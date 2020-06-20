Jewel's Watermelon Margaritas

OMG!!! These were SOOOOO good! I HATE watermelon, but am a HUGE margarita fanatic lol. My husband is willing to try just about anything, even if it means trying something he knowingly doesn't like just to appease me. I appreciate this approach, and have come to like a LOT of things I thought I didn't (or wouldn't) like otherwise because of him. Through this process, I've learned that it's not about the food itself, but rather how it's prepared. I say all of that to say this.... While you won't find me noshing on a slice of watermelon, I was pleasantly surprised how much I liked the use of it in this. It's truly amazing how being the slightest bit open minded can expand one's palate. :) Although nearly perfect as is, I stand behind the other reviews that suggest skipping the ice. It's 100% unnecessary. Simply freeze your cubed watermelon beforehand, then add it (with everything else) to your blender, give it a good whirl and voila - perfectly slushy, super yummy margaritas (who knew?). Play around with this. Add a touch of orange liquor, fresh squeezed orange juice or mint leaves to your margaritas. I added a generous squirt of fresh orange juice and a sprig of mint to mine. I'm REALLY glad I doubled the syrup mixture (it keeps well in the fridge, btw) so that I can make yet ANOTHER batch of margaritas with my leftover watermelon! Thanks SO much for sharing your delicious recipe, RainbowJewels! I absolutely LOVED, LOVED, LOVED these! :-)