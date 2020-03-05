Praline Topping

1 of 7

Rating: 3 stars The topping was good but I had to use twice as much butter as listed in the recipe. When I used only 1/4 cup the mixture was very thick with no liquid component. Using 1/2 cup butter worked a lot better. I also was unable to use the topping once cooled because it thickened so much. I had to re-heat it in order to use it. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars Had the same issue as the first reviewer. Was this meant to be a crunchy/toffee topping because i expected it to be somewhat a softer sauce. I boiled it on medium heat for at least 3 minutes. More than that it would've been burnt crispy. I cooled it for a few minutes but when I was ready to use the topping it was thick almost hardened. I had to reheat it and added about 1/4 cup of heavy cream. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars Too much brown sugar. Probably need to reduce to 1/2 cup. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Wow great topping drizzled on cheesecake. My friends loved it! No changes made except added 1 T of vanilla.

Rating: 4 stars I was a bit thick even when I used 3/4 cup of brown sugar. I should have kept it at 1/2 brown sugar to 1/4 butter. Otherwise the taste was wonderful!!!

Rating: 1 stars If I could give it 0 stars I would. Seized up into brittle. Should have used my tried and true topping with heavy cream.