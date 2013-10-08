Engagement Dip

Rating: 4 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Bria brought this onion dip recipe back from a law school graduation in South Carolina. Bria's first time to serve it was when Shawn proposed to Nicolette! This recipes just requires equal parts of all ingredients--very easy if you want to scale it up or down!

By BRIAT

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir sweet onion, mayonnaise, and Cheddar cheese together in an casserole dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden and bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 16.9mg; sodium 163.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

merri
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2012
been making this often for years. Always a hit and requested. good on favorite crackers. Use Vandalia onions ok?
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

Jessica Strange
Rating: 1 stars
04/08/2013
This one did not turn out for me. I followed the recipe using Duke's mayonnaise a vidalia onion and mild cheddar cheese - baked for 17 minutes. Brought it out and let it cool for about 10 minutes. It was greasy and the onion and cheese separated.
Helpful
(2)
Cookin Up A Storm
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2012
This was really good. I wasn't sure about it because its so simple but the sweet onions are the key. We loved it. No changes necessary. I did this recipe as a part of the Western Region's Faceless Frenzy July 2012.
Helpful
(5)
JW
Rating: 4 stars
08/30/2014
OLD Cheddar is the real secret to this recipe. Yum!
Helpful
(2)
Jessica Strange
Rating: 1 stars
04/08/2013
This one did not turn out for me. I followed the recipe using Duke's mayonnaise a vidalia onion and mild cheddar cheese - baked for 17 minutes. Brought it out and let it cool for about 10 minutes. It was greasy and the onion and cheese separated.
Helpful
(2)
zeppy
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2019
Very surprisingly great especially given simplicity and that we just happened to have those 3 ingredients. Used sharp cheddar. Great with veggies
ivander
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2013
if you love onions this is the dip for you.
Dale
Rating: 4 stars
10/19/2016
Enjoyed it however I would cut the Mayo by half a cup
StephChef
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2017
Yes but I would use 1 cup each and sprinkle a bit of Paprika on top before baking.
KittStarr
Rating: 4 stars
07/29/2012
Made this dip yesterday for an outdoor party and it held up nicely as long as it lasted. Everyone loved it and rquested recipe. I was very pleased and will make it over and over considering how quick and easy it is.
