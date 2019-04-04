Fried Matzoh
A delicious fried matzoh (or matzo) egg dish.
This sounded like an original idea for breakfast so I thought I'd give it a try. It sounded a little bland for us so I added some sauteed onion and some cheese and more salt and pepper. Even with that it was still bland. My husband felt perhaps if you put salsa on it it would be better. I tried it with some sour cream on top like you would do for a potato pancakes and that made it more interesting. I also tried a bit with a spicy sour cream jalapeno cheese dip and that seemed to do the trick. I made two of these since the recipe was for one serving but actually one was plenty for two people. I'll reheat the other one and try it with the salsa tomorrow.Read More
I only had onion matzoh. Added a pinch of onion powder to the egg mixture. Served them sprinkled with a little ground black pepper and sour cream. Yummy.
This is very good. I added 1/2 banana when I put the mixture into the fry pan. Probably should have added it just before. My timing was off a bit. Be sure to use a non-stick pan. The butter amounts are just about right.
It was awesome ??!! I added Chopped Chives, Ginger, Garlic & Onion Powder, & Sharp Shredded Cheddar; & topped it with Sour Cream for the finished plate. Yes, I would definitely make it again, & I'd recommend it highly to anyone else ????!!! Thank you !!!
No It was good. I learned to make it with my Jewish friend,but couldn’t remember the proportions.
I added chopped fresh chives and cheddar for extra flavour. I also browned the softened matzoh a bit in oil before adding eggs. I doubled the recipe for a family of 4 and added some milk to the eggs.
