Aunt Kate's Strawberry Cake

This recipe dates back to the early 1900's and was made by my grandmother's sister Kate. I have the fondest memories of my grandmother and my mother making this when strawberries came into season. The cake itself is not very sweet, although the icing is. The balance is perfect. I make this for many occasions, and my secret taste testers have remarked how wonderful it is. Just a side note: using fresh, sweet strawberries is the key.

By Drea217

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Grease a cake pan.

  • Beat white sugar and shortening together until light and fluffy.

  • Beat eggs, one at a time, into sugar mixture until well mixed; stir in vanilla extract.

  • Stir 1 cup strawberries and baking soda in a large bowl until baking soda is dissolved. This will help strawberries foam and rise in the cake.

  • Whisk flour and salt together in a separate bowl. Stir flour mixture and strawberry mixture by hand, into sugar mixture, alternating flour mixture, then strawberry mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture.

  • Pour batter into prepared cake pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Beat confectioners' sugar, butter, and 1/4 cup strawberries in a bowl with an electric mixer until blended; frost the cooled strawberry cake.

Cook's note:

Add more strawberries if frosting is too thick or more confectioners sugar if too thin.

A 7x11-inch, 9x9-inch, or 8x12-inch cake pan can be used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 41.5g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 30.9mg; sodium 141.9mg. Full Nutrition
