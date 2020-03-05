Barbeque Sauce for Meat Sandwiches

1 of 15

Rating: 4 stars I didnt even know I was out of BBQ as I was cooking pulled pork. I was able to make it up super fast and it was really good! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Better than any I've ever tried. Plus super fast and easy. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This sauce is very yummy. It tastes like the bottled stuff at my local bbq place. It is not overly sweet or overly vinegary, but yet has both to the sauce. It makes a useable portion for cooked meat for sandwiches and is so quick to mix together. Ty Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Nice this was a great dip for my sandwiches. I thought it was a nice dip for any sandwiches. Guess I was correct!! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Very yummy sauce that only took a few mins to prepare. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This was mild in taste but very good because it let the meat taste shine through. Served this with sliced pork tenderloin sandwiches. Love the honey and mustard. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I used approximately 1 c of ketchup, and added all the other ingredients to the ketchup bottle. I used molasses, white sugar, chili powder, Worcester sauce & garlic powder to taste. It was amazing! I didn’t measure the ingredients, but it was very good. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars it was okay in a pinch but wouild separate at a low simmer