is naturally sweet. I cube my watermelon and freeze. I hull and freeze strawberries, and other berries I have and keep them handy for poolside drinks in the summer. Tequila to taste, some crushed ice, Cuervo zero calorie margarita mix in bottle, some lime juice and whip it up in my Nutri machine. Sooooo good!
YUM, SOOOO REFRESHING! I followed the other reviewer and cubed/froze my watermelon and skipped the ice. Hubby and I both really, REALLY enjoyed these...They are gonna be a summer staple for sure~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
I have to be honest when I first saw this I thought - Why would you mess up a good margarita with watermelon.... and I LOVE watermelon. But then I accidently froze chopped up watermelon that I was trying to cool quickly. So I thought of this recipe. Made it yesterday while sitting by the pool. I did not have Orange Zest so I threw in some Orange Luquire (sp) I had already made a previous picture of Blue Maragaritas - and thought why not use this for the orange flavoring. They were GREAT; and so cool and refreshing. YUMMY - Great summer Maragarita.
Drinking one right now so I thought I would review before I pour another. Freezing watermelon in cubes is the perfect idea. Bought a watermelon today and froze cubes in 2 cup containers. Added fresh orange juice instead of peel and a little triple sec. I make my simple syrup with stevia and leave in the refrigerator so I don't feel too guilty about adding as much as needed for a sweeter drink. May throw some fresh mint in next time and with all the melon I froze today there definitely will be a next time.
These were very refreshing and very tasty! I made the simple syrup and put in the freezer for about 10 minutes. I then put a few ice cubes in there to help cool faster. Put everything including the frozen watermelon in the blender and blended. I was really cold so I did not have to add ice to the blender. Served over crushed ice. TIP you can't blend frozen watermelon without some kind of a liquid. Just throw everything in there at once and there you have it... no need to dirty a pitcher and the blender.
DELICIOUS!!! Thanks to other's suggetions, I froze the watermelon and used no ice (great idea!). Also added Triple Sec. My guests and I all thought it was the best margaritas we have ever had! My new favorite summer drink! Thanks for the recipe!
I loved this! Granted, I was that annoying person who did tweak just a bit...I did as others suggested, omitting the ice and freezing the watermelon. I also drastically cut back on the simple syrup (I made the amt called for, but only used about 1/4 c...didn't want to ingest all that sugar in a couple of drinks. Granted, my friend opted to stir more simple syrup into her drink as it was quite a bit more potent, but it suited me fine : ) I sliced more watermelon as we were sipping away, popped it into the freezer so I'll have it ready when the craving kicks in!
This was a great recipe! Thanks for sharing! It was so good that we made extra syrup, then put the syrup, lime juice, and melon in freezer bags so that next time we feel like some, all we have to do is drop it in the blender with tequila!
I think this will be amazing when the watermelons get ripe! I believe my melon was a little lacking, and I'm not going to make the submitter suffer for the sake of my watermelon! Once you have a really red, ripe, sweet melon, you may want to adjust the simple syrup to your liking, but for my under-ripe one, it needed the sugar. Novel idea, will make again!
Its delicious but pulpy and foamy. To get rid of the foam after blending the watermelon I put it through the strainer and pressed it threw then I poured it through the strainer again but I placed a paper towel in the strainer first and that took away all of the pulp and foam so I had a clear juice. I then made some watermelon ice cubes with blue berries to put in the drink so not to water it down with water.
OMG!!! These were SOOOOO good! I HATE watermelon, but am a HUGE margarita fanatic lol. My husband is willing to try just about anything, even if it means trying something he knowingly doesn't like just to appease me. I appreciate this approach, and have come to like a LOT of things I thought I didn't (or wouldn't) like otherwise because of him. Through this process, I've learned that it's not about the food itself, but rather how it's prepared. I say all of that to say this.... While you won't find me noshing on a slice of watermelon, I was pleasantly surprised how much I liked the use of it in this. It's truly amazing how being the slightest bit open minded can expand one's palate. :) Although nearly perfect as is, I stand behind the other reviews that suggest skipping the ice. It's 100% unnecessary. Simply freeze your cubed watermelon beforehand, then add it (with everything else) to your blender, give it a good whirl and voila - perfectly slushy, super yummy margaritas (who knew?). Play around with this. Add a touch of orange liquor, fresh squeezed orange juice or mint leaves to your margaritas. I added a generous squirt of fresh orange juice and a sprig of mint to mine. I'm REALLY glad I doubled the syrup mixture (it keeps well in the fridge, btw) so that I can make yet ANOTHER batch of margaritas with my leftover watermelon! Thanks SO much for sharing your delicious recipe, RainbowJewels! I absolutely LOVED, LOVED, LOVED these! :-)
I tried freezing watermelon puree ahead of time as suggested by "thrillergriller" and added a sprig of fresh mint from the garden. This was a lovely, refreshing, elegant cocktail!! Everyone LOVED them!!
Delicious! A new favorite. I froze the watermelon overnight and used 3 cups watermelon and 1 cup ice in the blender rather than pouring over crushed ice. Seriously phenomenal! I'm going to stock up on watermelon while it's in season and keep it chopped up in the freezer just so I have it on hand for this drink!
Awesome, Awesome!!! This drink is top-notch. It reminds me of a drink I had on a recent family cruise vacation. Yummy. For a quicker version of this just blend the watermelon and sugar with pre-made margarita mix that you find in most grocery stores. We also made non-alcoholic versions for the kids and they loved them.
I followed another reviewers suggestion and froze my chunked watermelon, then used that instead of ice. Total recipe: 3/4 cup El Jimador 1/4 cup sour mix 1/4 cup lime juice ~3 cups chunked, frozen watermelon Blend Drink Repeat
I loved this recipe!!!It was perfect for sitting outside and drinking with a girlfriend and neighbor. The lime juice gave it a bit of sour and with the right watermelon these maragaritas were sweet. I might add 1 cup of tequilla instead of 3/4 cup next time. Definitely a great recipe!
I made these watermelon margaritas for a pool party and they were amazing. They were very light and refreshing at the same time. I froze them in the freezer overnight and they made perfect adult slushy. I also used another watermelon to make melon balls and used them as ice cubes (so the drinks wouldn't get watered down) Making them again today for tomorrow's Labor Day pool party.
I've now found my favorite Margarita! These are so refreshing! Great way to beat the hot summer heat. I'm keeping a batch of these in the freezer so we can just scoop some into a glass when the urge hits, which I suspect, will be often! Thanks for sharing this recipe Jewel!
my friends went crazy over this wonderful drink. i tested it the nite before and found it to be too 'bitter' for me, so the next day i added more watermelon and cut the tequila and lime juice by about 1/3 each. i guess i'm really not much of a margarita drinker, but everyone really loved this. thanks so much
What is this tasty thing I just drank!?! Wow, hurry, go make a batch, you won't regret it! Super refreshing on this steaming 93F day! I used anejo tequila instead of white because that's what I keep on hand. I like my margaritas tart, so I'll probably add more lime juice next time, but that's just personal preference - these really are delicious as is! I also strained the watermelon puree because I was lazy and didn't feel like picking out the seeds. I loved the hint of orange in the simple syrup.
I took some commenters suggestion to freeze the watermelon but I found the drink was a bit too strong so we still added some ice. That made a big difference. I didn't think it was too sweet at all. It gets better if you let it sit for a while. Very tasty.
omg this came out really good.. i was super surprised.. i've never made a margarita from scratch before.. i've always bought the mixes.. i was worried about the watermelon.. but we have a lot right now so i figured even if it didn't turn out okay it wouldn't be too much wasted.. so glad this exceeded my expectations.. ty so much for the recipe
So light and delicious tasting!! I used 1/4c less sugar and strained the watermelon before mixing it all together then served on the rocks yummmm :)
These margaritas were really good and refreshing! I used the recipe as a "guide" so I only gave 4 stars because I made changes based on personal preferences. As suggested, I cubed and froze the watermelon and skipped the crushed ice so the drinks would be less "watered down" and more flavorful. I did make the sugar syrup, but I never used it because the watermelon was very sweet. I also added a shot of Patron Orange Liqueur. Everyone loved them!
amazing and delicious - plus very pretty - agree with folks who said its too sweet. I did some with half the simple syrup and some with no simple syrup both were good- just depends on how sweet you like your drinks.
I also froze the watermelon so I didn't have to add any ice. Plus I added a shot of Grand Marnier ...which smoothed everything out. Not sweet as you think they would be. I have made these a few times now and will be making these all summer for friends!
Da BOM.COM. To keep it simple my hubby threw 4 cups (for a double recipe) of scraped-out watermelon into a big blender with the syrup (made with erythritol/monkfruit sweetener instead of sugar BTW!), 3 cups of ice, the lime juice and the tequila, and blended. DELICIOUS and LETHAL!!!
Good way to use up my watermelon and I agree with the other no ice and freeze the watermelon. I also made the simple syrup and let the orange zest infuse overnight. I made with dark tequila still very good!
Made this for just myself and mom in law. I bought a watermelon and wanted something different. made this as directed except no orange peels. used about 3 tbsp triple sec in the simple syrup instead and made enough for future recipes. made virgin for mom in law and she loved it. put the tequila in my version. loved it. will try freezing watermelon in next batch.
This is a really good cocktail! To make it easier I use margarita mix (Kirkland brand) and I always have frozen watermelon on hand, so I don't have to use so much ice. I use agave if needed. This is great party drink ....I make pitchers at a time.
Holy moly, this is good! Too good! I already had some simple syrup in the fridge which cut down on time. For a big pitcher, double the recipe. My hubs drank the first pitcher by himself! Thanks for the recipe that is perfect for the 4th of July!
I would add about half as much sugar or maybe none at all. I blitzed in a food processor and then filtered through a fine colander for more of a “watermelon juice” consistency. I can see why some people preferred to freeze the fruit and make this more like a slushie - I think that’s the way to go if you want to keep the pulp. I had a watermelon I wasn’t totally happy with because it had way too gritty a texture, so I was looking for a cocktail to use juice only. Pretty good but just a tad too sweet for me.
Very refreshing during the hot Summer months. I had a huge watermelon that I wanted to use up and what a perfect way than to make Margaritas. I do not drink tequila (or any hard alcohol) so I substituted white wine and it was fantastic!! I also didn't get bombed!!
Too Good.. Hot outside and these are wonderful I did freeze melon no ice cubes and of course orange liquor I made the sugar and water but next time think I will buy the agave and use instead. Can't wait for next Saturday off to buy a BIG watermelon and limes for next batch. Also lazy me did not sugar or salt rim after 2 could not have done anyways LOL not missed
I tweak the recipe to my liking but this is a fantastic base recipe. I use more lime, and use patron citronge orange liquor. Also instead of pureeing the watermelon, I use a strainer to get a cleaner watermelon juice. This is also a good way to get rid of seeds (no matter how many there are.) It just makes for better presentation and a smoother drink in my opinion. I have thought of freezing the pure watermelon juice as either ice cubes or for a frozen margarita. I prefer mine on the rocks though.
Very tasty! This recipe does rely heavily on the taste/ripeness of your watermelon. I followed the recipe without modifications and my only complaint was that my watermelon wasn't as ripe as I would have liked. I need to try again later in the summer, as this was a refreshing twist on a margarita! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Fantastic! Like others, I froze watermelon chunks to avoid watering down the flavor with added ice. Perfecto! I don’t normally like frozen margaritas, but these are exceptionally good! Also tried cantaloupe. They were tasty, but not as superb as the watermelon. For a little pizzazz, I dipped the glass rims in chamoy (a liquid mexican condiment that is spicy/salty/sweet) and then in tajin (a powdered chile/citrus seasoning). Definitely knocked my socks off, lol! I posted pics.
I didn't have tequila on hand but I did have rum so I guess I made watermelon "daquiritas." I froze my watermelon cubes like all the others said and just eyeballed the rest of the ingredients. This was fabulous so thanks for planting that (watermelon) seed in my head, JEWEL!! These are bomb!
I made this recipe as directed and really enjoyed this cool, refreshing margarita. It's important to use the white tequila (also know as bianca) for the full margarita effect. Gold tequila is smoother and sweeter. You don't want to add sweetness to the already sweet watermelon. Additionally I recommend salting the rims of your glasses over sugar. The salt helps to mellow the sweetness and intensify the watermelon flavor. Salud!
Ok so I cheated... I went and took all the ingredients (except the ice) and blended it together. Only difference was that I grated about a 1/4 of an orange (approx 1/2 tsp or more). Once blended really well I then added two cups of the ice. I poured into a pitcher and put in the freezer for a couple hours. Will definitely be making these again! Maybe next time I will try making it with the simple syrup.
So right now it's 115 degrees outside. But let me tell you folks, these cool you right off. This frozen piece of heaven is fantastic!!! I also cubed and froze the watermelon first, then puréed with the other ingredients. BOO-YA!!!
