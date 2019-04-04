Fried Matzoh

A delicious fried matzoh (or matzo) egg dish.

By chopper

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
1
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat vegetable oil in a nonstick frying pan over low heat.

  • Pour hot water into a bowl. Break matzoh sheets into small chunks and soak in hot water, about 2 minutes.

  • Whisk eggs and 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt in a separate bowl. Strain matzoh and shake to remove excess water; stir matzoh into egg mixture.

  • Pour heated oil out of the frying pan; place 1/2 tablespoon butter into the hot pan.

  • Pour matzoh and egg mixture into hot butter; cover and cook until a pancake forms, about 10 minutes.

  • Slide matzoh pancake onto a plate.

  • Place remaining 1/2 tablespoon butter into the hot pan.

  • Place a second plate over matzoh pancake and flip over, so the uncooked side is on the bottom.

  • Slide matzoh pancake into the pan with hot butter; cover and cook until the bottom of pancake is browned, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat and season with kosher salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 48.8g; fat 23.7g; cholesterol 402.5mg; sodium 876mg. Full Nutrition
