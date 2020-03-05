Too Cool For School Pumpkin Spice Cake

13 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

I found this recipe in the teacher's lounge. An unnamed source placed copies of this recipe on a table. It is so delicious and very moist!!

By Stephanie Suker

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
45 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Grease a fluted tube pan (such as a Bundt®).

  • Place cake mix into a large mixing bowl. Beat in pumpkin, 3/4 cup brown sugar, vegetable oil, cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg with an electric mixer until cake mix is moistened, about 1 minute. Beat in eggs; continue beating batter for 2 more minutes. Pour batter into prepared tube pan.

  • Melt butter with 1/2 cup brown sugar in a saucepan over low heat until brown sugar has dissolved; stir in pecans. Spoon half the pecan mixture over the cake batter.

  • Bake cake in the preheated oven until lightly browned at the edges and a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 1 hour.

  • Cool cake in pan for 15 to 20 minutes, then invert cake onto serving platter. Allow cake to cool completely before drizzling the remaining half of the pecan topping over the cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 59.9g; fat 26.9g; cholesterol 83.2mg; sodium 449.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/19/2022