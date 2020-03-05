Praline Topping

Rating: 3.57 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This goes great on ice cream or pie.

By MsMarilyn

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 -1/2 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a heavy saucepan over low heat; stir in brown sugar, pecans, and nutmeg. Stir constantly and bring topping to a boil; allow to simmer until topping thickens slightly, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

    Advertisement

  • To use as pie topping, spoon topping onto pie and broil until topping bubbles; watch carefully to avoid burning. Let pie cool before serving.

  • To use as ice cream topping, just spoon warm or cooled topping over ice cream and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 48.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MattOlay V-H
Rating: 4 stars
09/23/2013
Had the same issue as the first reviewer. Was this meant to be a crunchy/toffee topping because i expected it to be somewhat a softer sauce. I boiled it on medium heat for at least 3 minutes. More than that it would've been burnt crispy. I cooled it for a few minutes but when I was ready to use the topping it was thick almost hardened. I had to reheat it and added about 1/4 cup of heavy cream. Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

bgs898
Rating: 3 stars
04/29/2012
The topping was good but I had to use twice as much butter as listed in the recipe. When I used only 1/4 cup the mixture was very thick with no liquid component. Using 1/2 cup butter worked a lot better. I also was unable to use the topping once cooled because it thickened so much. I had to re-heat it in order to use it. Read More
Helpful
(8)
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
bgs898
Rating: 3 stars
04/29/2012
The topping was good but I had to use twice as much butter as listed in the recipe. When I used only 1/4 cup the mixture was very thick with no liquid component. Using 1/2 cup butter worked a lot better. I also was unable to use the topping once cooled because it thickened so much. I had to re-heat it in order to use it. Read More
Helpful
(8)
MattOlay V-H
Rating: 4 stars
09/22/2013
Had the same issue as the first reviewer. Was this meant to be a crunchy/toffee topping because i expected it to be somewhat a softer sauce. I boiled it on medium heat for at least 3 minutes. More than that it would've been burnt crispy. I cooled it for a few minutes but when I was ready to use the topping it was thick almost hardened. I had to reheat it and added about 1/4 cup of heavy cream. Read More
Helpful
(5)
kevan r
Rating: 3 stars
12/02/2015
Too much brown sugar. Probably need to reduce to 1/2 cup. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
bikeoh
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2014
Wow great topping drizzled on cheesecake. My friends loved it! No changes made except added 1 T of vanilla. Read More
Dora Alicia
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2016
I was a bit thick even when I used 3/4 cup of brown sugar. I should have kept it at 1/2 brown sugar to 1/4 butter. Otherwise the taste was wonderful!!! Read More
Cheryl Buffington
Rating: 1 stars
11/08/2018
If I could give it 0 stars I would. Seized up into brittle. Should have used my tried and true topping with heavy cream. Read More
Advertisement
Sierra Rawls
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2016
Made a small batch for 4 people without pecans (since I'm allergic) for some bread pudding and added a tablespoon of whiskey! Delish Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022