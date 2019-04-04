Fried Matzoh

This sounded like an original idea for breakfast so I thought I'd give it a try. It sounded a little bland for us so I added some sauteed onion and some cheese and more salt and pepper. Even with that it was still bland. My husband felt perhaps if you put salsa on it it would be better. I tried it with some sour cream on top like you would do for a potato pancakes and that made it more interesting. I also tried a bit with a spicy sour cream jalapeno cheese dip and that seemed to do the trick. I made two of these since the recipe was for one serving but actually one was plenty for two people. I'll reheat the other one and try it with the salsa tomorrow.

