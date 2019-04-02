Transformed Spinach Mushroom Quiche

This moist vegetarian quiche is perfect for every meal. The quiche was originally a quiche Lorraine, but has since been transformed. Feel free to add sausage if you choose. I usually make 2 large pies or several small ones all at one time, freezing whatever is left over.
This is a great recipe, with a nice mix of flavors. I do not have a 9" pie plate, so put it in a 10", but when I got the vegetable mix in it, I wondered how it would ever fit in a 9"! I Agree with the first review; I would fry the onions, mushrooms, and garlic, then wilt the spinach in with it before adding it to the pie plate. I made it exactly like the recipe, and it turned out ok, but I think it would be a little less likely for the cheese to brown and turn tough in the middle if it wasn't so heaped up so high with the raw veggies! It was completely out of the egg mixture for most of the cookiing time.
After sauteing a half of a red onion (Julienne cuts) and Baby Portobello mushrooms in Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO), I wilted some fresh Baby Spinach and added some Julienne cut Roma Tomatoes. For my egg mixture, I used 4 large eggs, 3/4 cup Heavy Cream, two cloves of minced garlic, nutmeg, salt, pepper, fresh basil and oregano from my herb garden. To bake, I layered the bottom of my pie shell with mozzarella cheese followed by the spinach mixture and then the egg mixture poured on top. Wooooooo, Buddy! This was the absolute best quiche I've ever made. It was an "Out of This World Meal" which earned me the prized and golden Stamp of Approval (SOA) from Mi Gato Loco.
This was a pretty good recipe, but head's up that you really need to cook the spinach before you put it in the quiche. They left that step out, which I figured out when I saw the massive amounts of spinach. One plus is the recipe conveniently is set up for making two - one to freeze for later.
This gets 5 stars from me because I changed it based on the ingredients I had on hand, and it still was great! Here's the changes: 1 deep dish pie crust; 1 can spinach, drained and squeezed dry; 1 tsp. onion powder; 1 tsp. garlic powder; 1/2 tsp. seasoned salt; 1 1/2 c. shredded Mexican blend cheese; 1/2 c. Parmesan cheese...didn't layer anything; beat the eggs and mixed it all together...baked at 350 degrees for 1 hour and cooled for 1/2 hour. It turned out tasty and wonderful!
Successful recipe! I made a few revisions. Reduced butter to 2 Tbps & based on other reviewers' comments, I reduced the eggs to 3, cheese to 4 oz, mushrooms to 6 oz, spinach to 4 oz. I also used 1/2 c heavy cream + 1/4 c almond milk in place of the regular milk. To prevent soggy crust, I prebaked my 9 inch crust and sauteed the mushrooms and spinach till most of the moisture was gone, then added the seasonings to the veggies. When assembling the pie, I sprinkled 2/3 of the cheese in the bottom of the prebaked crust as a moisture barrier. Veggies, then custard mixture, and pushed the veggies down into the custard. Baked 40 min at 375, then added remaining cheese to top & covered the exposed pie crust with foil to prevent burning. Baked another 10 min. DH tasted and proclaimed "Now THAT's a quiche!" but said it was a tad too salty. Next time I'll add the cheese moisture barrier during the last 5 minutes of prebaking the crust and cover the crust with foil when assembling the pie + reduce the salt.
Really great, precooked the mushrooms, onions and then wilted the baby spinach, but otherwise followed the recipe and it was really pretty easy to make. And with me dishing up the servings it lasted quite a bit longer as some of us need to watch our weight. The only problem is my dear hubby doesn't want anything else!!!
First time making quiche and followed this recipe and it turned out awesome! (although I did sauté the spinach, onion, and mushroom before). I used store-bought frozen crust and I poked some holes and pre-baked it at 350 for 10 minutes to prevent sogginess. I added more herbs such as oregano and basil, I also sprinkled some red pepper on top after pouring the mixture. Baked it in 400 degrees for 45 minutes, and voila! Best ever :)
very good recipe- I also precooked the vegetables until spinach wilted and added some green pepper-- mixed it into egg mixture- used 5 eggs and a little more milk - some paprika sprinkled on top- also used coby cheese and feta. I had a roma tomato and sliced thinly on top - perfect! The crust never turned soggy, we are trying not to eat meat, so this is a keeper for us and I will make again.
My husband and I like more flavor, so I added teaspoons of finely chopped oregano and some dried Italian seasoning for a little more kick. I only had goat's cheese, but that tasted amazing. I followed the instructions and came out with a very pie that sliced easily and stayed together, but tasted very moist.
Made this last night and it was very good. I did add a yellow zucchini which I saute'd along with the other vegetables. There was a bit of juice at the bottom of the pie, which made the crust a little soggy, and this may have been because of the amount of veggies I added (that's why only 4 stars). My son enjoyed it, as did I. My husband won't eat quiche... :( Silly man doesn't know what he is missing.
Easy and delicious! Made it with Rupert cheese instead of swiss and kale instead of spinach. Used a pre-made pie crust and poked it/baked it for 10 minutes at 350 before putting the filling in, as others suggested. Sauteed the onion and garlic first, then added and reduced mushrooms, then added kale and cooked until kale was somewhat tender before putting it in the crust and following the recipe. Flavor is very mild. Could definitely be kicked up a bit, but the structure overall of the recipe is good. Will definitely make again with some experimenting.
I used a premade store-bought crust. I sauteed the mushrooms and onions then wilted 4 oz of fresh rough-chopped spinach on top. To avoid soggy crust, put a layer of swiss over the crust, then alternated mushrooms & spinach & onion with swiss; poured the milk & eggs over all, NEEDED MORE.... so I whisked another egg with 1.5 oz milk, and this just fit. Sprinkled parmesan over top rather than including feta. Baked at 375F with convection... perfect at 40 minutes. Would add a touch more salt to filling next time, since I prefer to omit feta.
The quiches haven’t even finished baking and I’m giving my review. I don’t care if they taste better than anything I’ve ever eaten, I’m not making this again! Even after reading other reviews and making adjustments I now have egg burning in my oven and a cookie sheet filled with half cooked egg. Why so much of each ingredient?
cooked according to recipe as best as I could, had a couple missing spices and didn't have an onion. spinach is not clear on abount 1/2 (10 oz) bag of fresh spinach? is that 1/2 of a 10oz bag, or 1/2 bag, which gives you 10oz? at any rate, i used 5oz of spinach, and less mushrooms that it called for because of volume, trying to fit in the 9" (i used deep) pie crust. it resulted in a mound in the middle higher than the crust was deep, and finished like a quiche soup. ABSOLUTELY cook the watery vegetables first (spinach and mushrooms atleast. and I checked multiple times to see if I was supposed to cook them first, recipe says no. pie crust overflowed and made a horrible mess in my oven the finished product is almost inedible. yay, quiche crumble soup! won't make this again.
Delicious! Two small changes. I doubled the egg/milk mixture to fill two pies. The veggies cooked nicely through the baking process but I would sauté the onions before adding them to the veggie mixture since the result was they were crunchy. Great recipe!! Very tasty without using butter!!
Best Quiche I've ever tasted - and easy to make. I'm a bad cook, and I've done this several times without messing up. The cheese give it a fantastic flavor. I followed the recipe exactly. However I do have to squash the spinach and veg down about halfway through cooking to prevent it from burning. As long as it's covered in the egg mixture it's fine. Also I've found the edges of the crust need to be lower than the edge of the pie dish or they get too brown.
Yummy recipe, but plan on baking it in two pans. I tried it in one and it overflowed everywhere. Of course, it didn't help that I forgot to add the cheese (a hanging offense in my house) and had to go back and stir it in after I added the egg. I, too, sauteed the onion, mushroom, and spinach before putting it in the pan. We aren't big feta cheese people, so I left it out and increased the salt by 1/4 tsp. Next time, I'm going to do it in 2 pans and add chopped black olives and some artichoke hearts. That's the beauty of quiches: you can add pretty much anything and it winds up tasting good!
10 stars! Oh wait, we can only give 5...5 then! Super easy and yummy! Healthy too which is great. Follow the recipe to the 'T' and you have a winner! : ) This actually would be good for kiddos b/c of the cheese and spinach is hidden muahaahaha!
Terrible instructions. The vegetable mix wouldn't fit, so I had to cook it down after mixing it with the feta. I was hoping for an easy recipe without stovetop cooking involved. I Would never recommend.
Love this recipe. I doubled all ingredients to make two deep dish pies.i used chedddar instead of swiss and omitted the parsley. Sautéed the onions, mushrooms and fresh spinach before putting pies together. Delicious!
Had 2 x 9" pie shells so doubled the recipe. There was enough filling for ~10 pie shells. I'm sure it's possible to modify but there are a bazillion recipes online. Pick a different one and avoid my mistake.
Really bad recipe; didn't even try to bake it. No wonder people had watery results!!! Shrooms and spinach need to be cooked down to evaporate water in the vegetables before adding to eggs, etc. Also, recipe needs to include a deep dish pie crust
Terrible directions! Highly recommend cutting the spinach amount in half or wilting it, and probably saute the mushrooms. Way too much work and overflowed the 9" deep dish pie crust. Had to grab the second pie crust I bought and add more eggs/milk to mix and divide into 2. Waiting for it to cool. Usually my quiches are practically hassle free!
Very good! From reading the other reviews, I sautéed the onions and garlic in a tiny bit of butter, then added the mushrooms and spinach until the spinach wilted before I added them to the crusts. I cut the amount of mushrooms in half and used a little less spinach than called for.
THIS RECIPE IS FANTASTIC!!! Made my own butter piecrust. Didn’t roll it out but pressed it into a baking dish (my Mom used to do that -- she said rolling out a crust was just too much bother). Substituted dried parsley, organic fresh spinach, canned sliced mushrooms, a mix of cheddar/Monterey jack instead of Swiss and pretty much eye-balled the measurements (but I'm an experienced cook) which I put all into a mixing bowl and sloshed them together before pouring it into the crust (of course I boiled down the fresh spinach and squeezed out the excess water before putting it with the other ingredients). Wow, it looked gorgeous, tasted fantastic and took me very little time at all to throw it together. Will never make a spinach quiche with thawed chopped spinach ever again.
This turned out quite well! I was doubtful at first as the filling piled very high. But, it all settled just fine and came out very tasty. I would cube the onion and make it finer next time as well as saute with the garlic and cooling it before using it in the filling.
Halved nutmeg. Doubled salt Doubled parsley Half onion, but also added green onion Substituted in Parmesan cheese Added more mushrooms (since I didn't have spinach). Garlic powder instead or fresh My guests enjoyed it and so did I.
Doubled the filling and made two pies, one with an almond flour crust from Caroline Ketchum’s cookbook (for the diabetic in the family). Used 1/2 & 1/2 heavy cream/unsweetened almond milk (same reason). Parbaked the crusts first for 10 minutes. Then followed the prior reviewers advice and cooked the mushrooms with chopped onions, garlic, and fresh parsley in some unsalted butter; then wilted the spinach. Blended the spices into the custard, folded in the cheeses (preshredded Swiss-Gruyere mix & precrumbled feta), then layered it all in and baked. Dinner (with salad & berries) was well-liked by all (1 adventurous eater, 1 diabetic, 2 picky adults with different “won’t eats”). The leftovers disappeared by next day lunch. This is a keeper,
This is the second time I am making this quiche in the last week. I saute the veggies in ~1/4 c. butter and add my spices to the sauteed mix at the end (that way the spices don't clump in the egg/milk mixture). I also skip the swiss cheese because I never have any on hand. This time I am subbing swiss chard for spinach. My son LOVES this and begs me to make "egg pie." I've been using the Easy Pie Crust by: B1BMOM Edit: I use maybe 1/4 c. milk or cream because I always go heavy on the veggies. This last time I shouldn't have added any milk!
I made this recipe for my boyfriend and he loved it and said it was like walking through a vegetable garden. I followed the recipe exactly as written and the raw spinach was spilling out of the pie crust before I put it in the oven, but I was very surprised by how much it baked down! I agree with others that you could sauté the vegetable filling first. I will definitely make this again!
I searched much for a good quiche recipe . This worked well for me, simple, easy delicious. Followed recipe almost to the letter. Only difference was I used cheddar cheese instead of Swiss. I also make my own pie crust.
I neglected to read the comments before making this, and found out for myself that the spinach-mushroom mixture doesn't even begin to fit in a pie shell unless you cook it first. My husband and I enjoyed the quiche anyway, but it could easily have been a disaster!
This is a great recipe, and I make a lot of quiches. I did what another reviewer suggested, and sauteed the mushrooms a little and chopped and wilted the spinach. I used fresh onions though. It did seem a little dryer than other quiches I've made and I was concerned, but it did all work out in the end! I couldn't upload a picture, but it turned out beautifully! Highly recommend
Whoever wrote this recipe should be banned from the interwebs. You have to sautee everything first; that was obvious considering the amount of filling. However, even sauteeing the filling you still will have your egg mixture seeping over the top and filling your cookie sheet. It's like watching someone getting so hammered at a bar, and you know the eventual outcome, but you can't do anything to stop it. So use a deep dish pie crust. If anything, doing this recipe made me do a little further research and learned what not to do, which is about 75% of this recipe.
Terrible recipe. There were way too many raw veggies to fit into the pie crust. Not being an experiences cook, I followed it very closely. It didn't take long to realize that all the veggies wouldn't fit. They should have sautéed and extra water drained. I have a huge mess. It's the author of the recipe never tried it before posting it. It ruined my Easter brunch. It was going to be one of the dishes to serve. Never again.
I was w/o feta, so I subbed with some ricotta and parm, had no problems fitting it all in the pan and still had a good 1/2 of space left, and also used double the spinach! The only crust I could Imagine this not fitting in is those shallow ready frozen ones that in a pinch bought by accident and noticed after getting home they had shrunk like all other products! Those looking for an easier fix should try this, put all your veggies in a bowl, drizzle and mix with some good evoo, cover tightly with plastic wrap and microwave for 4-5 minutes, I tossed it up and added spinach halfway through. And if going through the motions of making it yourself, do yourself a favor and buy those rolled up refrigerated pie crust and a couple of (deep dish) glass pie plates. I got a two pack at aldi not long ago for $3.99, no prebake needed as long as it goes on the rack, pie crust really shouldn't be baked on a cookie sheet. If using these for a double layer, brush with egg or milk, and they can pass as homemade.
I used heavy cream instead of the milk. I had to leave out the feta and used additional swiss cheese. I made two, one for a very sick friend and one for my family. My friend and her family loved it. And of course, we devoured it! Yes, I will indeed make this again - and again - and again....
I made two versions of this - one with and one without sweet Italian sausage and both were delicious. I omitted the crust and just used square baking dishes. The recipe doesn't specify, but I highly recommend that you saute the onion, garlic and mushrooms. I also cooked down the spinach, then drained and chopped it.
I made it following the recipe except i only used about 5 oz of swiss cheese. The rest would not fit. The ingredients are too much for a 9" pie shell. The heavy stuff stayed but the egg overflowed when filling and again when cooking. Maybe cut down on the spinach and use less cheese. Flavor wise it was great.
Delicious recipe I bought a bag of 10 frozen spinach. I defrosted 5 oz. of the spinach and then added in the mushrooms, onion and garlic and cooked the ingredients in butter over medium heat for 10 minutes before pouring into the pie crust.I made the pie crust for a 10 inch pie plate and it turned out delicious:)
Flavor was pretty good; I would not have thought to combine feta and swiss cheeses. But too much moisture from all the veggies; I had to drain some water from the baked quiche . As others noted, if I make it again I will sauté the mushrooms and onions to release some of their water. I might also cook the spinach in the microwave and squeeze out some of the moisture.
The recipe lacks some info, but this quiche was phenomenal! Brown the mushroom slices in a hot pan first, add a little butter, add the onions. Wilt the spinach in a separate pan, drain it and cut it up a bit, add it to the other veg. I added an additional egg, and a sliced tomato on top, but that was it! I've already made this twice and both times it was gone in 24 hrs! For one I was out of feta and used shredded colby jack instead (I don't like swiss) and it was still phenomenal. Oh and bake it in a cast iron skillet if you have one!
Terrible recipe. You have to sauté the vegetables first. Too much vegetable for a 9’ pan, even if you cut veggies in have, the egg mixture is not even enough to cover. All wrong. Waste of time and ingredients. People give 4 and 5 stars but they completely changed the recipe. So it’s not a 4 star recipe if you change it. It’s zero star recipe that I bunch of people modified to make it work for them.
Made this quiche tonight and it's delicious. The only thing i did different was sauté the mushrooms and add some ham. I don't usually write reviews but I had to come here and add a review on this recipe. My 6 and 4 year olds are devouring it, too.
I made this for a brunch I hosted at my home today. Very yummy and easy to make. As suggested by another reviewer, I sautéed the onions, garlic , mushrooms and spinach before adding to pie shell. Good tip.
This is a great quiche recipe and I've made it several times. It is a good idea to lightly sautee spinach & mushrooms to fit into 9" pie pan. Highly recommend it! I've also added lightly blanched fresh asparagus to all the vegetables.
Used 2 store bought frozen pie crusts. I added one more large egg and just enough milk to bring the total liquid volume up to 2 cups. Then divided the spinach/mushroom mixture between the 2 pie crusts and poured on the egg mixture. Really good, plus since there are only 2 of us had a whole one to freeze and enjoy later.
I cooked the spinach, mushrooms and onion ahead of time and this worked well. I only had a 8 inch pie plate, but it seemed there was an abundance of ingredients even if it had been a 9 inch. The flavor was fantastic. I'll be making it in a 9 inch deep dish pie pan for Christmas morning. Very tasty!
I made this according to the recipe. Next time I will do a few things differently! I will next time mix all ingredients together before adding to crust! I didnt care for the Layered Effect I Got! Also I will add a few more Eggs! I felt like it could have used at least 6 to 8 Eggs!
Cook the mushrooms and onions in some butter first, then add the spinach to wilt it. All veggies will fit into the pie shell this way. I didn't have any onions, so I used some onion powder to flavor it instead. Delicious recipe!
I made this quiche three times this week. It's perfect for a potluck meal, esp. if it's a vegetarian meal or dairy. It's very easy and always comes out great. Several friends have asked for the recipe. I use orinonoque frozen pie crust. It's the best. I also sometimes substitute either dill or cilantro when I don't have parsley. I also used mozzarella once because I didn't have feta and it came out even richer and tastier. I would recommend making two at once (the frozen crusts come 2 to a pack). And if you can't find grated swiss cheese, not a problem at all, just use the slices cut up; this works perfectly fine.
I love this recipe so much! I also cook the veggies before and mix with the feta. I double the egg mixture and then divide the mixture bc it is a LOT for one 9 in. pan. It always is a hit with my family.
I made it this dish tonight just as it was listed. The only deviation was boiling a pkg of frozen spinach instead of using fresh. Since it was late by the time the quiche was done, I'm not going to actually eat it until tomorrow. It looks delicious - just like the pic here on the site. The only problem I had with this recipe was that the liquid ingredients were much too much to be contained into the deep dish pie crust. I made an omelet out of what was left over.
Please listen to the other reviews of overflowing fillings. It also needs to be noted if you used fresh spinach/mushrooms, you need to absolutely cook it down first. As for proportions, if you’re keeping the ingredient amounts the same, you NEED a bigger pie dish. It will 100% overflow. Otherwise reduce your fillings by half
Got loads of favorable reviews. No need to change anything!
My husband and I truly, enjoyed this recipe! I made my own pie crust ( which I have been previously, used for for fruit pies with excellent results )! I did only, partially, pre- bake the crust prior to including, remaining ingredients according, to recipe! This enabled the crust not to be over-baked during, baking of remaining ingredients ! Found using fresh uncooked spinach and mushrooms made a Significant delightful fresh tasty meal without over cooking vegetables . I certainly, recommend anyone with a interest in cooking , try this recipe they won’t be disappointed ! I have made other similar vegetable Quiches However , this recipe was more creative and enjoyable
The recipe was confusing. I had to figure out what the actual ingredient size should be - 1/2 (10 ounce bag) fresh spinach. I used 10 oz and that seemed enough. I think 5 oz would have been too little. As others have done, I ended up sauteing the spinach, mushrooms and onions as the spinach would not have fit in a 9-inch pan without wilting. I always find it annoying in these reviews when someone states it is the best recipe 'ever' and then proceed to list the changes they made when they cooked it. In this instance, that is necessary as this recipe was not well written for easy use.
Delish! Kids loved it too! Sautéed onions, garlic, spinach and mushrooms ahead of time, as others suggested. Thanks for the recipe! Cant wait to make some variations of it, too! For 2 pies I used 6 eggs and 1 cup milk.
I made this quiche for my Fitness ladies' lunch at my house & they enjoyed but I had to make changes. The spinach had to be wilted to fit in the pastry case & I pre-cooked the mushrooms a bit too otherwise the filling was still too high. The temperature was too high for the time suggested & quiche was getting too brown after 20 mins so I reduced the oven to 180 deg. & covered the quiche with foil. It was still moist after this time but I had checked by poking in a cocktail stick & it was fine.
Taste is terrific and it is not your typical Quiche. I like great ingredients that aren't over cooked.. BUT... I now wilt the spinach and precook the mushrooms and onions a bit. If you don't it's a big mess trying to get everything into a 9" pie pan. Or maybe use a Soufflé dish?
Not sure how anyone was able to fit 5 oz of fresh spinach into a 9" pie crust, much less the mushrooms, onions or feta. If you were able to, then I'd love to see it. But then, add in the need to add the egg mixture,. I'm not sure this recipe, with all the ingredients, wouldn't of been better served by using two pie crusts.. I will try that next time. I do like the ingredients.
Great recipe. I've made this several times -- my favorite rendition uses only 3 eggs and a mix of 12 oz. of shredded sharp cheddar, gruyere and swiss. The leftovers make an awesome breakfast in the toaster oven!
Great recipe. My husband didn't like garlic in it, but we also changed the feta and the swiss to mozzarella. A little parmesan would have been good too. Garlic would have gone better with feta. Overall, came out great. Good consistency with the ratio of eggs to milk. That is most important. I thought the salt would be too much, so I cut it down. I regretted it.
