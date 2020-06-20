Jewel's Watermelon Margaritas

This is the non-frozen version of my watermelon margaritas. These are so amazing and refreshing on hot summer days. To make a virgin version, omit the tequila and use a lemon-lime soda.

Recipe by RainbowJewels

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring 1/2 cup sugar, water, and orange zest in a small saucepan to boil, stirring constantly. Simmer until sugar is dissolved, about 3 minutes. Remove simple syrup from heat and allow to cool completely.

  • Place watermelon in a blender or food processor. Pulse until pureed.

  • Stir watermelon puree into a large pitcher with simple syrup, tequila, and lime juice.

  • Place a small amount of salt or sugar into a saucer. Rub edge of margarita glasses with a lime wedge to moisten. Lightly dip the rim of the glass into the saucer to rim the glass; tap off excess salt or sugar.

  • Fill rimmed glasses with crushed ice; pour margarita mixture into glasses and garnish with lime wedges to serve.

Cook's Notes:

Fill sugar or salt rimmed glasses with crushed ice, then pour margarita mixture over top. Garnish with a lime wedge.

To make a frozen version, crush 1.5 cups of ice in a high-quality blender. Add watermelon, tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup and blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 0.2g; sodium 41.9mg. Full Nutrition
