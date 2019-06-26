Spicy Ham and Cheese Squares

These are excellent! They taste great warm or cold, so they're perfect party food! Try adding diced roasted red peppers (the exact addition needed for the antipasto squares recipe also on this site)...or mix it up with different combinations for the "guts". Roast beef, jack cheese, green chiles; pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage mozzerella and provolone -- endless possibilities; all great party food or Friday family movie night munchies! Oh! Bake the bottom crescent layer for 6-7 min's before layering on the rest...it helps it bake up nicely with no soggy/smushy spots.
This recipe was a hit with "the guys." I doubled the meat to cater to my crowd but that was probably not necessary as all the flavors are strong enough on their own. I would recommend forks and plates as the meats secrete a lot of oil which makes this too messy to be a fingerfood. Everyone loved it and cleared out the pan.
I want to rate this but I must admit that I changed a few things. I don't like salami or pepperoni so I passed on those meats. Since it had eggs I went in a "breakfast-y" direction by adding a small bag of real bacon bits (don't judge it's what I had on hand;)) and I used a 9oz package of deli ham. Instead of swiss I used slices of colby-jack cheese. My family just adored this and has asked me to make this again.
The bottom layer was a little mushy so I think next time I will bake that for a few minutes before adding other layers. Other than that good taste.
Very very tasty! Followed recipe exactly and everyone one loved it including my very picky youngest daughter. If I were to change anything it might be to drizzle a small amount of italian dressing over meat and cheese layer. Still absoutly awesome as is.
Cut down on the cook time a bit. Mine was too brown. I didn't have any salami or Swiss. It might have made a tastier addition.
This was very good. I used Monterey Jack instead of the provolone. I think it would be even better with pepper jack.
My family really liked the recipe. It's loaded with meat so it's a man's favorite!
Have made this 3 times and everyone LOVES it! I didn't change anything on the recipe. Great for hungry guys!
I thought this recipe was extremely bland. There was nothing spicy about it. I used 2 containers of crescent rolls because you were supposed to put one on the bottom and one on the top (the ingredients only list 1). My husband will eat anything I make, and he refused to eat these.