Transformed Spinach Mushroom Quiche

This moist vegetarian quiche is perfect for every meal. The quiche was originally a quiche Lorraine, but has since been transformed. Feel free to add sausage if you choose. I usually make 2 large pies or several small ones all at one time, freezing whatever is left over.

By EMBRYOCONCEPTS

Credit: Antonella MacKenzie
32 more images

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Fit pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, parsley, garlic, salt, black pepper, and nutmeg in a bowl.

  • Gently combine spinach, mushrooms, onion, and feta cheese in a separate bowl. Spread spinach-mushroom mixture in the prepared pie dish; top with half the Swiss cheese.

  • Pour egg mixture evenly over the filling, swirling egg mixture in bowl to spread seasonings through the eggs; top the quiche with remaining Swiss cheese. Place quiche on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the quiche is lightly puffed and browned, 45 to 50 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center of the filling should come out clean. Cool for 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 152.2mg; sodium 572.1mg. Full Nutrition
