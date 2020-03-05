Barbeque Sauce for Meat Sandwiches

Rating: 4.4 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This makes good pork sandwiches when heated with 1 to 1 1/2 lbs of shredded cooked pork loin. I increase it about twelve times to make BBQ pork sandwiches for graduation open houses.

By LESLIEKAE1

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Original recipe yields 6 servings

Directions

  • Stir ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, honey, butter, mustard, lemon juice, chili powder, and garlic powder together in a saucepan over medium heat; simmer until hot, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 22.2g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 552.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

vince
Rating: 4 stars
10/06/2013
I didnt even know I was out of BBQ as I was cooking pulled pork. I was able to make it up super fast and it was really good! Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

Michael
Rating: 3 stars
01/02/2018
it was okay in a pinch but wouild separate at a low simmer Read More
Reviews:
mary
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2013
Better than any I've ever tried. Plus super fast and easy. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2014
This sauce is very yummy. It tastes like the bottled stuff at my local bbq place. It is not overly sweet or overly vinegary, but yet has both to the sauce. It makes a useable portion for cooked meat for sandwiches and is so quick to mix together. Ty Read More
Helpful
(4)
UnknownWhee
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2014
Nice this was a great dip for my sandwiches. I thought it was a nice dip for any sandwiches. Guess I was correct!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lorics
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2014
Very yummy sauce that only took a few mins to prepare. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Liz Dalton 'Lizzie'
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2015
This was mild in taste but very good because it let the meat taste shine through. Served this with sliced pork tenderloin sandwiches. Love the honey and mustard. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Sapphie
Rating: 4 stars
08/03/2019
I used approximately 1 c of ketchup, and added all the other ingredients to the ketchup bottle. I used molasses, white sugar, chili powder, Worcester sauce & garlic powder to taste. It was amazing! I didn’t measure the ingredients, but it was very good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Mrs. Withers
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2017
Great just as is. Perfect on pulled pork! Read More
