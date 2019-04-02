Transformed Spinach Mushroom Quiche

I was w/o feta, so I subbed with some ricotta and parm, had no problems fitting it all in the pan and still had a good 1/2 of space left, and also used double the spinach! The only crust I could Imagine this not fitting in is those shallow ready frozen ones that in a pinch bought by accident and noticed after getting home they had shrunk like all other products! Those looking for an easier fix should try this, put all your veggies in a bowl, drizzle and mix with some good evoo, cover tightly with plastic wrap and microwave for 4-5 minutes, I tossed it up and added spinach halfway through. And if going through the motions of making it yourself, do yourself a favor and buy those rolled up refrigerated pie crust and a couple of (deep dish) glass pie plates. I got a two pack at aldi not long ago for $3.99, no prebake needed as long as it goes on the rack, pie crust really shouldn't be baked on a cookie sheet. If using these for a double layer, brush with egg or milk, and they can pass as homemade.