Too Cool For School Pumpkin Spice Cake
I found this recipe in the teacher's lounge. An unnamed source placed copies of this recipe on a table. It is so delicious and very moist!!
I only made one change--instead of vegetable oil in the cake part of this recipe, I used softened butter. Halfway through baking, I did cover my cake with a wedge of foil so it would not burn on top. Oh. My. Goodness. This cake is TO. DIE. FOR. I cut wedges of this cake and served it with a dollop of Cool Whip, my family and I LOVE this cake. It's absolutely divine.Read More
I made this as submitted except I baked in 9x13" because I don't have a Bundt pan. I put all of the glaze topping over the top of the cake after it had cooled. Thank you for sharing Stephanie, it's a keeper!
I had some extra pumpkin to use, so I figured this would be great. I didn't read the directions well and almost doubled the pumpkin needed though! I had almost all of a can of large pumpkin pie pumpkin and used that instead of the recommended amount of pumpkin. It was AMAZING. This is the best cake I have ever made. I have made it a few more times for other people, and they all love it. I did have to let it cook longer though because of the extra moisture, but it worked out well. This has become a staple cake recipe for me.
This is delicious and easy. It was very moist. My family devoured it in two days. I didn't make any changes to it and it came out perfectly. What's weird is the picture next to the recipe looks like it has chocolate on top, but the recipe doesn't call for it. I guess you could add chocolate chips to the brown sugar glaze that you put on the top.
Great Hit! Made this to take to funeral, nothing left over. Only had 1/2C pumpkin left over from another recipe, used that & 1C. pumpkin pie filling. Didn't use much of the topping on bottom of cake, wanted to make sure I had enough for top. Came out so moist & beautiful looking.
Wonderfully easy and super moist. Great for fall!
amazing!!
The cake was great! I used Gluten free yellow cake mix instead and it worked just as great! Thanks for the recipe!
Oh so very yummy and moist. Served it with whipped cream and friends said it tasted just like pumpkin pie in cake form. Just be sure to let the brown sugar dissolve into the butter completely. I hurried it a little and the topping was granular but still very yummy. I will be making this again.
This cake was fantastic. It has all the wonderful flavors of a pumpkin pie in a cake. This cake is moist and tasted great.