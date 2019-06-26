Spicy Ham and Cheese Squares

Rating: 4.56 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

These spicy ham and cheese squares are a great appetizer for your next party. Ham, pepperoni, salami, Swiss cheese, and provolone cheese are sandwiched between crescent roll dough and baked to perfection.

By webecookin

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Press 1 package crescent rolls into the prepared baking dish, pushing seams together.

  • Layer ham, pepperoni, salami, Swiss cheese, and provolone cheese atop crescent rolls.

  • Pour beaten eggs over meat and cheese layers, reserving about 1 tablespoon egg.

  • Layer the second package of crescent rolls atop meat and cheese filling; brush with reserved egg.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and crescent rolls are browned, about 30 minutes.

  • Cut into squares and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 86.3mg; sodium 879.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (27)

Most helpful positive review

1PICKLELOVER
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2014
These are excellent! They taste great warm or cold, so they're perfect party food! Try adding diced roasted red peppers (the exact addition needed for the antipasto squares recipe also on this site)...or mix it up with different combinations for the "guts". Roast beef, jack cheese, green chiles; pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage mozzerella and provolone -- endless possibilities; all great party food or Friday family movie night munchies! Oh! Bake the bottom crescent layer for 6-7 min's before layering on the rest...it helps it bake up nicely with no soggy/smushy spots. Read More
Helpful
(19)

Most helpful critical review

dorrll
Rating: 2 stars
04/23/2020
I thought this recipe was extremely bland. There was nothing spicy about it. I used 2 containers of crescent rolls because you were supposed to put one on the bottom and one on the top (the ingredients only list 1). My husband will eat anything I make, and he refused to eat these. Read More
bcsmith
Rating: 4 stars
05/14/2012
This recipe was a hit with "the guys." I doubled the meat to cater to my crowd but that was probably not necessary as all the flavors are strong enough on their own. I would recommend forks and plates as the meats secrete a lot of oil which makes this too messy to be a fingerfood. Everyone loved it and cleared out the pan. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Lukiesmom
Rating: 4 stars
02/19/2013
I want to rate this but I must admit that I changed a few things. I don't like salami or pepperoni so I passed on those meats. Since it had eggs I went in a "breakfast-y" direction by adding a small bag of real bacon bits (don't judge it's what I had on hand;)) and I used a 9oz package of deli ham. Instead of swiss I used slices of colby-jack cheese. My family just adored this and has asked me to make this again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
KimDuck
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2016
The bottom layer was a little mushy so I think next time I will bake that for a few minutes before adding other layers. Other than that good taste. Read More
Helpful
(4)
curlietop
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2013
Very very tasty! Followed recipe exactly and everyone one loved it including my very picky youngest daughter. If I were to change anything it might be to drizzle a small amount of italian dressing over meat and cheese layer. Still absoutly awesome as is. Read More
Helpful
(4)
MJ Powers
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2014
Cut down on the cook time a bit. Mine was too brown. I didn't have any salami or Swiss. It might have made a tastier addition. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Liz Binder Davis
Rating: 4 stars
12/25/2013
This was very good. I used Monterey Jack instead of the provolone. I think it would be even better with pepper jack. Read More
Helpful
(2)
demaio2010
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2015
My family really liked the recipe. It's loaded with meat so it's a man's favorite! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Luv2Cook
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2017
Have made this 3 times and everyone LOVES it! I didn't change anything on the recipe. Great for hungry guys! Read More
Helpful
(1)
dorrll
Rating: 2 stars
04/23/2020
I thought this recipe was extremely bland. There was nothing spicy about it. I used 2 containers of crescent rolls because you were supposed to put one on the bottom and one on the top (the ingredients only list 1). My husband will eat anything I make, and he refused to eat these. Read More
